The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD - Nintendo Switch

Platform : Nintendo Switch
  • Soar between floating islands and Descend to the treacherous surface world In this updated HD version of the Legend of Zelda: skyward Sword game.
  • Gently swing your Sword and angle your slashes to uncover and break through opponents' Defenses using intuitive motion controls.
  • Movements feel smoother and more immediate thanks to the Nintendo Switch system's processing power and HD graphics. Take advantage of the newly-added button only control scheme-perfect for playing in handheld mode or on the Nintendo Switch Lite system

Take to the skies, draw your sword, and experience the earliest story in the Legend of Zelda series. Join Link in his high-flying quest to save Zelda, a childhood friend who must confront her destiny.

