LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Millennium Falcon 75192 Building Kit (7541 Pieces)
- Exterior features include detailed removable hull panels, lowering boarding ramp, concealed blaster cannon, 4 mini figure cockpit with detachable canopy, interchangeable round/rectangular sensor dishes
- Main hold features a seating area, Dejarik holographic game, combat remote training helmet, engineering station with turning mini figure seat and a doorway build with passageway decoration
- Rear compartment features the engine room with hyper drive and console, 2 doorways, hidden floor compartment, 2 escape Pod hatches, engineering console and an access ladder to the gunnery station
- Includes 4 classic crew mini figures: Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia and C-3PO, also includes 3 Episode VII/VIII crew mini figures: Older Han Solo, Rey and Finn
- Measures over 8 inches (21 centimeter) high, 33 inches (84 centimeter) long and 22 inches (56 centimeter) wide.Slide the panel to reveal the concealed blaster cannon; Turn classic Leia’s and Han’s head to reveal their breathing mask decoration.Classic crew weapons include Han’s blaster pistol and Chewbacca’s stud firing bowcaster
From the manufacturer
Make room to display the most famous starship in the galaxy!
Construct one of the biggest LEGO sets ever made!
Packed with authentic details!
Intricate replica makes an impressive display.
LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon
Relive the Star Wars saga.
Features two crews so you can display the classic or new films!
Go inside for more adventure!
Removable hull panels put you right in the action!
Open the cockpit.
Over 7500 pieces makes for a fun and challenging build.
Defeat the First Order.
Man the upper and lower quad laser cannons!
True to the saga.
Realistic details include sensor dishes and more.
Includes extensive building instructions booklet.
Booklet includes information on the designers and behind-the-scenes facts about this remarkable set.
Includes crew members from multiple films!
Han Solo, TFA Han Solo, Rey, Finn, BB-8, Chewbacca, Princess Leia, C-3PO, 2 buildable Porgs and a buildable Mynock.
Product description
Welcome to the largest, most detailed LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon model we've ever created—in fact, with 7,500 pieces it's one of our biggest LEGO models, period! This advanced LEGO interpretation of Han Solo's unforgettable Corellian freighter has all the details that Star Wars fans of any age could wish for, including intricate exterior detailing, upper and lower quad laser cannons, landing legs, lowering boarding ramp and a 4-minifigure cockpit with detachable canopy. Remove individual hull plates to reveal the highly detailed main hold, rear compartment and gunnery station. This amazing model also features interchangeable sensor dishes and crew, so you decide whether to play out classic LEGO Star Wars adventures with Han, Leia, Chewbacca and C-3PO, or enter the world of Episode VII: The Force Awakens and VIII: The Last Jedi with older Han, Rey, Finn and BB-8! This space vehicle was also featured in the recent film – Solo: A Star Wars Story. This is the perfect gift for any Star Wars fan!
If you are that sort of person, you won't be disappointed in it. Thing is massive. The instructions actually have images to show you how to properly lift it and move it around.
I clocked roughly 21 hrs total build time. I'm not sure if that's fast or slow. Make sure you not only have somewhere spacious to build it but also somewhere in mind to put it before starting.
One look at the manual (see pic) when you take it out of the box and you'll get an idea of what you're in for.
Downsides: she’s real ugly. If your trying to get a date with like a princess or something, she’s probably not going to be too impressed. And there’s this distinctive wet Wookie smell eminating from it. Not sure if it’s something a couple dozen air fresheners can take care of or not.
If you can get your hands on this set, get it! It is the largest production set ever! It is HUGE! The box itself is more like an end table than anything else. This will provide many hours of fun!
This is not for beginners or young children.