LEGO Ideas Typewriter 21327 Building Kit; Great Gift Idea for Writers (2,079 Pieces)
|Brand
|LEGO
|Age Range (Description)
|Adult
|Model Name
|Typewriter 21327
|Material
|Plastic
|Number of Pieces
|2079
|Educational Objective
|Creative Thinking
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|22.91 x 14.88 x 4.06 inches
|Size
|One Size
|Color
|Multicolor
- Spark nostalgic feelings and the curiosity of younger fans who have never seen a typewriter before with this LEGO Ideas build-and-display model (21327) that moves and sounds like the real thing
- Features a center typebar that rises each time a letter key is pressed, linked to a carriage that moves across as you type, plus a platen roller that you can feed real paper into
- The design is inspired by the classic typewriter used by the LEGO Group’s founder Ole Kirk Kristiansen
- Includes a booklet with 43 language versions of a letter written and signed by Thomas Kirk Kristiansen of the LEGO Group’s owner family. Choose your language and put the letter in the typewriter
- Great for spending quality time alone or with the family, this nostalgic, collectible model makes a unique birthday or holiday gift for yourself, LEGO fans, writers and lovers of all things retro
From the manufacturer
Indulge in nostalgia for simpler times
Take a break from texts and emails and celebrate past technology as you build a LEGO replica of an old-fashioned typewriter.
Recreate a piece of LEGO history
This wonderful retro model is inspired by the LEGO Group founder Ole Kirk Kristiansen’s own typewriter.
LEGO Ideas Typewriter
|
|
|
|
Realistic typing movement
The center typebar rises each time a letter key is pressed.
|
Special letter in 43 languages
Written by Thomas Kirk Kristiansen of the LEGO Group.
|
Authentic features
Recreate intricate details of a classic typewriter.
The joy of creation
This 2,079-piece model comes with easy-to-follow instructions so you can enjoy every step of the challenging build.
Showstopping centerpiece
Measuring over 10.5 in. (27 cm) wide, this display model is sure to wow LEGO fans and lovers of all things retro.
Product Description
Unplug from your digital life and recall simpler times as you build a LEGO Ideas model of an old-fashioned typewriter (21327). The design is inspired by the classic typewriter used by the LEGO Group’s founder Ole Kirk Kristiansen, and it moves and sounds just like the real thing. The brick-built center typebar rises each time a letter key is pressed and is linked to the carriage that moves across as you type. There is also a platen roller that you can feed real paper into. Created by a LEGOfan for fans Created by a LEGO fan and voted for by LEGO fans, this detailed typewriter model comes with a letter written by Thomas Kirk Kristiansen, a member of the fourth generation of the LEGO Group’s owner family – slot his letter into the typewriter to complete a delightful display piece. Top gift Part of a collection of premium-quality LEGO building kits for adults, this model comes with clear instructions and makes the best gift for yourself, LEGO fans, writers and lovers of all things retro.
Reviewed in the United States on January 25, 2022
There are a couple steps in the beginning that are super repetitive and intense as you put the keys together but once you get past them and begin to see how the engineering of this set comes together and works, it's truly a wonder. I simply adore this set and how it came together and didn't run into the frustrations other reviews had putting this together and I'd never touched a lego set before two months ago. Worth your time and effort especially if you love simple engineering.
