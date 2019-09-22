I’ve owned three air purifiers in my lifetime, a Winix, a Honeywell and this Levoit Core 300. Despite having the lowest listed power of the three and being half as expensive, this Levoit is by far the most effective of the three. I live in an older house that was built in the 1960s, and dust is a big problem. It gets everywhere, I vacuum my bedroom several times a week, but there’s just no getting ahead of it. Every 24 hours, every table top is covered in a thin layer of dust, even though the windows and door are closed almost all day and night. I’m afraid to turn on a night light or a flashlight in the dark because then I can see the omnipresent particles floating through the air and it’s just soul-crushing that despite all the steps I’ve taken, the problem continues. Buy hardwood floors, just say no to carpeting. This is the first air purifier that actually makes a marked difference in terms of dealing with the dust that plagues me so. Unlike my previous two purifiers, I can actually see the dust being sucked in through the device and into the filter, which is very satisfying. With the other two purifiers, I just sort of assumed they were helping even though they didn’t seem to be taking in any dust particles, though I have to say the Winix does a great job of improving the air quality. Levoit has it right in terms of their engineering with the 360 degree intake. Most other purifiers on the market are designed so that they only take in air from the front, which effectively decreases their performance by 300%. I considered the $189 Levoit Purifier that looks almost exactly like this one, but that one is substantially larger and I was looking for a purifier that I could set on a table top as I’ve read that placing your purifier above the floor improves performance. I still have the larger Winix running day/night so I felt this smaller unit would do just fine. The lack of a sensor doesn’t bother me at all. It’s a niche feature that isn’t worth paying for in my opinion. If you’re investing in an air purifier, your air quality is poor, why on earth would you need a red light to tell you so? I was hesitant to buy this device because of the complaints of a “chemical,” or “plastic-like,” odor that emanated from it. I have an acute sense of smell and mine has no odor whatsoever. Perhaps that was an issue that was corrected. On top of being extremely effective, this air purifier is far more compact and attractive than any other I’ve owned. It’s modern looking and could fit in with just about any decor and is so lightweight and compact that I have it on my nightstand. I keep it on the highest of three settings to get the maximum CADR and it’s relatively quiet. I find the white noise at night to be relaxing and it actually blocks out noises that would otherwise wake me up. I’ll never buy an air purifier from another company, and you shouldn’t either.