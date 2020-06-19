Secure transaction
The Last of Us Part II - PlayStation 4

Platform : PlayStation 4 |
Rated: Mature
#1 New Release in PlayStation 4 Games
This item will be released on June 19, 2020.
Standard
  • Release date update: this item will release on June 19, 2020, NOT December 31, 2020. Please disregard the messaging above.
  • Pre-order & receive the following special in-game items:Ammo Capacity Upgrade:Unlock an ammo capacity upgrade for Ellie's pistol.Crafting Training Manual:Unlock the Crafting Training Manual, which provides access to new crafting recipes and upgrades.
  • A Complex & Emotional Story-Experience the escalating moral conflicts created by Ellie's relentless pursuit of vengeance. The cycle of violence left in her wake will challenge your notions of right versus wrong, good versus evil, and hero versus villain.
  • A Beautiful Yet Dangerous World - Set out on Ellie's journey, taking her from the peaceful mountains and forests of Jackson to the lush, overgrown ruins of greater Seattle. Encounter new survivor groups, and terrifying evolutions of the infected.
  • Tense & Desperate Action-Survival Gameplay - New & evolved gameplay systems deliver upon the life-or-death stakes of Ellie's journey through the hostile world.

Edition: Standard
From the manufacturer

Product description

Edition:Standard

Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming. Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors. When a violent event disrupts thatpeace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions.

Product information

Edition:Standard

