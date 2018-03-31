Loading recommendations for this item...

LG 34WK650-W 34" UltraWide 21:9 IPS Monitor with HDR10 and FreeSync (2018)

by LG
4.4 out of 5 stars 91 customer reviews
List Price: $399.99
Price: $299.00
You Save: $100.99 (25%)
34 Inch IPS Display
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • 34 Inch UltraWide 21:9 Full HD IPS Monitor with HDR10 and AMD FreeSync (2018)
  • HDR10 compatible
  • AMD FreeSync technology
  • sRGB 99% Color Gamut
  • On-Screen Control with Screen Split

Compare with similar items


LG 34WK650-W 34" UltraWide 21:9 IPS Monitor with HDR10 and FreeSync (2018)
LG 34UM69G-B 34-Inch 21:9 UltraWide IPS Monitor with 1ms Motion Blur Reduction and FreeSync
LG 29WK600-W 29" UltraWide 21:9 IPS Monitor with HDR10 and FreeSync (2018)
Dell S Series Led-Lit Monitor 32" Black (S3219D), QHD 2560 X 1440, 60Hz, 99% sRGB, 16: 9, AMD FreeSync, 2 x 5W Speakers, 2 x HDMI 1.4, DP 1.2, USB 3.0
Samsung 34-Inch Ultrawide WQHD Widescreen Monitor (LS34J550WQNXZA)
LG 34UM88C-P 34-Inch 21:9 UltraWide QHD IPS Monitor with USB Quick Charge
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (91) 4 out of 5 stars (326) 4 out of 5 stars (98) 4 out of 5 stars (119) 4 out of 5 stars (44) 4 out of 5 stars (123)
Price $299.00 $329.00 $229.00 $243.48 $429.99 $464.99
Aspect Ratio 16:9 16:9 16:9 16:9 16:9 Unknown
Display Resolution Max 2560 x 1080 pixels 2560x1080 pixels 2560 x 1080 pixels 2560x1440 pixels 3440X1440 pixels 3440 x 1440 pixels
Display Size 34 in 34 in 29 in 32 in 34 in 34 in
Display Type LCD LED LCD LED-Lit LCD LED-lit
Item Dimensions 32.5 x 9.1 x 22.5 in 32.6 x 11 x 18.3 in 27.5 x 8.2 x 16.2 in 29.1 x 20.7 x 7.8 in 9.55 x 32.6 x 18.53 in 32.7 x 9.4 x 16.9 in
Item Weight 16.8 lbs 18.7 lbs 11.5 lbs 25.05 lbs 15.21 lbs 18.5 lbs
Mounting Type Wall Mount Wall Mount VESA Compatibility - Mountable: 100 x 100 mm Wall Mount Wall Mount
Refresh Rate 75 hertz 75 hertz 75 hertz 60 hertz 60 hertz 60 hertz
Size 34" 29"
Product description

Style:34 Inch IPS Display

Lg's 34WK650-W, 34" ultra wide (21: 9 aspect ratio) layout gives movies and games the space they demand, while enabling multiple Windows to help get more work done. IPS technology enhances viewing angles and color reproduction, which has over 99% sRGB coverage. And AMD Free Sync supports a premium gaming experience.

Product information

Style:34 Inch IPS Display

Technical Details

Summary : Screen Size, Screen Resolution, Graphics Coprocessor, Graphics Card RAM
Other Technical Details

Technical Specification

User Manual [pdf ]

Additional Information

Warranty & Support

Customer Questions & Answers
91 customer reviews

4.4 out of 5 stars
4.4 out of 5 stars

Robert L.
5.0 out of 5 starsThis thing will take your breath away and keep doing it every time you walk back into the room.
March 31, 2018
Style: 34 Inch IPS DisplayVerified Purchase
Wolf
2.0 out of 5 starsNot for text/line work.
February 25, 2019
Style: 34 Inch IPS DisplayVerified Purchase
Zach
4.0 out of 5 starsGreat Monitor for the Price!
July 18, 2018
Style: 34 Inch IPS DisplayVerified Purchase
Kaleb P.
4.0 out of 5 starsFour Stars
April 18, 2018
Style: 34 Inch IPS DisplayVerified Purchase
Alcina_Chiku
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat for productivity and is aesthetically pleasing
April 29, 2018
Style: 34 Inch IPS DisplayVerified Purchase
Rolando JTop Contributor: Photography
5.0 out of 5 stars34" IPS monitor. I've been waiting for the 34" UW to become affordable and this one is.
May 23, 2018
Style: 34 Inch IPS DisplayVerified Purchase
ExhaleDreams
3.0 out of 5 starsPanel is loose...not sure if a defect to just how they are made.
March 11, 2019
Style: 34 Inch IPS DisplayVerified Purchase
