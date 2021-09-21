$31.99
Enhance your purchase
A special edition hardcover that celebrates the 10th anniversary of James S. A. Corey’s modern masterwork of science fiction.
This 10th anniversary edition hardcover includes:
- A striking new cover
- Stained edges and illustrated endpapers
- A black and magenta foil case
- A reversible cover that features the full, uncropped artwork of the original cover art
- A new introduction from the authors
From New York Times-bestselling and Hugo award-winning author James S. A. Corey comes the first book in the genre-defining space opera series, The Expanse, introducing a captain, his crew, and a detective as they unravel a horrifying solar system wide conspiracy that begins with a single missing girl. Now a Prime original series.
HUGO AWARD FOR BEST SERIES
Jim Holden is XO of an ice miner making runs from the rings of Saturn to the mining stations of the Belt. When he and his crew stumble upon a derelict ship, the Scopuli, they find themselves in possession of a secret they never wanted. A secret that someone is willing to kill for—and kill on a scale unfathomable to Jim and his crew. War is brewing in the system unless he can find out who left the ship and why.
Detective Miller is looking for a girl. One girl in a system of billions, but her parents have money and money talks. When the trail leads him to the Scopuli and rebel sympathizer Holden, he realizes that this girl may be the key to everything.
Holden and Miller must thread the needle between the Earth government, the Outer Planet revolutionaries, and secretive corporations—and the odds are against them. But out in the Belt, the rules are different, and one small ship can change the fate of the universe.
"Interplanetary adventure the way it ought to be written." —George R. R. Martin
Editorial Reviews
Review
"An excellent space operatic debut in the grand tradition of Peter F. Hamilton."―Charles Stross on Leviathan Wakes
About the Author
James S.A. Corey is the pen name of fantasy author Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck. Find out more about this series at www.the-expanse.com.
Product details
- Publisher : Orbit; Special edition (September 21, 2021)
- Language : English
- Hardcover : 576 pages
- ISBN-10 : 0316333425
- ISBN-13 : 978-0316333429
- Item Weight : 1.86 pounds
- Dimensions : 6.6 x 2.15 x 9.65 inches
- Best Sellers Rank: #30,233 in Books (See Top 100 in Books)
- #119 in Exploration Science Fiction
- #720 in Space Operas
- #1,001 in Science Fiction Adventures
- Customer Reviews:
About the author
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on February 25, 2019
Jim Holden is the XO of a mining vessel which transports ice from the rings of Saturn to stations in the Belt. But, when they hear a distress call from a ship called the Scopuli, things go south - fast. Jim & his crew come into possession of a secret worth killing for that has the ability to launch the entire system into war.
Detective Miller is assigned a case by his captain on Ceres Station - find a missing girl and ship her home. When the trail leads him to the Scopuli and the Outer Planets Alliance (OPA) a group of rebel Belters fighting for independence from Mars, Miller discovers that the girl may be the key to a much larger mystery.
The world of Leviathan Wakes is messy. There is a lot animosity between the inner planets and the outer planets. In the Belt, water and air are worth killing for. And, as Miller regularly reminds people, Ceres has cops - not laws. Belters resent Earthers for talking their resources and being able to breathe air freely. Earthers have a hard time thinking of Belters as humans. And, Mars wants to be the superpower, not Earth. One of the most interesting things about this story is that for the first half of the book, it's like a two-in-one deal: one half epic space opera and one half noir detective novel. The story jumps back and forth between perspectives - and I was always bummed to leave one story line, but so excited to get more information about the other.
The characters are fantastic. They feel real. They are flawed and complicated and unbearably human. Holden and Miller provide such a great contrast to each other. Holden is idealistic - almost to the point of naivety. While Miller is cynical and prefers his morality with more gray. But, I find their world views work for their story lines. Holden's crew needs someone to look to, and Miller needs that gritty world view to help him navigate his case. Neither is right, but neither is wrong either. And, that makes for compelling storytelling.
Three Thoughts:
1. I love the found family vibe of Holden, Naomi, Amos & Alex. And, I think the story needed that to keep it from being too emotionally draining. They provided a bit of counterweight to all the bad stuff that was happening.
2. Amos is a menace. And, I love him for it.
3. Despite the massive scope of this story, it never felt overwhelming. And, I think you can credit that to the characters. They grounded the story and kept me invested until the very last page.
Overall, I think this is a fantastic start to a series, and I can't wait to pick up Caliban's War to see where the story goes next.
The changing of each chapters point of view between the main characters was actually a pretty good idea and made the story more entertaining and turned this into a page turner. I wanted to skip one chapter to see what happened with the other characters and this really forced me to read the book a lot more than I was anticipating. Its been a long time since anything really made me want to keep turning pages like that and I am hoping they can keep it up with this series. From what I have been told they do.
Julie Mao, of the ship Scopuli, was captured along with her shipmates by some sort of invader. When everything falls silent she escapes the locker she was thrown into and looks for her crew. What she finds is inexplicable and horrific–they’ve been transformed into something else. When XO Jim Holden comes with his ship the Canterbury in response to Scopuli’s distress signal, they find it’s a trap. While Jim and several other crew members check out the Scopuli, stealthed ships blow up the Canterbury. Preliminary evidence would make it seem that the Martian Congressional Republic Navy is to blame–but why? As tensions in the solar system escalate–between Earth, Mars, the Belt, and the OPA (Outer Planets Alliance)–Holden and his crew find themselves manipulated from side to side. Meanwhile, Detective Miller, a cop on Ceres station (part of the Belt) is tasked with looking for Julie, the missing girl whose parents are wealthy and influential. As conditions on the station deteriorate, he becomes obsessed with finding her. Could she be the key to finding out what’s going on?
There’s a strong element of body horror that makes itself apparent at the beginning. It then vanishes for so long that I was beginning to think it wouldn’t come back, but rest assured that it does. It turns the story into an excellent dark blend of sci-fi and horror that’s right up my alley.
The solar system is in a precarious balance, and it makes a great setting for tensions to blow sky-high. Mars and Earth are at an uneasy sort of truce. The Belt relies on others for necessities like water, so it doesn’t like to make enemies, but many Belters do see “Inners” (people from the inner worlds) as outsiders at best, enemies at worst. The OPA isn’t helping matters any, and there are various corporations sticking their noses in where they don’t belong. There’s also organized crime on Ceres station, and Miller has noted that various low-level members have gone missing lately without a trace.
The characters are wonderful. Okay, so the image of the grizzled old cop who drinks too much is old, but Miller is rescued by his obsession with Julie, which becomes more important to him than alcohol ever could be. He starts imagining her speaking to him after he’s looked through all of her belongings and files, even to a point of hallucination at one or more points. Jim Holden is great–he’s naive and idealistic, which means he doesn’t really belong in the time he’s in. Every time he finds something that he thinks shouldn’t remain a secret, he blasts it out to the universe and nearly every time triggers unintended violence. He also thinks he’s falling in love with his chief engineer, Naomi, but she’s watched him fall in and out of love with so many other people that she’s skeptical. It does become difficult to keep track of all of the characters given the scope of this book, however.
I love things like: when a couple of people suffer radiation poisoning, while it’s true that they have very advanced means for treating it, it’s still a slow, agonizing process with permanent damage caused and pills they have to take for the rest of their lives. Too often in sci-fi the treatment comes after agonizing damage, yet somehow miraculously heals all. Also, Holden’s ideal that all knowledge should be transparently available is tested deeply and in a variety of circumstances.
This is a long, complex novel with a lot going on, and it’s absolutely fascinating. I highly recommend it.
Content note: body horror, bigotry, murder, gore, suicidal ideation, mass murder.
chapter. So many characters and subplots to deal with. A truly great novel. Bravo...
Top reviews from other countries
A classic tale at the heart of it, a small, motley and eclectic crew who may hold the fate of the universe in their hands, face off against varying powers, battles galore, with plenty of richly layered characters all set against the backdrop of a beautifully imagined future world.
A heady mix of space opera, drama, horror and science fiction, Leviathan Wakes drowns your senses, messes with your heart rate, keeps you up at night and has a disturbingly relentless feel to the more horrifying moments. All this whilst attaching you to the characters in an emotional way that makes you crazy when the bad things inevitably happen.
I adored it – I don’t think I’ve read a book this long in such a short time ever – that cliche about not being able to put it down was almost literally true in this case.
Fantastic writing, clever, intelligent plotting and a visceral, visual feel to it that digs deep, Leviathan Wakes is one of my favourite reads ever. No messing.
Bring on Caliban’s War is what I say.
Highly recommended.
Part of the problem was Miller's crime noir plot. The problem is that if you've read one noir plot, you've read them all. His plot was predictable, unoriginal and I found it hard to care about someone who cared so little about themselves. A world-weary alcoholic cop obsessed with a beautiful missing girl he hopes to rescue (and hopes she will rescue him) is an over-used cliche (why does the girl always have to be beautiful, would he not care if she was ugly?). Miller was best when he had someone else to bounce off, alone he was just too miserable. Also the obsession over Julia was really weird, the ending tried to make it sound noble, but it was just creepy.
Holden was better, especially as he had a crew to interact with, but these characters never got much depth to them. The world-building was similarly shallow and half-hearted, there was no nuance or shades to political struggle. Making Earth one unified blob without any diversity of opinion or action just seemed lazy. Making cities/stations where everything is dreary and decadent gets repetitive and dull. The villain was cartoonishly evil and just lazy. There were also a few holes in the plot and timeline.
However, what really made this a 3 star book was the ending. Without spoiling anything, throwing alien/zombie/hivemind/extermination was really out of place and didn't work well at all. By the end it got so absurd that I couldn't take it seriously. Even the characters comment on how bizarre it was and how it resembled magic, which is a bad sign (if you're writing hard sci-fi things have to make at least some sense). A lot of mystery novels put so much work into building the mystery that when the final reveal comes it's anti-climatic and that's how the ending felt to this.
The story could probably be half the length if it didn't snake it's way through the plot and instead, just got straight to the point! The final straw for me was when one of the main characters was going through his emails and instead of just writing 'Miller was looking through his emails when he received a call' it decided to literally read through his emails only for him to delete them, as they were uninteresting and of no relevance to the story at all. Why?? What was the point??
I'm just glad the box set was unavailable as I would probably have bought that going by the reviews.
The story itself, is simple, with 3 factions on the precipice of an all out war but it has a lot of sun plots within that and I was really taken in by it, buying into the story.
The characters in the main are interesting but the story is stronger than the characters. There is some character development but they are a tad one dimensional and the supporting characters particularly were not fleshed out enough.
The writing in the main is really good, multi-layered and interesting but it is so over written for my tastes. Sometimes the prose used is in danger of sinking under its dense, detailed self. I don't mind the hard sci-fi style of books like this but at times I found the style of writing a real struggle.
Overall I did enjoy this and will most likely read more on the series. 7/10.