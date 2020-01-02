Disclaimer for fair context here:



This is my first true 144hz, 1440p, IPS panel experience. Up until now, I've only ever had descriptions and seen photos (on less than ideal monitors) of what to expect. So my review here may almost certainly be biased in terms of extremes for both pros and cons.



With that out of the way, let me just say.. wow, being my first experience with an IPS, I was absolutely blown away with just how much the colors explode off the screen compared to a TN panel. You get used to it very quickly but you definitely have those moments where you're just like "Damn, that looks really good."



The exact same can be said about the refresh rate. If you're coming from 60hz, the difference is absolutely staggering. It's noticeable the moment you slide the cursor across the screen. It'll give you goosebumps at first. And again, it's something you'll get used to very quickly but will repeatedly be reminded of how smooth any and all motion appears at the most seemingly benign places. Especially with Windows 10 and it's very quick but subtle flow to almost any menu and interaction. Simply opening up the start menu or action center will just appear to glide in as though it was never on the screen but just floating above it.



And finally the jump from 1080p to 1440p was much nicer than I had anticipated. My mind knew it was a half way mark between 1080 and 4K but my expectations were more inline with something more subtle. Nope. You're getting a massive upgrade in pixels here. The best thing about 1440p is that it truly is a half way sweet spot between 1080p performance and 4K sharpness when talking about gaming. The amount of extra power needed isn't insignificant, you will notice a loss in performance, however if you're rocking an RTX 2070 or equivalent GPU, it's safe to say that while you might not always get the best out of its 144hz refresh rate, you'll almost certainly exceed the 60hz you're probably accustomed to and it really does make a huge difference. 60fps just doesn't feel like a good performance anymore. It feels like what 30fps felt like on a 60hz monitor.



Of course it's also worth mentioning a few "buts" now.



The G-Sync on this thing is incredible. I can finally turn off vsync and not get those incredibly distracting screen tears which I'm unlucky enough to be very sensitive to. However it's worth noting that this is NOT a G-Sync monitor. It does not have the proper hardware to support G-Sync at its best. It's G-Sync compatible. Which is to say, it was built for FreeSync but after Nvidias driver update opened G-Sync to FreeSync monitors, this monitor was able to pass the certification process and be sold as being compatible with G-Sync with no real issues. The problem with this might seem nuance but it's worth mentioning. G-Sync will NOT work at framerates lower than 40fps. Once you drop below that, you'll start noticing screen tearing as the monitor doesn't have the hardware to stay in sync with the GPU at lower refresh rates. Not a deal breaker but just something to keep in mind. If you're still rocking older hardware, you might be lowering settings to accommodate the higher resolution at G-Sync speeds or resorting to turning vsync back on.



Finally there's the IPS glow. It's there. It's absolutely there. It's both not as bad and worse than I expected but it's well within tolerance as I quickly get sucked into what I'm doing and stop noticing it. Unlike backlight bleed, IPS glow shifts around the screen based on your relative position and angle. It's easy to adjust the monitor in such a way that it's a minimal issue but due to the size of the display, it's impossible to sit at any position or angle and not see some IPS glow somewhere. Usually in the top corners as tilting the monitor up seems to offer the least about of glow.



How much this bothers you it's going to heavily depend on what kind of content you'll be playing. Darker colors show IPS glow much more than brighter scenes. So brighter games like Spyro will hide it almost entirely, but darker games like Control can be real hit or miss and if you're not used to it yet, probably annoying. But it's a small price to pay for the kind of color you get over TN monitors.