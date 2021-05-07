Add to your order

LG OLED C1 Series 65" Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV (3840 x 2160), 120Hz Refresh Rate, AI-Powered 4K, Dolby Cinema, WiSA Ready, Gaming Mode (OLED65C1PUB, 2021)

4.8 out of 5 stars 2,839 ratings
Amazon's Choice in OLED TVs by LG
Amazon's Choice in OLED TVs by LG
List Price: $2,499.99 Details
Price: $1,796.99
You Save: $703.00 (28%)
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
65 inch
TV Only

Enhance your purchase

About this item

  • OLED DISPLAY: Watch your content come to life in over 8 million pixels. Each pixel turns on and off independently so you'll see your content with perfect black, over a billion rich colors and infinite contrast for a viewing experience like no other.
  • α9 GEN 4 AI PROCESSOR 4K: Picture and sound adjustment happen automatically with our best processor. The a9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K uses deep-learning algorithms to detect scenes and genres to make your content look its best no matter what or when you're watching.
  • GAME OPTIMIZER: Game Optimizer gives you easier access to all your game settings, while the latest HDMI allows for fast gaming speeds. Plus, you'll get low input lag and fast response times with Auto Low-Latency Mode and HGiG.
  • GOOGLE ASSISTANT & ALEXA BUILT IN: There’s no need for an extra device – just ask your TV for music, weather, news, your Amazon shopping list, and more. Plus, conveniently control your connected home and smart devices.
  • HOME CINEMA EXPERIENCE: Get breathtaking picture and audio that makes you feel like you're in the action with Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos. See movies exactly how directors intended with Filmmaker Mode. And with built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and LG channels, your favorite content is at your fingertips.
  • WiSA READY: Connecting high-fidelity speakers is easy – and wireless– with WiSA connectivity. Enjoy high-quality and immersive surround sound. Up to 5.1 Channel support.
From the manufacturer

lg oled c1
LG OLED C1

Light Up Your World with SELF-LIT PiXels.

LG OLED TV is a joy to behold. Self-lit pixels allow truly spectacular picture quality and a whole host of design possibilities, while the latest cutting-edge technologies help deliver unprecedented levels of wonder. This is everything you love and TV - elevated in every way.

magic remote

Magic Remote

Spend more time watching with the new Magic Remote. With point, click and scroll, voice control and button shortcuts for content providers, you'll find your favorite content faster than ever before.

LG OLED TVs work in perfect harmony with LG audio products

Enhanced by LG Audio

Pair an LG Sound Bar with your TV, you can use your TV's Magic Remote to control the sound bar's volume and sound modes*. If you have LG TONE Free earbuds**, pair them with your TV to search with your voice, control volume, and even change channel.

OLED Design
OLED Design.

A gallery worth repeat visits.

LG OLED TVs redefine what TVs should look like. Their unbelievably slim designs are so beautiful that they make your living room more like a museum of modern art.

2021 LG OLED TVS

oled c1

OLED C1 Series

oled g1

OLED G1 Series

oled b1 series

OLED B1 Series

OLED A1

OLED A1 Series

Screen Size
83", 77", 65", 55", 48" 77", 65", 55" 77", 65", 55" 77", 65", 55", 48"
Design
Ultra-Thin Gallery Design Ultra-Thin Ultra-Thin
Processor
a9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K a9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K a7 Gen4 AI Processor 4K a7 Gen4 AI Processor 4K
Cinema HDR
Dolby Vision , HDR10, HLG Dolby Vision , HDR10, HLG Dolby Vision , HDR10, HLG Dolby Vision , HDR10, HLG
Dolby Vision IQ / Atmos
Yes / Yes Yes / Yes Yes / Yes Yes / Yes
Gaming
G-SYNC, FreeSync, VRR, HGiG G-SYNC, FreeSync, VRR, HGiG G-SYNC, FreeSync, VRR, HGiG ALLM
Hands-free Voice Control
- Yes - -
Smart TV
LG ThinQ AI, webOS LG ThinQ AI, webOS LG ThinQ AI, webOS LG ThinQ AI, webOS
Voice Assistant Built-in
Google Assistant / Alexa Google Assistant / Alexa Google Assistant / Alexa Google Assistant / Alexa
Sports Alert
Yes Yes Yes Yes
Filmmaker Mode
Yes Yes Yes Yes
HDMI/USB Ports
4/3 4/3 4/3 3/2

Compare with similar items


LG OLED C1 Series 65” Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV (3840 x 2160), 120Hz Refresh Rate, AI-Powered 4K, Dolby Cinema, WiSA Ready, Gaming Mode (OLED65C1PUB, 2021)
Sony A80J 65 Inch TV: BRAVIA XR OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision HDR and Alexa Compatibility XR65A80J- 2021 Model, Black
LG OLED G1 Series 65” Alexa Built-in 4k Smart OLED evo TV (3840 x 2160), Gallery Design, 120Hz Refresh Rate, AI-Powered 4K, Dolby Cinema, WiSA Ready (OLED65G1PUA, 2021)
LG OLED A1 Series 65” Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV (3840 x 2160), 60Hz Refresh Rate, AI-Powered 4K, Dolby Cinema, WiSA Ready, Gaming Mode (OLED65A1PUA, 2021)
LG OLED65CXPUA Alexa Built-in CX 65-inch 4K Smart OLED TV (2020 Model)
LG OLED65C1PUB 65 Inch 4K Smart OLED TV with AI ThinQ 2021 Model Bundle with Premium 2 Year Extended Protection Plan
Customer Rating 4.8 out of 5 stars (2839) 4.7 out of 5 stars (1040) 4.6 out of 5 stars (215) 4.7 out of 5 stars (213) 4.8 out of 5 stars (5410) 4.6 out of 5 stars (163)
Price $1,796.99 $1,998.00 $2,296.99 $1,396.99 $1,550.00 $1,796.99
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Beach Camera Same Day Shipping Beach Camera Same Day Shipping
Connectivity Technology HDMI HDMI Bluetooth, Ethernet, HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi Bluetooth, Ethernet, HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi Bluetooth, Ethernet, HDMI, USB, Wireless Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI
Screen Size 65 inches 65 65 inches 65 inches 65 inches 65.0 inches
Display Type OLED OLED OLED evo OLED OLED OLED
Model Year 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 2021
Native Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
Refresh Rate 120 hertz 120 120 hertz 60 hertz 120 hertz 120 hertz
Resolution 4K 4K 4K 4K 4K 4K
Style TV Only TV only TV Only OLED65A1PUA OLED65CXPUA
Total HDMI Ports 4 4 4 3 4 4
Product Description

OLED at the top of its game.

From the big game to being in the game, no detail goes unseen. With advanced gaming technology like NVIDIA G-SYNC, you'll crush the competition. Self-lit pixels emit their own light for perfect black, intense color and stunning picture—paired with our best processor for even better picture quality. Only on OLED.

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.8 out of 5 stars
4.8 out of 5
2,839 global ratings
5 star
88%
4 star
6%
3 star
2%
2 star
1%
1 star
3%

Top reviews from the United States

Robert P Burns
1.0 out of 5 stars OLED = BURN IN
Reviewed in the United States on May 7, 2021
Size: 65 inchStyle: TV Only
540 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Obsidian
5.0 out of 5 stars One of the best for HDR/UHD physical media viewing, gaming and value
Reviewed in the United States on May 6, 2021
Size: 77 inchStyle: TV OnlyVerified Purchase
338 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Joshua Husted
5.0 out of 5 stars Best OLED on the Market
Reviewed in the United States on June 17, 2021
Size: 55 inchStyle: TV OnlyVerified Purchase
213 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Rick Haven II
5.0 out of 5 stars You get what you pay for $$👌👌
Reviewed in the United States on May 6, 2021
Size: 55 inchStyle: TV OnlyVerified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars You get what you pay for $$👌👌
By Rick Haven II on May 6, 2021
An absolute upgrade over anything that isn't OLED. went from the LG 55-inch nano tech 4k to this and WOW. The difference really is astronomical. So vivid, input lag for gaming is basicly non existant, ease of control and navigation. I love the fact this thing is 2 mm thick too. Just wild. I was definitely hesitant on spending this much money to upgrade but to be honest, we're thinking about upgrading the main rooms TV already. You can't go wrong with this tv
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
148 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
edward d mulligan
5.0 out of 5 stars Wow
Reviewed in the United States on April 23, 2021
Size: 55 inchStyle: TV OnlyVerified Purchase
142 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Chukwuka
3.0 out of 5 stars False Advertising
Reviewed in Canada on November 27, 2021
Size: 55 inchStyle: TV OnlyVerified Purchase
Customer image
3.0 out of 5 stars False Advertising
Reviewed in Canada on November 28, 2021
They don't sell OLED55C1PUB "WisA ready" to Canadian customers if that matters to you , what they got is OLED55C1AUB.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
10 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Matthew Vanceeder
5.0 out of 5 stars Amazed by this TV
Reviewed in Canada on December 2, 2021
Size: 65 inchStyle: TV OnlyVerified Purchase
2 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Trevor J.
5.0 out of 5 stars Superb...rated the top OLED TV in 2021!
Reviewed in Canada on January 16, 2022
Size: 65 inchStyle: TV OnlyVerified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Superb...rated the top OLED TV in 2021!
Reviewed in Canada on January 16, 2022
What is not to like?....SMART, great quality picture and it is located in a bright sunlit room...easy to see from any angle. With my previous Panasonic LED 65" I was constantly having to angle the wall mount depending on where you are sitting in the room. This LG OLED 65" is the BOMB!
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
Alex
5.0 out of 5 stars Best TV I've ever owned.
Reviewed in Canada on October 30, 2021
Size: 55 inchStyle: TV OnlyVerified Purchase
6 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
MR. McArthur C.E.T.
4.0 out of 5 stars They are not as advertised
Reviewed in Canada on January 12, 2022
Size: 55 inchStyle: TV OnlyVerified Purchase
Report abuse