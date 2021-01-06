$29.99
Enhance your purchase

Brand LEGO
Educational Objective Creative Thinking
Item Dimensions LxWxH 10.32 x 7.52 x 1.81 inches
Number of Pieces 276

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Kids can recreate scenes from Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 and play out their own speeder-bike-riding, missile-shooting battle stories with this Trouble on Tatooine (75299) building toy
  • Includes The Mandalorian and Tusken Raider LEGO minifigures, each with weapons for role-play battles, plus a LEGO figure of the Child (Grogu)
  • The speeder has a LEGO minifigure seat and saddlebag for the Child to sit in. The set also features a buildable Tusken hut hideout and spring-loaded, missile-shooting ballista for the Tusken Raider
  • Great for solo building and play or for sharing the fun with friends, this awesome construction toy makes the best birthday present, holiday gift or surprise treat for creative kids aged 7 and up
  • The speeder measures over 1.5 in. (3 cm) high, 5 in. (13 cm) long and 1.5 in. (3 cm) wide, and this complete set combines brilliantly with other LEGO Star Wars buildable playsets for creative play
Product description

Children will love teaming up with The Mandalorian and a Tusken Raider for desert missions with this LEGO Star Wars Trouble on Tatooine set (75299). It features The Mandalorian’s speeder bike with a LEGO minifigure seat and saddlebag for the Child (Grogu) to sit in, plus a buildable Tusken hut and a missile-shooting ballista for the Tusken Raider. This awesome kids' building toy includes The Mandalorian and Tusken Raider LEGO minifigures, a LEGO figure of the Child (Grogu), plus cool weapons to inspire hours of role-play fun. A great gift idea for young Star Wars: The Mandalorian fans, it comes with clear instructions so even LEGO first-timers can enjoy the building experience. Since 1999, the LEGO Group has been recreating iconic starships, vehicles, locations and characters from the Star Wars universe. LEGO Star Wars has become its most successful theme with a huge variety of sets to excite fans of all ages.

Customer reviews

4.8 out of 5 stars
4.8 out of 5
1,342 global ratings
5 star
89%
4 star
8%
3 star
1%
2 star 0% (0%) 0%
1 star
1%
Top reviews from the United States

Phil the Lego Nerd
4.0 out of 5 stars Mando and Child are outstanding but set is solidly average (spoiler free review)
Reviewed in the United States on January 6, 2021
Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
4.0 out of 5 stars Mando and Child are outstanding but set is solidly average (spoiler free review)
By Phil the Lego Nerd on January 6, 2021
The Mando figure included in this set is in a class of its own and he alone justifies buying this. The addition of Baby Yoda in a set of this price is an incredibly attractive cherry on top. But although these two figures are amazing, the rest of the set is solidly ok and the Tusken Hut is pretty mediocre. Here are my pros and cons:

Pros:
MANDO! MANDO! MANDO! Seriously, do I really need to say more? Most people buying this set are doing it to get him, and he's so cool, I honestly wish I haden’t gotten him on a weekday because of how much his awesomeness risks distracting me from my work. His printing is extremely shiny and he has little details that are really nice. I love the bullets in his bandoleer on his chest. The most exciting part of him is easily his arm printing. One arm features his wrist-rockets and flame-thrower (including a launcher for his whistling birds). The other arm features a control panel and shoulder armor which includes his Mudhorn signet (which blew my mind). The head is all black and the helmet is a lighter color than the previous Lego version (see my compare photo). His cape is stiff, not the spongy kind. The Child is adorable, and the head is made out of a tough rubbery plastic. His torso printing is simple but effective and cute. The Tusken is the same one we got in a previous set last year. His head is moulded out of two colors of plastic and he's definitely a good addition if you don't have this figure, though obviously, not in the same class as Mando or the Child. The catapult launches the missile far, and I do like the detailing on the front of it which gives off a steampunk vibe.

Cons:
I am not a big fan of the hut. You can't really play with it, and from the back, there are pretty big gaps which look terrible. The middle has a giant technic pin bulging out of it, and you only get half of the hut, which while I understand why Lego did that still feels weird. While the detailing on the catapult looks nice on the front, the top of the set looks rather plain. The speeder is a bit better, but suffers from similar problems. Worse, it is very hard to put Mando on the speeder without crumpling his cape, unless you make the cape stick out. I feel like a better designed speeder or a spongy cape could have made this less of a problem.

Overall:
If you are buying this set mainly for the figures (which is what I did), then this is an outstanding set that you need to pick up as soon as it's back on sale. If you're buying this set for any other reason, then it's not bad, though the set without the figures it's frankly pretty mediocre. Therefore, I definitely recommend this set, though mainly if you're buying it for the figures.
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect retail
Reviewed in the United States on January 7, 2021
Verified Purchase
SAJ
5.0 out of 5 stars Great set
Reviewed in the United States on January 3, 2021
Verified Purchase
elian
5.0 out of 5 stars THE BEST SET OF THE YEAR SO FAR!!
Reviewed in the United States on January 11, 2021
Verified Purchase
Mike A
4.0 out of 5 stars Better to buy this than the Razor Crest
Reviewed in the United States on March 30, 2021
Verified Purchase
lindsey
5.0 out of 5 stars Thanks for the affordable Baby Yoda set!!
Reviewed in the United States on January 8, 2021
Verified Purchase
Suzzanne
5.0 out of 5 stars Cool Tatooine Lego set
Reviewed in the United States on March 18, 2021
Verified Purchase
Jennifer S.
5.0 out of 5 stars My son loved it
Reviewed in the United States on February 7, 2021
Verified Purchase
Top reviews from other countries

Translate all reviews to English
Eric Jair
5.0 out of 5 stars Recomendable
Reviewed in Mexico on February 26, 2021
Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Recomendable
Reviewed in Mexico on February 26, 2021
Muy buen set, en lo personal lo considero que está más echo para jugar...aún así la inclusión de las minifiguras de Mando y Grogu le da un valor coleccionable ya que es la única forma de conseguir ambos a un precio accesible. No puede faltar en tu colección.
Tristan Lambert
5.0 out of 5 stars Worth it for fans of The Mandalorian
Reviewed in Canada on February 6, 2021
Verified Purchase
Cliente de Amazon
5.0 out of 5 stars Muy buen servicio
Reviewed in Mexico on January 6, 2021
Verified Purchase
Shawn
5.0 out of 5 stars Great set
Reviewed in Canada on February 28, 2021
Verified Purchase
Brenda Enriquez
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfecto para mi hijo!
Reviewed in Mexico on March 17, 2021
Verified Purchase
