The Mando figure included in this set is in a class of its own and he alone justifies buying this. The addition of Baby Yoda in a set of this price is an incredibly attractive cherry on top. But although these two figures are amazing, the rest of the set is solidly ok and the Tusken Hut is pretty mediocre. Here are my pros and cons:



Pros:

MANDO! MANDO! MANDO! Seriously, do I really need to say more? Most people buying this set are doing it to get him, and he's so cool, I honestly wish I haden’t gotten him on a weekday because of how much his awesomeness risks distracting me from my work. His printing is extremely shiny and he has little details that are really nice. I love the bullets in his bandoleer on his chest. The most exciting part of him is easily his arm printing. One arm features his wrist-rockets and flame-thrower (including a launcher for his whistling birds). The other arm features a control panel and shoulder armor which includes his Mudhorn signet (which blew my mind). The head is all black and the helmet is a lighter color than the previous Lego version (see my compare photo). His cape is stiff, not the spongy kind. The Child is adorable, and the head is made out of a tough rubbery plastic. His torso printing is simple but effective and cute. The Tusken is the same one we got in a previous set last year. His head is moulded out of two colors of plastic and he's definitely a good addition if you don't have this figure, though obviously, not in the same class as Mando or the Child. The catapult launches the missile far, and I do like the detailing on the front of it which gives off a steampunk vibe.



Cons:

I am not a big fan of the hut. You can't really play with it, and from the back, there are pretty big gaps which look terrible. The middle has a giant technic pin bulging out of it, and you only get half of the hut, which while I understand why Lego did that still feels weird. While the detailing on the catapult looks nice on the front, the top of the set looks rather plain. The speeder is a bit better, but suffers from similar problems. Worse, it is very hard to put Mando on the speeder without crumpling his cape, unless you make the cape stick out. I feel like a better designed speeder or a spongy cape could have made this less of a problem.



Overall:

If you are buying this set mainly for the figures (which is what I did), then this is an outstanding set that you need to pick up as soon as it's back on sale. If you're buying this set for any other reason, then it's not bad, though the set without the figures it's frankly pretty mediocre. Therefore, I definitely recommend this set, though mainly if you're buying it for the figures.