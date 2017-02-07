Levi's Men's The Trucker Jacket

3.8 out of 5 stars 788 customer reviews
Price: $34.99 - $99.99 & Free Return on some sizes and colors
As expected (55%)
55% of customers say this fits as expected.
Too small
413
Somewhat small
364
Fits as expected
1,038
Somewhat large
45
Too large
21
This item is very authentic and fit true to size.
Gogetta | Fit: As expected
I'm about 5' 6" 137 pounds and it fit just right.
Dominick Martini | Fit: As expected
I'm glad they were out of the XL and I had to go with Large because it fits perfectly.
CV | Fit: As expected
Size Chart
Baez
  • 100% Cotton
  • Imported
  • Button closure
  • Machine Wash
  • Classic button-front denim jacket featuring dual flap chest pockets with logo tag
  • Adjustable button waistband and cuffs
  • Please refer to the secondary image for size chart

All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

From the manufacturer

Product description

Live in Levis

More than 140 years after inventing the blue jean, one thing is clear: Levi’s clothes are loved by the people who wear them - from presidents to movie stars, farmers to fashion icons, entrepreneurs to the everyman. 'Live in Levi’s’ asserts with confidence and pride that Levi’s clothes are indeed for everybody who’s not just anybody.


  • ASIN: B00UKY2OC8
  • Item model number: 00550-0062
  • Date first available at Amazon.com: August 8, 2005
  • Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #2,263 in Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry (See Top 100 in Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry)
    • Average Customer Review:
    Customer Questions & Answers
    Customer Reviews

    Top customer reviews

    Devon S.
    5.0 out of 5 starsBest Review
    February 7, 2017
    Size: Medium|Color: Engelmann - Stretch|Verified Purchase
    review imagereview imagereview imagereview image
    Geetarshawn
    4.0 out of 5 starsGreat, but not without a little work.
    March 12, 2016
    Size: X-Small|Color: Danica|Verified Purchase
    review imagereview image
    Francis
    TOP 1000 REVIEWER
    5.0 out of 5 starsWell done jacket in perfect Levi's style
    June 5, 2017
    Size: Medium|Color: Polished Black|Verified Purchase
    review image
    Billy Five
    5.0 out of 5 starsStill great but order a size (or 2) up
    September 5, 2015
    Size: Large|Color: Danica|Verified Purchase
    Epstein's Mother
    4.0 out of 5 starsFour Stars
    January 4, 2016
    Size: X-Large|Color: Danica|Verified Purchase
    review imagereview image
    Shawn Fraser
    3.0 out of 5 starsGreat coat, runs ridiculously small
    November 16, 2015
    Size: Large|Color: Rinse|Verified Purchase
    Sebuka68
    2.0 out of 5 starsNo Snake Arms Here
    September 5, 2017
    Size: XX-Large|Color: Medium Stonewash|Verified Purchase
    JEM
    5.0 out of 5 starsGreat Quality, Sizing Different Than Yesteryear
    March 31, 2017
    Size: Medium|Color: Rinse|Verified Purchase
    Most recent customer reviews

    Learn more about Amazon Prime.