LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Trouble on Tatooine 75299 Awesome Toy Building Kit for Kids Featuring The Child, New 2021 (277 Pieces)
|Brand
|LEGO
|Educational Objective
|Creative Thinking
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|10.32 x 7.52 x 1.81 inches
|Number of Pieces
|276
About this item
- Kids can recreate scenes from Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 and play out their own speeder-bike-riding, missile-shooting battle stories with this Trouble on Tatooine (75299) building toy
- Includes The Mandalorian and Tusken Raider LEGO minifigures, each with weapons for role-play battles, plus a LEGO figure of the Child (Grogu)
- The speeder has a LEGO minifigure seat and saddlebag for the Child to sit in. The set also features a buildable Tusken hut hideout and spring-loaded, missile-shooting ballista for the Tusken Raider
- Great for solo building and play or for sharing the fun with friends, this awesome construction toy makes the best birthday present, holiday gift or surprise treat for creative kids aged 7 and up
- The speeder measures over 1.5 in. (3 cm) high, 5 in. (13 cm) long and 1.5 in. (3 cm) wide, and this complete set combines brilliantly with other LEGO Star Wars buildable playsets for creative play
From the manufacturer
Cool Star Wars building set for social play
A great gift for kids to recreate Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 scenes and role-play their own exciting battle stories.
Hours of fun
Features a speeder, Tusken hut hideout, missile-shooting bowcaster and 3 LEGO Star Wars characters to inspire play.
LEGO Star Wars Trouble on Tatooine
Buildable bowcaster
Fire the spring-loaded missiles.
Saddlebag for the Child
Room on the speeder for the Child to join the missions.
Tusken hut
The hut can be folded in, ready for play wherever kids go.
Fan-favorite characters
The set includes The Mandalorian, plus a LEGO figure of the Child (the popular character affectionately known as Baby Yoda).
Unlimited Star Wars: The Mandalorian action
Check out other collectible LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian building sets for even bigger role-play adventures.
Product description
Children will love teaming up with The Mandalorian and a Tusken Raider for desert missions with this LEGO Star Wars Trouble on Tatooine set (75299). It features The Mandalorian’s speeder bike with a LEGO minifigure seat and saddlebag for the Child (Grogu) to sit in, plus a buildable Tusken hut and a missile-shooting ballista for the Tusken Raider. This awesome kids' building toy includes The Mandalorian and Tusken Raider LEGO minifigures, a LEGO figure of the Child (Grogu), plus cool weapons to inspire hours of role-play fun. A great gift idea for young Star Wars: The Mandalorian fans, it comes with clear instructions so even LEGO first-timers can enjoy the building experience. Since 1999, the LEGO Group has been recreating iconic starships, vehicles, locations and characters from the Star Wars universe. LEGO Star Wars has become its most successful theme with a huge variety of sets to excite fans of all ages.
Safety Information
Pros:
MANDO! MANDO! MANDO! Seriously, do I really need to say more? Most people buying this set are doing it to get him, and he's so cool, I honestly wish I haden’t gotten him on a weekday because of how much his awesomeness risks distracting me from my work. His printing is extremely shiny and he has little details that are really nice. I love the bullets in his bandoleer on his chest. The most exciting part of him is easily his arm printing. One arm features his wrist-rockets and flame-thrower (including a launcher for his whistling birds). The other arm features a control panel and shoulder armor which includes his Mudhorn signet (which blew my mind). The head is all black and the helmet is a lighter color than the previous Lego version (see my compare photo). His cape is stiff, not the spongy kind. The Child is adorable, and the head is made out of a tough rubbery plastic. His torso printing is simple but effective and cute. The Tusken is the same one we got in a previous set last year. His head is moulded out of two colors of plastic and he's definitely a good addition if you don't have this figure, though obviously, not in the same class as Mando or the Child. The catapult launches the missile far, and I do like the detailing on the front of it which gives off a steampunk vibe.
Cons:
I am not a big fan of the hut. You can't really play with it, and from the back, there are pretty big gaps which look terrible. The middle has a giant technic pin bulging out of it, and you only get half of the hut, which while I understand why Lego did that still feels weird. While the detailing on the catapult looks nice on the front, the top of the set looks rather plain. The speeder is a bit better, but suffers from similar problems. Worse, it is very hard to put Mando on the speeder without crumpling his cape, unless you make the cape stick out. I feel like a better designed speeder or a spongy cape could have made this less of a problem.
Overall:
If you are buying this set mainly for the figures (which is what I did), then this is an outstanding set that you need to pick up as soon as it's back on sale. If you're buying this set for any other reason, then it's not bad, though the set without the figures it's frankly pretty mediocre. Therefore, I definitely recommend this set, though mainly if you're buying it for the figures.
By Phil the Lego Nerd on January 6, 2021
By elian on January 11, 2021
The Tusken Raider's ride is really cool, and fun to build. Sand Speeder with seat for the Child is great. And the hut/bar is too.
The whole thing is just awesome! It's Lego!
Reviewed in Mexico on February 26, 2021
Mi hijo es fan de Lego y le encantó la serie The Mandalorian, así que este regalo le encantó! Ya tiene a Mando y baby Grogu en su colección!