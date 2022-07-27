$49.99
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
FREE delivery Monday, August 29
Or fastest delivery Thursday, August 25. Order within 11 hrs 41 mins
In Stock.
[{"displayPrice":"$49.99","priceAmount":49.99,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"49","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"99","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"TXYe5IBGOEDu%2BOkpwn2ENydWskhTSW68Kq25lm09APLdZ6l5m93p7zQNpaANra%2BN7eWHQYf0iWGV66thKt4GFwAb%2FGSCOFKRtT67aodMsNGSBFZ2H6dLBVdm%2BYA4BDEtcnKjcDxFVTLdKPbeu%2BUGMA%3D%3D","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"}]
$$49.99 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$49.99
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Return policy: Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement within 30 days of receipt
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
LEGO Succulents 10309 Pla... has been added to your Cart
New (76) from
$49.99  & FREE Shipping.
Other Sellers on Amazon
Added
$49.99
& FREE Shipping. Details
Sold by: LT Toys & More
Sold by: LT Toys & More
(110 ratings)
100% positive over last 12 months
Only 1 left in stock - order soon.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Added
$66.99
& FREE Shipping. Details
Sold by: The Toymix
Sold by: The Toymix
(5019 ratings)
99% positive over last 12 months
Only 4 left in stock - order soon.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon
Loading recommendations for you

Adding to Cart...

Added to Cart

Not Added

Item is in your Cart

View Cart

Not Added

There was a problem adding this item to Cart. Please try again later.
We do not have any recommendations at this time
Continue shopping

LEGO Succulents 10309 Plant Decor Building Set for Adults; Build a Succulents Display Piece for The Home or Office (771 Pieces)

4.9 out of 5 stars 1,678 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice for "lego succulent"
$49.99
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.

Enhance your purchase

Brand LEGO
Theme Floral
Material Plastic
Color Multicolor
Educational Objective Creative Building

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Make your own succulents display – Enjoy a rewarding building project, creating a succulents plant display to enhance your home or office decor with this LEGO Succulents 10309 building kit
  • Build 9 different plants – Customize your display by presenting the plants together, in small groups or individually to create a personalized look for your home, office or dorm room
  • Inspired by real succulents – Each plant has been carefully designed to capture the look of a real succulent. Admire the different shapes, textures and colors that make up the display
  • Enjoy the build – Relax and take your time with this building project. There are 3 sets of building instructions to cover the 9 different plants, letting you enjoy this set with friends or family
  • From the LEGO Botanical Collection – This set is part of a collection of building sets inspired by real-life plants and flowers and designed specifically for adults
Virtual experiences for $15 or less
Amazon Explore Browse now

Buy it with

  • LEGO Succulents 10309 Plant Decor Building Set for Adults; Build a Succulents Display Piece for The Home or Office (771 Piece
  • +
  • LEGO Orchid 10311 Plant Decor Building Set for Adults; Build an Orchid Display Piece for The Home or Office (608 Pieces)
  • +
  • LEGO Flower Bouquet 10280 Building Kit; A Unique Flower Bouquet and Creative Project for Adults, New 2021 (756 Pieces)
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
Choose items to buy together.

Customers also search

Previous page
  1. Waktuk Mini Bricks Bonsai Model Simulation Succulent Plant Set, Creative DIY Flower Particle Botanical Collection Construction Building Blocks Toy （Not Compatible with Lego Set ）
    lego succulent plant
  2. LEGO Ideas Fender Stratocaster 21329 Building Kit Idea for Guitar Players and Music Lovers (1,079 Pieces)
    lego set 10309
  3. QLT Mini Bricks Bonsai Model Creative DIY Simulation Mini Particle Flower Botanical Collection Construction Building Toy（Not Compatible with Lego Set ）
    lego suculentas
  4. LEGO Technic Jeep Wrangler 42122; an Engaging Model Building Kit for Kids Who Love High-Performance Toy Vehicles, New 2021 (665 Pieces)
    lego un
  5. LEGO Art Floral Art 31207 Building Set; Creative Floral Wall DIY Decor Kit for Adults; 3 Designs with 15+ Variations (2,870 Pieces)
    lego botanical set
  6. Birthday Gifts For Women-Relaxing Spa Gift Box Basket For Her Mom Sister Best Friend Unique Happy Birthday Bath Set Gift Ideas -Best Birthday Gift Boxes For Women
    birthday gifts for her
  7. LEGO Minifigures Series 20 (71027) Building Kit (1 of 16 to Collect), featuring Characters to Collect and Add to Existing Sets; These Highly Collectible Toys Make Great Little Gifts for Kids, New 2020
    lego unique
  8. LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet 76191 Collectible Building Kit; Thanos Right Hand Gauntlet Model with Infinity Stones (590 Pieces)
    adult lego cat
Next page

Product information

Warranty & Support

If you'd like a copy of the manufacturer's warranty for a product found on Amazon.com, you can contact the manufacturer directly or visit their website for more information. Manufacturer's warranties may not apply in all cases, depending on factors like the use of the product, where the product was purchased, or who you purchased the product from. Please review the warranty carefully, and contact the manufacturer if you have any questions.

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Product Description

Succulents are a popular way to introduce plants into the home and enhance your decor. Now you can enjoy a mindful building project as you create an elegant plant display for your living space with this LEGO Succulents (10309) building kit for adults. Take your time crafting all the details of the 9 different succulents – each inspired by a real-life variety. Then show off your creativity with the ultimate low-maintenance plant display. Each succulent comes in its own small container. Combine them to create 1 arrangement, display in small groups or show them off individually throughout your home, office or dorm room. This set also makes a great gift idea for plant lovers, and with 3 separate instruction booklets it’s the perfect project to enjoy with friends and family. Discover the space to be mindful and the time to relax with buildable models designed specifically for adults from the LEGO Botanical Collection.

Important information

Safety Information

No

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the manufacturer

10309

Build your own succulents display

Enjoy a rewarding building project, creating a succulents plant display to enhance your home or office decor.

10309

Create a unique display

Customize your display by connecting the 9 plants together, arranging them in small groups or presenting them individually.

10309

A build to enjoy together

The 3 sets of building instructions let you enjoy building with friends or family before combining your different succulents.

10309

From the LEGO Botanical Collection

This set is part of a collection of LEGO building sets inspired by real-life plants and flowers.

What's in the box

  • LEGO Building Elements

    • Customer questions & answers

    See questions and answers

    Customer reviews

    4.9 out of 5 stars
    4.9 out of 5
    1,678 global ratings
    5 star
    		94%
    4 star
    		4%
    3 star
    		1%
    2 star 0% (0%) 0%
    1 star
    		1%

    Top reviews from the United States

    Gyakusetsu
    5.0 out of 5 stars What a fun project!
    Reviewed in the United States on July 27, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    One person found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Mei
    4.0 out of 5 stars Lots of fun to build. I love Lego sets and I love working with my hands.
    Reviewed in the United States on July 21, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Patch
    5.0 out of 5 stars Great for decor
    Reviewed in the United States on August 8, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Cork Fork
    5.0 out of 5 stars Love that they decide to add succulents.
    Reviewed in the United States on July 17, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Amason Customer
    5.0 out of 5 stars great display
    Reviewed in the United States on August 8, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    ¬(σεσ¬)
    5.0 out of 5 stars Succulents you can really ignore!
    Reviewed in the United States on May 15, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    14 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Tony Whaley
    5.0 out of 5 stars Great
    Reviewed in the United States on August 4, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    BusyBee123
    5.0 out of 5 stars Beautiful & Unique
    Reviewed in the United States on August 3, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    Helpful
     Report abuse

    Top reviews from other countries

    Translate all reviews to English
    Irene
    5.0 out of 5 stars Love it!!!
    Reviewed in Canada on July 14, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    Report abuse
    Athena
    5.0 out of 5 stars Great décor and date night activity
    Reviewed in Canada on June 12, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    Report abuse
    Hayden
    5.0 out of 5 stars reminds me of lego
    Reviewed in Canada on June 20, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    2 people found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Alan
    5.0 out of 5 stars Excelente producto
    Reviewed in Mexico on August 11, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    Report abuse
    Translate review to English
    Pedro J.
    5.0 out of 5 stars Excelente #MiPrimerLego
    Reviewed in Mexico on July 22, 2022
    Verified Purchase
    Customer image
    5.0 out of 5 stars Excelente #MiPrimerLego
    Reviewed in Mexico on July 22, 2022
    Esta diseñando para poder armarlo en solitario y en compañía. Fue un momento muy agradable la construcción y es una excelente figura decorativa.
    Images in this review
    Customer image
    Customer image
    Report abuse
    Translate review to English