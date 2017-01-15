Good value for the price. This is a reasonably priced product all things considered. One detail I could not find prior to purchase was the density of the memory foam- this can make a big difference in comfort regardless of the thickness of the topper or bed. In this case, this is not particularly dense foam. I have several products by Tempur Pedic and if one considers Tempur Pedic the gold standard this foam is not nearly as dense. What this means in practical terms is that you will sink into this foam almost instantly; on the same note the memory foam will recover almost instantly. This does provide some cushion however particularly on top of a mattress as intended. If you were to lie on this topper on the floor, you would instantly hit the bottom of the floor, however, to be fair, this is a topper and not designed as a mattress. I can however say that a Tempur Pedic would keep you suspended above the floor. Again this is a density issue. Also note that this product is a fraction of the price of a Tempur Pedic topper. I'm usually one for research but I was in a time crunch when purchasing and decided to roll the dice with LUCID after a cursory review. There aren't that many reviews of this particular product yet and unfortunately no negative reviews (from a balance perspective). The packaging from LUCID is excellent. It arrives in a reasonably small box and you "unroll" and allow to expand. The packaging comes with a cutter to open your mattress up (a nice touch)! The instructions are great and the product comes with a 3 year warranty. The topper is actually a little larger than my Queen size bed (I don't mind this a bit) but this is something to be aware of if you do not have deep pocket sheets. The instructions call for you to allow the topper to air and expand for 48 hours. Although the product will continue to expand, it was ready and usable within an hour out of the box. The product does have that plastic odor as is common for all memory foam products, however, I found it less overwhelming than many brands. The Lavender infusion is interesting. I'm a guy and the last thing I wanted was "Lavender Fest". Although this may be disappointing to some I find the Lavender smell mild and relaxing- and this IS a good thing! I don't have any data yet to indicate how long the smell will last. The product itself is "sticky". It's not a particularly comfortable feeling but you will put sheets on top of this and the sticky nature will prevent it from shifting too much on the mattress. I'm not sure what the "ventilation" adds. I find this topper somewhat warm but not overly so. This is a byproduct of memory foam and as someone experienced with these products, gel doesn't necessarily solve that problem. This particular product does not have gel nor is it needed in this case as it's not too hot (not that gel would help if it were too hot). Overall I'm going to give this products two thumbs up. Primarily that is based on the Value to Cost ratio. This isn't a top of the line mattress topper- it's also less than a quarter of the price of a top of the line mattress topper and offers great features for the money. The Lavender is a differentiator. I've seen charcoal infused but this Lavender is fairly new. This topper provides a reasonably priced alternative to add some extra comfort to your slumber.