This lego set is a great choice for a star wars fan, i wish it did more than what it does for $270 it should have a laser light and a button to pop out lukes lightsaber. I do like how the leg moves though.



It did have 2 missing pieces! Which is annoying considering this set was 300$ after taxes and shipping.. the box came taped unlike other sets where the box is glued. However none of the bags were open inside. So maybe just a manufacturers mishap. I would of called LEGO and got the pieces no problem had it not been over the holidays, so we just substituted a darker grey we had from sets before. Literally no difference you can’t tell at all. However if I didn't have those pieces I would have been mad.