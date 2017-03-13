Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Used: Very Good | Details
Sold by Amazon Warehouse Deals
Fulfilled by Amazon
Condition: Used: Very Good
Comment: Small scratches on front of item (less than 1/4" x 1/4"). Small scratches on back of item (less than 1/2" x 1/2"). Accessories may have cosmetic damage. Item will come in original packaging.

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and Amazon Prime.

If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you increase your sales. We invite you to learn more about Fulfillment by Amazon .

LG

LG Electronics OLED55C7P 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (2017 Model)

4.5 out of 5 stars 177 customer reviews
Was: $2,197.00
Price: $1,696.99 & FREE Shipping.
You Save: $500.01 (23%)
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com.
  • Dimensions (W x H x D): TV without stand: 48.4" x 28" x 1.8", TV with stand: 48.4" x 29.5" x 8.5"
  • Smart functionality gives you access to your favorite apps and content using webOS 3.5. CONNECTIVITY : Wi-Fi® Built In 802.11ac
  • Pairs 4K Ultra HD picture clarity with the contrast, color, and detail of High Dynamic Range (HDR) for the most lifelike picture
  • Individually lit OLED pixels achieve the ultimate contrast for outstanding picture quality
  • OLED does not require a backlight giving it deep blacks and making it extremely thin
  • Inputs: 4 HDMI, 3 USB, 1 RF, 1 Composite, Component Shared w/ Composite, 1 Ethernet, 1 Optical, 1 RS232C (Mini Jack). Smart TV Operating System-webOS 3.5
  • Recommended sound bars: SJ7, SJ8, and SJ9
Size: 55-Inch | Style: TV
  Free 60-Day Tech Support: This item is eligible for FREE Tech Support for 60 days from the date of delivery.

From the manufacturer

B7A OLED C7 OLED E7 OLED G7 OLED SIGNATURE
B7A C7 OLED E7 OLED G7 OLED SIGNATURE
Screen Size Class/Display Type 55" 65"/OLED 55" 65"/OLED 55" 65"/OLED 65" 77"/OLED SIGNATURE
Specialized Feature Premium Aluminum Stand Premium Aluminum Stand Picture On Glass & Sound Bar Stand Picture On Glass & Sound Bar Stand (Foldable)
Cinematic Color/Perfect Black Yes/Yes Yes/Yes Yes/Yes Yes/Yes
Billion Rich Colors Yes Yes Yes Yes
Pixel Level Dimming Yes Yes Yes Yes
Ultra Luminance Yes Yes Yes Yes
HDR Active HDR with Dolby Vision + HDR10 + HLG Active HDR with Dolby Vision + HDR10 + HLG Active HDR with Dolby Vision + HDR10 + HLG Active HDR with Dolby Vision + HDR10 + HLG
Smart TV / Magic Remote Included webOS 3.5 / Yes webOS 3.5 / Yes webOS 3.5 / Yes webOS 3.5 / Yes
Number of USB Ports/HDMI Ports 3/4 (HDCP 2.2) 3/4 (HDCP 2.2) 3/4 (HDCP 2.2) 3/4 (HDCP 2.2)
Audio OLED Surround 4.0 Ch 40W Dolby Atmos 2.2 Ch 40W (20W Woofer) Dolby Atmos 55": 2.2 Ch 40W (20W Woofer) 65": 4.2 Ch 60W (20W Woofer) Dolby Atmos 65": 4.2 Ch 60W (20W Woofer) 77": 4.2 Ch 80W (40W Woofer)

Compare to similar items


LG Electronics OLED55C7P 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (2017 Model)
LG Electronics OLED55B7A 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (2017 Model)
LG Electronics OLED55B6P Flat 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (2016 Model)
LG Electronics OLED55E7P 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (2017 Model)
Sony XBR55A1E 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart BRAVIA OLED TV (2017 Model)
LG Electronics LG SIGNATURE OLED65G7P 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (2017 Model)
Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (177) 4 out of 5 stars (37) 4 out of 5 stars (359) 4 out of 5 stars (25) 4 out of 5 stars (62) 3 out of 5 stars (10)
Price $1,696.99 $1,496.99 $1,496.99 $2,496.99 $2,498.00 $4,996.99
Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping
Sold By Amazon.com Electronic Express US-Appliance Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com
Connectivity Technology Built-in Wi-Fi Built-in Wi-Fi Built-in Wi-Fi Built-in Wi-Fi Built-in Wi-Fi Built-in Wi-Fi
Screen Size 55 in 55 in 55 in 55 in 55 in 65 in
Display Technology OLED OLED OLED OLED OLED OLED
Display Type OLED OLED OLED OLED OLED OLED
Model Year 2017 2017 2016 2017 2017 2017
Native Resolution 2160p (4K) 2160p (4K) 2160p (4K) 2160p (4K) 2160p (4K) 2160p (4K)
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Resolution 4K 4K 4K 4K 4K 4K
Size 55-Inch 55-Inch 55-Inch 55-Inch 55-Inch 65-Inch
Total HDMI Ports 4 4 4 4 4 4
Product description

Size:55-Inch  |  Style:TV

Every Detail Matters.
Perfect Black. Intense Color.


Behold movies and more from the most popular providers, brought to life with intense cinematic colors against the ultimate backdrop of perfect black. Discover the most HDR entertainment choices, while Dolby Atmos audio completes this uncompromising home cinema experience.

Product information

Size:55-Inch  |  Style:TV

Technical Details

Technical Specification

Additional Information

Warranty & Support

Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

Top customer reviews

5.0 out of 5 starsLG improves on a winning formula with the more affordable and simpler 2017 C7 Oled through key improvements and features
By Mayra S. TOP 1000 REVIEWER on March 13, 2017
Size: 65-Inch|Style: TV
Read more
0Comment| 795 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
1.0 out of 5 starsOLED TV's are not as reliable as LCD, LG's customer service is slow, confusing, and not committed to the customer...
ByWaikikion September 29, 2017
Size: 65-Inch|Style: TV|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment| 317 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse

Most recent customer reviews

