Our most recent primary television purchase was an LG 60UH7700 Super UHD in late 2016 and the installation of that TV was straightforward so the expectation was already in place for a similar experience this time around. As we were unboxing the 65SM8600 I was immediately concerned about a large piece of foam packing inside of the box that was placed directly in front of the screen. My fear was the foam could have caused some damage to the screen during shipping and thankfully my fear was short lived as when we completed an initial functionality test I was pleased to see no visible issues. Once we got it mounted on the TV stand I started to notice the cosmetic changes that have happened over the past couple of years vs. our prior TV. The bezel was significantly thinner and the back panel of the TV is now smooth and very simplistic in appearance which I definitely prefer. Everything went as expected during the install and even my wife was surprised at how well it went. At this point all was good and it remained that way until it came to fine tune the picture quality. At first setup the screen had an unpleasant red tint and provided nowhere near the clarity our previous LG 4K TV had even after ensuring the satellite set-top box maintained its video settings. After testing the picture quality using 3 separate HDMI cables (including two supporting the HDMI 2.0b specs), two different inputs and every available picture mode I was concerned that it may be defective. Finally after approximately 40-50 different custom settings I’ve gotten it to a level of satisfaction that truly shows some improvement in the image quality. but still not to the point of our prior set.



PRO’S

Sleek appearance

Moderately simple install, even for hanging on a mount

Clean inputs layout on rear of TV

Magic Remote, now has voice and quick launch buttons

UHD picture quality looks great w/improved black levels

webOS and it’s simplicity to navigate

New “Picture Mode” options including calibrated settings



CON’S

Almost impossible to grip TV without touching the screen while mounting

New “Home Dashboard” seems like a step backwards when compared to the improvements of webOS over previous versions

Unpleasant and fuzzy picture quality without fine tuning

Sound sync needs to have options for adjusting both ways

Poor assembly quality (top center of back panel bulging out, see pic)



After nearly one week of using the new TV I’m confident this is an improvement over previous iterations (w/out NanoCell). I’m sold that it provides improvements in picture quality but I fully understand this is based off my individual preferences and settings.