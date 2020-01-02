|Standing screen display size
|27 Inches
|Max Screen Resolution
|2560 x 1440 Pixels
|Specific Uses For Product
|Personal, Gaming
|Refresh Rate
|144 Hz
|Brand
|LG
|Screen Size
|27 Inches
|Screen Surface Description
|Hard coating (3H)
See your way to victory with breath-taking immersion on an UltraGear IPS gaming display with a 1ms response time.
With Adaptive-Sync (FreeSync) technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.
A ultra-fast speed of 144Hz allows immediate action on the screen. Objects are rendered more clearly for smoother gameplay and an almost surreal visual fluidity.
Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.
Gamers can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
It’s 3-side virtually borderless design and the base can be adjusted to change the tilt, height and pivot of the monitor to help you play game more comfortable.
