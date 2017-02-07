If you need to know your size, go to Levi's website and look up your measurements for jackets and it'll be fairly accurate. I'm about 5'10" 185lbs~ and I went to their website, measured my chest (about 42-43") and my waist (about 33") and it said to get medium, so I bought a medium and the fit is nearly perfect. If you want a baggier jacket, I recommend going up a size from what it tells you, but if you're like me and want a slimmer fitting jacket, the measurements should be pretty accurate. If you do go with the slimmer fit and you want to wear a hoodie underneath the jacket, just know that it'll be pretty snug. But for wearing with just a normal shirt, it'll be great. Now onto the actual jacket. Everything is great about it except for two small things. 1. The sleeves are just a tad bit too long for me, but it's not bad. 2. There were some random wear marks in the jacket. Also, not a big deal. So far, I love it and I recommend it.