A word of warning, the box this thing ships in is massive, it barely fit in my trunk. I opened up the shipping box to find another box, and inside that box was yet another box, and inside that box was four more boxes. Each of the four boxes contained like 15 bags of pieces, the boxes were not packaged by stage, instead i had to sort through all four. I started around 330 on a friday. Im still not done, but coming up on about 18 hours. If you are like me and grew up with legos and love star wars, but only got the sets that your parents could afford to get you but always coveted the big expensive ones, then this is definitely up your alley. Time consuming, fun to build, and incredibly detailed. I had been waiting for this thing to be available for about 8 months, and as soon as i saw it was in stock, i jumped on it. THIS is a true collectors item for both Lego and Star Wars fans. The only dilemma i have right now is where i am going to put it. If you are a parent, and thinking about buying this for your kids, think twice because this is NOT a toy. I have two kids but bought this for myself. It would definitely be a great family build project though. This build has so far been tedious, but an absolute blast and i cant wait for the finished product!