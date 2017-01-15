Facebook Twitter Pinterest
LUCID 4 Inch Lavender Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper - Ventilated Design - Queen Size

Queen
4 Inch
  • Plush, 4 inch thick memory foam mattress topper adds softness and comfort to an existing mattress
  • Memory foam infused with lavender scent, known for its natural calming and relaxation benefits
  • Ventilated design for improved breathability; foam is CertiPUR-US certified for highest standards of safety and performance
  • All three profiles have the same feel, but a thicker topper will result in a deeper sink that cradles your body more than a thinner topper
  • Queen topper measures 59 inches by 79 inches and comes with a 3 year warranty
  • LUCID 4 Inch Lavender Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper - Ventilated Design - Queen Size
  • Utopia Bedding Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad (Queen) - Mattress Cover Stretches up to 16 Inches Deep - Mattress Topper
Lucid 4" Memory Foam Mattress Topper Lucid 4" Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper Lucid 4" Lavender-Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper Lucid 4" Bamboo Charcoal Memory Foam Mattress Topper
Profile Availability 2", 3", 4" 2", 3", 4" 2", 3", 4" 2", 3", 4"
Contouring Memory Foam
Ventilated
Regulates Temperature
Regulates Odor
Scented Infusion

Product description

Size:Queen  |  Color:4 Inch

Upgrade your mattress and your life with the pressure-relieving comfort of memory foam and the relaxing scent of lavender. The LUCID 4 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper offers a thick and plush comfort layer that distributes weight evenly and conforms to the curves of your body to alleviate aches and pains at common pressure points. Premium, conformable memory foam is infused with lavender, which has long been used to naturally promote calming and relaxation. A ventilated design improves breathability for a more comfortable sleep surface and a 3-year warranty guaruntees a topper that will last. Queen sized mattress topper measures 59" x 79"

LUCID 4 Inch Lavender Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper - Ventilated Design - Queen Size
Linenspa 4 Inch Gel Swirl Memory Foam Topper - Queen
LUCID 2-inch 5-Zone Lavender Memory Foam Mattress Topper - Queen
LUCID 4 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper 3-Year Warranty - Queen
LUCID 2 Inch Bamboo Charcoal Memory Foam Mattress Topper - Twin XL
Zinus 4 Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress Topper, Queen
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (835) 4 out of 5 stars (1840) 4 out of 5 stars (2203) 4 out of 5 stars (4198) 4 out of 5 stars (1385) 4 out of 5 stars (1593)
Price $114.74 $128.99 $48.93 $131.99 $58.99 $78.57
Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping FREE Shipping
Sold By LinenSpa LinenSpa Amazon.com Amazon.com LinenSpa Amazon.com
Fill Material memory foam memory foam, gel memory-foam memory-foam memory foam foam, memory foam
Item Dimensions 79 x 59 x 4 in 79 x 59 x 4 in 60 x 80 x 2 in 30.71 x 22.83 x 1.57 in 79 x 37.5 x 2 in 78 x 58 x 4 in
Material Type Memory Foam Memory Foam Memory Foam Memory Foam Memory Foam memory_foam
Size Queen Queen Queen Queen Twin XL Queen
Size Map Queen Queen Queen Queen Twin Extra Long Queen
Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

J. Punk
4.0 out of 5 starsGreat Value to Cost Ratio
January 15, 2017
Size: Queen|Color: 3 Inch|Verified Purchase
Cherries27
TOP 1000 REVIEWER
5.0 out of 5 starsI haven't slept so good in YEARS!! So comfy!!
February 10, 2017
Size: King|Color: 3 Inch|Verified Purchase
Ally C.
4.0 out of 5 starsA sleep addict's review
January 28, 2017
Size: Queen|Color: 3 Inch|Verified Purchase
