|Too small
|
|413
|Somewhat small
|
|364
|Fits as expected
|
|1,038
|Somewhat large
|
|45
|Too large
|
|21
Levi's Men's The Trucker Jacket
|Price:
|$34.99 - $99.99 & Free Return on some sizes and colors
- 100% Cotton
- Imported
- Button closure
- Machine Wash
- Classic button-front denim jacket featuring dual flap chest pockets with logo tag
- Adjustable button waistband and cuffs
- Please refer to the secondary image for size chart
Customers who bought this item also bought
Customers who viewed this item also viewed
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
From the manufacturer
How to Style your Trucker
|
Classic Contrast
Start with your favorite Levi’s in a dark wash. Black goes with everything.
Add a classic tee in a just-right fit.
For a cool, contrasted look, go with a light wash Trucker up top.
|
Monochrome
Start with a pair of Levi’s in your favorite wash.
Add a simple, neutral tee or sweatshirt.
Finish with a Trucker in a similar color family for the perfect single-hue outfit.
|
Matching Washes
Start with a pair of your favorite Levi's.
Pair them with with a contrasting top to break up the look.
Add a Trucker in the same wash as your jeans.
Product description
More than 140 years after inventing the blue jean, one thing is clear: Levi’s clothes are loved by the people who wear them - from presidents to movie stars, farmers to fashion icons, entrepreneurs to the everyman. 'Live in Levi’s’ asserts with confidence and pride that Levi’s clothes are indeed for everybody who’s not just anybody.
- Package Dimensions: 1 x 1 x 1 inches
- Shipping Weight: 1 pounds (View shipping rates and policies)
- ASIN: B00UKY2OC8
-
- Item model number: 00550-0062
- Date first available at Amazon.com: August 8, 2005
- #1 in Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry > Men > Clothing > Jackets & Coats > Lightweight Jackets > Denim
- #789 in Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry > Men > Shops
- Average Customer Review:
Customer Reviews
Top customer reviews
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
So I went with the XS small and it fit almost perfect. The sleeves are slimmer and the body fits great. However, the jacket was about an inch too short for my taste. I know trucker jackets are meant to be shorter than your average jacket, but still, this felt too short.
I read that if you wet denim, you can stretch it out, so that's what I did. I dipped the jacket in a sink of warm water and clamped the top and bottom to a board for several hours to stretch it out. Now the jacket fits perfect! The pics I have are after I stretched it.
Hope this helps!
Are you worried that it might look very polished and shining?
Don't worry, this is a regular black jeans jacket. Nothing more, no-shine effect and no polishing effect.
See my picture for reference