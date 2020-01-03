This was an amazing building experience from piece 1 to piece 4,784. It took me just under 16 hours to complete the build, and I have to say, I enjoyed nearly every single minute of it. Some people talk about metrics with their LEGOs, like price/piece and what is acceptable or not when judging price. I tend to look at it from price/time, and basically if you bought this set and built it at the same speed I did, you would be paying about $0.73/minute of your time. I would say it is worth every penny; however, would I actually buy it? That is a great question. I would like to say that "yes, absolutely!" but if that were the case, I think I would have the UCS Millenium Falcon in my possession, which I do not. If you have the disposable income and you love Star Wars and Legos, you probably already ordered this.



The level of detail provided on the set is mind blowing. I included some pictures of some the impressive detail, specifically in the middle inset track separating the top and bottom, the Gemon-4 Ion Engines (I can't stop looking at these!), the turrets, Princess Leia's Tantive IV ship, and even a Tie Fighter flying out of the hanger. Even Thor's Hammer found it's place on this model, which I don't fully understand but maybe it's just a fun easter egg?



I've noticed some complaints online about the mini-figure selection and the "basic" mini-figures. Why no Darth Vader? I was mildly disappointed at first, but as I built it, I came to appreciate only having the two mini-figures. It seemed like a simple nod toward how unique the set was. You can grab a Darth Vader mini-figure in half a dozen other sets, but you can't get the Imperial Officer and an Imperial Crew member anywhere else. Kind of neat, especially since they are the one's who actually operate this behemoth.



Even though it was incredible to build, the entire set is not without some flaws.

1. The middle track separating the top from the bottom: the instructions tell you to make the same long piece twice, but if you do it this way it isn't symmetrical, so I went rogue and did the mirror image (except in two places where the provided pieces weren't mirror images). Nobody is going to notice, and I get the point of saving about 25 pages of instructions.

2. There are places where you can see the interior support brackets and non-grey pieces that provide the foundation to the model. I also understand using the non-grey pieces as it did help to align the modular components and break up the grey monotony.

3. The model is sturdy, but it does wobble and sway when you touch it or push on it. It's not going to fall apart on you, but it just feels weak. This is one of those cases of perception is reality, in my opinion.

4. Decals... I hate the stickers on Lego sets. I especially hate them on the name plates for this $700 UCS, because inevitably, I'm probably going to get it not aligned and it's going to be crooked. Not so this time, I actually did a bang up job getting it square, but I did have some pretty big bubbles on the name plate of my DISPLAY MODEL. Seriously LEGO, just print it or put it on before delivering. Putting decals on is not elevating my building experience, and in most cases, it is lowering the experience...



All in all, a great set. Tons of fun to build, and tons of fun to look at. Post some pictures on Facebook and all your connections will be talking.