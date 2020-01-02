& FREE Returns
LG 27GL83A-B 27 Inch Ultragear QHD IPS 1ms NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible Gaming Monitor, Black

27" QHD IPS 1ms with 144Hz
Monitor
Specific Uses For Product Personal, Gaming
Refresh Rate 144 Hz
Brand LG
Screen Size 27 Inches
Screen Surface Description Hard coating (3H)

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • 27 inch QHD (2560 X 1440) IPS display
  • IPS 1ms response time & 144Hz refresh rate
  • NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible. Surface Treatment-Haze 25%, 3H
  • 3-Side virtually borderless design
  • Tilt, Height, Pivot adjustable stand
  Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings.

From the manufacturer

gaming monitor
LG UltraGear

Innovation Beyond Boundaries

See your way to victory with breath-taking immersion on an UltraGear IPS gaming display with a 1ms response time.

free sync monitor

Clearer, Smoother and Faster

With Adaptive-Sync (FreeSync) technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.

refresh rate 144hz

Fluid Gaming Motion

A ultra-fast speed of 144Hz allows immediate action on the screen. Objects are rendered more clearly for smoother gameplay and an almost surreal visual fluidity.

dynamic action sync

React Faster to Opponents

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.

Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Gamers can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

Ergonomic Design
Ergonomic Design

Immersive Gaming Ambiance

It’s 3-side virtually borderless design and the base can be adjusted to change the tilt, height and pivot of the monitor to help you play game more comfortable.

LG 27GL83A-B 27 Inch Ultragear QHD IPS 1ms NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible Gaming Monitor, Black
29" Curved 100Hz LED Gaming Monitor Full HD 1080P Ultra Wide HDMI DP Ports with Speakers, VESA Wall Mount Ready(DP Cable Included)
LG 27GL850-B 27 Inch Ultragear QHD Nano IPS 1ms NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible Gaming Monitor, Black
Acer Nitro XV272U Pbmiiprzx 27" WQHD (2560 x 1440) IPS G-SYNC Compatible Monitor, 144Hz, 1ms VRB, VESA Certified DisplayHDR400, DCI-P3, Delta E<2
Dell Gaming S2721HGF 27 Inch Curved FHD 144Hz 1080p VA Ultra-Thin Bezel Monitor, Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync HDMI, DisplayPort, VESA Certified, Gray
Customer Rating 4.8 out of 5 stars (7469) 4.6 out of 5 stars (299) 4.7 out of 5 stars (1968) 4.6 out of 5 stars (1438) 4.8 out of 5 stars (3578)
Price $367.20 $236.22 See price in cart $299.99 $210.01
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Beach Camera Same Day Shipping Amazon.com Amazon.com
Aspect Ratio 16:9 21:9 16:9 16:9 16:9
Display Resolution Maximum 2560 x 1440 pixels 2560*1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Screen Size 27 inches 29 inches 27 inches 27 inches 27 inches
Display Type LED LED LED IPS LED
Item Dimensions 10.8 x 24.2 x 22.6 inches 31.1 x 6.8 x 15.6 inches 24.2 x 10.8 x 22.6 inches 24.2 x 9.2 x 20.5 inches 23.95 x 3.79 x 19.42 inches
Mounting Type Wall Mount Wall Mount Wall Mount Wall Mount Wall Mount
Refresh Rate 144 hertz 100 hertz 144 hertz 144 hertz 144 hertz
Product description

Style:27" QHD IPS 1ms with 144Hz  |  Pattern Name:Monitor

The 27” Ultra Gear QHD IPS 1ms 144Hz monitor is G-Sync Compatible and has a 3-Side Virtually Borderless bezel. Other features includes: Tilt / Height / Pivot Adjustable Stand.

Top reviews from the United States

Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Great gaming monitor!
Reviewed in the United States on January 2, 2020
Style: 27" QHD IPS 1ms with 144HzPattern Name: MonitorVerified Purchase
Antonio Cuenca
Style: 27" QHD IPS 1ms with 144HzPattern Name: MonitorVerified Purchase
Reviewed in the United States on May 29, 2020
Style: 27" QHD IPS 1ms with 144HzPattern Name: MonitorVerified Purchase
Christopher J. Gilmore
Style: 27" QHD IPS 1ms with 144HzPattern Name: MonitorVerified Purchase
Reviewed in the United States on October 31, 2019
Style: 27" QHD IPS 1ms with 144HzPattern Name: MonitorVerified Purchase
For under $380 I think it's going to be hard to beat this monitor. Especially since the 27GL850 is consistently out of stock. For the price you are getting:

- Essentially the same panel as the 27GL850
- Excellent response time + motion handling
- Officially certified by Nvidia G-Sync support
- FreeSync
- sRGB color space
- More money in your pocket
- You can actually find this monitor in stock

What's missing from it's bigger brother:

- No USB ports
- No wide gamut color support
- No HDR (there isn't really any true HDR on the 850 either so you're not technically missing out)

I didn't notice any back light bleed, stuck pixels, or excessive IPS glow on my unit. I almost hesitate to include pictures of the monitor when it's on because the pictures do not accurately show what I'm seeing in person. In the pictures it looks as if there may be some excessive glow in the top right and bottom left of the screen but I assure you that I absolutely do not see that in person and only via my camera.

The contrast is ok. You're not going to get the deepest blacks but it still looks great and if you're not nitpicking, I don't think you're really going to notice it either. The color pops nicely though I recommend setting the brightness to at least 75-80 to get the most out of the picture. Tested out G-Sync with my GTX 1070 and have had no problems. G-Sync is on by default so you won't even have to go into your settings and mess with it. G-Sync only works via Display Port FYI.

Knocking off a star because my stand wobbles a little bit where the foot meets the pole. It also comes with the shortest power cable I have ever seen. It's maybe 3 feet long. There is no swivel and It's entirely made of plastic so don't get your hopes up for metal anything.

If you're looking for a monitor in this price range, I don't really see any need to look any further.
Brandon Cassata
Style: 27" QHD IPS 1ms with 144HzPattern Name: MonitorVerified Purchase
Reviewed in the United States on December 18, 2019
Style: 27" QHD IPS 1ms with 144HzPattern Name: MonitorVerified Purchase
Leo
4.0 out of 5 stars Buen monitor para uso mixto
Reviewed in Mexico on January 8, 2020
Style: 27" QHD IPS 1ms with 144HzPattern Name: MonitorVerified Purchase
Luke P.
5.0 out of 5 stars Great Monitor
Reviewed in Canada on March 1, 2021
Style: 27" QHD IPS 1ms with 144HzPattern Name: MonitorVerified Purchase
Dan
Style: 27" QHD IPS 1ms with 144HzPattern Name: MonitorVerified Purchase
Reviewed in Canada on January 23, 2020
Style: 27" QHD IPS 1ms with 144HzPattern Name: MonitorVerified Purchase
Steven L
Style: 27" QHD IPS 1ms with 144HzPattern Name: MonitorVerified Purchase
Reviewed in Canada on April 15, 2021
Style: 27" QHD IPS 1ms with 144HzPattern Name: MonitorVerified Purchase
Malcolm Sharpe
Style: 27" QHD IPS 1ms with 144HzPattern Name: MonitorVerified Purchase
Reviewed in Canada on April 26, 2021
Style: 27" QHD IPS 1ms with 144HzPattern Name: MonitorVerified Purchase
