Lasko Products Portable Electric 42" Oscillating Tower Fan with Fresh Air Ionizer, Timer and Remote Control for Indoor, Bedroom and Home Office Use, Blackwood T42950
|Brand
|Lasko
|Color
|Black/Woodgrain
|Electric fan design
|Floor Fan
|Power Source
|Corded Electric
|Style
|Tower Fan
|Product Dimensions
|13"D x 13"W x 42.5"H
|Room Type
|Kitchen, Bedroom, Living Room, Home Office
|Special Feature
|Oscillating, Timer, Remote Controlled
|Recommended Uses For Product
|Cooling, Air Circulation
|Mounting Type
|Floor Mount
About this item
- 【Beat the Heat】If you live in the heat with no central air, or your window AC units do a poor job of moving air around your whole house or apartment, this stand up fan creates excellent air flow making you feel cooler. Comes with built-in carry handle, optional oscillation and a handy remote for when you don’t feel like getting up to change the settings.
- 【Very Quiet】Powered by 3 speed settings H/M/L, fan creates a powerful breeze, but even on H, you can still hear the TV. If you need white noise to sleep, this tower fan is perfectly sized to aim over a high bed and creates a soothing purr that drowns out bedroom noises making it easy to fall asleep. Energy efficient auto-off timer can be set from 0.5 to 7.5 hours.
- 【Fresher Air Ionizer】The built-in Ionizer disperses millions of negative ions into the air that bond with positively charged ions which includes things like dust, bacteria, pollen, smoke and other allergens. Once the bond is formed, the particles become heavier and fall to the ground. As the negative ion levels grow in the room, the air feels naturally fresher.
- 【A Real Space Saver】Standing 41.8” tall with a small 13” x 13” footprint, the sleek, vertical design of this tower fan optimizes floor space letting you to put the tower fan in places where pedestal & box fans won’t fit, without sacrificing air circulation, comfort or style. Ideal for the dorm, kitchen, living room, RV and home office.
- 【Designed for Safety】Lasko has been making high-quality fans designed to enhance home and workplace comfort for more than 100 years; this fan is ETL listed and comes with a 1-year manufacturer's warranty
WARNING:
From the brand
From the manufacturer
Keep your Cool @Lasko
Lasko’s Wind Curve Tower Fan
This elegant tower fan features a sophisticated, space-saving design that blends in beautifully into your home decor. The high-reaching tower design, three quiet speeds, and oscillation maximizes the sensation of your cooling breeze. Set the fan to automatically turn off with the electronic timer option. Plus, the ionizer generates negative ions and disperses them to combat and dispel air pollution, making the air around you feel naturally fresher.
Designed for your comfort:
• Powerful, high-reaching tower design • 3 Quiet fan speeds • Widespread oscillation • Fresh air ionizer • 7.5 hour auto-off timer • Trusted safety fuse technology
Slim, space-saving design
• Fits perfectly in any room • Covers wide areas with oscillation • Cools any size room in your home • Moves easily with built-in handle
Fresh air ionizer:
• Negative ions dispel air pollution • Air feels naturally fresher
Safety and convenience:
• The Blue Plug shuts off power if electrical fault is detected • Multi-function remote control • Electronic controls • Remote control storage
Customize your comfort:
• 3 Quiet fan speeds • Electronic Auto-off Timer (.5 to 7.5 hours) • Fresh air ionizer • Widespread oscillation
Wrap yourself in complete home comfort
At Lasko we’ve taken pride in providing you with great-looking, high-performing home comfort products for more than 100 years. You can rely on our commitment to quality in all our products – from fans and heaters, to air purifiers and humidifiers. For all your home comfort needs, we have the right solution to keep you feeling completely comfortable in your home. Lasko - An American Company since 1906.
|42" Wind Curve Tower Fan with Fresh Air Ionizer
|Wind Curve Tower Fan with Remote Control
|Space-Saving Pedestal Fan with Remote Control
|42" EcoQuiet DC Motor Tower Fan, Black
|Model
|T42950
|T42954
|2535
|T42700
|Motor Type
|AC Motor
|AC Motor
|AC Motor
|DC Motor
|Control Type
|Electronic Controls
|Electronic Controls
|Electronic Controls
|Electronic Controls
|Number of Fan Speeds
|3
|3
|3
|12
|Timer
|7.5
|7.5
|7.5
|8
|Oscillation
|Oscillation
|Oscillation
|Oscillation
|Oscillation
|Ionizer
|Ionizer
|No Ionizer
|No Ionizer
|No Ionizer
|Remote Included
|Remote Included
|Remote Included
|Remote Included
|Remote Included
|Product Height (in)
|42.5
|42.5
|52.75
|41.6
Product Description
Lasko's Wind Curve® tower fans have a sophisticated profile and space-saving design that blends well into home decor. The fresh air ionizer option generates negative ions and disperses them to combat and dispel air pollution. As the negative ion levels grow, the air feels naturally fresher