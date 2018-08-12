- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Leder Games Root: A Game of Woodland Might and Right, Adventure and War Board Game for 2 - 4 Players
- Root is a game of adventure and war where 2 to 4 players battle for control of a vast wilderness.
- 2-4 players, Ages 14+
- 90- 120 minute playing time
- The stage is set for a contest that will decide the fate of the great woodland. It is up to the players to decide which group will ultimately take root.
- In Root, players drive the narrative, and the differences between each role create an unparalleled level of interaction and replayability. Leder Games invites you and your family to explore the fantastic world of Root!
Product description
Find adventure in a marvelous asymmetric game. Root provides limitless replay value as you and your friends explore the unique factions all wanting to rule a fantastic forest Kingdom. Play as Marquise de Cat: dominate the woods, extracting its riches and policing its inhabitants. Woodland Alliance: gather supporters and coordinate revolts against the ruling regime. Eyrie dynasties: regain control of the woods while keeping your squabbling court at bay. Vagabond: seek fame and fortune as you forge alliances and rivalries with the other players. Each faction has its own play style and paths to victory, providing an immersive game experience you will want to play again and again.
In the base set, the factions are the Cats, the Birds, the Woodland Animals and the Vagabond (a thieving little raccoon).
Each faction has a very different strategy, starting position and abilities which enable them to score victory point. The first to score 30 points wins (though there is an alternate route to winning which keeps things interesting at the end, no matter who is in the lead).
The initial learning curve is a bit steep. People new to gaming may be put off. Anyone who has played a complicated Euro game or a deck builder should be able to pick it up fairly quickly. But because the factions are so totally different, I'd suggest watching a video on how to play before diving in.
The cats start out controlling most of the forest. They are the world's manufacturers. They build sawmills and workshops and can heal wounded troops. They are limited to three actions per turn, but can spend "bird cards" (which are wild) to add an action.
The birds are, well, bird brains. They have a leader who will issue blueprints for the birds to follow. For their main actions all the birds can do is follow it exactly. This is easy early on, but since they have to add to the plan each time, it gets more and more dangerous as the rounds progress. One false step and they end up in turmoil and lose points and to a large extent must start over. So they need to get out fast (how birdlike!) in case they have to fall back and regroup.
The Woodland Animals are the most complex. They spread sympathy around the forest and can initiate revolts where they've succeeded in doing so. Eventually, they can marshall an army and start doing some real damage.
The Vagabond is the most interesting. He can't control any territory. He just slips in and out of the forest and takes the items other people make (though he pays for them with cards). Instead of warriors, he has items that get damaged. While everyone else is battling it out, he can sneak out of nowhere and make off with the victory.
There's so much more to this game, though. Each territory is a specific type (mouse, fox or bunny). Sometimes to move you have to lose a card of the appropriate type. If you don't have one, you can't move. You need to control the right type(s) of clearings to craft items (and if you are the birds, to do any of your other actions). You can only move if you control the clearing you are leaving or the one you are going to (unless you are the Vagabond, who can slip through the forest).
It's a lot to keep track of, but it means there are a lot of different successful strategies to winning.
Plus, any player can decide to take his/her marker off the victory point path and declare an intention to dominate certain territories (e.g., two opposite corners). If he/she can accomplish this and last to the beginning of the next turn without the other characters taking him/her out, that player wins.
In short, this is a great, strategic game for serious gamers, with really cute artwork and components. So clever and fast-moving once you get the hang of gameplay. Love it!
In principle, Root is simple: the first faction to gain 30 victory points wins. The board is a giant forest with several clearings marked by a 'suit' (fox, mouse, bunny, birds). Players compete to control these clearings. Players play suited cards to do actions in said clearings that match the suit of the card they're playing (i.e. need to play a bunny suited card to do an action in a clearing with a bunny suit.). Some cards also can be 'crafted' to gain a special ability, again matching suit of the card to the suit of the clearing where you want to do the action!
Movement is based on area control. You can only move into or from a clearing you control (i.e. having the most units/buildings).
Combat is super simple: the attacker rolls two dice and takes the higher total, eliminating that many of the defenders units; the defender does the same with the lower numbered dice. However, the attacker/defender can never eliminate more units then the size of his attacking/defending force. For example-attacking with 4 units and rolling a '5'. You only get to kill 4 units, not five. The same applies to the defender. Furthermore, there are cards and various faction abilities that can modify battle results in interesting ways.
That in essence is how root plays....simple....but....the factions turn all this on it's head!
At its heart, Root is a war game between the ruthless denezins of a fairy tale-like forest setting:
THE CATS: The Cats run the forest as a vast labor camp. They score victory points by developing structures within the forest clearings and keeping the 'status quo.'
THE BIRDS (EYRIE): The Eyrie used to run things until the cats came along, and they want their power and control back. They're fast, ruthless and are the strongest military power! They gain VPs by expanding their influence! They can spread like wildfire and crush the mightiest of foes! BUT....they have one great flaw: Their government is highly unstable! One wrong move can bring down their entire power structure and thwarting their plans!
THE WOODLAND ALLIANCE: The Alliance represents all the other woodland creatures suffering under the yoke of the cats. They're the rebels! They want the Cats overthrown, and they want the Birds gone too! POWER TO THE PEOPLE! The Woodland alliance fights a guerilla war to free the forest of tyranny! They get VPs by overthrowing the Cats and the Birds.
THE VAGABOND: The shifty Vagabond are the allegedly "neutral" raccoons. They've decided to become the merchants of death and profit from the growing war in the woodlands! They can 'aid' and/or hinder each faction for their own selfish reasons, hoping to become wealthy from the chaos! They can gain VPs by helping the various factions at crucial moments, and even side with a faction and ride their coat tales to victory!
To win, you HAVE to be ruthless! There's no room in this game for care bears! The first faction to get a VP engine going can run away with game if the other players are not careful! Such VP leaders must be crushed! And the asymmetricral design of the game really brings this to life. The factions really to play that differently and have their own special way to victory. No two are even remotely similar!
The game has only two downsides. 1) It's MEAN as heck. You can show no mercy in this game. 2) It's incredibly hard to teach because it is so different. Watching videos is pretty much mandatory.
Basically this game is 4 totaly different games all being played at the same time, on the same board but with different cards, tokens and rules.
In the end we both felt confused when playing this game for the first time. Thats when I said well maybe this is the most poorly written rule book ever and tried to find a youtube video or two that explained it better, but even after watching many we still had questions.
Board games just dont need to be this complicated. If you are one of the few who can figure this one out, you have a talent but its a talent you will not be able to share much because there are just way better games out there at less than half the price that people love to play.
El juego en sí es hermoso, todas las figuritas de madera, el tablero y el arte de las cartas no tienen comparación y parecen una pequeña obra de arte la cual no pensarías que está direccionada hacia un juego de guerra.
Este es un juego muy divertido pues es un juego asimétrico, cada jugador tiene reglas diferentes para poder puntuar y ganar la partida, hay interacción entre todos los jugadores.
My only note is that first-time setup & play can be a little daunting for people who don't want to commit to a board game. You will find yourself referring to the rule books a few times but you'll pick it up in no time.