- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Not Added
LEGO Star Wars: A New Hope Imperial Star Destroyer 75252 Building Kit, New 2020 (4,784 Pieces)
|Price:
|
& FREE Shipping. Details
&
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
|Brand
|LEGO
|Educational Objective(s)
|Creative Thinking
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|20.98 x 18.11 x 15.16 inches
|Number of Pieces
|4784
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Build and display the Devastator, a LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series; a giant of a model from Star Wars: A New Hope that collectors will love to own!
- The Imperial Star Destroyer model includes a display stand, informational fact plaque and 2 Imperial minifigures with weapons for a truly authentic galactic civil war collector's item
- This incredible set also includes a buildable scale model of the Tantive IV that fans will instantly recognize from the opening scenes of the very first Star Wars movie!
- The amazing LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series Imperial Star Destroyer model is a challenging building experience and a great holiday and birthday gift for serious LEGO brick and Star Wars fans ages 16+
- This 4,784-piece collectible on its display stand measures over 17” (44cm) high, 43” (109cm) long and 26” (66cm) wide; in other words, it's HUGE!
Frequently bought together
More items to explore
More to consider from our brands
Special offers and product promotions
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
From the manufacturer
A giant of a starship!
An awesome Imperial Star Destroyer display model, the Devastator, with over 4,000 elements and 2 exclusive minifigures.
A true collector’s item
This Ultimate Collector Series Imperial Star Destroyer model makes the perfect centerpiece for any collection.
LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer
|
|
|
|
Epic proportions
At over 43” (110cm) long, this model is sure to impress.
|
UCS model
Part of the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series.
|
Detailed design elements
Fans will really appreciate the intricate surface detailing.
|
|
|
|
Display stand
Includes a display stand and informational fact plaque.
|
Chase the Rebels
A scale version of the Tantive IV adds to the authenticity.
|
Dynamic features
Swiveling guns and tilting radar dish for added authenticity.
Includes 2 exclusive minifigures
Imperial Officer and an Imperial Crew member, each with a blaster pistol.
Product description
Build and display an icon of the Star Wars galactic civil war – the Devastator. With over 4,700 LEGO elements, this Ultimate Collector Series Imperial Star Destroyer model captures all the authentic details of the starship as it appeared in the opening scene of Star Wars: A New Hope, including swiveling guns, a tilting radar dish, huge engine exhausts, intricate surface detailing and of course a buildable scale version of the Rebels' Tantive IV starship to chase down. This galactic civil war UCS starship also includes a display stand with informational fact plaque and 2 Imperial minifigures, making it the perfect LEGO Star Wars collectible for discerning fans.
Important information
Safety Information
No
Customer reviews
Customer images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
When I first saw the parts and the instructions, my estimate was that this would take about 5 months at the rate of Friday nights, some Saturdays, and an hour or two on school nights. So I informed our household that there would be no more eating at the dinner table until June, maybe July. They are all right with it. Plus a little girl tried to move into the box. It is a really sturdy box.
But then, downloading the instructions, and reading some of the reviews on other sites, I saw that some people claimed to have built this in 12 hours. I don’t see how or why they did it. That’s just not how we roll. We like to drag it out and argue and lose pieces and criticize. Family fun and all.
One of the many things I love about this set is it caused me to once again confess I have never seen any of the Star Wars movies in its entirety. I came in over an hour late for the first one and fell asleep during a different one at a theatre. That caused them to start telling me all of the stories and arguing in what order I should be taught. One of them used to hum the Star wars theme when he was not yet a year old and he provided the background music for the lessons.
I love builds that bring us all together. Terrible about the not eating again, but I opened it the box on the dining table.
I will update. I do.
The level of detail provided on the set is mind blowing. I included some pictures of some the impressive detail, specifically in the middle inset track separating the top and bottom, the Gemon-4 Ion Engines (I can't stop looking at these!), the turrets, Princess Leia's Tantive IV ship, and even a Tie Fighter flying out of the hanger. Even Thor's Hammer found it's place on this model, which I don't fully understand but maybe it's just a fun easter egg?
I've noticed some complaints online about the mini-figure selection and the "basic" mini-figures. Why no Darth Vader? I was mildly disappointed at first, but as I built it, I came to appreciate only having the two mini-figures. It seemed like a simple nod toward how unique the set was. You can grab a Darth Vader mini-figure in half a dozen other sets, but you can't get the Imperial Officer and an Imperial Crew member anywhere else. Kind of neat, especially since they are the one's who actually operate this behemoth.
Even though it was incredible to build, the entire set is not without some flaws.
1. The middle track separating the top from the bottom: the instructions tell you to make the same long piece twice, but if you do it this way it isn't symmetrical, so I went rogue and did the mirror image (except in two places where the provided pieces weren't mirror images). Nobody is going to notice, and I get the point of saving about 25 pages of instructions.
2. There are places where you can see the interior support brackets and non-grey pieces that provide the foundation to the model. I also understand using the non-grey pieces as it did help to align the modular components and break up the grey monotony.
3. The model is sturdy, but it does wobble and sway when you touch it or push on it. It's not going to fall apart on you, but it just feels weak. This is one of those cases of perception is reality, in my opinion.
4. Decals... I hate the stickers on Lego sets. I especially hate them on the name plates for this $700 UCS, because inevitably, I'm probably going to get it not aligned and it's going to be crooked. Not so this time, I actually did a bang up job getting it square, but I did have some pretty big bubbles on the name plate of my DISPLAY MODEL. Seriously LEGO, just print it or put it on before delivering. Putting decals on is not elevating my building experience, and in most cases, it is lowering the experience...
All in all, a great set. Tons of fun to build, and tons of fun to look at. Post some pictures on Facebook and all your connections will be talking.
Second, the set only include two minifigs, and from two very unimportant characters to boot, I added more minifigs to the stand, but for the price, the designers really skimped on that department.
Third, the build is very flimsy, I had to add structural support inside the many panels by incorporating my own flat Lego pieces, as big sections are supported by very few stands and they'll come lose if you barely touch them.
One last critique, the interior is completely hollow, I know this is an exhibition piece, but so was the UCS Millennium Falcon, and that one had multiple interior rooms to pose the many minifigs included, and still looks like a museum piece when put together.
It feels almost like laziness from the designers to not even add a few rooms that would've elevated this set to the level of the UCS Falcon, for $100 more that set had tons more value than this set.
If you can forgive these details, this is definitely a must have, but for the price, it feels like Lego really dropped the ball with this set.
Anyways, I stream here on Amazon Live everyday if you have any questions about Legos, PCs, and Gaming come check out my streams! I love to help people! There's another Amazon streamer named BrickinNick he specializes in Legos and builds everything! He's a great channel to check out! :D
Top reviews from other countries
It arrived on June 11th, and I started to work. Frustratingly, on step 22, of 1015, it was missing its first piece of many. A few steps later, missing another piece, and not being able to complete the skeleton, I had no choice but to power build all the sections to see if any more parts were missing. In total it was missing nine pieces with two more so badly warped they were completely unusable.
I ordered the missing parts online, only to be informed my order was cancelled and I was now banned from ordering replacement parts.
Furious, I called Lego customer service, and to my surprise, everything was taken care of and the new parts were to be shipped out in about two weeks.
They arrived on June 29th, and I started finishing the Star Destroyer on July 2nd.
What a complete and utter disaster it was. Because I had to power build the individual sections, I had made mistakes that were aggravating but not that bad.
What was aggravating to the point of wanting to see if the ship can fly is how poorly designed it is, with pieces easily coming apart and fall off. Every time the table gets bumped a light-speed engine falls off.
Every time I try and fix a slightly warped piece or replace something that fell off, came apart, pops off, or isn't sticking together properly another part of the ship breaks.
As I write this, one of the hull sections is in peeces after needing to remove it when one of the supports came loose. That section exploded into multiple parts because of its poor design. The whole thing is poorly designed.
At this point, I"m considering returning it because selling it makes me feel like I would be ripping the buyer off.
The build went smooth, less parts then the Falcon.
The finished product is a work of art, and its huge!
Think about were your going to put it, on our pool table for now awaiting a shelving unit.
Great lego product.
Reviewed in Canada on November 17, 2020