I purchased this as a replacement to my Samsung 27" UH750 4k monitor for one main reason: USB-C connectivity with my Macbook Pro. I only have two USB C ports on my Macbook, so having to use them both with my Samsung in order to use the monitor and charge up at the same time was a major hassle. It left me with no USB connectivity for other stuff like external storage.



That's where this monitor comes in. I was skeptical of how well it would work with my MBP since USB-C monitors are still a new technology, and are likely no where as good as they will be in a year or two from now. In about a week of usage, I have yet to have a single problem. Power delivery for my 13" MBP is great- I experience no loss of power when doing more intensive activities like encoding large video files. Not a single flicker or loss of image yet.



To date, there is only one HUGE (for me at least) flaw that I have found in this monitor. When connecting to any device via USB-C, it limits the speed on the two USB-A ports on the back of the monitor to 2.0. I planned on using Windows To Go in this setup by mounting a SSD to the back of the monitor and running Windows off of it. I definitely can't maintain a stable boot of Windows 10 using this setup. I could use a USB-C to DP or HDMI cable for my MBP and then the USB-A ports would go back to 3.0 speeds, but in that case I might as well have purchased the UD88 model and saved about a hundred dollars.



I really don't understand how this monitor can't output USB 3.0 speeds while maintaining a USB-C connection given that it still uses an external power brick. I'd think that the huge power brick would allow it to provide the necessary power to do this. I was bummed by this, but I didn't find it to be a deal breaker.



Backlight bleed was minimal, and the image quality is excellent. I use it with my Xbox One X, and can verify that you will receive all green check marks in the 4K details screen. I had no trouble setting up the console with this monitor, even with FreeSync and HDR 10.



Pros:

Works great with Xbox One X and Macbook Pro

Great image quality

Responsive OSD controls

Lots of ports



Cons:

External power brick

USB-A ports default to 2.0 speeds if you connect a computer via USB-C

Can't control volume through keyboard buttons unless connected to bluetooth speaker for audio (Don't think many monitors can do this though)