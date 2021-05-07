|Brand Name
|LG
|Item Weight
|71.9 pounds
|Product Dimensions
|57 x 9.9 x 33.9 inches
|Country of Origin
|Mexico
|Item model number
|OLED65C1PUB
|Is Discontinued By Manufacturer
|No
|Color Name
|Black
|Special Features
|Filmmaker Mode, HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision, Magic Explorer
|Speaker Type
|Built-In
