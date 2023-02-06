$59.99
LEGO Icons Wildflower Bouquet 10313 Artificial Flowers with Poppies and Lavender, Anniversary for Wife, Unique Home Décor, Botanical Collection with Spring Flowers

4.8 out of 5 stars 145 ratings
#1 New Release in Toys & Games
$59.99
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.

Enhance your purchase

Brand LEGO
Age Range (Description) 18+
Theme LEGO Icons
Material Plastic
Color Multicolor

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Cultivate creativity – Build and display a lifelike LEGO Icons Wildflower Bouquet (10313) with this immersive building project for adults. Please note, a vase is not included
  • Enjoy flower arranging – The set features 16 individual stems that can be adjusted, allowing you to tailor the height of the flowers and experiment with different arrangements
  • Let your decor bloom – Once complete, this bouquet can be displayed in your own vase as a piece of home decor
  • A gift for flower lovers –Florists and flower lovers can cultivate their own LEGO Icons Wildflower Bouquet
  • Make a bigger bouquet – This building set can be combined with the LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet (10280) to create one large bouquet or 2 different bouquets
Product Description

Giving and receiving flowers is always joyful, and this LEGO Icons Wildflower Bouquet (10313) crafts set for adults puts a creative spin on a timeless gift. Why not celebrate the next special occasion by sending a loved one LEGO flowers that will never wither or need to be watered? Part of the LEGO Botanical Collection, this set for adults is crafted entirely from intricate LEGO pieces. The vibrant flower bouquet features 8 species of wildflowers on adjustable stems. Budding florists and flower lovers can spend hours building and identifying the blooms inspired by cornflowers, lavender, Welsh poppies, cow parsley, leatherleaf ferns, gerbera daisies, larkspur and lupins. Once complete, these LEGO flowers can be displayed in a favourite vase to become an eye-catching piece of home decor that will plant seeds of joy in whichever room they’re placed. This set is part of the LEGO Botanical Collection, which includes elements of plant-based plastic, made using sustainably sourced sugar cane, and makes a fantastic unique gift for flower lovers that will brighten up any home.

Important information

Safety Information

No

From the manufacturer

10313_Icons

Build a Wildflower Bouquet

Ready to let your creativity bloom? Build a piece of beautiful home decor that includes 8 species of wildflower.

10313_Icons

Immerse yourself in color

The building set provides an immersive building experience for nature-lovers and budding florists.

10313_Icons

Send a loved one flowers that last forever

Flower-lovers will adore creating their own stunning Wildflower Bouquet before displaying it proudly in their home.

10313_Icons

Endless bouquet combinations

This set can be combined with the LEGO Flower Bouquet 10280 (sold separately) to create a truly unique display.

What's in the box

  • LEGO Building Elements

    Customer reviews

    4.8 out of 5 stars
    4.8 out of 5
    145 global ratings
    5 star
    		92%
    4 star
    		2%
    3 star
    		3%
    2 star
    		2%
    1 star
    		1%

    Top reviews from the United States

    Jane
    5.0 out of 5 stars Fun to put together - beautiful to look at
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on February 24, 2023
    Verified Purchase
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    riannacc
    5.0 out of 5 stars Fun bonding time with grand child
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on February 25, 2023
    Verified Purchase
    One person found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Heather Simmons
    5.0 out of 5 stars Makes me happy
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on February 6, 2023
    Verified Purchase
    Customer image
    Heather Simmons
    5.0 out of 5 stars Makes me happy
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on February 6, 2023
    I love these! I bought the other bouquet flowers that Lego had and love them. I didn’t think these were going to look as nice from the photos online but actually they are even better. I find myself looking at them several times a day and just smiling. I love my living plants and have plenty of those but these add a different element of color. Much better than expensive cut flowers that just die. The cost of these ones are worth it. I think I’ll get the orchid next.
    Images in this review
    Customer image
    Customer image
    14 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Tanarri
    5.0 out of 5 stars The perfect bouquet!
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on February 22, 2023
    Verified Purchase
    Customer image
    Tanarri
    5.0 out of 5 stars The perfect bouquet!
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on February 22, 2023
    The hubby bought me these for Valentine's Day since I am allergic to pollen and love Legos. This was an awesome surprise and so fun to put together! They look really great my vase.
    Images in this review
    Customer image
    Customer image
    4 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Emily Stumler
    5.0 out of 5 stars ADORABLE
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on February 19, 2023
    Verified Purchase
    3 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Sad Sticker Buyer
    5.0 out of 5 stars Everyone thought they were real flowers!
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on February 15, 2023
    Verified Purchase
    2 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Sam Smith
    5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect Gift for any Lady! Stop spending money on flowers that die. Create a talking piece.
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on February 15, 2023
    Verified Purchase
    3 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Amazon Customer
    5.0 out of 5 stars Very nice
    Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on February 14, 2023
    Verified Purchase
    4 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse

    Top reviews from other countries

    Pey
    5.0 out of 5 stars Lego flower
    Reviewed in Canada 🇨🇦 on February 23, 2023
    Verified Purchase
    Report abuse