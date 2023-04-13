Add to your order

Payment
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Returns
Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement within 30 days of receipt
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
Support
Free Amazon product support included
What's Product Support?
In the event your product doesn’t work as expected, or you’d like someone to walk you through set-up, Amazon offers free product support over the phone on eligible purchases for up to 90 days.
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
Packaging
Shows what's inside
Shows what's inside. Item often ships in manufacturer container to reduce packaging. If this is a gift, consider shipping to a different address.
Lasko Products Portable Electric 42" Oscillating Tower Fan with Fresh Air Ionizer, Timer and Remote Control for Indoor, Bedroom and Home Office Use, Blackwood T42950

About this item

  • 【Beat the Heat】If you live in the heat with no central air, or your window AC units do a poor job of moving air around your whole house or apartment, this stand up fan creates excellent air flow making you feel cooler. Comes with built-in carry handle, optional oscillation and a handy remote for when you don’t feel like getting up to change the settings.
  • 【Very Quiet】Powered by 3 speed settings H/M/L, fan creates a powerful breeze, but even on H, you can still hear the TV. If you need white noise to sleep, this tower fan is perfectly sized to aim over a high bed and creates a soothing purr that drowns out bedroom noises making it easy to fall asleep. Energy efficient auto-off timer can be set from 0.5 to 7.5 hours.
  • 【Fresher Air Ionizer】The built-in Ionizer disperses millions of negative ions into the air that bond with positively charged ions which includes things like dust, bacteria, pollen, smoke and other allergens. Once the bond is formed, the particles become heavier and fall to the ground. As the negative ion levels grow in the room, the air feels naturally fresher.
  • 【A Real Space Saver】Standing 41.8” tall with a small 13” x 13” footprint, the sleek, vertical design of this tower fan optimizes floor space letting you to put the tower fan in places where pedestal & box fans won’t fit, without sacrificing air circulation, comfort or style. Ideal for the dorm, kitchen, living room, RV and home office.
  • 【Designed for Safety】Lasko has been making high-quality fans designed to enhance home and workplace comfort for more than 100 years; this fan is ETL listed and comes with a 1-year manufacturer's warranty

WARNING:

CHOKING HAZARD -- Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.

From the brand

Previous page
  2. Badge
  3. 751320 Tower Heater
    5586 Tower Heater
    5165 Tower Heater
    FHV820

    Lasko Tower Heaters

    Visit the Store

  4. 5409 Heater
    Lasko 102 Space Heater, 3.8" x 4.3" x 6.1" tall, Blue
    754201 tabletop heater
    CD8200 Tabletop Heater

    Lasko Tabletop Heaters

    Visit the Store

  5. 2554 Fan
    Lasko Smart Air Purifier with True HEPA Filter, Works with Alexa –Removes 99.97% of Smoke, Odors,...
    Lasko UH300 Warm and Cool Humidistat and Timer, Quiet, Soothing Ultrasonic Dual Mist Humidifiers ...
    Lasko High Velocity X-Blower Utility Fan for Cooling, Ventilating, Exhausting and Drying at Home,...

    Other Lasko Home Products

    Visit the Store

  6. Heater Group Image

    Welcome to the Lasko Family

Next page

From the manufacturer

Keep your Cool @Lasko

Lasko's Wind Curve Tower Fan

Lasko’s Wind Curve Tower Fan

This elegant tower fan features a sophisticated, space-saving design that blends in beautifully into your home decor. The high-reaching tower design, three quiet speeds, and oscillation maximizes the sensation of your cooling breeze. Set the fan to automatically turn off with the electronic timer option. Plus, the ionizer generates negative ions and disperses them to combat and dispel air pollution, making the air around you feel naturally fresher.

image

Designed for your comfort:

• Powerful, high-reaching tower design • 3 Quiet fan speeds • Widespread oscillation • Fresh air ionizer • 7.5 hour auto-off timer • Trusted safety fuse technology

image

image

image

image

Slim, space-saving design

• Fits perfectly in any room • Covers wide areas with oscillation • Cools any size room in your home • Moves easily with built-in handle

Fresh air ionizer:

• Negative ions dispel air pollution • Air feels naturally fresher

Safety and convenience:

• The Blue Plug shuts off power if electrical fault is detected • Multi-function remote control • Electronic controls • Remote control storage

Customize your comfort:

• 3 Quiet fan speeds • Electronic Auto-off Timer (.5 to 7.5 hours) • Fresh air ionizer • Widespread oscillation

image

Wrap yourself in complete home comfort

At Lasko we’ve taken pride in providing you with great-looking, high-performing home comfort products for more than 100 years. You can rely on our commitment to quality in all our products – from fans and heaters, to air purifiers and humidifiers. For all your home comfort needs, we have the right solution to keep you feeling completely comfortable in your home. Lasko - An American Company since 1906.

image image image image
42" Wind Curve Tower Fan with Fresh Air Ionizer Wind Curve Tower Fan with Remote Control Space-Saving Pedestal Fan with Remote Control 42" EcoQuiet DC Motor Tower Fan, Black
Model T42950 T42954 2535 T42700
Motor Type AC Motor AC Motor AC Motor DC Motor
Control Type Electronic Controls Electronic Controls Electronic Controls Electronic Controls
Number of Fan Speeds 3 3 3 12
Timer 7.5 7.5 7.5 8
Oscillation Oscillation Oscillation Oscillation Oscillation
Ionizer Ionizer No Ionizer No Ionizer No Ionizer
Remote Included Remote Included Remote Included Remote Included Remote Included
Product Height (in) 42.5 42.5 52.75 41.6

Product Description

Lasko's Wind Curve® tower fans have a sophisticated profile and space-saving design that blends well into home decor. The fresh air ionizer option generates negative ions and disperses them to combat and dispel air pollution. As the negative ion levels grow, the air feels naturally fresher

Lasko Products Portable Electric 42" Oscillating Tower Fan with Fresh Air Ionizer, Timer and Remote Control for Indoor, Bedroom and Home Office Use, Blackwood T42950

