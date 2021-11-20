The media could not be loaded.

I'm pretty new to lego. This is my 3rd build to date behind Jerry Seinfeld's apartment set and the NES/TV combo. I'm not gonna lie this wasn't my first choice as the next set but I saw a one star review a month ago (review since deleted) that was rating one-star because it wasn't an actual working typewriter. I literally bought this set just to counter that idiotic review but ended up loving this one the most.



There are a couple steps in the beginning that are super repetitive and intense as you put the keys together but once you get past them and begin to see how the engineering of this set comes together and works, it's truly a wonder. I simply adore this set and how it came together and didn't run into the frustrations other reviews had putting this together and I'd never touched a lego set before two months ago. Worth your time and effort especially if you love simple engineering.