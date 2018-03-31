I'm a little overwhelmed. I'm a computer "guru" when it comes to tech specs and hardware and what have you, but I've always just kind of "skimped" on monitors because they were always very expensive components (and after getting hammered with a video card, if you're a poor boy like me, you just do with what you can). An old colleague, professor, and very good friend gifted me with a 27 inch monitor years ago and I thought "This is it. This is the pinnacle of monitors." Never had want or need of one again.. until recently. Long story short, got a dim spot in my favorite 27" monitor and just "lived with it" for as long as possible. Finally broke down, read reviews, compared monitors, blah blah, and found the LG monitor a few #'s before this one (as this one had very few reviews). Nearly went with it, but decided to "gamble" and got this one.



Astonishing. Breathtaking. I can't believe how much bigger it is, how much brighter it is (I even dimmed mine by about 20% because it's SO vibrant), how much more crystal clear it is, it's literally my favorite thing about my PC now (a PC that I've built over several years, with the best processor, the best memory, the best hard drives, the best video cards, you name it). I just can't get over it. It's like having an entirely new computer.



Games look better, movies look astounding, YouTube looks better than Dish/Cable TV! Netflix/Jessica Jones season 2 is just.. bonkers. And every time I come into my office and I look at my desk, that was once half filled with a 27" and now 100% full to the brim with this crazy ultra wide. UGH it's just to die for.



Kingdom Come: Deliverance with the 90 FOV mod is just o_O WOA. It can do the 100 FOV but it looks more realistic and I mean REALISTIC with 90.



I can't say anything more. This monitor is brilliant. Someday when I get a bigger house and a bigger desk, I might by a 2nd one. 100000% recommended to everyone!