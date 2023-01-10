Other Sellers on Amazon
LEGO Technic Dom's Dodge Charger 42111 Building Toy Set for Kids, Boys, and Girls Ages 10+ (1,077 Pieces)
|Brand
|LEGO
|Manufacturer Minimum Age (MONTHS)
|120.0
|Color
|Multicolor
|Educational Objective
|Creative Thinking
|Number of Pieces
|1077
|Theme
|Vehicle, Movie
|Sub Brand
|Fast & Furious
|Special Feature
|Construction, Vehicles
|Model Name
|Dom's Dodge Charger 42111
|Year
|2020
About this item
- Inspire kids to recreate their favorite scenes from the Fast & Furious movies with this amazing LEGO Technic Dom’s Dodge Charger 42111, an awesome replica model of the classic muscle car
- With 1,077 pieces, this cool building set provides a fun challenge for kids who love toy model cars; Inspired by the original 1970s Dodge Charger R/T, this faithful replica is packed with realistic details
- Authentic features let kids recreate the thrill of driving the real car, with moving pistons, suspension, steering system and air blower; After playing, kids can show off the model in the famous wheelstand position
- Introduce youngsters to a world of building fun with LEGO Technic sets; With awesome vehicle designs and cool functions, the fun goes on long after the model is built
- LEGO Technic building kits are thoroughly tested to make sure each one meets the highest global safety and quality standards; No batteries are required for this fun race-car toy
Product Description
Give fans of Fast & Furious the ultimate thrill with this LEGO Technic Dom’s Dodge Charger 42111 building set for kids and adults. Based on the iconic 1970s Dodge Charger R/T, it’s packed with authentic details. The opening hood reveals a model version of the iconic V8 engine. Other cool features include moving pistons, wishbone suspension, steering system and air blower. There are even nitro bottles in the trunk to bring Dom's daring high-speed chases to life. Just like the real thing! Fans aged 10 and up will love building their very own replica model of Dominic Toretto’s famous car. After building the Dodge Charger, the fun ramps up as fans role-play classic scenes from The Fast and The Furious movie, bringing the adrenaline-fueled world of street racing to life.
From the brand
Let your imagination soar!
LEGO sets are one of the first toys a child plays with when growing up and this love of the building spans the test of time and age.
From the manufacturer
LEGO Technic version of Dom’s Dodge Charger
Makes the perfect display gift for any car or Fast & Furious enthusiast.
An awesome collectible for Fast & Furious fans
Designed in collaboration with Universal Studios and Dodge, this LEGO Technic building kit is packed with cool features.
LEGO Technic Dom’s Dodge Charger
Create a cool display piece
Use the iconic wheelstand bar to display the model.
Bring the model to life
Realistic details include V8 engine with working pistons.
Ideal for Fast & Furious fans
Features authentic details just like the real car.
A rewarding building challenge
With 1,077 pieces, this awesome set provides an immersive building challenge for LEGO Technic fans.
Creates an impressive display piece
Perfectly sized to create an awesome display piece to show off in the living room, garage, office or home theater.
Reviewed in the United States on May 27, 2022
Top reviews from the United States
I am a fan with this classic Dodge Charger from the movie “The Fast and The Furious.” Though I wish there are more lego cars from this movie series. Assembling the car was simple, but took me some time. This lego car is upgradable. You can upgrade it with neon lights. Overall, I enjoyed building this lego car. It looks fantastic. I do recommend to try out assembling this car as your first build. I would love to buy and build another lego car.
I personally prefer the more traditional building sets over the Technic line, but this isn't for me. She was happy to get this set and enjoyed building it. It currently sits in a place of honor... somewhere cat- proof.