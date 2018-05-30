Loading recommendations for you

In Stock.
Packaging Shows what’s inside. To hide it, choose Ship in Amazon Packaging at Checkout.
Adaptive Sound Technologi... has been added to your Cart
Other Sellers on Amazon
Adaptive Sound Technologies LectroFan Premium White Noise Sound Machine with 20 Unique Non-Looping Fan and White Noise Sounds and Sleep Timer, White, unscented, 1 Count

4.7 out of 5 stars 4,596 ratings
Amazon's Choice for "fan sound machine for sleeping"
  • Buy with confidence. LectroFan Classic is designed in the USA and backed by a 1,000 day satisfaction guarantee.
  • Original Design provides ten fan sounds and ten ambient noise variations, including white noise, Pink noise and brown noise
  • Helps block disruptive environmental noises so you or your little one can fall asleep with ease
  • Safe, solid-state design is powered by AC or USB and dynamically creates unique, non-repeating sounds without moving parts
  • Precise volume control allows you to set the perfect level for your unique environment
  • Compact and portable
From the manufacturer

How to Set Up and Use your LectroFan

LectroFan Classic in White LectroFan EVO LectroFan Micro2 Red LectroSound LectroFan Alpha
LectroFan LectroFan EVO LectroFan Kinder LectroFan Micro2 LectroSound LectroFan Alpha
Sounds 10 fan sounds, and 10 white, pink and brown noises 10 fan sounds, 10 white, pink and brown noise variations, and two ocean sounds Over 75 including fan sounds, white, pink and brown noise, nature sounds, and lullabies Five fan sounds, four white noise sounds and two ocean surf sounds Tunable white noise Seven, including heartbeat, pink and brown noise, fan sounds, and ocean sounds
Power AC or USB AC or USB AC USB, internal rechargeable battery USB USB with internal rechargeable battery
Bluetooth Audio
Sleep Timer
Headphone/speaker connector

Product description

Style:Home

LectroFan is ideal for relaxation, study, speech privacy, or any situation where you'd like more control of your audio environment. It's also your personal white noise and fan sound machine to ensure a better night's sleep and peaceful rest. The LectroFan offers twenty unique digital sounds to mask noises, and you can choose from ten different electric fan sounds and ten variations of pure white noise. All sounds can be personalized with pin-point volume control to select across a wide range of sound levels - from a whisper, to many times louder than mechanical fan based conditioners. Do not apply excessive force when using any of the control switch. Upward facing speakers for full room sound

Product details

Style:Home
  • Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
  • Product Dimensions : 4.4 x 4.4 x 2.2 inches; 1.2 Pounds
  • Item model number : ASM1007-FFP
  • Date First Available : April 21, 2014
  • Manufacturer : Adaptive Sound Technologies
  • ASIN : B00JU8P8VY
  Customer Reviews:
    4.7 out of 5 stars 4,596 ratings

Important information

Legal Disclaimer

Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

Top reviews from the United States

Dinakar Sarma
5.0 out of 5 stars blasting their terrible music, to obnoxious neighbours doing the same
Reviewed in the United States on May 30, 2018
Style: HomeVerified Purchase
Read more
248 people found this helpful
USER007
1.0 out of 5 stars Buyers Beware - Flimsy and Can not Return
Reviewed in the United States on January 13, 2019
Style: HomeVerified Purchase
Read more
191 people found this helpful
Emme
1.0 out of 5 stars Love this - NOT ANYMORE UPDATED
Reviewed in the United States on February 4, 2019
Style: HomeVerified Purchase
Read more
167 people found this helpful
Sosf Jules
1.0 out of 5 stars We bought this in August 2016 for two trips; ...
Reviewed in the United States on December 7, 2017
Style: HomeVerified Purchase
Read more
86 people found this helpful
Vanessa Rutherford
VINE VOICE
5.0 out of 5 stars The Superior Sound Machine
Reviewed in the United States on December 12, 2015
Style: HomeVerified Purchase
Read more
119 people found this helpful
Top reviews from other countries

Misty
5.0 out of 5 stars Good
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on May 25, 2019
Style: HomeVerified Purchase
Read more
r.d
5.0 out of 5 stars I love this! Can't hear my husband snoring
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on April 17, 2015
Style: HomeVerified Purchase
Read more
8 people found this helpful
Edward B.
4.0 out of 5 stars A good range of white sounds (I don't need the nursery ...
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on August 24, 2015
Style: HomeVerified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Kim H. Burnham
5.0 out of 5 stars I highly recommend this product!
Reviewed in India on November 9, 2020
Style: HomeVerified Purchase
Read more
OldDeek
5.0 out of 5 stars LectroFan
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 27, 2015
Style: HomeVerified Purchase
Read more
4 people found this helpful
