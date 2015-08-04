THE ABSOLUTE BEST!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! We moved into an upstairs apartment and our downstairs neighbors have 3 barking dogs. They let the dogs out in the front patio area at about 6 am. Every time someone walks by, a bird tweets or an ant crawls these dogs go into barking hysteria. We did everything to talk to management to even bordering up our bedroom window with sheet rock!!! Yes it got that bad! And nothing worked. Two pieces of sheet rock and we heard the dogs clear as day. We had lost all hope at this point and began waiting out our year sentence until we could move. I decided to look into a noise machine to see if something could minimize the sound at least until we moved. During my research I found a bunch of machines with sound descriptions such as 'Ocean', 'Nature', 'Waterfalls' etc. I knew these 'calming' sounds would never block out the three terrorists that lived beneath us. I knew when we had the AC it on it helped somewhat (but you still heard the dogs) but since it was cold the AC was of no use. I read the reviews on this little machine and I loved the fact that is had 'various FAN sounds' and volume control. So I said what the hey lets give it a try. Let me tell you, this machine was sent from the G-O-D himself. This machine blocked out every single solitary noise. My husband and I have slept like babies. It's the best thing ever. I was so shocked the first few mornings I thought the dogs weren't outside. I thought there is no way this machine has completely blocked out these dogs. But lo and behold, one morning I got up from a great night sleep and walked in the living room and the dogs were barking at there normal level and not a peep was heard in the bedroom. This is the best investment I've made in a long time. BTW I have been purchasing items on Amazon for years, this is my first review. I felt compelled to share my new found glory with others :-)