Laptop from Hell: Hunter Biden, Big Tech, and the Dirty Secrets the President Tried to Hide by [Miranda Devine]

Follow the Author

Miranda Devine

Laptop from Hell: Hunter Biden, Big Tech, and the Dirty Secrets the President Tried to Hide Kindle Edition

by
Miranda Devine (Author)
Miranda Devine (Author) Format: Kindle Edition
4.6 out of 5 stars 3,687 ratings
#1 Best Seller in Censorship
  1. Print length
    252 pages
  2. Language
    English
  3. Publisher
    Post Hill Press
  4. Publication date
    November 30, 2021
  5. File size
    953 KB
  6. Page Flip
    Enabled
  7. Word Wise
    Enabled
  8. Enhanced typesetting
    Enabled
Editorial Reviews

About the Author

Miranda Devine is a New York Post columnist and Fox News contributor. She also works for the Australian media as a Daily Telegraph columnist and a Sky News contributor. Born in Queens, New York, she grew up in Tokyo and Sydney, and attended Northwestern University in Chicago. A reformed mathematician and mother of two, she currently lives in New York with her husband.

Product details

  • ASIN ‏ : ‎ B0929HDCT6
  • Publisher ‏ : ‎ Post Hill Press (November 30, 2021)
  • Publication date ‏ : ‎ November 30, 2021
  • Language ‏ : ‎ English
  • File size ‏ : ‎ 953 KB
  • Text-to-Speech ‏ : ‎ Enabled
  • Screen Reader ‏ : ‎ Supported
  • Enhanced typesetting ‏ : ‎ Enabled
  • X-Ray ‏ : ‎ Not Enabled
  • Word Wise ‏ : ‎ Enabled
  • Print length ‏ : ‎ 252 pages
  • Lending ‏ : ‎ Not Enabled
Miranda Devine

Miranda Devine is a New York Post columnist and Fox News contributor. She also works for the Australian media as a Daily Telegraph columnist and a Sky News contributor. Born in Queens, New York, she grew up in Tokyo and Sydney, and attended Northwestern University in Chicago. A reformed mathematician and mother of two, she lives in New York with her husband.

Customer reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars
4.6 out of 5
3,687 global ratings
5 star
78%
4 star
12%
3 star
4%
2 star
1%
1 star
4%

Top reviews from the United States

Amanda Chevalier
5.0 out of 5 stars Thank you Miranda!
Reviewed in the United States on November 30, 2021
1,136 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
linda galella
HALL OF FAMETOP 10 REVIEWERVINE VOICE
4.0 out of 5 stars “Thank you for your service. Thank you for helping my son…
Reviewed in the United States on November 30, 2021
Verified Purchase
1,073 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Stacey
5.0 out of 5 stars Read what the media wont let you hear….
Reviewed in the United States on November 30, 2021
733 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Louise
5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent journalism - totally fact based taken straight off his computer!
Reviewed in the United States on November 30, 2021
611 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Shannon Zegar
5.0 out of 5 stars Sewer rats
Reviewed in the United States on November 30, 2021
Verified Purchase
511 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Designer Epic's owner
5.0 out of 5 stars If there was any doubt....
Reviewed in the United States on November 30, 2021
468 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Jason R.
5.0 out of 5 stars Oh. My. God!
Reviewed in the United States on November 30, 2021
296 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Ms. V
5.0 out of 5 stars I am 42% through my read of this book on Kindle. I am in tears.
Reviewed in the United States on December 2, 2021
Verified Purchase
220 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Kenneth Barrett
5.0 out of 5 stars Be very afraid
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 5, 2021
Verified Purchase
6 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Veritas
5.0 out of 5 stars A MUST read !!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 30, 2021
Verified Purchase
6 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Laptop from Hell
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 12, 2021
Verified Purchase
3 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
TheRedSnake
5.0 out of 5 stars GREAT EXPLOSIVE READ
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 25, 2021
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
franklino
5.0 out of 5 stars Absolutely enlightening on what corruption is
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 20, 2022
Verified Purchase
Report abuse