2 Colors: Black
Black
White
3 Styles: US power, retail packaging

LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Machine with 20 Unique Non-Looping Fan and White Noise Sounds and Sleep Timer

4.6 out of 5 stars 7,502 customer reviews
About the product
  • Provides ten fan sounds and ten ambient noise variations, including white noise, pink noise and brown noise
  • Helps mask disruptive environmental noises so you or your little one can fall asleep with ease
  • Safe, solid-state design is powered by AC or USB and dynamically creates unique, non-repeating sounds with no moving parts
  • Precise volume control allows you to set the perfect level for your unique environment,
  • Also ideal for creating a disturbance-free work area, or just reducing the distracting effect of outside noises for a more relaxing environment, day or night

  • LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Machine with 20 Unique Non-Looping Fan and White Noise Sounds and Sleep Timer
  • Adaptive Sound Technologies Lectrofan Travel Case, Black, 3.2 Ounce
  • LectroFan Micro Wireless Sleep Sound Machine and Bluetooth Speaker with Fan Sounds, White Noise, and Ocean Sounds for Sleep and Sound Masking
LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Machine with 20 Unique Non-Looping Fan and White Noise Sounds and Sleep Timer
LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Machine with 20 Unique Non-Looping Fan and White Noise Sounds and Sleep Timer
From the manufacturer

LectroFan
LectroFan Kinder
LectroFan micro Wireless
Sounds 10 fan sounds, and 10 white, pink and brown noise Over 75 including fan sounds, white, pink and brown noise, nature sounds, and lullabies Five fan, four white noise, and one ocean surf
Power AC or USB AC USB, internal rechargeable battery
Bluetooth Audio
Sleep Timer

Product description

Color:Black  |  Style:US power, retail packaging

LectroFan uses state of the art technology to generate dynamic realistic sounds to drown out unwanted, disturbing, or intrusive noises. The LectroFan has two ways to reduce unwanted noises, either fan or white noise sounds. Both have 10 unique, non-repeating sound variations, each with adjustable volume control. In addition to sleep, LectroFan also works great for speech privacy, blocking out noisy neighbors, drowning out snoring, reducing tinnitus ringing or hissing, sound proofing rooms for studying or reading, sleeping during the day, limiting startling noises that causes pets anxiety, and to create a more relaxing environment for yoga or meditation. LectroFan is available in white or black and comes with a one year manufacturer warranty.

Product details

Color: Black | Style: US power, retail packaging
Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here. [PDF]| Instruction Manual [PDF]
  • Product Dimensions: 4.4 x 4.4 x 2.2 inches
  • Shipping Weight: 15.2 ounces (View shipping rates and policies)
  • Domestic Shipping: Currently, item can be shipped only within the U.S. and to APO/FPO addresses. For APO/FPO shipments, please check with the manufacturer regarding warranty and support issues.
  • International Shipping: This item can be shipped to select countries outside of the U.S. Learn More
  • ASIN: B00MY8V86Q
  • UPC: 897392002268
  • Item model number: ASM1007-KR
  • Average Customer Review: 4.6 out of 5 stars 7,502 customer reviews
  • Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #1,007 in Health & Household (See Top 100 in Health & Household)
    • Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here. [PDF]

Important information

Compare with similar items


LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Machine with 20 Unique Non-Looping Fan and White Noise Sounds and Sleep Timer
AVANTEK White Noise Sound Machine with 20 Non-Looping Soothing Sounds, 30 Levels of Volume and Maximum 7-Hour Timer Setting
Marpac Dohm Classic White Noise Sound Machine, Black
LectroFan Micro Wireless Sleep Sound Machine and Bluetooth Speaker with Fan Sounds, White Noise, and Ocean Sounds for Sleep and Sound Masking
Adaptive Sound Technologies Lectrofan Travel Case, Black, 3.2 Ounce
Sound+Sleep High Fidelity Sleep Sound Machine with Real Non-Looping Nature Sounds, Fan Sounds, White Noise, and Adaptive Sound Technology
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (7502) 4 out of 5 stars (408) 4 out of 5 stars (2075) 4 out of 5 stars (1114) 4 out of 5 stars (84) 4 out of 5 stars (3195)
Color Black Black Black White Black Black
Item Dimensions 4.4 x 4.4 x 2.2 in 3.9 x 3.9 x 2.4 in 5.75 x 5.75 x 3.25 in 2 x 2.75 x 2.8 in 5 x 5 x 3.5 in 5.5 x 7.5 x 4.5 in
Customer Questions & Answers
Customer Reviews

Top customer reviews

Joel Miller
5.0 out of 5 starsThe best I've used at blocking out sound!
August 4, 2015
Color: Black|Style: US power, retail packaging
E. Coles
5.0 out of 5 starsSENT FROM G-O-D HIMSELF!
November 24, 2013
Color: White|Style: US power, retail packaging|Verified Purchase
Sanity Restored
5.0 out of 5 starsWork is bearable once again - co-workers avoid tragic ending
October 31, 2013
Color: White|Style: US power, retail packaging|Verified Purchase
Shinya Shokudo
5.0 out of 5 starsThe BOSE Of Sound Machines
September 5, 2015
Color: Black|Style: US power, retail packaging|Verified Purchase
review imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview image
LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Machine with 20 Unique Non-Looping Fan and White Noise Sounds and Sleep Timer
