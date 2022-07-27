Succulents are plants know for their resiliency. Watering them sparingly and keeping them in good light emulates the desert environment and conditions they thrive in. But many of us can take that neglect to the Nth degree and let these plants wither and die leaving us with a sad, shriveled, formerly living thing surrounded by hard, dry dirt and sadness.

Once again Lego provides a solution: why continuously "buy and let die" plants when you can purchase this set, build them once, set them on a dark shelf and let them collect dust! Dusting these Lego succulents once ever(y 6 months) or so will keep them looking shiny and plastic, and since you took about that long to remember to water that, now dead, jade or cactus- you can sit back and appreciate your inability to kill these plants. Perhaps you have a cat, now when it knocks one of these off the shelf you just pick it up, snap whatever pieces back on and put it back in stead of cleaning up a bunch of dirt and possibly throwing away that (probably wilting) echeveria.

Basically, Lego plants are superior to the real thing in every way. Minus providing a small amount of oxygen, I guess real houseplants probably do that better.