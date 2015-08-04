Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
For Sleep, Rest, and Relaxation
The steady relaxing sound of a fan or white, pink or brown noise can help you get to sleep more quickly, and stay asleep longer by helping you tune out the environmental noises that might otherwise wake you at night.
For Work, Study, and Privacy
Using LectroFan in your office or study area can help you focus, so you can get to work and get things done. It's also a simple solution for improving privacy and helping make sure that your conversations don't distract others.
For Your Family and for You
Lots of our customers report that they use LectroFan in their baby or toddler's room to block distracting noises and create a peaceful environment. Better sleep for your little ones can mean better sleep for you, and a happier family.
Sleep technology has advanced beyond the outdated approach of using a mechanical fan with just a few speeds for audio variety. LectroFan is the better solution. It's 100% electronic, with no motor or other internal moving parts. You get a much better variety of sounds, reproduced digitally via a large, high fidelity speaker.
LectroFan
LectroFan Kinder
LectroFan micro Wireless
|Sounds
|10 fan sounds, and 10 white, pink and brown noise
|Over 75 including fan sounds, white, pink and brown noise, nature sounds, and lullabies
|Five fan, four white noise, and one ocean surf
|Power
|AC or USB
|AC
|USB, internal rechargeable battery
|Bluetooth Audio
|✔
|Sleep Timer
|✔
|✔
LectroFan uses state of the art technology to generate dynamic realistic sounds to drown out unwanted, disturbing, or intrusive noises. The LectroFan has two ways to reduce unwanted noises, either fan or white noise sounds. Both have 10 unique, non-repeating sound variations, each with adjustable volume control. In addition to sleep, LectroFan also works great for speech privacy, blocking out noisy neighbors, drowning out snoring, reducing tinnitus ringing or hissing, sound proofing rooms for studying or reading, sleeping during the day, limiting startling noises that causes pets anxiety, and to create a more relaxing environment for yoga or meditation. LectroFan is available in white or black and comes with a one year manufacturer warranty.
Product details
Color: Black | Style: US power, retail packaging
