In root, various factions of animals are competing for control of the clearings in the forests.



In the base set, the factions are the Cats, the Birds, the Woodland Animals and the Vagabond (a thieving little raccoon).



Each faction has a very different strategy, starting position and abilities which enable them to score victory point. The first to score 30 points wins (though there is an alternate route to winning which keeps things interesting at the end, no matter who is in the lead).



The initial learning curve is a bit steep. People new to gaming may be put off. Anyone who has played a complicated Euro game or a deck builder should be able to pick it up fairly quickly. But because the factions are so totally different, I'd suggest watching a video on how to play before diving in.



The cats start out controlling most of the forest. They are the world's manufacturers. They build sawmills and workshops and can heal wounded troops. They are limited to three actions per turn, but can spend "bird cards" (which are wild) to add an action.



The birds are, well, bird brains. They have a leader who will issue blueprints for the birds to follow. For their main actions all the birds can do is follow it exactly. This is easy early on, but since they have to add to the plan each time, it gets more and more dangerous as the rounds progress. One false step and they end up in turmoil and lose points and to a large extent must start over. So they need to get out fast (how birdlike!) in case they have to fall back and regroup.



The Woodland Animals are the most complex. They spread sympathy around the forest and can initiate revolts where they've succeeded in doing so. Eventually, they can marshall an army and start doing some real damage.



The Vagabond is the most interesting. He can't control any territory. He just slips in and out of the forest and takes the items other people make (though he pays for them with cards). Instead of warriors, he has items that get damaged. While everyone else is battling it out, he can sneak out of nowhere and make off with the victory.



There's so much more to this game, though. Each territory is a specific type (mouse, fox or bunny). Sometimes to move you have to lose a card of the appropriate type. If you don't have one, you can't move. You need to control the right type(s) of clearings to craft items (and if you are the birds, to do any of your other actions). You can only move if you control the clearing you are leaving or the one you are going to (unless you are the Vagabond, who can slip through the forest).



It's a lot to keep track of, but it means there are a lot of different successful strategies to winning.



Plus, any player can decide to take his/her marker off the victory point path and declare an intention to dominate certain territories (e.g., two opposite corners). If he/she can accomplish this and last to the beginning of the next turn without the other characters taking him/her out, that player wins.



In short, this is a great, strategic game for serious gamers, with really cute artwork and components. So clever and fast-moving once you get the hang of gameplay. Love it!