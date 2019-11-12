|Brand Name
|LG
|Item Weight
|56.9 pounds
|Product Dimensions
|12.7 x 57.1 x 35.8 inches
|California residents
|Click here for Proposition 65 warning
|Item model number
|65SM8600PUA
|Color Name
|Black
LG 65SM8600PUA Alexa Built-in Nano 8 Series 65" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED NanoCell TV (2019)
|With Deal:
|$796.99 FREE Scheduled Delivery
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
alexa built-in
This product has Amazon Alexa functionality built in, providing a voice forward experience that uses Alexa to play music, control smart home devices, provide information, read news, and more.
- Get Disney Plus for 6 months with the purchase of this TV
- LG a7 GEN 2 INTELLIGENT PROCESSOR: Images, action and color are brought to new life to instantly enhance picture quality through LG's best 4K processor, empowered by AI at its core
- LG THINQ, ALEXA AND GOOGLE ASSISTANT: LG TVs are the first to integrate both the Google Assistant and Alexa with LG ThinQ AI technology
- DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS: Transform your TV into an entertainment powerhouse Advanced image and sound technologies inspired by the cinema optimize picture and sound for a spectacular, more lifelike experience in every scene
- NANO COLOR: vibrant color and detailed crisp images, made possible by the tiniest of intricacies in design and engineering
- WISA SPEAKER COMPATIBILITY: works seamlessly to deliver high fidelity in wireless audio; It dramatically elevates the cinematic sound of everything you watch; Only supports 5.1 Channel and 2.0 Channel; Transmitter dongle required and sold separately
- AIRPLAY 2: with AirPlay 2 built in, you can effortlessly cast anthing from Apple iPhone or laptop to your LG AI TV
Buy this product as Renewed and save $49.49 from the regular price.
(2)
Works and looks like new and backed by a warranty
Frequently bought together
Save or upgrade with a similar TV
|LG 65SM8600PUA Alexa Built-in Nano 8 Series 65" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED NanoCell TV (2019)
|LG 65UM7300PUA Alexa Built-in 65" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2019)
|LG 75UM7570PUD Alexa Built-in 75" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2019)
|
display size
|65"
|65"
|75"
|
resolution
|4K UHD
|4K UHD
|4K UHD
|
display tech
|LED
|LED
|LED
|
HDR
|Premium HDR
|HDR10
|Premium HDR
|
sound bar
|No
|No
|No
Customers who viewed this item also viewed
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
From the manufacturer
|SM9500PUA
|SM9070PUA
|SM9000PUA
|SM8670PUA
|SM8600PUA
|SM8100
|Screen Size Class/ Display Type
|65"/ Nano Cell Display
|86" 75"/ Nano Cell Display
|65" 55"/ Nano Cell Display
|75"/ Nano Cell Display
|65" 55" 49"/ Nano Cell Display
|65" 55"/ Nano Cell Display
|Processor
|α7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor
|α7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor
|α7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor
|α7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor
|α7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor
|Quad Core Processor
|Wide Viewing Angle
|Yes - IPS Technology
|Yes - IPS Technology
|Yes - IPS Technology
|Yes - IPS Technology
|Yes - IPS Technology
|Yes - IPS Technology
|Dimming Technology
|Full Array Dimming
|Full Array Dimming
|Full Array Dimming
|Local Dimming
|Local Dimming
|Local Dimming
|HDR
|4K Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG)
|4K Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG)
|4K Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG)
|4K Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG)
|4K Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG)
|Active HDR (HDR10, HLG)
|LG ThinQ AI
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Amazon Alexa / Google Assistant Built-in
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Smart TV / Magic Remote Included
|Yes/ Yes
|Yes/ Yes
|Yes/ Yes
|Yes/ Yes
|Yes/ Yes
|Yes/ Yes
|Number of USB Ports/HDMI Ports
|3/4
|3/4
|3/4
|3/4
|2/4
|2/4
|Audio
|Dolby Atmos 2.2 Ch 40W (WF: 20W)
|Dolby Atmos 2.2 Ch 40W (WF: 20W)
|Dolby Atmos 2.2 Ch 40W (WF: 20W)
|Dolby Atmos 2.2 Ch 40W (WF: 20W)
|Dolby Atmos 2.0 Ch 20W
|Dolby Atmos 2.0 Ch 20W
Compare with similar items
|
|
Samsung UN65RU7100FXZA Flat 65-Inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model)
|
Samsung UN65RU8000FXZA Flat 65-Inch 4K 8 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model)
|
LG 65UM7300PUA Alexa Built-in 65" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2019)
|
TCL 55S425 55 inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV (2019)
|
Toshiba 32LF221U19 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV - Fire TV Edition
|Customer Rating
|(380)
|(4465)
|(690)
|(871)
|(4985)
|(14547)
|Price
|$796.99
|$597.99
|$797.99
|$546.99
|$275.88
|$129.99
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|Sold By
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Anchor Imaging LLC
|Best Buy
|Connectivity Technology
|HDMI, Bluetooth, Ethernet, Wireless, USB
|Wireless, USB, Bluetooth, HDMI
|Wireless, USB, Bluetooth, HDMI
|HDMI, Bluetooth, Ethernet, Wireless, USB
|Wi-Fi
|Built-in Wi-Fi, Ethernet
|Display Size
|65 in
|65 in
|65 in
|65 in
|55 in
|32 in
|Display Type
|LED
|LED
|LED
|LED
|LED
|LED
|Item Dimensions
|12.7 x 57.1 x 35.8 in
|12.3 x 57.4 x 36.1 in
|13.1 x 57.3 x 35.4 in
|10.6 x 57.6 x 36 in
|49 x 8 x 30.6 in
|3.3 x 29.01 x 17.2 in
|Item Weight
|56.9 lbs
|56.2 lbs
|57.5 lbs
|47.6 lbs
|27.1 lbs
|10.58 lbs
|Model Year
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|Refresh Rate
|120 hertz
|60 hertz
|120 hertz
|60 hertz
|120 hertz
|60 hertz
|Resolution
|4K
|4K
|4K
|4K
|4K
|720p
|Total HDMI Ports
|4
|3
|4
|3
|3
|3
Product description
The Nano Cell Display ensures a picture with better quality in the LG NanoCell TV Nano 8 Series, SM8600. Nano Accuracy keeps everything lifelike, and Nano Color delivers a spectrum of color. LG's powerful α7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor enriches your content. Local dimming control helps light levels. Picture and sound are elevated with premium Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. This LG AI TV is the world's most intelligent TV with LG ThinQ AI and the voice control of the Google Assistant* and Alexa are built-in. *Service limited to certain languages. Some features require 3rd party service subscriptions.
Customer reviews
Customer images
252 customer reviews
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
This was going to be the dream TV that I've wanted for so long but I feel really let down.
The picture is not nearly bright and crisp enough... and this is after over a month of adjusting and readjusting ALL of the settings.
I had always been a Samsung fan but I went for this LG since, the last I had known, they were really dominating the high-def market.
I know it's not nearly top of the line (and it's not that the picture is horrible) but I expected a helluva lot more for nearly $800!
As it turns out, the 50" Vizio I've had for years now has a far superior picture and it cost around 1/2 the price.
I hate to say it but I'm not happy at all and I wouldn't recommend this TV.
I owned a OLED tv and this one is so bright and colors all so incredible the sharp picture is unbelievable so happy with it.
When friends come over they can’t believe how clear and sharp it is.
I have Apple TV hooked up to it and running Dolby Vision. A friend of mine was so impressed he ordered one for himself
When watching Dolby Vision it looks like a 3D movie
PRO’S
Sleek appearance
Moderately simple install, even for hanging on a mount
Clean inputs layout on rear of TV
Magic Remote, now has voice and quick launch buttons
UHD picture quality looks great w/improved black levels
webOS and it’s simplicity to navigate
New “Picture Mode” options including calibrated settings
CON’S
Almost impossible to grip TV without touching the screen while mounting
New “Home Dashboard” seems like a step backwards when compared to the improvements of webOS over previous versions
Unpleasant and fuzzy picture quality without fine tuning
Sound sync needs to have options for adjusting both ways
Poor assembly quality (top center of back panel bulging out, see pic)
After nearly one week of using the new TV I’m confident this is an improvement over previous iterations (w/out NanoCell). I’m sold that it provides improvements in picture quality but I fully understand this is based off my individual preferences and settings.