Bought this for my nephew because he's been so bored during the Covid lockdown and he's obsessed with baby Yoda. I thought 1000 pieces would keep him busy for a while but he finished it in a couple of hours. It looks alright and he really likes it but the price of Lego Star Wars products is pretty ridiculous. You really don't get your monies worth like you used to when it comes to Lego. Personally i think it just looks like a big beige blob but he really likes it and that's what matters.