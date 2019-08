HDR10 To more fully realize content creators’ vision, this monitor is compatible with industry-standard HDR10 high dynamic range, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that exceed the capabilities of ordinary monitors. Depending on the Windows 10 OS settings, HDR content may not be displayed accurately. Please check the HDR On/Off setting of Windows. The HDR setting of Windows defaults to 'On' and should be set to 'Off' when not viewing HDR content. Images simulated. (A software update will be made available).

21:9 UltraWide Display The UltraWide 21:9 aspect ratio makes movies and games more immersive than ever. Need to get some work done, too? All of that UltraWide real estate makes it easy to view multiple documents at the same time, so you don't need to flip back and forth between them.

sRGB 99% sRGB is the standard color space of ideal color reproduction. So, with over 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum, this LG monitor is a great solution for professional photographers, graphic designers or anyone looking for highly accurate color.* *Color mode conversion between Adobe RGB and sRGB is available on the 'Color Mode' menu.