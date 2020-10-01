- Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now
LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Razor Crest 75292 Exclusive Building Kit, New 2020 (1,023 Pieces)
|Brand
|LEGO
|Age Range (Description)
|Kid
|Model Name
|The Razor Crest™ 75292
|Material
|Plastic
|Model Year
|2020
|Number of Pieces
|1023
|Educational Objective
|Creative Thinking
|Product Dimensions
|18.9 x 14.88 x 2.78 inches; 4.9 Pounds
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Kids can role-play as heroic warrior The Mandalorian and play out action-packed Star Wars: The Mandalorian scenes with this detailed, LEGO brick model of The Razor Crest (75292) starship
- This fun buildable toy includes 4 LEGO minifigures: The Mandalorian, Greef Karga, Scout Trooper and the Child, plus an IG-11 LEGO figure, all with cool weapons to role-play exciting battles
- The Razor Crest has a dual LEGO minifigure cockpit, 2 spring-loaded shooters, cargo hold with opening sides/access ramps and carbonite bounty elements inside, sleeping area and detachable escape pod for creative play
- This 1,023-piece construction playset offers a challenging build and combines brilliantly with other LEGO Star Wars sets, and makes a great holiday gift or birthday present for boys and girls ages 10+
- The Razor Crest dreadnought measures over 5.5” (14 centimeter) high, 15” (38 centimeter) long and 11” (28 centimeter) wide, and it makes an eye-catching Star Wars: The Mandalorian display piece when it is not being used to transport vital cargo
From the manufacturer
Unlimited role-play adventures
This cool starship construction model comes with 4 LEGO minifigures and an IG-11 LEGO figure to inspire creative role play.
Authentic play experience
Fans can reimagine exciting Star Wars: The Mandalorian scenes with this LEGO brick-built recreation of The Razor Crest.
LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest
Great gift for Star Wars fans
This awesome collectible building set makes an ideal gift for any Star Wars: The Mandalorian fan aged 10 and up.
Product description
Relive bounty hunter The Mandalorian and the Child’s battles against Scout Trooper and other enemies with The Razor Crest (75292) LEGO Star Wars building toy for kids. This brick-built armored transport shuttle features a cargo hold with opening sides that double as access ramps and carbonite bounty elements inside, a dual LEGO minifigure cockpit, spring-loaded shooters, escape pod and more authentic details to inspire creative play. A challenging build for ages 10 and up, this 1,023-piece starship construction kit includes 5 collectible LEGO Star Wars characters, including The Mandalorian and the Child LEGO minifigures. It’s great for role play and combines with other LEGO Star Wars sets for even more action. Since 1999, the LEGO Group has been recreating iconic starships, vehicles, locations and characters from the legendary Star Wars universe. LEGO Star Wars building toys are hugely popular with awesome gift ideas for all ages.
Important information
Safety Information
No
I am so incredibly sorry to those who have said in their reviews that this set was not packaged in a separate box and defaced with a big ol' shipping sticker. I felt a little apprehension as I walked to our Amazon Hub that we would meet the same sorry fate. To my surprise, the opposite was true. The lego box itself was packaged in not one, but two different boxes of increasing size. More than just providing the set with enough protection while shipping, this packaging over-correct ensured that we received a pristine box for collecting purposes. The design of the box itself is beautiful, in typical Lego Company fashion, and as gamers we were both very excited to see a code that would give us access to the Razor Crest in the upcoming Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga printed on the side of the box. A surprise to be sure, but a welcome one.
Now, onto the build!
The set was divided up into bags numbered 1 through 6. My fiancee and I divided the build duties between the two of us, taking turns building the different sections. The build is ingenious, the cockpit and the engines being particularly well done and exciting to consider in building and viewing. There is sticker work to be had here, which I find quite satisfying as a method of relaxing and slowing the build process to really appreciate the work being done. I especially love the engine and carbonite prisoner stickers. I've included many photos of the finished set and it's moving elements to illustrate how effective the finished product is. This includes some photos next to the UCS Sandcrawler for size comparison and totally intended The Mandalorian episode 2 role play.
Speaking of play, the set comes with some wonderfully realized minifigs to carry out your own Star Wars Stories with.
As I said at the beginning, "the child" minifig is arguably the star of the show here. It's minuscule size when compared to a traditional minifig makes the little friend somehow cuter than originally thought possible. The Mandalorian himself is very well done, with some fun printed aspects for his body and legs that is really appreciated. Not to mention that helmet. One criticism for the titular Mando: I would've loved his trademark disintegrator to be a dedicated printed piece, as opposed to a three piece creation. I don't mind that the design went that direction, but having that iconic weapon of his a singular and unique piece would've given his minifig a greater sense of gravitas and importance. Additionally, his head is a blank piece with nothing printed on it at all. I imagine this is a decision keeping true to the spirit of his particular Mandalorian sect's oath to never remove their helmets to "any living being", and I appreciate that dedication to the source material. It didn't bother me too much, but I could see it being just a little off-putting to some. All in all, though, there's nothing too Grievous going on here and I still love his figure. Moving on the scout trooper is a nice addition, and IG-11 is awesome to have a figure of as well. But good Greef, is Mr. Karga's minifig my favorite of the bunch. I love the two faces printed on either side of his head piece (cocky smile and frowning). I love the printed design of his shirt. I love the colors used for his body, legs, and arms. I celebrate this design's success, for its success is my success as well! I just wish this set came with minifigs for Cara Dune and Kuiil!
Altogether, Lego's The Razor Crest is a brilliant addition to the Star Wars Lego Universe. It's wonderful to have a brand new piece of the Star Wars Universe rendered with such care, and we're incredibly happy with it. I can say with confidence that this is most definitely The Way.
Now, whether or not it can beat the Falcon through the treacherous Akkadese Maelstrom? That's a story for another time.
By Eoghan Patrick Morgan McDowell on October 1, 2020
You get 5 mini-figures total including The Child. All of them are well done. Shout out to the Scout Trooper, the new mold for the helmet is definitely a step up. I wish Mando had his full Beskar armor but it's still a great fig and also the same one used in the AT-ST Raider. The IG-88 could also use a new design all-together, it's the same one used for the battle droids w/ a few add-ons.
The ship itself is very sturdy and very detailed for its size. It's like a mini UCS set making it a great display for adults. It's also still awesome as a toy. The spring-loaded shooters work and are discretely located. The interior is very functional with space for Mando to sleep, a roomy 2-seat cockpit, storage for 3 extra missiles, a little play space, 2 slots for the captured bounties (2 stickered carbonite pieces included), plus an area to store extra weapons behind the cockpit.
I wish there were more printed pieces but this is how modern Lego rolls. I was happy to see the cockpit window is a printed piece.
For the price this deserves 5-stars. There are a few minor issues like I mentioned but I can't really complain for the price.
By Dakota on September 5, 2020
By Neville on September 3, 2020
ps- people say it cost too much for price to piece but this set has a lot of big pieces. Is a 1 by 1 brick you can’t compare that with the cockpit piece or the engine peice.
