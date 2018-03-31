|Screen Size
|34 inches
|Max Screen Resolution
|2560 x 1080 pixels
LG 34WK650-W 34" UltraWide 21:9 IPS Monitor with HDR10 and FreeSync (2018)
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- 34 Inch UltraWide 21:9 Full HD IPS Monitor with HDR10 and AMD FreeSync (2018)
- HDR10 compatible
- AMD FreeSync technology
- sRGB 99% Color Gamut
- On-Screen Control with Screen Split
From the manufacturer
34WK650-W UltraWide Monitor
The HDR10 compatible 34WK650-W, 34 inch UltraWide (21: 9 aspect ratio) layout gives movies and games the space they demand, while easily enabling multiple Windows to help get more work done. IPS technology enhances viewing angles and color reproduction, which has over 99% sRGB coverage. And AMD FreeSync supports a premium gaming experience.
34WK650-W UltraWide Monitor Features
HDR10
To more fully realize content creators’ vision, this monitor is compatible with industry-standard HDR10 high dynamic range, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that exceed the capabilities of ordinary monitors.
Depending on the Windows 10 OS settings, HDR content may not be displayed accurately. Please check the HDR On/Off setting of Windows. The HDR setting of Windows defaults to 'On' and should be set to 'Off' when not viewing HDR content. Images simulated.
(A software update will be made available).
21:9 UltraWide Display
The UltraWide 21:9 aspect ratio makes movies and games more immersive than ever. Need to get some work done, too? All of that UltraWide real estate makes it easy to view multiple documents at the same time, so you don't need to flip back and forth between them.
sRGB 99%
sRGB is the standard color space of ideal color reproduction. So, with over 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum, this LG monitor is a great solution for professional photographers, graphic designers or anyone looking for highly accurate color.*
*Color mode conversion between Adobe RGB and sRGB is available on the 'Color Mode' menu.
Virtual Borderless Display
The ultra-thin bezel on three sides of this streamlined display offers a virtually borderless visual experience, without distraction from the precise, gorgeous image. A sleek addition to any desktop.
On-Screen Control
On-Screen Control puts a host of essential monitor settings into a handy window for quick, easy access. Volume, brightness, picture mode presets, Screen Split 2.0 and Dual Controller and more can now be adjusted with just a few clicks of the mouse, instead of hard buttons on the monitor.
(Software download required to enable OnScreen Control. For download details, visit our official website.
AMD FreeSync
With FreeSync*, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, fast-paced games. FreeSync virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.
*FreeSync is only available when it is connected to Display Port or HDMI.
Advanced Gaming Features
Serious gaming features for serious gamers. Quickly optimize monitor settings to activate Black Stabilizer to reveal superior detail in dark scenes while the Dynamic Action Sync feature assures smooth, fluid gaming action.
Adjustable Display
The sleek design of this LG premium monitor is accentuated by the height and tilt adjustable ArcLine stand. The smooth curve of the base provides stability, assuring dependable performance with a touch of elegance.
Product description
Lg's 34WK650-W, 34" ultra wide (21: 9 aspect ratio) layout gives movies and games the space they demand, while enabling multiple Windows to help get more work done. IPS technology enhances viewing angles and color reproduction, which has over 99% sRGB coverage. And AMD Free Sync supports a premium gaming experience.
Astonishing. Breathtaking. I can't believe how much bigger it is, how much brighter it is (I even dimmed mine by about 20% because it's SO vibrant), how much more crystal clear it is, it's literally my favorite thing about my PC now (a PC that I've built over several years, with the best processor, the best memory, the best hard drives, the best video cards, you name it). I just can't get over it. It's like having an entirely new computer.
Games look better, movies look astounding, YouTube looks better than Dish/Cable TV! Netflix/Jessica Jones season 2 is just.. bonkers. And every time I come into my office and I look at my desk, that was once half filled with a 27" and now 100% full to the brim with this crazy ultra wide. UGH it's just to die for.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance with the 90 FOV mod is just o_O WOA. It can do the 100 FOV but it looks more realistic and I mean REALISTIC with 90.
I can't say anything more. This monitor is brilliant. Someday when I get a bigger house and a bigger desk, I might by a 2nd one. 100000% recommended to everyone!
Pros:
- Color accuracy once calibrated.
- Size of monitor was perfect for me.
- Bezels are thin.
- The extra bump from 60hz to 75hz when using a DisplayPort cable is very much appreciated.
Cons:
- Adjustment. It has great tilt and rotate adjustments but it sits tall because of the monitor stand. For my setup, I have to tilt the screen downwards otherwise I feel that I'm looking upwards at it. Mileage will vary depending on your desk but this is one of the reasons why this isn't a 5 star review for me.
- Audio. The speakers are absolutely garbage. This doesn't pertain to me because I use external bookshelf speakers anyway but DO NOT purchase this if you plan to use the built in speakers a lot. A $10 Bluetooth speaker will sound better than this monitor. Even though this doesn't pertain to me, I still need to account for it in my review.
Picture quality is ok. I really like 21x9. I mainly got this for productivity. Color accuracy helps here as well. The viewing angle leaves something to be desired. With my head centered in front of the display I can see the left and right side last 1-2 inches be out of viewing angle (as if I'm at like looking at the panel from the side)...this makes blacks on the sides look quite bad and gray washed out. My backlight also seems to favor the bottom left hand side of the screen. It's minor...but for $320 at this resolution I would expect better.
Anyone expecting HDR performance like that on a TV go somewhere else. This display does not have dynamic dimming zones. I'm not entirely sure how you can advertise this as HDR10 without even a small number of dynamic lighting zones.
Also Amazon shipped mine USPS which just left my package out in the rain...even though I have eves 2 feet from where they put the box.