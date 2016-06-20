Buying Options
The Last Wish: Introducing the Witcher (The Witcher Saga Book 1) by [Andrzej Sapkowski, Danusia Stok]
Follow the Author

Andrzej Sapkowski

The Last Wish: Introducing the Witcher (The Witcher Saga Book 1) Kindle Edition

by
Andrzej Sapkowski (Author)
Andrzej Sapkowski (Author), Danusia Stok (Translator)
4.7 out of 5 stars 22,786 ratings
Amazon Charts #3 this week
  Print length
    292 pages
  Language
    English
  Publisher
    Orbit
  Publication date
    December 2, 2008
  5. File size
    2069 KB
  6. Page Flip
    Enabled
  7. Word Wise
    Enabled
  8. Enhanced typesetting
    Enabled
Books In This Series (8 Books)
  The Last Wish: Introducing the Witcher (The Witcher Saga Book 1)
    Andrzej Sapkowski
    4.7 out of 5 stars (22,786)
    Kindle Edition
    $7.99
  Sword of Destiny (The Witcher Book 2)
    Andrzej Sapkowski
    4.8 out of 5 stars (11,975)
    Kindle Edition
    $9.99
  Blood of Elves (The Witcher Book 3 / The Witcher Saga Novels Book 1)
    Andrzej Sapkowski
    4.6 out of 5 stars (11,077)
    Kindle Edition
    $7.99
  The Time of Contempt (The Witcher Book 4 / The Witcher Saga Novels Book 2)
    Andrzej Sapkowski
    4.7 out of 5 stars (7,186)
    Kindle Edition
    $9.99
  Baptism of Fire (The Witcher Book 5 / The Witcher Saga Novels Book 3)
    Andrzej Sapkowski
    4.7 out of 5 stars (6,134)
    Kindle Edition
    $9.99
  The Tower of Swallows (The Witcher Book 6 / The Witcher Saga Novels Book 4)
    Andrzej Sapkowski
    4.8 out of 5 stars (7,372)
    Kindle Edition
    $9.99
  The Lady of the Lake (The Witcher Book 7 / The Witcher Saga Novels Book 5)
    Andrzej Sapkowski
    4.7 out of 5 stars (6,782)
    Kindle Edition
    $9.99
  Season of Storms (The Witcher Book 8)
    Andrzej Sapkowski
    4.8 out of 5 stars (6,348)
    Kindle Edition
    $9.99
Editorial Reviews

Review

"This is a series you can sink your teeth into."―BuzzFeed News

"Delightful, intense, irreverent, and compelling....you have to read The Witcher books because they are rife with all of the elements that make you love fiction, and especially fantasy, in the first place....In a word, The Witcher delivers."―Hypable

"One of the best and most interesting fantasy series I've ever read."―Nerds of a Feather

"Like Mieville and Gaiman, [Sapkowski] takes the old and makes it new ... fresh take on genre fantasy."―Foundation

"Sapkowski has a confident and rich voice which permeates the prose and remains post-translation. I'd recommend this to any fan of heroic or dark fiction."―SF Book Reviews --This text refers to an alternate kindle_edition edition.

About the Author

Andrzej Sapkowski is the author of the Witcher series and the Hussite Trilogy. He was born in 1948 in Poland and studied economics and business, but the success of his fantasy cycle about Geralt of Rivia turned him into an international bestselling writer. Geralt’s story has inspired the hit Netflix show and multiple video games, has been translated into thirty-seven languages, and has sold millions of copies worldwide. --This text refers to an alternate kindle_edition edition.

  • ASIN ‏ : ‎ B0010SIPT4
  • Publisher ‏ : ‎ Orbit (December 2, 2008)
  • Publication date ‏ : ‎ December 2, 2008
  • Language ‏ : ‎ English
  • File size ‏ : ‎ 2069 KB
  • Text-to-Speech ‏ : ‎ Enabled
  • Screen Reader ‏ : ‎ Supported
  • Enhanced typesetting ‏ : ‎ Enabled
  • X-Ray ‏ : ‎ Enabled
  • Word Wise ‏ : ‎ Enabled
  • Print length ‏ : ‎ 292 pages
  • Lending ‏ : ‎ Not Enabled
Andrzej Sapkowski

Andrzej Sapkowski (Polish pronunciation: [ˈandʐɛj sapˈkɔfskʲi]; born 21 June 1948) is a Polish fantasy writer and former economist. He is best known for his best-selling book series The Witcher. In 2012 Sapkowski was awarded the Medal for Merit to Culture – Gloria Artis.

Bio from Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia. Photo by Czech Wikipedia user Packa (Own work) [CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)], via Wikimedia Commons.

Rev
1.0 out of 5 stars read a chapter before you buy the book
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on June 4, 2019
Verified Purchase
231 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
R. Clarke
5.0 out of 5 stars Bite sized legends
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on June 1, 2018
Verified Purchase
76 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Chris Moore
5.0 out of 5 stars A collection of short stories featuring Geralt, aka The Witcher
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on August 30, 2016
Verified Purchase
66 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Justyna Tenel
5.0 out of 5 stars Quite a decent translation of an excellent book
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 14, 2017
Verified Purchase
55 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Stitch Witch
4.0 out of 5 stars Is it sexist?
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 1, 2020
Verified Purchase
13 people found this helpful
 Report abuse