My son and my brother trust you emphatically so I trust you.” (Joe Biden to Bobulinski)



If you have any questions or doubts about Joe Biden being involved with China for personal gain, this book will provide clear answers. Miranda Devine reveals all the Biden’s Dirty Secrets, harbored by social media, that are tantamount to election interference. Based on follow up polls, almost 10% of voters, had the information on Hunter’s laptop been reported by the media, would have changed their vote.



In the beginning of this fast paced read, it’s easy to find some sympathy for Hunter. He’s a pitiful character: an addict, emotional wreck, lost soul in need of serious physical, emotional and mental rehabilitation. His life has had its difficult traumas to be sure but he’s also been given advantages of the 1% and squandered them all. The extent of his debauchery and complete disregard for honor and country is quite frankly, disgusting. His father has gone far over the line to protect him, arguably to prosecutable lengths.



It’s almost impossible to give highlights from this book without repeating the entire thing; it’s that good. Let me recommend two of what I found to be keys that bring the veracity:



1. Chapter 12 Princelings - gives details about Obama appointing Joe to be the administration’s lead on Chinese Policy and lead he does. The information about his dinner with Xi and “personal politics” is enlightening and not in a good way.



2. Chapter 17 In Bed With Xi and Putin - confirms pictorial evidence of J. Biden, his son and brother being in bed with the leaders of our country’s two biggest threats.



What REALLY drove this all right over the edge is Hunter mocking his father’s dementia in chapter 7. This truly cannot be made up.



A stunning book that reveals details held back by our manipulative, infauxtainment/media, social or otherwise. They successfully altered the course of this passed election and now we are paying the price: at the pump, grocery store, heating/cooling, appliances, vehicles…



In case you get confused by the players involved, Devine includes a player list in the back for your convenience. The organization of information does bounce around which is why I rated 4 instead of 5 but it’s well worth reading. Kudos to John Paul Mac Issac for stepping up and doing the right thing in an hostile environment 📚