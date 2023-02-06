Other Sellers on Amazon
LEGO Icons Wildflower Bouquet 10313 Artificial Flowers with Poppies and Lavender, Anniversary for Wife, Unique Home Décor, Botanical Collection with Spring Flowers
|Brand
|LEGO
|Age Range (Description)
|18+
|Theme
|LEGO Icons
|Material
|Plastic
|Color
|Multicolor
About this item
- Cultivate creativity – Build and display a lifelike LEGO Icons Wildflower Bouquet (10313) with this immersive building project for adults. Please note, a vase is not included
- Enjoy flower arranging – The set features 16 individual stems that can be adjusted, allowing you to tailor the height of the flowers and experiment with different arrangements
- Let your decor bloom – Once complete, this bouquet can be displayed in your own vase as a piece of home decor
- A gift for flower lovers –Florists and flower lovers can cultivate their own LEGO Icons Wildflower Bouquet
- Make a bigger bouquet – This building set can be combined with the LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet (10280) to create one large bouquet or 2 different bouquets
Product Description
Giving and receiving flowers is always joyful, and this LEGO Icons Wildflower Bouquet (10313) crafts set for adults puts a creative spin on a timeless gift. Why not celebrate the next special occasion by sending a loved one LEGO flowers that will never wither or need to be watered? Part of the LEGO Botanical Collection, this set for adults is crafted entirely from intricate LEGO pieces. The vibrant flower bouquet features 8 species of wildflowers on adjustable stems. Budding florists and flower lovers can spend hours building and identifying the blooms inspired by cornflowers, lavender, Welsh poppies, cow parsley, leatherleaf ferns, gerbera daisies, larkspur and lupins. Once complete, these LEGO flowers can be displayed in a favourite vase to become an eye-catching piece of home decor that will plant seeds of joy in whichever room they’re placed. This set is part of the LEGO Botanical Collection, which includes elements of plant-based plastic, made using sustainably sourced sugar cane, and makes a fantastic unique gift for flower lovers that will brighten up any home.
From the manufacturer
Build a Wildflower Bouquet
Ready to let your creativity bloom? Build a piece of beautiful home decor that includes 8 species of wildflower.
Immerse yourself in color
The building set provides an immersive building experience for nature-lovers and budding florists.
LEGO Icons Wildflower Bouquet
|
|
|
|
Bond over blooms
Share special moments building together.
|
Arrange the flowers
Adjust the 16 stems to customize your display.
|
Can you identify the species?
Among the blooms you’ll find Welsh poppies and lavender.
Send a loved one flowers that last forever
Flower-lovers will adore creating their own stunning Wildflower Bouquet before displaying it proudly in their home.
Endless bouquet combinations
This set can be combined with the LEGO Flower Bouquet 10280 (sold separately) to create a truly unique display.
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on February 6, 2023
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on February 6, 2023
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on February 22, 2023