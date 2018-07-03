|Screen Size
|27 inches
|Max Screen Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
|Price:
|
& FREE Shipping. Details
&
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
Upgrade to an HDR10 compatible IPS 4K screen, delivering Ultra HD resolution with supremely accurate colors, even when viewed off-angle. The 27UK850-W, 27 inch display offers versatility of USB Type-C connectivity plus the benefit of HDCP 2.2 compatibility, so it will seamlessly display 4K content from a variety of sources.
|
|
|
|
|
HDR10
To more fully realize content creators’ vision, this monitor is compatible with industry-standard HDR10 high dynamic range, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that exceed the capabilities of ordinary monitors.
Depending on the Windows 10 OS settings, HDR content may not be displayed accurately. Please check the HDR On/Off setting of Windows. The HDR setting of Windows defaults to 'On' and should be set to 'Off' when not viewing HDR content. Images simulated.
(A software update will be made available).
|
USB Type-C Connectivity
Offering a new generation of convenience, USB Type-Cports allow 4K video display, data transfer and laptop/mobile device charging, all at the same time over a single cable. Reduce cord clutter and increase efficiency with USB Type-C.
|
sRGB 99 Color Gamut
sRGB is the standard color space of ideal color reproduction. So, with over 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum, this LG monitor is a great solution for professional photographers, graphic designers or anyone looking for highly accurate color.*
*Color mode conversion between Adobe RGB and sRGB is available on the 'Color Mode' menu.
|
Virtually Borderless Display
The ultra-thin bezel on three sides of this streamlined display offers a virtually borderless visual experience, without distraction from the precise, gorgeous image. A sleek addition to any desktop.
|
|
|
|
|
On-Screen Control
On-Screen Control puts a host of essential monitor settings into a handy window for quick, easy access. Volume, brightness, picture mode presets, Screen Split 2.0 and Dual Controller and more can now be adjusted with just a few clicks of the mouse, instead of hard buttons on the monitor.
(Software download required to enable OnScreen Control. For download details, visit our official website.
|
AMD FreeSync
With FreeSync*, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, fast-paced games. FreeSync virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.
*FreeSync is only available when it is connected to Display Port or HDMI.
|
Advanced Gaming Features
Serious gaming features for serious gamers. Quickly optimize monitor settings to activate Black Stabilizer to reveal superior detail in dark scenes while the Dynamic Action Sync feature assures smooth, fluid gaming action.
|
Adjustable Display
The sleek design of this LG premium monitor is accentuated by the height, tilt and pivot adjustable ArcLine stand. The smooth curve of the base provides stability, assuring dependable performance with a touch of elegance.
|
|
Samsung 28-Inch UE570 UHD 4K Gaming Monitor (LU28E570DS/ZA) – 60Hz Refresh, Computer Monitor, 3840 x 2160p Resolution, 1ms Response, FreeSync, Split Screen, HDMI, Black
|
LG 27UL850-W 27 Inch UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS Display with VESA DisplayHDR 400 and USB Type-C Connectivity, White
|
Dell UltraSharp U2720Q 27 Inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) LED Backlit LCD IPS USB-C Monitor (7GZ651)
|
LG 4K UHD 27UD88-W 27" LED-Lit Monitor with USB Type-C
|
LG 34WN80C-B 34 inch 21:9 Curved UltraWide WQHD IPS Monitor with USB Type-C Connectivity sRGB 99% Color Gamut and HDR10 Compatibility, Black (2019)
|Customer Rating
|(617)
|(253)
|(1147)
|(23)
|(399)
|(236)
|Price
|$449.99
|$399.66
|$549.99
|$565.00
|$579.00
|$859.98
|Sold By
|Amazon.com
|Electronics Onsale
|Amazon.com
|My Computer team
|Beach Camera Same Day Shipping
|Neptune Electronics (Record SN)
|Aspect Ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|16:9
|—
|1.78:1
|21:9
|Display Resolution Maximum
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|3840x2160 pixels
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|3840x2160
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|3440 x 1440 pixels
|Screen Size
|27 inches
|28 inches
|27 inches
|27 inches
|27 inches
|34 inches
|Display Type
|LCD
|LED
|LED
|LED
|LED
|LED
|Item Dimensions
|24.10 x 9.20 x 22.00 inches
|7.36 x 26.01 x 18.44 inches
|1.75 x 24.14 x 14.35 inches
|24.07 x 7.28 x 20.68 inches
|24.20 x 8.80 x 16.70 inches
|32.70 x 9.90 x 16.90 inches
|Item Weight
|13.40 lbs
|11.64 lbs
|13.50 lbs
|14.55 lbs
|13.60 lbs
|23.37 lbs
|Mounting Type
|Wall Mount
|Wall Mount
|Wall Mount
|Wall Mount
|Wall Mount
|Wall Mount
|Refresh Rate
|60 hertz
|60 hertz
|60 hertz
|60 hertz
|60 hertz
|60 hertz
Upgrade to an LG IPS 4K screen, delivering ultra HD resolution with supremely accurate colors, even when viewed off angle. The 27UK8550 W, 27 inch display offers versatility of USB Type C connectivity plus the Benefit of HDCP 2.2 compatibility, so it will seamlessly display 4K content from a variety of sources.