LEGO Ideas Seinfeld 21328 Building Kit; Collectible Display Model; Delightful 1990s Nostalgia Gift for Adults (1,326 Pieces)
| $79.95
|Color
|Multicolor
|Material
|Plastic
|Brand
|LEGO
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|15.04 x 10.32 x 3.7 inches
|Sub Brand
|Seinfeld
About this item
- Relive scenes from the classic 1990s TV sitcom about nothing with this fantastic LEGO Ideas Seinfeld display model (21328), featuring a brick-built recreation of Jerry’s apartment
- Includes 5 minifigures: Jerry Seinfeld, George Costanza, Cosmo Kramer, Elaine Benes and Newman, with accessory elements including a microphone, pretzel, fishing rod, slice of bread and fish in a bag
- Jerry’s apartment features a kitchen with a buildable counter, fridge with Superman sticker, microwave, ovenand more, a living room with a sofa, armchair and tables, plus an office area
- Also includes a buildable stage and accessory elements inspired by the show, including a statue, muffin top, Prognosis Negative videotape, Commando 8 air conditioner and Festivus pole
- The model measures over 5.5 in. (14 cm) high, 13 in. (33 cm) wide and 7 in. (18 cm) deep. A delightful display piece for your home, the set is also a super gift idea for Seinfeld and LEGO fans
From the manufacturer
The perfect LEGO set for Seinfeld fans
Relive laugh-out-loud scenes from the brilliant TV sitcom Seinfeld as you build this detailed model of Jerry’s apartment.
Beloved characters
Jerry Seinfeld, George Costanza, Cosmo Kramer, Elaine Benes and Newman minifigures bring the brick-built scene to life.
LEGO Ideas Seinfeld
A show about nothing
Recreate your favorite moments from the legendary show.
Lots of authentic details
Explore every corner of the famous apartment.
Stand-up comedy
Have some laughs with Jerry Seinfeld on the stage.
A richly rewarding build
Building this 1,326-piece set for adults is a great way to relax and celebrate a TV series you love.
Charming centerpiece
Measuring over 13 in. (33 cm) wide, this model makes an eye-catching display piece to enhance any Seinfeld fan’s home.
Product description
Seinfeld was ‘the show about nothing’ that made everyone laugh, and now you can celebrate the legendary TV sitcom with this collectible LEGO Ideas Seinfeld display model (21328) of Jerry’s apartment. Its packed with authentic details to delight fans, such as the kitchen/living room where Jerry and friends would hang out and the hallway from where neighbor Kramer would burst in. Accessory elements include a blue statue, muffin top, painting of Uncle Leo, Prognosis Negative videotape, Commando 8air conditioner and Festivus pole. Comedy icons There are LEGO minifigures of 5 beloved Seinfeld characters, Jerry Seinfeld, George Costanza, Cosmo Kramer, Elaine Benes and Newman, to spark nostalgic memories of sidesplitting scenes. The set also includes a small, buildable stage for stand-up comedian Jerry. Top gift This model kit is part of a collection of LEGO sets for creative adults. It makes a wonderful 1990s nostalgia gift for yourself or for Seinfeld fans or LEGO enthusiasts in your life.
