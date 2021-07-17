$199.98
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
FREE delivery Thursday, February 24
Or fastest delivery Wednesday, February 23. Order within 11 hrs 31 mins
In Stock.
[{"displayPrice":"$199.98","priceAmount":199.98,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"199","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"98","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"2fNO4hL%2B54oDIpyNmc0c7CAkI3tPAVy%2BLCtpRbpgfC2AIh9LkVHzY3YvLhH6tIAHYrwn7qvaOlbJnI46IIkKdwlJMgk0bCkHEqo6Go6qh92sGuwe46NL4vouITDmftUnXZC4SPFQhq3M%2B9s8892%2Fqw%3D%3D","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"}]
$$199.98 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$199.98
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Return policy: Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 7530... has been added to your Cart
Compare New (18) from
$199.98

& FREE Shipping.
Share
Other Sellers on Amazon
Added
$199.98
& FREE Shipping. Details
Sold by: BuyArena
Sold by: BuyArena
(11922 ratings)
100% positive over last 12 months
In Stock.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Loading recommendations for you

Adding to Cart...

Added to Cart

Not Added

Item is in your Cart

View Cart

Not Added

There was a problem adding this item to Cart. Please try again later.
We do not have any recommendations at this time
Continue shopping

LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 75308 Collectible Building Toy, New 2021 (2,314 Pieces)

4.9 out of 5 stars 991 ratings
$199.98
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.

Enhance your purchase

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Build and display this fantastically detailed LEGO brick model of an iconic character from the Star Wars saga: R2-D2 (75308)
  • Authentic features include a retractable mid-leg, rotating head, opening and extendable front hatches and adjustable periscope, plus a lightsaber hidden in a compartment in the head
  • Includes a buildable display stand with an information plaque, LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 LEGO droid figure and a special Lucasfilm 50th anniversary LEGO brick
  • This premium-quality set is part of a series of collectible LEGO Star Wars build-to-display models
  • Offering a challenging and rewarding build, this 2,314-piece set makes an awesome birthday present, holiday gift or surprise treat for any Star Wars connoisseur and LEGO Star Wars lover
New (18) from $199.98 & FREE Shipping.
Amazon Book Box
Inspire a love of reading with Amazon Book Box for Kids
Discover delightful children's books with Amazon Book Box, a subscription that delivers new books every 1, 2, or 3 months — new Amazon Book Box Prime customers receive 15% off your first box. Sign up now

Frequently bought together

  • LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 75308 Collectible Building Toy, New 2021 (2,314 Pieces)
  • +
  • LEGO Star Wars Stormtrooper Helmet 75276 Building Kit, Cool Star Wars Collectible for Adults (647 Pieces)
  • +
  • LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett Helmet 75277 Building Kit, Cool, Collectible Star Wars Character Building Set (625 Pieces)
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
Some of these items ship sooner than the others.
Show details Hide details
Choose items to buy together.

Special offers and product promotions

  • Create your FREE Amazon Business account to save up to 10% with Business-only prices and free shipping. Register today

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the manufacturer

Product Description

Relive classic Star Wars moments as you build this exceptionally detailed R2-D2 LEGO droid figure. The brilliant design is packed with authentic details, including a retractable mid-leg, rotating head, opening and extendable front hatches, a periscope that can be pulled up and turned, and Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber hidden in a compartment in the head. This cool construction model comes with a buildable display stand, featuring an information plaque, R2-D2 LEGO droid figure and an exclusive Lucasfilm 50th anniversary LEGO brick, to complete an awesome centerpiece for your home or workplace. Part of a premium-quality collection of LEGO Star Wars building kits for adults, this set would make a wonderful gift for yourself, Star Wars fans and advanced LEGO builders.

Product information

Warranty & Support

Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Important information

Safety Information

No

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.9 out of 5 stars
4.9 out of 5
991 global ratings
5 star
93%
4 star
4%
3 star
1%
2 star
1%
1 star
1%

Top reviews from the United States

Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars All is forgiven
Reviewed in the United States on July 17, 2021
Verified Purchase
45 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Scott Papanu
5.0 out of 5 stars Top of the Line Lego Kit
Reviewed in the United States on September 5, 2021
Verified Purchase
Customer image
Scott Papanu
5.0 out of 5 stars Top of the Line Lego Kit
Reviewed in the United States on September 5, 2021
They do not come any better than this kit. If you are a Lego enthusiast, there is no reason not to add this to your collection. It is a bit pricey, but if it is within your means, it will not disappoint. It has to be one of Lego's best kits yet. It was joyful process to build and you have mixed feelings when it is completed. Sad that you are done and glad you have a very accurate Lego representation of R2D2.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
20 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
ShelbyM
2.0 out of 5 stars Missing pieces
Reviewed in the United States on September 11, 2021
Verified Purchase
Customer image
ShelbyM
2.0 out of 5 stars Missing pieces
Reviewed in the United States on September 12, 2021
I loved building this R2, it was fun and easy. I gave it only 2 stars because there was 2 missing pieces. Paying $200 for an item with missing pieces is very disappointing. I spent three days building on this and the final product is so cute but it’s very noticeable where the 2 pieces are missing.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
9 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
jbucher
1.0 out of 5 stars Box had been opened before I received it.
Reviewed in the United States on August 3, 2021
Verified Purchase
Customer image
jbucher
1.0 out of 5 stars Box had been opened before I received it.
Reviewed in the United States on August 3, 2021
I have let it sit. The box was obviously opened prior to me receiving it. Very disappointing.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
7 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Jennifer Richardson
5.0 out of 5 stars I love this set!
Reviewed in the United States on July 22, 2021
Verified Purchase
10 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Renee Chandler
5.0 out of 5 stars Fantastic!
Reviewed in the United States on September 6, 2021
Verified Purchase
6 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Kristen
4.0 out of 5 stars Difficult but fun build
Reviewed in the United States on December 31, 2021
Verified Purchase
Customer image
Kristen
4.0 out of 5 stars Difficult but fun build
Reviewed in the United States on December 31, 2021
I bought this Lego set for myself for my birthday because I’m a huge Star Wars fan. The beginning build was going smoothly then I noticed something didn’t line up with the middle leg. I had to deconstruct and reassemble everything. When I got to the final head piece I spun R2s head around and it went flying off and shattered into a bunch of pieces. But it was completely my fault. So I had to rebuild the last bag of pieces again. It was frustrating but once completed it was a really cool piece of Star Wars to have in my room. Hopefully it’ll be worth a lot more in thr future.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
Helpful
 Report abuse
BullittFan
5.0 out of 5 stars Awesome kit
Reviewed in the United States on January 28, 2022
Verified Purchase
Customer image
BullittFan
5.0 out of 5 stars Awesome kit
Reviewed in the United States on January 28, 2022
I got the Lego R2-D2 kit for Christmas and so I started building it.this is a fantastic gift and I loved building. I did have a single missing peice but If you go to the website you can request the missing peice free of charge.i just got the one that the product manager didn't check which is fine I don't mind. I did a bag a day. Trying to take my time. I like to take my time with the kits.this is a wonderful gift for any kid or adult. Asi am a adult. 10/10
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Carlyrae
5.0 out of 5 stars Great set for a collector
Reviewed in Canada on January 4, 2022
Verified Purchase
Customer image
Carlyrae
5.0 out of 5 stars Great set for a collector
Reviewed in Canada on January 4, 2022
This lego set is a great choice for a star wars fan, i wish it did more than what it does for $270 it should have a laser light and a button to pop out lukes lightsaber. I do like how the leg moves though.

It did have 2 missing pieces! Which is annoying considering this set was 300$ after taxes and shipping.. the box came taped unlike other sets where the box is glued. However none of the bags were open inside. So maybe just a manufacturers mishap. I would of called LEGO and got the pieces no problem had it not been over the holidays, so we just substituted a darker grey we had from sets before. Literally no difference you can’t tell at all. However if I didn't have those pieces I would have been mad.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
Report abuse
Bill
4.0 out of 5 stars Great!
Reviewed in Canada on November 2, 2021
Verified Purchase
Report abuse
Choffat Maxime
4.0 out of 5 stars Very nice piece to build
Reviewed in Canada on December 31, 2021
Verified Purchase
Report abuse
CA Customermazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Fantastic
Reviewed in Canada on January 1, 2022
Verified Purchase
Report abuse
Marilyn
5.0 out of 5 stars Finally got it... wanted to get this for the longest time
Reviewed in Canada on November 29, 2021
Verified Purchase
Report abuse