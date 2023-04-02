LEGO Star Wars: The Manda... has been added to your Cart
LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child 75318 Baby Yoda Figure, Building Toy, Collectible Kids' Room Decoration, with Minifigure, Gift Idea

4.9 out of 5 stars 9,431 ratings
About this item

  • Features a charming Mandalorian The Child figure, aka Baby Yoda buildable toy, from Star Wars: The Mandalorian, with all of its cute features
  • The cutest character in the galaxy has posable head, mouth and ears for a range of lovable expressions, bringing it to life when playing!
  • The set also includes a gearshift knob from the Razor Crest spaceship – the Child’s favorite toy – which can be placed in its hand
  • Alse features an information sign and the Child LEGO minifigure to complete a striking build-and-display model for 10+ years old fans
  • Easy-to-follow instructions depict multi-directional building steps, with a frame and sections clipped to the side using the SNOT technique
  • The collectable, buildable model of the Mandalorian The Child figure adds a charming touch of Star Wars style to any home’s decor
  • This totally charming and super cute Baby Yoda figure is a superb birthday or Christmas gift idea for kids, teens and adult Star Wars fan

Product information

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child 75318 Baby Yoda Figure, Building Toy, Collectible Kids' Room Decoration, with Minifigure, Gift Idea

Product Description

Turn the cuteness factor up to the max with this LEGO Star Wars The Child (75318) figure, affectionately known as Baby Yoda, a buildable toy. Authentic details of this popular character are recreated in LEGO style, with posable head, ears and mouth, to turn the Child’s head for a different look and pose the ears for a variety of cute expressions. Also, the Child’s favorite toy – a gearshift knob – is included for it to hold just like it does in Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Looking for a birthday or Christmas gift idea for kids, teens or even adults? The Mandalorian The Child figure will be a fantastic Baby Yoda gift! This totally charming and super cute Baby Yoda figure is a gift idea for kids aged 10+ and any Star Wars fan and makes a great treat for yourself or an adult friend to add a charming touch of Star Wars: The Mandalorian style to any home’s decor. It includes clear building instructions, so even LEGO beginners can enjoy the fun, creative process. The LEGO Group has been recreating iconic starships, vehicles, locations and characters from the legendary Star Wars universe since 1999. The Mandalorian The Child figure measures over 7.5” (19cm) high, 8.5” (21cm) wide and 5” (13cm) deep. Contains 1,073 pieces.

Top reviews from the United States

JR
5.0 out of 5 stars Great set
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on April 2, 2023
Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report
Dina
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect gift
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on March 29, 2023
Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report
Mitcha
5.0 out of 5 stars ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on March 11, 2023
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report
Steve Barker
5.0 out of 5 stars Great build
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on March 5, 2023
Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report
Rosie
5.0 out of 5 stars Lego rock
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on February 25, 2023
Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report
Eric Duran
5.0 out of 5 stars Fun!
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on February 23, 2023
Verified Purchase
Customer image
Eric Duran
5.0 out of 5 stars Fun!
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on February 23, 2023
Fun to build
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
Helpful
 Report
Tierra Matthews
5.0 out of 5 stars My daughter LOVES this!
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 20, 2023
Verified Purchase
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report

Top reviews from other countries

Translate all reviews to English
T.T.
3.0 out of 5 stars Nephew loved it
Reviewed in Canada 🇨🇦 on February 23, 2021
Verified Purchase
5 people found this helpful
 Report
Mar M
4.0 out of 5 stars Precioso, sin retos ni sorpresas.
Reviewed in Mexico 🇲🇽 on January 31, 2022
Verified Purchase
Report
Translate review to English
rmarrari
5.0 out of 5 stars ?…(Grogu)..^..^
Reviewed in Canada 🇨🇦 on March 11, 2023
Verified Purchase
Report
Nad Rosado
5.0 out of 5 stars Lindo set.
Reviewed in Mexico 🇲🇽 on January 30, 2023
Verified Purchase
Customer image
Nad Rosado
5.0 out of 5 stars Lindo set.
Reviewed in Mexico 🇲🇽 on January 30, 2023
El precio es muy bueno, considerando el que tenía en la página oficial de Lego y su precio en tiendas departamentales. Para principiantes como yo, fue muy entretenido de construir. Para aficionados de toda la vida, como mi esposo, fue un poco aburrido. Ya construido, se ve muy lindo y tierno.

Llegó en poco tiempo y la caja venía en excelente estado. Vale la pena.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
Report
Translate review to English
Julie Huot
4.0 out of 5 stars Boîte complètement écrasée
Reviewed in Canada 🇨🇦 on February 20, 2023
Verified Purchase
Customer image
Julie Huot
4.0 out of 5 stars Boîte complètement écrasée
Reviewed in Canada 🇨🇦 on February 20, 2023
Je n’ai pas de doute sur la qualité du lego. Mais à ce prix je m’attendais tout de même à recevoir une boîte en parfaite état afin de le ranger.
Il est parti en mauvaise état car la boîte de transport quand à elle est en parfaite état!
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer image
Report
Translate review to English