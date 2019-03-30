$368.00
& FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Arrives: Thursday, Dec 17 Details
Fastest delivery: Wednesday, Dec 16 Details
Arrives before Christmas.
In Stock.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from Amazon.com
Sold by Amazon.com
Packaging Shows what’s inside. To hide it, choose Ship in Amazon Packaging at Checkout.
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Packaging
Shows what’s inside. To hide it, choose Ship in Amazon Packaging at Checkout.
Return policy: Returnable until Jan 31, 2021
For the 2020 holiday season, returnable items shipped between October 1 and December 31 can be returned until January 31, 2021.
Read full return policy
LG 32GK650F-B 32" QHD Gam... has been added to your Cart
Include
Add a Protection Plan:
Add to your order

4 Year Office Equipment Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(814)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty. Power surges covered from day one.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. If we can’t repair it, we’ll send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product or replace it.
Learn more

3 Year Office Equipment Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(93)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty. Power surges covered from day one.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. If we can’t repair it, we’ll send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product or replace it.
Learn more
Add an Accessory:
Other Sellers on Amazon
$367.99
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: E-CENTER USA - (Check our reviews about Fast Ship)
$368.00
& FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: Beach Camera Same Day Shipping
$376.00
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: Efuture Buy (Arrive before Christmas)

LG 32GK650F-B 32" QHD Gaming Monitor with 144Hz Refresh Rate and Radeon FreeSync Technology

4.7 out of 5 stars 1,212 ratings
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated and well-priced products.
Amazon's Choice for "lg 27gl83a-b"
List Price: $399.99
Price: $368.00 & FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
You Save: $31.99 (8%)
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
Monitor
Display Size 32 Inches
Resolution (2560 x 1440)
Display Technology LCD
Brand LG
Aspect Ratio 16:9

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • QHD resolution; Watch games come to life with vibrant QHD clarity and detail; The precise 2560 X 1440 resolution and impressive 31.5 inches screen size combine for a thrilling, immersive gaming experience
  • Radeon freesync technology: Reduces the tearing and stuttering that occur between a graphic card's frame rate and a monitor's refresh rate enabling smoother motion and less stuttering in games
  • 144 Hertz refresh rate: Games played on this monitor are noticeably smoother and clearer when compared to game play on monitors with refresh rates of 60Hertz or 75 Hertz
  • Advanced gaming Features: Dynamic action sync assures smooth, action while black stabilizer reveals enhanced detail in dark scenes; The crosshair feature enhances accuracy in FPS games
  • Virtually Borderless: The ultra-thin bezel on three sides of this streamlined display offers a virtually borderless visual experience; A sleek addition to any desktop
Electronics Gift Guide
Get giftable tech Shop now

Frequently bought together

  • LG 32GK650F-B 32" QHD Gaming Monitor with 144Hz Refresh Rate and Radeon FreeSync Technology
  • +
  • Samsung SSD 860 EVO 1TB 2.5 Inch SATA III Internal SSD (MZ-76E1T0B/AM)
  • +
  • Samsung (MZ-V7E1T0BW) 970 EVO SSD 1TB - M.2 NVMe Interface Internal Solid State Drive with V-NAND Technology, Black/Red
Total price: $595.17
Buy the selected items together

Special offers and product promotions

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the manufacturer

Read more
Read more
Read more

Compare with similar items


LG 32GK650F-B 32" QHD Gaming Monitor with 144Hz Refresh Rate and Radeon FreeSync Technology
29" Curved 100Hz LED Gaming Monitor Full HD 1080P Ultra Wide HDMI DP Ports with Speakers, VESA Wall Mount Ready 2020 (DP Cable Included)
LG 27GL83A-B 27 Inch Ultragear QHD IPS 1ms NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible Gaming Monitor, Black
ASUS TUF Gaming VG27WQ1B 27” Curved Monitor, 1440P WQHD (2560 x 1440), 165Hz (Supports 144Hz), 1ms, Adaptive-sync/FreeSync Premium, Extreme Low Motion Blur, Eye Care, HDMI DisplayPort, HDR10
LG 32UL500-W 32 Inch UHD (3840 x 2160) VA Display with AMD FreeSync, DCI-P3 95% Color Gamut and HDR 10 Compatibility, Silver/White
Dell S-Series 27-Inch Screen LED-Lit Gaming Monitor (S2719DGF); QHD (2560 x 1440) up to 155 Hz; 16:9; 1ms Response time; HDMI 2.0; DP 1.2; USB; FreeSync; LED; Height Adjust, Tilt, Swivel & Pivot
Customer Rating 4.7 out of 5 stars (1212) 4.4 out of 5 stars (66) 4.7 out of 5 stars (4802) 4.4 out of 5 stars (104) 4.5 out of 5 stars (212) 4.7 out of 5 stars (2479)
Price $368.00 $237.99 $379.99 $349.99 $299.99 $409.00
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com PChome-1
Aspect Ratio 16:9 21:9 16:9 16:9
Display Resolution Maximum 2560 x 1440 pixels 2560*1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels 2560x1440 pixels
Screen Size 32 inches 29 inches 27 inches 27 32 inches 27 inches
Display Type LED LED LED LED LED LED
Item Dimensions 28.20 x 10.70 x 23.80 inches 31.10 x 6.80 x 15.60 inches 10.80 x 24.20 x 22.60 inches 24.03 x 18.71 x 8.42 inches 28.70 x 8.20 x 20.40 inches 24.00 x 7.20 x 15.50 inches
Item Weight 18.30 lbs 12.13 lbs 13.34 lbs
Mounting Type Wall Mount Wall Mount Wall Mount Wall Mount
Refresh Rate 144 hertz 100 hertz 144 hertz 165 hertz 60 hertz 155 hertz
Size 32 Inch 29 inch 27 INCH-S2719DGF
Compare with similar items

Product description

Pattern Name:Monitor

The LG 32GK650F gaming monitor combines a large 32" immersive QHD resolution (2560 x 1440) display screen with Radeon FreeSync Technology for super smooth game play, a 144Hz refresh rate, plus a dedicated Game mode and black stabilizer for ultimate domination. Operation Temperature- 0 degree Celsius - 40 degree Celsius.

Product information

Pattern Name:Monitor

Technical Details

Collapse all
Summary
Other Technical Details

Technical Specification

User Manual [PDF ]

Additional Information

Warranty & Support

Amazon.com Return Policy:You may return any new computer purchased from Amazon.com that is "dead on arrival," arrives in damaged condition, or is still in unopened boxes, for a full refund within 30 days of purchase. Amazon.com reserves the right to test "dead on arrival" returns and impose a customer fee equal to 15 percent of the product sales price if the customer misrepresents the condition of the product. Any returned computer that is damaged through customer misuse, is missing parts, or is in unsellable condition due to customer tampering will result in the customer being charged a higher restocking fee based on the condition of the product. Amazon.com will not accept returns of any desktop or notebook computer more than 30 days after you receive the shipment. New, used, and refurbished products purchased from Marketplace vendors are subject to the returns policy of the individual vendor.
Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.7 out of 5 stars
4.7 out of 5
1,212 global ratings
5 star
80%
4 star
13%
3 star
3%
2 star
1%
1 star
2%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

Sam
4.0 out of 5 stars Great monitor for gaming. I love almost everything about it except for one possible dealbreaker.
Reviewed in the United States on March 30, 2019
Pattern Name: MonitorVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview image
282 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Kallistos
5.0 out of 5 stars FreeSync Works flawlessly with Nvidia Graphics Cards
Reviewed in the United States on February 1, 2019
Pattern Name: MonitorVerified Purchase
Read more
87 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Josh Sherman
3.0 out of 5 stars Great monitor, but I received 2 in a row with pixel problems
Reviewed in the United States on March 29, 2019
Pattern Name: MonitorVerified Purchase
Read more
45 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
USERBOSCO
5.0 out of 5 stars Awesome Monitor - NO REAR LIGHT RING on 650F-B Model !!
Reviewed in the United States on December 7, 2018
Pattern Name: MonitorVerified Purchase
Read more
review image
28 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

SHARATH REDDY
1.0 out of 5 stars only for gaming
Reviewed in India on August 5, 2019
Pattern Name: MonitorVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
1.0 out of 5 stars only for gaming
Reviewed in India on August 5, 2019
Pros:
Colors are good enough but over saturated even after calibration
viewing angles are excellent
No dead pixels
no ghosting if you change the settings properly....
Cons:
not suitable to watch movies
It only comes with a display port cable ,if u want to connect to a laptop you have to buy a cable separately
Bottom bezel gets slightly warm ,
update: bottom bezel heating is a problem, waiting for a refund ,its taking forever to get a refund ,really bad service by amazon.:(
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
197 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Rj
5.0 out of 5 stars 144hz✅ 1440p✅ VA✅ 32"✅ FreeSync✅.. LG 32GK650F-B checks all the sweet spots❤
Reviewed in India on November 28, 2019
Pattern Name: MonitorVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars 144hz✅ 1440p✅ VA✅ 32"✅ FreeSync✅.. LG 32GK650F-B checks all the sweet spots❤
Reviewed in India on November 28, 2019
Coming from 4k 60hz 24"(LG 24UD58-B), I was concerned about going 32" 1440p as ppi would be much less, but after using 32GK650F-B, I can surely say 1440p looks gorgeous on 32". Who cares about ppi when text and image looks good enough.

In current day and age, 1440p 144hz is the holy-grail for gamers, which is even better on 32" inch with fantastic LG VA panel for its deep blacks and 3000:1 contrast ratio.

What LG 32GK650F-B gets right?
1. 144Hz✅
2. 1440p QHD✅
3. Fantastic 32" VA panel✅
4. FreeSync(Works as G-Sync Compatible with zero glitch)✅
5. 1ms Motion Blur Reduction(FreeSync off)✅
6. Zero backlight bleed(on my unit, feeling lucky!)✅

What could be even better👍
1. A 27" varient for proper 1440p(QHD) experience.
2. FreeSync 2.
3. VESA certified HDR 400 (at least).
4. 10-bit panel.
5. For LG, why not bring higher-tier GK850, GK950, Nano-IPS, and G-Sync varients of Ultra Gear monitors to India?

My first 1440p 144hz 32" VA experience has been ecstasy❤

Thanks LG👍
Thanks Amazon for on-time defect-less product delivery👍
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
94 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Fashion Weekly 19
1.0 out of 5 stars SCAM
Reviewed in India on November 17, 2019
Pattern Name: MonitorVerified Purchase
Read more
58 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Dipanjan
5.0 out of 5 stars VFR monitor no doubt
Reviewed in India on August 9, 2019
Pattern Name: MonitorVerified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars VFR monitor no doubt
Reviewed in India on August 9, 2019
This is an awesome monitor FOR THE PRICE ..
It is hugeee and along with 144hz this is the best buy...
Make sure u have enough desk space... I sit approx 2 feet away from the screen
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
35 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Kyle
5.0 out of 5 stars This has been the single best upgrade I've ever made to my PC.
Reviewed in Canada on June 12, 2019
Pattern Name: MonitorVerified Purchase
Read more
28 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: 144 hertz gaming monitor, screen gaming, best monitor for gaming, Best Monitors for Gaming, Professional Monitors, super gaming pc

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.