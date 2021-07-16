- Pre-order Price Guarantee! Order now and if the Amazon.com price decreases between your order time and the end of the day of the release date, you'll receive the lowest price. Here's how (restrictions apply)
- Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD - Nintendo Switch
Platform : Nintendo Switch
|Price:
|
&
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
Pre-order Price Guarantee. Details
This item will be released on July 16, 2021.
Pre-order now.
Pre-order now.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com.
- Soar between floating islands and Descend to the treacherous surface world In this updated HD version of the Legend of Zelda: skyward Sword game.
- Gently swing your Sword and angle your slashes to uncover and break through opponents' Defenses using intuitive motion controls.
- Movements feel smoother and more immediate thanks to the Nintendo Switch system's processing power and HD graphics. Take advantage of the newly-added button only control scheme-perfect for playing in handheld mode or on the Nintendo Switch Lite system
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
Special offers and product promotions
Product description
Platform:Nintendo Switch | Edition:Standard
Take to the skies, draw your sword, and experience the earliest story in the Legend of Zelda series. Join Link in his high-flying quest to save Zelda, a childhood friend who must confront her destiny.
Customer reviews
|5 star (0%)
|0%
|4 star (0%)
|0%
|3 star (0%)
|0%
|2 star (0%)
|0%
|1 star (0%)
|0%