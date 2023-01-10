$95.99
LEGO Technic Dom's Dodge Charger 42111 Building Toy Set for Kids, Boys, and Girls Ages 10+ (1,077 Pieces)

About this item

  • Inspire kids to recreate their favorite scenes from the Fast & Furious movies with this amazing LEGO Technic Dom’s Dodge Charger 42111, an awesome replica model of the classic muscle car
  • With 1,077 pieces, this cool building set provides a fun challenge for kids who love toy model cars; Inspired by the original 1970s Dodge Charger R/T, this faithful replica is packed with realistic details
  • Authentic features let kids recreate the thrill of driving the real car, with moving pistons, suspension, steering system and air blower; After playing, kids can show off the model in the famous wheelstand position
  • Introduce youngsters to a world of building fun with LEGO Technic sets; With awesome vehicle designs and cool functions, the fun goes on long after the model is built
  • LEGO Technic building kits are thoroughly tested to make sure each one meets the highest global safety and quality standards; No batteries are required for this fun race-car toy
Product Description

Give fans of Fast & Furious the ultimate thrill with this LEGO Technic Dom’s Dodge Charger 42111 building set for kids and adults. Based on the iconic 1970s Dodge Charger R/T, it’s packed with authentic details. The opening hood reveals a model version of the iconic V8 engine. Other cool features include moving pistons, wishbone suspension, steering system and air blower. There are even nitro bottles in the trunk to bring Dom's daring high-speed chases to life. Just like the real thing! Fans aged 10 and up will love building their very own replica model of Dominic Toretto’s famous car. After building the Dodge Charger, the fun ramps up as fans role-play classic scenes from The Fast and The Furious movie, bringing the adrenaline-fueled world of street racing to life.

From the manufacturer

What's in the box

  • LEGO Building Elements

    Customer reviews

    Top reviews from the United States

    Kaden Barnett
    5.0 out of 5 stars Love it
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 10, 2023
    Style: Frustration-Free PackagingVerified Purchase
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Victoria Meline
    5.0 out of 5 stars Cool
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 7, 2023
    Style: Frustration-Free PackagingVerified Purchase
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Jose Perales
    5.0 out of 5 stars Great piece !
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 22, 2022
    Style: Frustration-Free PackagingVerified Purchase
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Diego A. Perdomo
    5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent purchase
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on September 24, 2022
    Style: Frustration-Free PackagingVerified Purchase
    2 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    J Palma
    4.0 out of 5 stars Fun To Build
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on October 23, 2022
    Style: Standard PackagingVerified Purchase
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Erik Sarcasm
    5.0 out of 5 stars Gift for the fiancee
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on September 12, 2022
    Style: Standard PackagingVerified Purchase
    One person found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Natalie Lopez
    5.0 out of 5 stars This is a BIG car
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on November 16, 2022
    Style: Frustration-Free PackagingVerified Purchase
    One person found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse