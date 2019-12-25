I have a 4K lg monitor and it currently works so I decided to buy this one and that was a mistake this monitor is terrible on day one January 3, 2020 the monitor began to Flicker and have visual artifacts then on January 7, 2020 it a vertical line appeared out of thin air across the screen so I call LG tech support up and LG sent me an email saying that the repair center should contact me within 3 to 5 business days and they told me that I should receive a shipping label to send the monitor for repair within 24-48 hours by email so Friday comes and goes then on Saturday I call LG up again ask them where the shipping label and they told me that I will receive shipping label by Monday so On Monday I still have not received shipping label so I called LG up again and they told me I should receive a shipping label within 24 to 48 hours and my email Account is blocking them So I then checked my junk folder and my inbox and guess what no email then I gave them a different email address and guess what still no shipping label it’s now Tuesday and five business days and nobody’s contacted me the monitors price went up so I gave up on LG’s tech-support and decided to eat the loss and return it to Amazon for a full refund knowing that I will not be able to afford a new monitor replacement ever so then after I ship monitor back to Amazon lg calls me and tells me that they will send a shipping label within you guessed it 24 to 48 hours and they sent me a new email saying the same thing as the first one that the repair center will contact me when it will be identified and then they will send me the shipping label and guess what I have 3 to 5 business days again lesson learned I’m never buying an LG product again