$199.95
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
FREE delivery Thursday, March 3
Or fastest delivery Wednesday, March 2. Order within 11 hrs 17 mins
In Stock.
[{"displayPrice":"$199.95","priceAmount":199.95,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"199","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"95","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"w6J%2FKgPrl%2Bab4IRNP7v2A7AvU0hbHV0U2C3ShAp37Hy7KwbJEpBUDIuw%2FUzUp7VZE%2F6YkQ%2BRT1fnpw%2FqVdmlJUD8j8WcMU2Hxny%2Bcr829YXb8BO4IxKbxNDcEwUx8im6Ifl7N96cfVtIel5UE28mRQ%3D%3D","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"}]
$$199.95 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$199.95
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Packaging
Shows what’s inside. To hide it, choose Ship in Amazon Packaging at Checkout.
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Packaging
Shows what’s inside. To hide it, choose Ship in Amazon Packaging at Checkout.
Return policy: Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
LEGO Ideas Typewriter 213... has been added to your Cart
Compare New (35) from
$199.95

& FREE Shipping.
Share
Other Sellers on Amazon
Added
$262.93
& FREE Shipping. Details
Sold by: Globally Good
Sold by: Globally Good
(1661 ratings)
100% positive over last 12 months
Only 2 left in stock - order soon.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Added
$279.00
& FREE Shipping
Sold by: Subini AIO Shop
Sold by: Subini AIO Shop
(7 ratings)
100% positive over last 12 months
Only 1 left in stock - order soon.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Added
$280.00
& FREE Shipping. Details
Sold by: KC Warehouse Supply
Sold by: KC Warehouse Supply
(36 ratings)
83% positive
Only 1 left in stock - order soon.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Loading recommendations for you

Adding to Cart...

Added to Cart

Not Added

Item is in your Cart

View Cart

Not Added

There was a problem adding this item to Cart. Please try again later.
We do not have any recommendations at this time
Continue shopping

LEGO Ideas Typewriter 21327 Building Kit; Great Gift Idea for Writers (2,079 Pieces)

4.9 out of 5 stars 293 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice for "lego typewriter"
$199.95
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.

Enhance your purchase

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Spark nostalgic feelings and the curiosity of younger fans who have never seen a typewriter before with this LEGO Ideas build-and-display model (21327) that moves and sounds like the real thing
  • Features a center typebar that rises each time a letter key is pressed, linked to a carriage that moves across as you type, plus a platen roller that you can feed real paper into
  • The design is inspired by the classic typewriter used by the LEGO Group’s founder Ole Kirk Kristiansen
  • Includes a booklet with 43 language versions of a letter written and signed by Thomas Kirk Kristiansen of the LEGO Group’s owner family. Choose your language and put the letter in the typewriter
  • Great for spending quality time alone or with the family, this nostalgic, collectible model makes a unique birthday or holiday gift for yourself, LEGO fans, writers and lovers of all things retro
New (35) from $199.95 & FREE Shipping.
Prime Book Box
Inspire a love of reading with Amazon Book Box for Kids
Discover delightful children's books with Amazon Book Box, a subscription that delivers new books every 1, 2, or 3 months — new Amazon Book Box Prime customers receive 15% off your first box. Learn more.

Frequently bought together

  • LEGO Ideas Typewriter 21327 Building Kit; Great Gift Idea for Writers (2,079 Pieces)
  • +
  • LEGO Ideas Grand Piano 21323 Model Building Kit, Build Your Own Playable Grand Piano, an Exciting DIY Project for The Pianist
  • +
  • LEGO Flower Bouquet 10280 Building Kit; A Unique Flower Bouquet and Creative Project for Adults, New 2021 (756 Pieces)
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
Some of these items ship sooner than the others.
Show details Hide details
Choose items to buy together.

Featured items you may like

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
Previous page
Next page

Special offers and product promotions

  • Create your FREE Amazon Business account to save up to 10% with Business-only prices and free shipping. Register today

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the manufacturer

21327

Indulge in nostalgia for simpler times

Take a break from texts and emails and celebrate past technology as you build a LEGO replica of an old-fashioned typewriter.

21327

Recreate a piece of LEGO history

This wonderful retro model is inspired by the LEGO Group founder Ole Kirk Kristiansen’s own typewriter.

21327

The joy of creation

This 2,079-piece model comes with easy-to-follow instructions so you can enjoy every step of the challenging build.

21327

Showstopping centerpiece

Measuring over 10.5 in. (27 cm) wide, this display model is sure to wow LEGO fans and lovers of all things retro.

Product Description

Unplug from your digital life and recall simpler times as you build a LEGO Ideas model of an old-fashioned typewriter (21327). The design is inspired by the classic typewriter used by the LEGO Group’s founder Ole Kirk Kristiansen, and it moves and sounds just like the real thing. The brick-built center typebar rises each time a letter key is pressed and is linked to the carriage that moves across as you type. There is also a platen roller that you can feed real paper into. Created by a LEGOfan for fans Created by a LEGO fan and voted for by LEGO fans, this detailed typewriter model comes with a letter written by Thomas Kirk Kristiansen, a member of the fourth generation of the LEGO Group’s owner family – slot his letter into the typewriter to complete a delightful display piece. Top gift Part of a collection of premium-quality LEGO building kits for adults, this model comes with clear instructions and makes the best gift for yourself, LEGO fans, writers and lovers of all things retro.

Product information

Warranty & Support

Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Important information

Safety Information

No

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.9 out of 5 stars
4.9 out of 5
293 global ratings
5 star
95%
4 star
2%
3 star
1%
2 star
1%
1 star
1%

Top reviews from the United States

Winston Welborn
3.0 out of 5 stars Finicky. Doesn't really work.
Reviewed in the United States on November 20, 2021
Verified Purchase
20 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Luke
5.0 out of 5 stars Worth the effort
Reviewed in the United States on January 25, 2022
Verified Purchase
Customer image
Luke
5.0 out of 5 stars Worth the effort
Reviewed in the United States on January 25, 2022
I'm pretty new to lego. This is my 3rd build to date behind Jerry Seinfeld's apartment set and the NES/TV combo. I'm not gonna lie this wasn't my first choice as the next set but I saw a one star review a month ago (review since deleted) that was rating one-star because it wasn't an actual working typewriter. I literally bought this set just to counter that idiotic review but ended up loving this one the most.

There are a couple steps in the beginning that are super repetitive and intense as you put the keys together but once you get past them and begin to see how the engineering of this set comes together and works, it's truly a wonder. I simply adore this set and how it came together and didn't run into the frustrations other reviews had putting this together and I'd never touched a lego set before two months ago. Worth your time and effort especially if you love simple engineering.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
9 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
JENA
5.0 out of 5 stars Fun to put together
Reviewed in the United States on December 7, 2021
Verified Purchase
8 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
JH
5.0 out of 5 stars Incredible design and engineering
Reviewed in the United States on January 1, 2022
Verified Purchase
3 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
D. R. Gruszka
5.0 out of 5 stars Can’t wait!
Reviewed in the United States on February 1, 2022
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Janice H. Lyons
5.0 out of 5 stars Great Building Kit
Reviewed in the United States on February 7, 2022
Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse
Heather Legg
5.0 out of 5 stars Get ready to build
Reviewed in the United States on December 25, 2021
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Ryan George
5.0 out of 5 stars So many wild details
Reviewed in the United States on February 9, 2022
Verified Purchase
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Translate all reviews to English
BC from Vancouver
5.0 out of 5 stars Amazing Art!
Reviewed in Canada on December 29, 2021
Verified Purchase
Report abuse
GERANT
5.0 out of 5 stars cadeau
Reviewed in Canada on November 29, 2021
Verified Purchase
Report abuse
Translate review to English