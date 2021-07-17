- Create your FREE Amazon Business account to save up to 10% with Business-only prices and free shipping. Register today
LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 75308 Collectible Building Toy, New 2021 (2,314 Pieces)
|Brand
|LEGO
|Age Range (Description)
|Adult
|Model Name
|R2-D2™ 75308
|Theme
|Movie, Occasion
|Material
|Plastic
|Year
|2021
|Number of Pieces
|2314
|Educational Objective
|Creative Thinking
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|14.88 x 22.91 x 4.06 inches
|Size
|One Size
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Build and display this fantastically detailed LEGO brick model of an iconic character from the Star Wars saga: R2-D2 (75308)
- Authentic features include a retractable mid-leg, rotating head, opening and extendable front hatches and adjustable periscope, plus a lightsaber hidden in a compartment in the head
- Includes a buildable display stand with an information plaque, LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 LEGO droid figure and a special Lucasfilm 50th anniversary LEGO brick
- This premium-quality set is part of a series of collectible LEGO Star Wars build-to-display models
- Offering a challenging and rewarding build, this 2,314-piece set makes an awesome birthday present, holiday gift or surprise treat for any Star Wars connoisseur and LEGO Star Wars lover
From the manufacturer
Delightful build-and-display model
A detailed, buildable model of one of the best-loved characters in the Star Wars universe to wow any Star Wars or LEGO fan.
Loads of realistic features
The posable R2-D2 measures over 12.5 in. (31 cm) high and comes with a display stand and an R2-D2 LEGO droid figure.
|
|
|
|
Reminisce while you build
Relive classic moments featuring your favorite droid.
|
Revel in the details
Many authentic functions known from the Star Wars saga.
|
Collector’s item
Includes a special Lucasfilm 50th anniversary LEGO brick.
A wonderful present
Makes a splendid treat for yourself and a very special gift for any Star Wars fan or LEGO lover.
Premium-quality collection
This 2,314-piece set is part of a series of LEGO Star Wars build-to-display models for adults.
Product Description
Relive classic Star Wars moments as you build this exceptionally detailed R2-D2 LEGO droid figure. The brilliant design is packed with authentic details, including a retractable mid-leg, rotating head, opening and extendable front hatches, a periscope that can be pulled up and turned, and Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber hidden in a compartment in the head. This cool construction model comes with a buildable display stand, featuring an information plaque, R2-D2 LEGO droid figure and an exclusive Lucasfilm 50th anniversary LEGO brick, to complete an awesome centerpiece for your home or workplace. Part of a premium-quality collection of LEGO Star Wars building kits for adults, this set would make a wonderful gift for yourself, Star Wars fans and advanced LEGO builders.
Important information
Safety Information
It did have 2 missing pieces! Which is annoying considering this set was 300$ after taxes and shipping.. the box came taped unlike other sets where the box is glued. However none of the bags were open inside. So maybe just a manufacturers mishap. I would of called LEGO and got the pieces no problem had it not been over the holidays, so we just substituted a darker grey we had from sets before. Literally no difference you can’t tell at all. However if I didn't have those pieces I would have been mad.
As usual a bit expensive but I guess that what you get for licences products.
I had to slightly adjust the central leg to make it a tad longer to the whole structure sits better.
The result is very nice and gives you a good time building it.