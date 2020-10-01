I've got to be honest, when my fiancee and I saw the reveal for this set back in February we knew immediately that we'd be picking it up if only to have "the child" minifig. Of course, the set is so much more than just that little bundle of midi-chlorians. In fact, I'd say it's not even my favorite of the included minifigs. Before that though, I'd like to start with one of the most important design aspect of Legos: the box.



I am so incredibly sorry to those who have said in their reviews that this set was not packaged in a separate box and defaced with a big ol' shipping sticker. I felt a little apprehension as I walked to our Amazon Hub that we would meet the same sorry fate. To my surprise, the opposite was true. The lego box itself was packaged in not one, but two different boxes of increasing size. More than just providing the set with enough protection while shipping, this packaging over-correct ensured that we received a pristine box for collecting purposes. The design of the box itself is beautiful, in typical Lego Company fashion, and as gamers we were both very excited to see a code that would give us access to the Razor Crest in the upcoming Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga printed on the side of the box. A surprise to be sure, but a welcome one.



Now, onto the build!



The set was divided up into bags numbered 1 through 6. My fiancee and I divided the build duties between the two of us, taking turns building the different sections. The build is ingenious, the cockpit and the engines being particularly well done and exciting to consider in building and viewing. There is sticker work to be had here, which I find quite satisfying as a method of relaxing and slowing the build process to really appreciate the work being done. I especially love the engine and carbonite prisoner stickers. I've included many photos of the finished set and it's moving elements to illustrate how effective the finished product is. This includes some photos next to the UCS Sandcrawler for size comparison and totally intended The Mandalorian episode 2 role play.



Speaking of play, the set comes with some wonderfully realized minifigs to carry out your own Star Wars Stories with.



As I said at the beginning, "the child" minifig is arguably the star of the show here. It's minuscule size when compared to a traditional minifig makes the little friend somehow cuter than originally thought possible. The Mandalorian himself is very well done, with some fun printed aspects for his body and legs that is really appreciated. Not to mention that helmet. One criticism for the titular Mando: I would've loved his trademark disintegrator to be a dedicated printed piece, as opposed to a three piece creation. I don't mind that the design went that direction, but having that iconic weapon of his a singular and unique piece would've given his minifig a greater sense of gravitas and importance. Additionally, his head is a blank piece with nothing printed on it at all. I imagine this is a decision keeping true to the spirit of his particular Mandalorian sect's oath to never remove their helmets to "any living being", and I appreciate that dedication to the source material. It didn't bother me too much, but I could see it being just a little off-putting to some. All in all, though, there's nothing too Grievous going on here and I still love his figure. Moving on the scout trooper is a nice addition, and IG-11 is awesome to have a figure of as well. But good Greef, is Mr. Karga's minifig my favorite of the bunch. I love the two faces printed on either side of his head piece (cocky smile and frowning). I love the printed design of his shirt. I love the colors used for his body, legs, and arms. I celebrate this design's success, for its success is my success as well! I just wish this set came with minifigs for Cara Dune and Kuiil!



Altogether, Lego's The Razor Crest is a brilliant addition to the Star Wars Lego Universe. It's wonderful to have a brand new piece of the Star Wars Universe rendered with such care, and we're incredibly happy with it. I can say with confidence that this is most definitely The Way.



Now, whether or not it can beat the Falcon through the treacherous Akkadese Maelstrom? That's a story for another time.