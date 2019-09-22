- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
LEVOIT Air Purifier for Home Allergies Pets Hair Smokers in Bedroom, H13 True HEPA Air Purifiers Filter, 24db Quiet Air Cleaner, Remove 99.97% Smoke Dust Mold Pollen for Large Room, Core 300, White
- Genuine Replacement Filters: Search for core300-rf or core 300 replacement filter for Replacement Filters. Use genuine Levoit replacement filters to maintain the best performance and to ensure what you're buying is worthy of your investment
- Higher Purify Performance: Use the Core 300 to fill your environment with crisp, clean air. Its Vortexair Technology creates a stronger air flow, CADR number is 230+m3/h, allowing it to cover up to 219 sq. ft. AC 120V/60HZ for USA and Canada
- Improved Filtration: With larger expansion area and longer length than others, the H13 Ture HEPA filter works with ultra-fine Pre-filter and activated carbon filter, trapping 99. 97% of fine particles and allergens as small as 0. 3 microns and large pollutants such as dust, pet dander, smoke, mold, pollen
- Most Silent Air Cleaner: The noise level is nearly voiceless at sleep mode with only 24db, its QuietKEAP Technology reduces noise so you can sleep in a restful and soothing indoor environment
- Ultra-long Service Life: Industry leader provider's bearing makes this levoit core300 hepa air purifier durable and reliable. The AC capacitor motor uses durable high-precision bearing, and excellent internal structure increases abrasion resist, which obviously extends the life of machine
- Full Certified for Safer: Energy Star Verified, Complies with California air resources board (CARB) for indoor cleaning devices. Also FCC certified, ETL listed, CA PROP 65 certified
- Ozone Free: Levoit air purifiers avoid using UV/Ion light, an air cleaning method that research has shown can produce harmful ozone and secondary pollution
Energy Star Certified & CARB Compliant
This air purifier is certified by Energy Star for its ability to be energy efficient by meeting strict energy efficiency guidelines set by the US EPA. This air cleaner machine with 3 speeds is best used for rooms up to 215 Sq. ft. CADR Smoke (141),Dust (140), Pollen (145).
California Air Resources Board. EO# G-19-112
Undisturbed Sweet Dream
With a noise level of only 24dB, the Core 300 keeps your air clean without keeping you up.
With the display off button, turn off the LED display lights for zero light pollution in the night
Noticeable Difference for Easier Breath
3 unique filters work in harmony and the display’s Check Filter Indicator will remind you when it might be time for a replacement.
Original Filter
Traps fine particles such as dust mites, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and while neutralizing common household smells such as pet odors or cooking smells.
Best For: Allergies, dust, and minor odors.
Pet Allergy Filter
Get all the benefits of the Original Filter plus a custom high-efficiency activated carbon filter that is extra effective for strong pet odors and cooking smells.
Best For: Pet allergies and strong odors.
Toxin Absorber Filter
Get all the benefits of the Original Filter plus a custom high-efficiency activated carbon filter that is extra effective for strong smells, air pollution, cigarette smoke, vehicle exhaust, toxic fumes, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs).
Best For: High air pollution, smoke, and environmental toxins.
MB Filter
Get all the benefits of the Original Filter plus an additional MB filter that neutralizes harmful germs and prevents regrowth of mold within the filter.
Best For: Mold and musty environments.
Upgraded Filtration System
Ideal Choice as A Gift. Designed in California. Core 300 adopts upgraded 3 stages filtration system which includes Ultra-fine Pre-Filter, Japan-imported True HEPA Filter and High-grade Granular Activated Carbon Filter.
The pre-filter can be cleaned by every 2-4 weeks to maintain its effect and other 2 filters cannot be cleaned. It is recommended to replace the filters by every 6-8 months to breathe easier all the time. The cost-effective replacement filter can be purchased by searching Core 300-RF or B07RSZSYNC, B07RSZF32W, B07RRTNGJ9,B07RV1XLV4.
Enjoy Fresh Air with Assurance and Ease
Energy Star Certified Core 300 Air Purifier is tested for its ability to be energy efficient. It's also with high performance in filtering smoke, dust, and pollen with the CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 135+ CFM, the higher the CADR the faster the unit filters the air pollutants. Taking in air from all directions and purifying air 5 times per hour to achieve 12mins quick purification.
Specifications:
- Coverage Area: 219 sq ft/ 20 sq m
- Noise Level 24–50 dB
- CADR: Smoke 141/ Dust 140 / Pollen 145 CFM (cubic feet per minute)
- Dimensions: 8.7 x 8.7 x 14.2 inch
- Power Supply : AC 120V / 60 Hz (Note that this voltage only applies to USA and Canada. In other areas, a voltage converter is needed.)
What's in the Box?
- 1 x Air Purifier
- 1 x True HEPA 3-Stage Original Filter (Pre-Installed)
- 1 x User Manual / Quick Start Guide
Product description
LEVOIT Core 300 True HEPA Air Purifier with Custom Filters
Still going strong as the day I bought it!! Replaced the filter...good as new. Still quiet and absolutely ZERO issues since the vibration sorted itself out. I can't recomend this purifier enough for smaller to medium sized spaces. It's an allergy killer!
***UPDATE 4***
Feb 1st and still as quiet as before. Same filter. Just regular cleaning of the pre-filter. EXCELENT air purifier. I've gotten the Tredy, and WSTA purifiers that are similar. This one is built to a much higher quality. Filter is very well made. If this had an auto feature...it would be my #1!!!!! PLEASE make this with and Auto feature (for dust and odor)
***UPDATE 3***
This purifier has become one of my favorites! The nylon mesh prefilter does a fantastic job catching larger particles. I never understood why manufactures made the carbon filter the pre filter. It should be separate, like this purifier. It also makes sense to make the carbon the last filter so it doesnt get clogged. Its job is for smells and VOC. Not dust or allergens. They really thought this through. Also, the carbon filter is ACTUAL granulated pieces of charcoal. It's not a thin sheet. It has some substance to it. I'll be buying a few more for each room.
***UPDATE 2***
I'm actually impressed with the filtering on the purifier! It does a fantastic job and is extremely quiet on the "sleep" setting. I usually leave it on "1" when sleeping with the display lights turned off (which is a nice feature) I've already had the vacuum off the prefilter of fine dust and there is ZERO dust IN the purifier (sign of a good seal around the filter and the body of the unit). It runs 24/7 and is keeping my bedroom dust and allergen free. I'll keep updating as time goes on.
***UPDATE***
Changing my review from 2 stars to 4 stars. Plastic smell is completely gone. The horrible vibration has subsided and its very quiet now. Also the filters are much less expensive than other brands. I wake up less congested and I can tell a noticable difference in the quality of the air. The other filters I cannot comment on. Only using the "standard" that came with the purifier. This would be a 5 star product if it wasn't for the bad first experience. Plus, most of the other reviews are fake. Some are even using the same pictures with the same background and different user names (after reading this I'm sure they will edit the pictures out). All in all, decent purifier. Just give it a few days...not hours.
First couple days it had a HORRIBLE off gassing of plastic. Smell has somewhat gone away. It moves the air pretty good but vibrates pretty bad. Will give it a few more days before starting the return process.