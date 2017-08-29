Enter your mobile number or email address below and we'll send you a link to download the free Kindle App. Then you can start reading Kindle books on your smartphone, tablet, or computer - no Kindle device required.

  • Apple
  • Android
  • Windows Phone
  • Android

To get the free app, enter your mobile phone number.
Download to your computer
Kindle Cloud Reader

Life 3.0: Being Human in the Age of Artificial Intelligence

by
Max Tegmark (Author)
Visit Amazon's Max Tegmark Page
Find all the books, read about the author, and more.
See search results for this author
Are you an author? Learn about Author Central
Max Tegmark (Author)
3.0 out of 5 stars 2 customer reviews
#1 New Releasein Biotechnology
ISBN-13: 978-1101946596
ISBN-10: 1101946598
Why is ISBN important?
ISBN
This bar-code number lets you verify that you're getting exactly the right version or edition of a book. The 13-digit and 10-digit formats both work.
Scan an ISBN with your phone
Use the Amazon App to scan ISBNs and compare prices.
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon
Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Buy new
$18.30
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com. Gift-wrap available.
List Price: $28.00 Save: $9.70 (35%)
13 New from $11.99
Free Shipping for Prime Members
FREE Shipping on orders over $25—or get FREE Two-Day Shipping with Amazon Prime
Life 3.0: Being Human in ... has been added to your Cart
Ship to:
Select a shipping address:
To see addresses, please
or
Please enter a valid US zip code.
or
More Buying Choices
13 New from $11.99 4 Used from $20.04
17 used & new from $11.99
See All Buying Options
Free Two-Day Shipping for College Students with Prime Student Free%20Two-Day%20Shipping%20for%20College%20Students%20with%20Amazon%20Student

The Amazon Book Review
The Amazon Book Review
Author interviews, book reviews, editors picks, and more. Read it now
$18.30 Free Shipping for Prime Members
FREE Shipping on orders over $25—or get FREE Two-Day Shipping with Amazon Prime In Stock. Ships from and sold by Amazon.com. Gift-wrap available.
click to open popover

Frequently bought together

  • Life 3.0: Being Human in the Age of Artificial Intelligence
  • +
  • Science in the Soul: Selected Writings of a Passionate Rationalist
Total price: $37.34
Buy the selected items together

Editorial Reviews

Review

Read more

About the Author

Read more
See all Editorial Reviews

Product details

  • Hardcover: 384 pages
  • Publisher: Knopf (August 29, 2017)
  • Language: English
  • ISBN-10: 1101946598
  • ISBN-13: 978-1101946596
  • Product Dimensions: 6.5 x 1.3 x 9.7 inches
  • Shipping Weight: 1.6 pounds (View shipping rates and policies)
  • Average Customer Review: 3.0 out of 5 stars 2 customer reviews
  • Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #6,082 in Books (See Top 100 in Books)

    • Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
    If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
NO_CONTENT_IN_FEATURE
China
Engineering & Transportation Books
Discover books for all types of engineers, auto enthusiasts, and much more. Learn more

Customer reviews

3.0 out of 5 stars
2
3.0 out of 5 stars
5 star
0%
4 star
0%
3 star
100%
2 star
0%
1 star
0%
Share your thoughts with other customers
Write a customer review
See all verified purchase reviews

Top customer reviews

5.0 out of 5 starsA brilliant guide to the massive AI revolution headed our way
ByAnthony Aguirreon August 29, 2017
Format: Hardcover
Read more
0Comment| One person found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsAn exciting look into one of the most important conversations we will ever have
ByLucas Perryon August 29, 2017
Format: Hardcover
Read more
0Comment| One person found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 starsFive Stars
ByChris Bellewon August 29, 2017
Format: Hardcover
Read more
0Comment| 3 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
3.0 out of 5 starsUh-oh, more paperclip scenarios!
Bysneaky-sneakyVINE VOICEon August 7, 2017
Format: Hardcover|Vine Customer Review of Free Product( What's this? )
Read more
11 comment| 8 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse

Set up an Amazon Giveaway

Life 3.0: Being Human in the Age of Artificial Intelligence
Amazon Giveaway allows you to run promotional giveaways in order to create buzz, reward your audience, and attract new followers and customers. Learn more about Amazon Giveaway
This item: Life 3.0: Being Human in the Age of Artificial Intelligence
Set up a giveaway

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.

Pages with related products. See and discover other items: future technology 2017, artificial intelligent agent