Learn Spanish and Unlimited Languages with Lifetime Access: Rosetta Stone Bonus Pack Bundle with Grammar Book and Dictionary
Platform : Windows 8, iOS, Windows 10, Mac OS X Intel, Windows 7, Android, Mac OS X 10.9 Mavericks
- Everything you need to learn Spanish in one box
- Rosetta Stone lifetime subscription: Access our award-winning program from the cloud. It syncs across desktop, mobile, and tablet for convenient learning
- Barron’s grammar Guide: Learn essential grammar tips, such as verb agreements and sentence structure
- Barron’s Dictionary: Look up important definitions from this trusted source
- Lifetime of the Product: This “Lifetime” product will be supported for its life, meaning as long as Rosetta Stone makes the product available. A lifetime subscription is for an individual user and cannot be transferred to another person
Product description
Edition:Spanish
Millions of people around the world have already learned a new language with our award-winning approach. It's no coincidence that Rosetta Stone is the fastest way to learn a language. Our method is effective because it's more than the newest app-it's the result of decades of research into the way people learn best.
Reviewed in the United States on April 16, 2019
Edition: Spanish
I have purchased the Rosetta Stone program multiple times for multiple languages over 6 years. There are way better programs to start off with. The biggest problem is their customer service, with whom I was just in a chat session (again), trying to get access to the Rosetta Stone program, I paid for. I get locked out often. They will claim you are logged in on other devices when you are not (part of their cloud platform). If you purchase their local program edition, plan to call them after every time Windows does a significant update. They will want to you re-active or buy the program again claiming it is installed on other computers. Then customer service complains even after you explain you just had a Windows update and it is the same computer. I have extensive experience with the program. They do not teach grammar. For most people, you will have to use Google Translate and other programs to learn what they are trying to teach you. Then the program, when it works is great for reinforcement and repetition. I have used a number of programs. Below is a list of my recommendations.
Duolingo is by far the best program to start out with. Just started using it 9 month ago - and its free. There are paid options, some of which I have purchased.
Babble is the next best, especially if you are really dedicated and want to learn fast. ( I have used it for about 3 years.)
Mondly is a waist of money. It has a cool mixed reality feature, but it is not a great learning tool. (Have a lifetime subscription because it was cheep.)
Primsler is a waist of money. Their philosophy is unique and totally self-serving. (I only purchased the begging set before knowing this is a waist of money.)
Barron's is good for reference.
I have studied German, Spanish, Chinese, Romanian and Japanese over the years.
Reviewed in the United States on April 21, 2019
Edition: Spanish
I concur with CK and JB's reviews! I spent a total of $623.69 on the Spanish, Japanese, and Tagalog courses, all levels of each. They were on sale, and it was supposed to be for life, I thought it was a good deal;however, after a windows update, like CK an JB, the courses magically disappeared. I called the customer service line several times. After wasting, several futile hours with their service hotline, I gave up. I think they have a great method, but not, when you shell out all this dough for something that's supposed to be for a life time, and you wind up with a year and a half of use, then they expect you to purchase it again! Don't get swindled by these chiselers! I didn't have the option of zero stars, so I had to give them one, even though they deserve zero!
Reviewed in the United States on May 25, 2019
Edition: SpanishVerified Purchase
the software was very clumsy, could not load completely, expect more from such an expensive program
Reviewed in the United States on August 5, 2019
Edition: SpanishVerified Purchase
I like the simplicity of using picture associations with words. However the speech recognition is not that friendly with people who have strong Southern accents. Y'all.
Reviewed in the United States on April 18, 2019
Edition: Spanish
Over the years ove bought this course twice, only to have it later magically vaporize from existence, along with records of purchase, issues customer service resolved by suggesting I buy another copy. I like the system and it works well but another reviewer nailed it: it's not worth the hassle, expense, or the poor customer service.
Reviewed in the United States on May 14, 2019
Edition: SpanishVerified Purchase
I bought this because I have relatives in Spain and will be visiting them in October.
I've been using this constantly for a week now. It's easy to use and navigate the app - it's also very addictive (unlike the other language learning apps, where I lost interest after 1-2 days of use).
My favorite part, however, is the speech recognition. It really gets you speaking properly. I think Rosetta Stone did a great job there, and in the app overall.
Reviewed in the United States on May 10, 2019
Edition: SpanishVerified Purchase
Best bang for your buck!! I love the fact that I can learn from my phone and I don't ever have to pay a monthly fee. Dictionary and grammar book are the perfect complement.
Reviewed in the United States on May 7, 2019
Edition: SpanishVerified Purchase
I received my Rosetta Stone product a week ago and I love it. I could easily activate it through a mobile app on my Ipad and get started. This program is easy to use, and I find practical exercises and pronunciation assistance they offer very helpful. I tried other language learning programs before and I think Rosetta Stone is by far the best one.
