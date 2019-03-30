|Standing screen display size
|32 Inches
|Screen Resolution
|2560 x 1440
|Max Screen Resolution
|2560 x 1440 Pixels
|Display Size
|32 Inches
|Resolution
|(2560 x 1440)
|Display Technology
|LCD
|Brand
|LG
|Aspect Ratio
|16:9
Playing to win?
The QHD 32GK650F combines AMD Radeon FreeSync technology with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms motion blur reduction and Dynamic Action Sync for smooth gameplay with virtually no tearing.
|
|
|
|
QHD Resolution
Watch games come to life with vibrant QHD clarity and detail. The precise 2560 x 1440 resolution and impressive 31.5” screen size combine for a thrilling, immersive gaming experience.
|
144hz Refresh Rate
Experience smoother and clearer gaming action with a 144Hz refresh rate - noticeably smoother and clearer when compared to game play on monitors with refresh rates of 60Hz or 75Hz. Combine the clarity and smooth action with the curved screen, and gamers will fall in love with this optimized and immersive gaming experience.
|
Radeon FreeSync
Radeon FreeSync reduces the tearing and stuttering that occur between a graphic card’s frame rate and a monitor’s refresh rate enabling smoother motion and less stuttering in demanding games.
|
|
|
|
Virtually Borderless Design
The ultra-thin bezel on three sides of this streamlined display offers a virtually borderless visual experience, without distraction from the precise, gorgeous image. A sleek addition to any desktop.
|
Custom Gaming Environment
Optimize the display of different games, then switch between different modes quickly and easily. Precise presets for FPS, RTS and other genres are just a few clicks away. Users can also adjust for personal preferences, including crosshair shapes, brightness, aspect ratio and much more.
|
Advanced Gaming Features
Serious gaming features for serious gamers. Switching to Game Mode instantly optimizes monitor settings, while the Black Stabilizer reveals superior detail in dark scenes and Dynamic Action Sync assures smooth, clear action.games.
|
|
The LG 32GK650F gaming monitor combines a large 32" immersive QHD resolution (2560 x 1440) display screen with Radeon FreeSync Technology for super smooth game play, a 144Hz refresh rate, plus a dedicated Game mode and black stabilizer for ultimate domination. Operation Temperature- 0 degree Celsius - 40 degree Celsius.