LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Razor Crest 75292 Exclusive Building Kit, New 2020 (1,023 Pieces)

4.9 out of 5 stars 13,613 ratings
  • Kids can role-play as heroic warrior The Mandalorian and play out action-packed Star Wars: The Mandalorian scenes with this detailed, LEGO brick model of The Razor Crest (75292) starship
  • This fun buildable toy includes 4 LEGO minifigures: The Mandalorian, Greef Karga, Scout Trooper and the Child, plus an IG-11 LEGO figure, all with cool weapons to role-play exciting battles
  • The Razor Crest has a dual LEGO minifigure cockpit, 2 spring-loaded shooters, cargo hold with opening sides/access ramps and carbonite bounty elements inside, sleeping area and detachable escape pod for creative play
  • This 1,023-piece construction playset offers a challenging build and combines brilliantly with other LEGO Star Wars sets, and makes a great holiday gift or birthday present for boys and girls ages 10+
  • The Razor Crest dreadnought measures over 5.5” (14 centimeter) high, 15” (38 centimeter) long and 11” (28 centimeter) wide, and it makes an eye-catching Star Wars: The Mandalorian display piece when it is not being used to transport vital cargo
  LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Razor Crest 75292 Exclusive Building Kit, New 2020 (1,023 Pieces)
  LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Battle Pack 75267 Mandalorian Shock Troopers and Speeder Bike Building Kit
  LEGO Star Wars at-ST Raider 75254 The Mandalorian Collectible All Terrain Scout Transport Walker Posable Building Model
From the manufacturer

Unlimited role-play adventures

This cool starship construction model comes with 4 LEGO minifigures and an IG-11 LEGO figure to inspire creative role play.

Product description

Style:Frustration-Free Packaging

Relive bounty hunter The Mandalorian and the Child’s battles against Scout Trooper and other enemies with The Razor Crest (75292) LEGO Star Wars building toy for kids. This brick-built armored transport shuttle features a cargo hold with opening sides that double as access ramps and carbonite bounty elements inside, a dual LEGO minifigure cockpit, spring-loaded shooters, escape pod and more authentic details to inspire creative play. A challenging build for ages 10 and up, this 1,023-piece starship construction kit includes 5 collectible LEGO Star Wars characters, including The Mandalorian and the Child LEGO minifigures. It’s great for role play and combines with other LEGO Star Wars sets for even more action. Since 1999, the LEGO Group has been recreating iconic starships, vehicles, locations and characters from the legendary Star Wars universe. LEGO Star Wars building toys are hugely popular with awesome gift ideas for all ages.

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.9 out of 5 stars
4.9 out of 5
13,613 global ratings
5 star
94%
4 star
4%
3 star
1%
2 star 0% (0%) 0%
1 star
1%
Top reviews from the United States

Eoghan Patrick Morgan McDowell
5.0 out of 5 stars This...Now This is the Way
Reviewed in the United States on October 1, 2020
Style: Frustration-Free PackagingVerified Purchase
I've got to be honest, when my fiancee and I saw the reveal for this set back in February we knew immediately that we'd be picking it up if only to have "the child" minifig. Of course, the set is so much more than just that little bundle of midi-chlorians. In fact, I'd say it's not even my favorite of the included minifigs. Before that though, I'd like to start with one of the most important design aspect of Legos: the box.

I am so incredibly sorry to those who have said in their reviews that this set was not packaged in a separate box and defaced with a big ol' shipping sticker. I felt a little apprehension as I walked to our Amazon Hub that we would meet the same sorry fate. To my surprise, the opposite was true. The lego box itself was packaged in not one, but two different boxes of increasing size. More than just providing the set with enough protection while shipping, this packaging over-correct ensured that we received a pristine box for collecting purposes. The design of the box itself is beautiful, in typical Lego Company fashion, and as gamers we were both very excited to see a code that would give us access to the Razor Crest in the upcoming Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga printed on the side of the box. A surprise to be sure, but a welcome one.

Now, onto the build!

The set was divided up into bags numbered 1 through 6. My fiancee and I divided the build duties between the two of us, taking turns building the different sections. The build is ingenious, the cockpit and the engines being particularly well done and exciting to consider in building and viewing. There is sticker work to be had here, which I find quite satisfying as a method of relaxing and slowing the build process to really appreciate the work being done. I especially love the engine and carbonite prisoner stickers. I've included many photos of the finished set and it's moving elements to illustrate how effective the finished product is. This includes some photos next to the UCS Sandcrawler for size comparison and totally intended The Mandalorian episode 2 role play.

Speaking of play, the set comes with some wonderfully realized minifigs to carry out your own Star Wars Stories with.

As I said at the beginning, "the child" minifig is arguably the star of the show here. It's minuscule size when compared to a traditional minifig makes the little friend somehow cuter than originally thought possible. The Mandalorian himself is very well done, with some fun printed aspects for his body and legs that is really appreciated. Not to mention that helmet. One criticism for the titular Mando: I would've loved his trademark disintegrator to be a dedicated printed piece, as opposed to a three piece creation. I don't mind that the design went that direction, but having that iconic weapon of his a singular and unique piece would've given his minifig a greater sense of gravitas and importance. Additionally, his head is a blank piece with nothing printed on it at all. I imagine this is a decision keeping true to the spirit of his particular Mandalorian sect's oath to never remove their helmets to "any living being", and I appreciate that dedication to the source material. It didn't bother me too much, but I could see it being just a little off-putting to some. All in all, though, there's nothing too Grievous going on here and I still love his figure. Moving on the scout trooper is a nice addition, and IG-11 is awesome to have a figure of as well. But good Greef, is Mr. Karga's minifig my favorite of the bunch. I love the two faces printed on either side of his head piece (cocky smile and frowning). I love the printed design of his shirt. I love the colors used for his body, legs, and arms. I celebrate this design's success, for its success is my success as well! I just wish this set came with minifigs for Cara Dune and Kuiil!

Altogether, Lego's The Razor Crest is a brilliant addition to the Star Wars Lego Universe. It's wonderful to have a brand new piece of the Star Wars Universe rendered with such care, and we're incredibly happy with it. I can say with confidence that this is most definitely The Way.

Now, whether or not it can beat the Falcon through the treacherous Akkadese Maelstrom? That's a story for another time.
Amazon Customer
1.0 out of 5 stars Came with missing pieces
Reviewed in the United States on September 3, 2020
Style: Frustration-Free PackagingVerified Purchase
Michael Epstein
4.0 out of 5 stars Do not buy if you want a full set I’m mad
Reviewed in the United States on September 1, 2020
Style: Frustration-Free PackagingVerified Purchase
Code Sam
5.0 out of 5 stars Great Toy or Adult Collectible
Reviewed in the United States on September 14, 2020
Style: Frustration-Free PackagingVerified Purchase
Dakota
5.0 out of 5 stars Amazing!
Reviewed in the United States on September 5, 2020
Style: Frustration-Free PackagingVerified Purchase
This set was amazing! Totally worth the money! Had fun building and looked amazing once completed! Also the baby yoda fig you get is incredibly cute! Lol my kiddos could not get over how tiny and awesome he looked! Definitely recommend this LEGO set!
Neville
5.0 out of 5 stars This Is The Way!
Reviewed in the United States on September 3, 2020
Style: Frustration-Free PackagingVerified Purchase
Absolutely stunning! I love The Mandalorian, and I love LEGO. This set is based off of the amazing Razor Crest, it was quite fun to build, and I’m sure kids and adults will enjoy it!
jeff
5.0 out of 5 stars Awesome
Reviewed in the United States on September 1, 2020
Style: Frustration-Free PackagingVerified Purchase
Dan
5.0 out of 5 stars The best set I have ever bought!
Reviewed in the United States on September 3, 2020
Style: Frustration-Free PackagingVerified Purchase
Top reviews from other countries

Thomas Deer
3.0 out of 5 stars Product Fine - Not Impressed with Shipping
Reviewed in Canada on October 10, 2020
Style: Frustration-Free PackagingVerified Purchase
Aaron Cooper
4.0 out of 5 stars Amazing set, Horrible shipping
Reviewed in Canada on September 18, 2020
Style: Frustration-Free PackagingVerified Purchase
3.0 out of 5 stars Great set, horrible shipping
Reviewed in Canada on September 13, 2020
Style: Frustration-Free PackagingVerified Purchase
Yann H. Contratto
5.0 out of 5 stars Magnifique Set RAZOR CREST
Reviewed in Canada on November 4, 2020
Style: Frustration-Free PackagingVerified Purchase
Vraiment, superbe réplique du fameux vaisseau RAZOR CREST du Mandalorian. Le détail de la réplique est vraiment magnifique ainsi que les personnages qui sont parfaits, sans oublier "THE CHILD" qui a fait l'objet d'un tout nouveau personnage légo en tailler miniature. Le vaisseau détient également un espace pour les personnages cryogénisés, exactement comme dans le vaisseau de la série ... C'est un cadeau Légo qui enchantera tous les fans de la série MANDALORIAN ou de STAR WARS.
Celetops
5.0 out of 5 stars " This is the way"
Reviewed in Canada on December 19, 2020
Style: Frustration-Free PackagingVerified Purchase
