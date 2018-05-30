- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Adaptive Sound Technologies LectroFan Premium White Noise Sound Machine with 20 Unique Non-Looping Fan and White Noise Sounds and Sleep Timer, White, unscented, 1 Count
|$49.95
|($32.17 / Count)
|$17.78 (36%)
- Buy with confidence. LectroFan Classic is designed in the USA and backed by a 1,000 day satisfaction guarantee.
- Original Design provides ten fan sounds and ten ambient noise variations, including white noise, Pink noise and brown noise
- Helps block disruptive environmental noises so you or your little one can fall asleep with ease
- Safe, solid-state design is powered by AC or USB and dynamically creates unique, non-repeating sounds without moving parts
- Precise volume control allows you to set the perfect level for your unique environment
- Compact and portable
From the manufacturer
One sound machine, so many uses.
For Sleep, Rest, and Relaxation
The steady relaxing sound of a fan or white, pink or brown noise can help you get to sleep more quickly, and stay asleep longer by helping you tune out the environmental noises that might otherwise wake you at night.
For Work, Study, and Privacy
Using LectroFan in your office or study area can help you focus, so you can get to work and get things done. It's also a simple solution for improving privacy and helping make sure that your conversations don't distract others.
For Your Family and for You
Lots of our customers report that they use LectroFan in their baby or toddler's room to block distracting noises and create a peaceful environment. Better sleep for your little ones can mean better sleep for you, and a happier family.
How to Set Up and Use your LectroFan
Better Than a 'Fan in a Box'
Sleep technology has advanced beyond the outdated approach of using a mechanical fan with just a few speeds for audio variety. LectroFan is the better solution. It's entirely electronic, with no motor or other internal moving parts. You get a much better variety of sounds with adjustable volume, reproduced digitally via a large, high fidelity speaker.
From The Sleep Experts
At ASTI, we do just one thing: sound machines for better sleep, relaxation, and privacy. LectroFan Classic is part of a product line that's conceived, designed, and proudly supported by our team in California.
|LectroFan
|LectroFan EVO
|LectroFan Kinder
|LectroFan Micro2
|LectroSound
|LectroFan Alpha
|Sounds
|10 fan sounds, and 10 white, pink and brown noises
|10 fan sounds, 10 white, pink and brown noise variations, and two ocean sounds
|Over 75 including fan sounds, white, pink and brown noise, nature sounds, and lullabies
|Five fan sounds, four white noise sounds and two ocean surf sounds
|Tunable white noise
|Seven, including heartbeat, pink and brown noise, fan sounds, and ocean sounds
|Power
|AC or USB
|AC or USB
|AC
|USB, internal rechargeable battery
|USB
|USB with internal rechargeable battery
|Bluetooth Audio
|✓
|Sleep Timer
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Headphone/speaker connector
|✓
Product description
LectroFan is ideal for relaxation, study, speech privacy, or any situation where you'd like more control of your audio environment. It's also your personal white noise and fan sound machine to ensure a better night's sleep and peaceful rest. The LectroFan offers twenty unique digital sounds to mask noises, and you can choose from ten different electric fan sounds and ten variations of pure white noise. All sounds can be personalized with pin-point volume control to select across a wide range of sound levels - from a whisper, to many times louder than mechanical fan based conditioners. Do not apply excessive force when using any of the control switch. Upward facing speakers for full room sound
Product detailsStyle:Home
- Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
- Product Dimensions : 4.4 x 4.4 x 2.2 inches; 1.2 Pounds
- Item model number : ASM1007-FFP
- Date First Available : April 21, 2014
- Manufacturer : Adaptive Sound Technologies
- ASIN : B00JU8P8VY
- Domestic Shipping: Currently, item can be shipped only within the U.S. and to APO/FPO addresses. For APO/FPO shipments, please check with the manufacturer regarding warranty and support issues.
- International Shipping: This item can be shipped to select countries outside of the U.S. Learn More
Best Sellers Rank:
#3,338 in Health & Household (See Top 100 in Health & Household)
- #2 in Sound Therapy Products
- #9 in Sleep Sound Machines
- #92 in Amazon Launchpad Beauty & Health
- Customer Reviews:
Important information
Customer reviews
Customer images
Top reviews from the United States
I could wear ear plugs, or noise cancelling headphones to get to sleep, but I'm not sure that it's exactly healthy to have that level of stuff crammed in your ear, preventing it from getting air. I could ask the neighbours to keep it to a dull roar, but that only helps for a few hours. The next day, they're at it again, and I get vaguely murdery because I haven't had enough sleep.
With the white noise machine, I can crank up the volume until it's drowning out most of life's auditory annoyances. I do have a fan on to help me sleep. I also crank the a/c during the summer. But if I want my windows open to let in the cool night air, I need something to drown out the chaos of rude inconsiderate people. This has made it so much easier to fall asleep. In fact, all I have to do is switch on the white noise to my favourite sound, and all of a sudden my body gets ready to get comfy and sleepy. It's cut down on how often I need to take sleeping meds to fall asleep by about 1/3. I still have insomnia. And I'll try anything to help. This is not some kind of miracle cure, but it really really helps on those nights when the noises are too much.
UPDATE MARCH 15, 2019
I purchased this December 12, 2018, I started using it the day I received it which was December 14, 2018. I use it everyday and it worked great until the middle of the night on March 13, 2019 it actually woke me up because it was popping in and out and then the volume would start at normal then go down really low then go back up just like someone was playing with the volume. It finally did run normally after about 30 minutes. Last night I turned it on and went to be and read for awhile, it was fine for 2 hours and then it started to do the exact same thing. That same static causing it to pop in and out then the volume started going up and down. I shut it off and broke out my old reliable box fan. Checked online this morning and my window of tech support ended March 14, 2019. How convenient! Going in the trash!!
Turns out, it's beyond awesome. I have absolutely no idea why the Marpac has twice as many reviews and followers on Amazon as this machine, because the LectroFan is obviously the superior machine. It is MUCH louder and FAR more extensive in range of ability. What's even better? It's about a fourth the size of its competitor and is hardly even noticeable as just another small electronic on your nightstand or dresser. Seriously, when I saw the box it arrived in, I was thinking you have to be kidding. It's tiny, but it packs a punch. I don't have an outlet near my dresser so I placed mine on my nightstand and I think it works perfectly where I have it. Especially with the ability to turn the volume up and down, I don't have to worry about it being too loud right next to my head. I slept like a baby last night with this thing. If you're in the market for a sound machine and happen to see this review in the sea of over 3,000 others, listen to me. Skip the Marpac and pick this one. It's just a better machine.
Top reviews from other countries
I don't like the artificial sounds of heartbeat or rain that some other mashines produce but this one is perfect.
It's just a bit pricy for what it is.
Since this ships from the USA, it comes with an American wall socket usb adaptor plug. However, the unit's power cord terminates.in a usb plug, so you can use your own source.
