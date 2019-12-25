|Screen Size
|32 Inches
|Max Screen Resolution
|2560 x 1440 Pixels
|Series
|32QN600-B
|Color
|Black
|Brand
|LG
|Hardware Interface
|HDMI
|Resolution
|QHD Wide 1440p
Lifelike resolution, full-scale gaming. Push productivity and your gaming experience with the IPS Display. At 31.5" and 2560 x 1440 resolution, LG's QHD IPS Display features true color, contrast, clarity and detail at wide angles. Fast response, all the ports you need and easy-adjust stand. Whatever the task, get it done fast.
|
|
|
|
32 Inch QHD IPS Monitor
Upgrade productivity with the IPS Display. At 32" and 2560 x 1440 resolution, LG's QHD IPS Display features realistic, accurate color and enhanced contrast, clarity and detail at wide angles
|
HDR 10 For Bright Color Coverage
See HDR10 content, backed by 350 nits of brightness. HDR10 delivers a dramatic visual experience and elevated picture quality, while enhancing the color of HDR content. This combines with wide color coverage of the P3 90% color gamut. A true difference in color and brightness.
|
Color Calibrated
It is color calibrated to help maintain accurate color on the screen, so it preserves the original intend color.
|
|
|
|
AMD FreeSync Plus More Gaming Features
AMD FreeSync reduces image tears and choppiness with more efficient communication between monitor and graphics card. While gaming tech gives you the advantage — Black Stabilizer enhances vision, Dynamic Action Sync improves response and gaming modes customize your experience.
|
Adjustable Display
Choose your setup in seconds. Save space with the wall mount or turn to the curved, stable and modern design of its Edge-ArcLine stand. With a simple press-and-click, you can adjust the tilt for perfect viewing.
|
Reader Mode
Reducing blue light to help lessen eye fatigue, Reader Mode provides optimal condition for reading. With just a few movement of joystick control, you can more comfortably read your monitor screen.
|
|
LG's 32QN600-B’s 32 inch class screen provides more than 70% more viewable area compared to a 24 inch monitor (16: 9). The QHD (2560 x 1440) clarity and sRGB 99% Color Gamut reproduction of the IPS panel enhance every project, even when viewed off-angle. The easy-to-use On-Screen Control optimizes monitor settings for the job at hand, while Reader Mode ensures comfortable viewing for extended work sessions. And the 3-Side virtually borderless design looks great on any desktop.