Other Sellers on Amazon
& FREE Shipping. Details
100% positive over last 12 months
& FREE Shipping. Details
99% positive over last 12 months
Not Added
LEGO Succulents 10309 Plant Decor Building Set for Adults; Build a Succulents Display Piece for The Home or Office (771 Pieces)
- Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
- Learn more about free returns.
Enhance your purchase
|Brand
|LEGO
|Theme
|Floral
|Material
|Plastic
|Color
|Multicolor
|Educational Objective
|Creative Building
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Make your own succulents display – Enjoy a rewarding building project, creating a succulents plant display to enhance your home or office decor with this LEGO Succulents 10309 building kit
- Build 9 different plants – Customize your display by presenting the plants together, in small groups or individually to create a personalized look for your home, office or dorm room
- Inspired by real succulents – Each plant has been carefully designed to capture the look of a real succulent. Admire the different shapes, textures and colors that make up the display
- Enjoy the build – Relax and take your time with this building project. There are 3 sets of building instructions to cover the 9 different plants, letting you enjoy this set with friends or family
- From the LEGO Botanical Collection – This set is part of a collection of building sets inspired by real-life plants and flowers and designed specifically for adults
Customers also search
Product Description
Succulents are a popular way to introduce plants into the home and enhance your decor. Now you can enjoy a mindful building project as you create an elegant plant display for your living space with this LEGO Succulents (10309) building kit for adults. Take your time crafting all the details of the 9 different succulents – each inspired by a real-life variety. Then show off your creativity with the ultimate low-maintenance plant display. Each succulent comes in its own small container. Combine them to create 1 arrangement, display in small groups or show them off individually throughout your home, office or dorm room. This set also makes a great gift idea for plant lovers, and with 3 separate instruction booklets it’s the perfect project to enjoy with friends and family. Discover the space to be mindful and the time to relax with buildable models designed specifically for adults from the LEGO Botanical Collection.
Important information
Safety Information
No
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
From the manufacturer
Build your own succulents display
Enjoy a rewarding building project, creating a succulents plant display to enhance your home or office decor.
Create a unique display
Customize your display by connecting the 9 plants together, arranging them in small groups or presenting them individually.
LEGO Succulents
|
|
|
|
771 pieces
Enjoy a mindful build, crafting the details of each plant.
|
Inspired by real plants
Discover authentic details and a true-to-life display.
|
A great gift for adults
Makes an unusual gift idea for adults who love home decor.
A build to enjoy together
The 3 sets of building instructions let you enjoy building with friends or family before combining your different succulents.
From the LEGO Botanical Collection
This set is part of a collection of LEGO building sets inspired by real-life plants and flowers.
What's in the box
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on April 30, 2022
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
This was definitely a challenge to put together. I have been using Lego since I was a little kid (~30 years now) and some of the pieces they put together to make these shapes are just bizarre. Instructions were easy to follow. Some of the repetitive steps were a tad tedious. Overall it took me about 2+ hours to assemble while watching TV.
The end result was a wonderful little succulent garden for my desk that doesn't require water and can be rearranged at a whim without killing living things.
Mine came with a lot of extra pieces. Mostly small finishing pieces like round 1x1s and some spikes, so I just added them on to customize it or to suggest little propagation pups on the sides. Not used to Lego having that much extra included... not sure if that is on purpose or if they are getting less precise with weighing things now? Either way, I liked having them so it was a win for me.
But they do a great job getting there. I bought this because I am putting together a scenario with a Hogwarts Express and wanted this to use in the background.
One one side you get the external side of Hogwarts (including a stained glass look in many of the windows, a neat surprise). It has many of the areas from the movies. The Great Hall, The Chamber of Secrets (with Basilisk), Moving staircases, Dumbledore's Office, Potions classroom, Defense against the Dark Arts Classroom ... even Umbridge's Pink Office. Add on items include Hagrid's Hut, The Whomping Willow (with car) and boats to travel to Hogwarts.
Figures it has some unique ones. In the mini-figures (what I consider normal LEGO size) there are the four founders of Hogwarts. But then there are over 30 "micro-figures" (maybe 1/2" in size) of Harry, Hermione, Ron, Snape, Dumbledore, Malfoy, Umbridge, and a variety of other Harry Potter characters. Good for setting the scene but probably not a good thing to play with if you are a kid
Once again Lego provides a solution: why continuously "buy and let die" plants when you can purchase this set, build them once, set them on a dark shelf and let them collect dust! Dusting these Lego succulents once ever(y 6 months) or so will keep them looking shiny and plastic, and since you took about that long to remember to water that, now dead, jade or cactus- you can sit back and appreciate your inability to kill these plants. Perhaps you have a cat, now when it knocks one of these off the shelf you just pick it up, snap whatever pieces back on and put it back in stead of cleaning up a bunch of dirt and possibly throwing away that (probably wilting) echeveria.
Basically, Lego plants are superior to the real thing in every way. Minus providing a small amount of oxygen, I guess real houseplants probably do that better.
Top reviews from other countries
Reviewed in Mexico on July 22, 2022