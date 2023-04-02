Enjoy fast, FREE delivery, exclusive deals and award-winning movies & TV shows with Prime
LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child 75318 Baby Yoda Figure, Building Toy, Collectible Kids' Room Decoration, with Minifigure, Gift Idea
|Brand
|LEGO
|Manufacturer Minimum Age (MONTHS)
|120.00
|Material
|Plastic
|Color
|Multicolor
|Educational Objective
|Construction Skills
|Number of Pieces
|1073
|Theme
|Movie
|Sub Brand
|Star Wars
|Special Feature
|Construction, Collectible
|Year
|2021
About this item
- Features a charming Mandalorian The Child figure, aka Baby Yoda buildable toy, from Star Wars: The Mandalorian, with all of its cute features
- The cutest character in the galaxy has posable head, mouth and ears for a range of lovable expressions, bringing it to life when playing!
- The set also includes a gearshift knob from the Razor Crest spaceship – the Child’s favorite toy – which can be placed in its hand
- Alse features an information sign and the Child LEGO minifigure to complete a striking build-and-display model for 10+ years old fans
- Easy-to-follow instructions depict multi-directional building steps, with a frame and sections clipped to the side using the SNOT technique
- The collectable, buildable model of the Mandalorian The Child figure adds a charming touch of Star Wars style to any home’s decor
- This totally charming and super cute Baby Yoda figure is a superb birthday or Christmas gift idea for kids, teens and adult Star Wars fan
Product Description
Turn the cuteness factor up to the max with this LEGO Star Wars The Child (75318) figure, affectionately known as Baby Yoda, a buildable toy. Authentic details of this popular character are recreated in LEGO style, with posable head, ears and mouth, to turn the Child’s head for a different look and pose the ears for a variety of cute expressions. Also, the Child’s favorite toy – a gearshift knob – is included for it to hold just like it does in Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Looking for a birthday or Christmas gift idea for kids, teens or even adults? The Mandalorian The Child figure will be a fantastic Baby Yoda gift! This totally charming and super cute Baby Yoda figure is a gift idea for kids aged 10+ and any Star Wars fan and makes a great treat for yourself or an adult friend to add a charming touch of Star Wars: The Mandalorian style to any home’s decor. It includes clear building instructions, so even LEGO beginners can enjoy the fun, creative process. The LEGO Group has been recreating iconic starships, vehicles, locations and characters from the legendary Star Wars universe since 1999. The Mandalorian The Child figure measures over 7.5” (19cm) high, 8.5” (21cm) wide and 5” (13cm) deep. Contains 1,073 pieces.
From the manufacturer
Bring home an internet phenomenon: the Child!
The Child, affectionately known as 'Baby Yoda', is the cutest character in the galaxy and can now adorn every fan's home.
Striking build-and-display model
The Child buildable model stands over 7.5" (19cm) tall and comes with an information sign and the Child LEGO minifigure.
LEGO Star Wars The Child
|
|
|
|
Posable head
Turn the Child's head for a different look.
|
The Child's favorite toy
A gearshift knob element is included for the Child to hold.
|
Adjustable ears
Pose the ears for a variety of cute expressions.
A fun, immersive build
This 1,073-piece set for ages 10 and up offers an exciting build for Star Wars fans to enjoy solo or with friends and family.
Cool gift idea
A great treat for yourself or a friend to add a charming touch of Star Wars: The Mandalorian style to any home's decor.
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on February 23, 2023
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on February 23, 2023
Top reviews from other countries
* easy, smart design
* the only make sense toy IMHO
* best brain gymnastics ever created.
* great company
* great products
Never had any issues, no missing parts.
* wish I could work there for FREE.
Llegó en poco tiempo y la caja venía en excelente estado. Vale la pena.
Reviewed in Mexico 🇲🇽 on January 30, 2023
Llegó en poco tiempo y la caja venía en excelente estado. Vale la pena.
Il est parti en mauvaise état car la boîte de transport quand à elle est en parfaite état!
Reviewed in Canada 🇨🇦 on February 20, 2023
Il est parti en mauvaise état car la boîte de transport quand à elle est en parfaite état!