|Item Weight
|21.4 pounds
|Product Dimensions
|79 x 59 x 4 inches
|Item model number
|LU40QQ30VT
LUCID 4 Inch Lavender Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper - Ventilated Design - Queen Size
|List Price:
|$194.99
|Price:
|$174.99
|With Deal:
|$114.74 & FREE Shipping
|You Save:
|$80.25 (41%)
- Plush, 4 inch thick memory foam mattress topper adds softness and comfort to an existing mattress
- Memory foam infused with lavender scent, known for its natural calming and relaxation benefits
- Ventilated design for improved breathability; foam is CertiPUR-US certified for highest standards of safety and performance
- All three profiles have the same feel, but a thicker topper will result in a deeper sink that cradles your body more than a thinner topper
- Queen topper measures 59 inches by 79 inches and comes with a 3 year warranty
Frequently bought together
Customers who bought this item also bought
What other items do customers buy after viewing this item?
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
From the manufacturer
|
|
|
|
Contouring Memory Foam
Plush, therapeutic memory foam aligns your spine and helps eliminate pressure points. Its contouring qualities allow you sleep soundly and wake up without back pain.
|
Ventilated Design
Unlike traditional memory foam, this topper is ventilated for superior airflow and temperature regulation. This added breathability means you can rest more comfortably.
|
Customizable Feel
All profiles have the same conforming feel, but a thicker topper will result in a deeper sink that cradles your body more than a thinner topper.
|Lucid 4" Memory Foam Mattress Topper
|Lucid 4" Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper
|Lucid 4" Lavender-Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper
|Lucid 4" Bamboo Charcoal Memory Foam Mattress Topper
|Profile Availability
|2", 3", 4"
|2", 3", 4"
|2", 3", 4"
|2", 3", 4"
|Contouring Memory Foam
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Ventilated
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Regulates Temperature
|✓
|✓
|Regulates Odor
|✓
|Scented Infusion
|✓
Product description
Upgrade your mattress and your life with the pressure-relieving comfort of memory foam and the relaxing scent of lavender. The LUCID 4 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper offers a thick and plush comfort layer that distributes weight evenly and conforms to the curves of your body to alleviate aches and pains at common pressure points. Premium, conformable memory foam is infused with lavender, which has long been used to naturally promote calming and relaxation. A ventilated design improves breathability for a more comfortable sleep surface and a 3-year warranty guaruntees a topper that will last. Queen sized mattress topper measures 59" x 79"
Compare with similar items
|
|
Linenspa 4 Inch Gel Swirl Memory Foam Topper - Queen
|
LUCID 2-inch 5-Zone Lavender Memory Foam Mattress Topper - Queen
|
LUCID 4 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper 3-Year Warranty - Queen
|
LUCID 2 Inch Bamboo Charcoal Memory Foam Mattress Topper - Twin XL
|
Zinus 4 Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress Topper, Queen
|Customer Rating
|(835)
|(1840)
|(2203)
|(4198)
|(1385)
|(1593)
|Price
|$114.74
|$128.99
|$48.93
|$131.99
|$58.99
|$78.57
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|Sold By
|LinenSpa
|LinenSpa
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|LinenSpa
|Amazon.com
|Fill Material
|memory foam
|memory foam, gel
|memory-foam
|memory-foam
|memory foam
|foam, memory foam
|Item Dimensions
|79 x 59 x 4 in
|79 x 59 x 4 in
|60 x 80 x 2 in
|30.71 x 22.83 x 1.57 in
|79 x 37.5 x 2 in
|78 x 58 x 4 in
|Material Type
|Memory Foam
|Memory Foam
|Memory Foam
|Memory Foam
|Memory Foam
|memory_foam
|Size
|Queen
|Queen
|Queen
|Queen
|Twin XL
|Queen
|Size Map
|Queen
|Queen
|Queen
|Queen
|Twin Extra Long
|Queen
Customer reviews
Top customer reviews
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
I LOVE lavender and we have two dogs that sleep in our room, not on the bed tho, so our room always has odor smells regardless of how much I effort into relieving the smell. The lavender smell was not too overpowering it was strong enough to smell Thru the blanket but not so strong it's in your face. I did order a mattress topper cover, I'm hoping I'll still smell it thru that. I will have to update when that arrives Saturday or Sunday.
Since I can only review based on it being on my bed, if u have a semi firm pillow top as we did, you will LOVE this topper!! It's firm but not too firm. I guess it also depends on ur mattress. That is important as well. I normally wake up 5x a day to adjust my position and I have a hard time falling back asleep. I also almost always end up on my sides or stomach. Last night was the FIRST night I fell asleep on my back and woke up in the SAME position. It was amazing. I am so grateful
1) easy to assemble. It expands completely in about an hour, and doesn't weigh that much.
2) the lavender smell was nice, but wore off pretty quickly. I've been using the mattress for a few weeks and can't smell it anymore.
3) it has completely fixed my sore hips/knees!! But a new problem has occurred- I now get a stiff neck during the night. I had also purchased a memory foam pillow, but I must sink into the topper too much and it kinks my neck. I've been sleeping without a pillow and that helps, but it feels weird not sleeping with a pillow.
4) I honestly do sleep more through the night. Probably because I'm not tossing and turning to get comfortable.
5) I have not noticed anything with the topper being too hot or too cold.
Overall, I think it is definitely worth the price! When I purchased it, the lavender topper was cheaper than the original topper (which is why I purchased it). Considering that the smell disappears pretty quickly, I wouldn't recommend the lavender one if it was more expensive.