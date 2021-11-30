Buying Options
Laptop from Hell: Hunter Biden, Big Tech, and the Dirty Secrets the President Tried to Hide Kindle Edition
Price
|New from
|Used from
Audible Audiobook, Unabridged
$0.00
|Free with your Audible trial
As seen on Tucker Carlson Tonight!
USA Today and Wall Street Journal Bestseller!
The inside story of the laptop that exposed the president’s dirtiest secret.
When a drug-addled Hunter Biden abandoned his waterlogged computer at a Mac repair shop in Delaware in the spring of 2019, just six days before his father announced his candidacy for the United States presidency, it became the ticking time bomb in the shadows of Joe Biden’s campaign.
The dirty secrets contained in Hunter’s laptop almost derailed his father’s presidential campaign and ignited one of the greatest media coverups in American history.
This is the unvarnished story of what’s really inside the laptop and what China knows about the Bidens, by the New York Post journalist who brought it into the open.
It exposes the coordinated censorship operation by Big Tech, the media establishment, and former intelligence operatives to stifle the New York Post’s coverage, in a chilling exercise of raw political power three weeks before the 2020 election.
A treasure trove of corporate documents, emails, text messages, photographs, and voice recordings, spanning a decade, the laptop provided the first evidence that President Joe Biden was involved in his son’s ventures in China, Ukraine, and beyond, despite his repeated denials.
This intimate insight into Hunter’s dissolute lifestyle shows he was incapable of holding down a job, let alone being paid tens of millions of dollars in high-powered international business deals by foreign interests, unless he had something else of value to sell—which of course he did. He was the son of the vice president who would go on to become the leader of the free world.
USA Today and Wall Street Journal Bestseller!
The inside story of the laptop that exposed the president’s dirtiest secret.
When a drug-addled Hunter Biden abandoned his waterlogged computer at a Mac repair shop in Delaware in the spring of 2019, just six days before his father announced his candidacy for the United States presidency, it became the ticking time bomb in the shadows of Joe Biden’s campaign.
The dirty secrets contained in Hunter’s laptop almost derailed his father’s presidential campaign and ignited one of the greatest media coverups in American history.
This is the unvarnished story of what’s really inside the laptop and what China knows about the Bidens, by the New York Post journalist who brought it into the open.
It exposes the coordinated censorship operation by Big Tech, the media establishment, and former intelligence operatives to stifle the New York Post’s coverage, in a chilling exercise of raw political power three weeks before the 2020 election.
A treasure trove of corporate documents, emails, text messages, photographs, and voice recordings, spanning a decade, the laptop provided the first evidence that President Joe Biden was involved in his son’s ventures in China, Ukraine, and beyond, despite his repeated denials.
This intimate insight into Hunter’s dissolute lifestyle shows he was incapable of holding down a job, let alone being paid tens of millions of dollars in high-powered international business deals by foreign interests, unless he had something else of value to sell—which of course he did. He was the son of the vice president who would go on to become the leader of the free world.
Editorial Reviews
About the Author
Miranda Devine is a New York Post columnist and Fox News contributor. She also works for the Australian media as a Daily Telegraph columnist and a Sky News contributor. Born in Queens, New York, she grew up in Tokyo and Sydney, and attended Northwestern University in Chicago. A reformed mathematician and mother of two, she currently lives in New York with her husband.
Product details
- ASIN : B0929HDCT6
- Publisher : Post Hill Press (November 30, 2021)
- Publication date : November 30, 2021
- Language : English
- File size : 953 KB
- Text-to-Speech : Enabled
- Screen Reader : Supported
- Enhanced typesetting : Enabled
- X-Ray : Not Enabled
- Word Wise : Enabled
- Print length : 252 pages
- Lending : Not Enabled
- Best Sellers Rank: #2,987 in Kindle Store (See Top 100 in Kindle Store)
- #1 in Censorship (Kindle Store)
- #2 in Corruption & Misconduct in Politics
- #3 in Federal Government
- Customer Reviews:
About the author
Follow authors to get new release updates, plus improved recommendations.
Customer reviews
4.6 out of 5
3,687 global ratings
Influence Peddling At Its Finest!The best investigative fact-filled political book I've ever read. No filler or political influences, just the facts, ma'am, as Joe Friday would have said in the old TV series DRAGNET.It's unbelievable that Joe Biden and Hunter Biden are not in prison. Any hope you have that the leader of the free world, his family, and anyone close to him posses at least one altruistic bone in their collective body will be broken.As for Joe's Dementia, how can anyone question that anymore? Especially, after texts show that Hunter Biden made jokes about it with his therapist years ago.
Reviewed in the United States on January 26, 2022
Reviewed in the United States on January 26, 2022
Reviewed in the United States on November 30, 2021
Finally the truth comes out....If Miranda can research, write, and publish this book in a year; What is our DOJ, FBI and CIA excuses?
Reviewed in the United States on November 30, 2021
My son and my brother trust you emphatically so I trust you.” (Joe Biden to Bobulinski)
If you have any questions or doubts about Joe Biden being involved with China for personal gain, this book will provide clear answers. Miranda Devine reveals all the Biden’s Dirty Secrets, harbored by social media, that are tantamount to election interference. Based on follow up polls, almost 10% of voters, had the information on Hunter’s laptop been reported by the media, would have changed their vote.
In the beginning of this fast paced read, it’s easy to find some sympathy for Hunter. He’s a pitiful character: an addict, emotional wreck, lost soul in need of serious physical, emotional and mental rehabilitation. His life has had its difficult traumas to be sure but he’s also been given advantages of the 1% and squandered them all. The extent of his debauchery and complete disregard for honor and country is quite frankly, disgusting. His father has gone far over the line to protect him, arguably to prosecutable lengths.
It’s almost impossible to give highlights from this book without repeating the entire thing; it’s that good. Let me recommend two of what I found to be keys that bring the veracity:
1. Chapter 12 Princelings - gives details about Obama appointing Joe to be the administration’s lead on Chinese Policy and lead he does. The information about his dinner with Xi and “personal politics” is enlightening and not in a good way.
2. Chapter 17 In Bed With Xi and Putin - confirms pictorial evidence of J. Biden, his son and brother being in bed with the leaders of our country’s two biggest threats.
What REALLY drove this all right over the edge is Hunter mocking his father’s dementia in chapter 7. This truly cannot be made up.
A stunning book that reveals details held back by our manipulative, infauxtainment/media, social or otherwise. They successfully altered the course of this passed election and now we are paying the price: at the pump, grocery store, heating/cooling, appliances, vehicles…
In case you get confused by the players involved, Devine includes a player list in the back for your convenience. The organization of information does bounce around which is why I rated 4 instead of 5 but it’s well worth reading. Kudos to John Paul Mac Issac for stepping up and doing the right thing in an hostile environment 📚
Reviewed in the United States on November 30, 2021
Whether you are a liberal, conservative or somewhere in between the importance of freedom of the press and hearing the whole story is of the utmost importance to be fully informed. This book details what the media would not let us hear and in fact what they denied as "Russian collusion". A must read about Hunter Biden and ultimately Joe Biden and the infamous laptop. Highly recommend!
Reviewed in the United States on November 30, 2021
Well - it's a sad state of affairs when your country is being run by a compromised regime. Sad that so many Americans didn't realize this a year ago. I think this book shows our government there's a problem in the White House and action needs to be taken. Miranda is amazing and strong - not many would be willing to take on this topic and show the world the truth. 5 star must read!!
Reviewed in the United States on November 30, 2021
Verified Purchase
Oh my gosh…….true evil walks this earth. Extremely well written…..wow
Reviewed in the United States on November 30, 2021
Great book! Completely destroys media's narrative and provides evidence of how corrupt the Biden's are. In 2020 voters where kept from this story. Miranda's book is an eye opener for those who trusted social media and were not aware of the Biden's corrupt and immoral behavior.
Reviewed in the United States on November 30, 2021
Craziest book ever. Tragic and fascinating.
Reviewed in the United States on December 2, 2021
Verified Purchase
I think that most of us know that Politicians can be dishonest.
However, what Hunter Biden's laptop reveals is the absolute corruption of a smiling "I'm a good guy" Joe Biden, who is anything BUT a GOOD guy.
I don't care about Hunter's extraordinary drug, prostitutes, and all around deviant behavior to his ex-wife and children.
Hunter is definitely a sick and depraved man (as you will quickly find out here in his own words recorded on his laptop).
I do not cry for Hunter Biden. I am crying for Americans who have been duped into voting for the Joe Biden that is now our President. I am truly heartsick.
However, what Hunter Biden's laptop reveals is the absolute corruption of a smiling "I'm a good guy" Joe Biden, who is anything BUT a GOOD guy.
I don't care about Hunter's extraordinary drug, prostitutes, and all around deviant behavior to his ex-wife and children.
Hunter is definitely a sick and depraved man (as you will quickly find out here in his own words recorded on his laptop).
I do not cry for Hunter Biden. I am crying for Americans who have been duped into voting for the Joe Biden that is now our President. I am truly heartsick.
Kenneth Barrett
Be very afraidReviewed in the United Kingdom on December 5, 2021
Reading this book is at times like being inside the head of Hunter Biden. And that is not a nice place to be. Addled by crack cocaine and alcohol, Hunter has one thing to peddle: influence. Yet in a supreme act of befuddled self-immolation, Hunter left his laptop in a repair shop; and then failed to go back and claim it.
On the laptop is a trail of emails and documents that reveal some of the most unsavoury characters on the planet. Here too are the tentacles of the Chinese Communist Party, employing Hunter as a frontman for their Belt and Road debt traps. And here too can be seen, and felt, the pernicious influence of Big Tech.
Miranda Devine's account reproduces much of the correspondence verbatim, and is astonishingly revealing. This book has to be one of the most explosive to have been published in recent years. Does this take us all the way up to the very top? Much depends on what the Chinese know about the Bidens, and what they choose to do about it. We are living in very dangerous times.
Veritas
A MUST read !!Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 30, 2021
What a disgusting crime gang the Bidens really are. Nice to know the CCP and Putin are now in charge of the used-to-be free world!!!!
I think the father should be held responsible for the crack-head son as well as the damage outlined in this book.
Amazon Customer
Laptop from HellReviewed in the United Kingdom on December 12, 2021
Although a good read, this book tells a very disturbing and depressing story of the workings of the 1st family and the way the perpetual ruling elite can act with total impunity. There is a sad irony that working class people and minorities believe that the right are their enemies and are generally evil people, but that the left have their best interests at heart and are very decent people. This book peels away that veneer and exposes a ravenous, heaving, debauched greed for ever more power and wealth no matter what the consequences to national security. Dodgy deals with Russian oligarchs, high level negotiations with Chinese officials to leverage and promote Chinese interests over the US, bribery and coercion of foreign officials and all for the enrichment of the Biden family. While it appears that no excess was off the table, no deceitful device too immoral for Hunter Biden in his quest to feather the Biden family nest, there were parts of the book that actually made me feel sorry for him. He clearly is a troubled individual, but how many of his demons we sown by the man who should be protecting and guiding him?
TheRedSnake
GREAT EXPLOSIVE READReviewed in the United Kingdom on December 25, 2021
AMAZING BOOK! Love this book couldn't put it down jumps straight into the story! No filler just killer! It dives right into the laptop it's contents and all the text messages and covers the Biden family's ties to China, Russia, Ukraine and covers all the under the table cash being handled shocked this isn't a bigger deal than it is bigger than Watergate if it was a republican President would be everywhere! Also covers the weird relationship Hunter has with his brother's widow! Eww extra creepy was strange how Joe Biden knew about it and wasn't perturbed by the incest going on! Well worth buying this book is greatly written
franklino
Absolutely enlightening on what corruption isReviewed in the United Kingdom on January 20, 2022
This easy reading book is enlightening on what corruption is in American politics and sadly no one seems to be able to stop it and probably this is the tip of the iceberg as a drunken drug taking spoilt son of a President leaves his laptop for repair and forgets about it.