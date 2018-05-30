Like most others who buy sound machines, I'm a light, fan sleeper and I'm surrounded by neighborhood kids, barking puppy dogs, and crowing roosters. I didn't know sound machines existed for years, so every winter I pretty much freeze my butt off with the use of a fan at night. I discovered the sound machine on Amazon about 2 years ago and saw that Marpac has the lead seller in this area. So last winter, I bought one at a local department store, tried it, and was tragically underwhelmed. It went right back to the store where I paid $50 for it. It was no louder than a small desktop table fan. I could hear my visiting sister pop the top on a soda can in the guest room across the hall. I just couldn't stand the thought that I had paid so much for something so useless, so I took it back and am still wondering what all the hype was about. Here we are in the middle of yet another winter, so I decided to give a sound machine another try. Kind of tired of running a flipping fan in the middle of 30 degree weather. I got back on Amazon and typed in sound machine. This time I didn't look for hype. I used my own deductive reasoning. The Lectrofan seemed to have a solid reputation, but above all else, it has several different sounds and an impressive volume control. And NO LOOP. I took a chance and thought, wow. I'm going to be livid if I've just spent yet another $50 bucks on a useless sleep machine.



Turns out, it's beyond awesome. I have absolutely no idea why the Marpac has twice as many reviews and followers on Amazon as this machine, because the LectroFan is obviously the superior machine. It is MUCH louder and FAR more extensive in range of ability. What's even better? It's about a fourth the size of its competitor and is hardly even noticeable as just another small electronic on your nightstand or dresser. Seriously, when I saw the box it arrived in, I was thinking you have to be kidding. It's tiny, but it packs a punch. I don't have an outlet near my dresser so I placed mine on my nightstand and I think it works perfectly where I have it. Especially with the ability to turn the volume up and down, I don't have to worry about it being too loud right next to my head. I slept like a baby last night with this thing. If you're in the market for a sound machine and happen to see this review in the sea of over 3,000 others, listen to me. Skip the Marpac and pick this one. It's just a better machine.