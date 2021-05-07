Not a paid review.



I have wanted a OLED ever since they came out. I am a tech geek. I like nice things. I like a premium experience. I really don't watch much TV so I really never bit the bullet until now. I am in a better position to make the purchase so I went with it. I ended up going with the 55". I've wanted one for at least a year.



Software/Layout:

Software is incredible. Layout is easy to learn and easy to use. Definitely a good experience. Software seems to be updated pretty frequently too. Already had two updates within a week. Pretty straight forward there. I like that it automatically puts names on the inputs for me. (Sony soundbar/Xbox). There's tons of apps on the TV and they make it so easy to use.



Remote:

Remote is good. Feels alright in the hand. Using the remote to move around and click things is kind of annoying so I generally just use the up/down/left/right on the remote instead to select things. The back is piano black so I suspect that the remote will scratch easy. Not a big deal. I really like that the remote has buttons for the top platforms I use to watch movies. Netflix and Prime video buttons right at your fingertips is awesome.



Viewing Experience:

All content on this TV looks great - regardless if the content is SD/HD/4K/UHD/HDR. I mainly use this TV for Movies and 4k Gaming on the Xbox Series X. Content on the Series S was even really great for being upscaled as well before I got the X. It looked really good. I play mostly Sports games and RPG's (like assassins' creed). I really can't put it to words how great 4k looks on the tv. Everything is just so crisp and clean looking. The Last Dance was the first movie/show I watched on it. You can see the pores on MJ's face when he's speaking. It's pretty insane. The TV just works so well on all platforms.



Settings:

There's a lot of customization on the TV which I like. I love making the viewing experience that much better to get that last 5% to put the finishing touches on the TV. You really don't have to do much to make it look good but for gaming I like the screen to be a warmer hue so it's easier on the eyes. The G-Sync built into the TV works great - no screen tears or nothing. I generally turn off the AI settings and just put into cinema/filmmaker mode when I'm watching a movie.



This is a great all-around TV. It's excels at anything you throw at it. I have been gaming more than usual and spending more time watching movies and playing games with my friends. It's not necessarily a bad thing - sometimes you need to take a break and enjoy things instead of just work work work and go go go. I generally hate spending money on things that go down in value but I am happy with my purchase.



If you're in the market for a OLED, LG is the way to go.