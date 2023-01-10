LEGO Technic Dom's Dodge Charger 42111 Building Toy Set for Kids, Boys, and Girls Ages 10+ (1,077 Pieces)

My darling fiancee loves Lego, and The Fast and the Furious. This gift was a no brainer for her. The only downside was that unlike other sets, such as the Back to the Future time machine, this one doesn't come with any sign or mini figures. Luckily there another small version of this car that sits come with a mini Dom. Yes, she got that one too.

I personally prefer the more traditional building sets over the Technic line, but this isn't for me. She was happy to get this set and enjoyed building it. It currently sits in a place of honor... somewhere cat- proof.