Note: Updates at the bottom.



Finding good-quality bath bombs on Amazon has been more difficult than I expected. I bought a set at Christmas that was rated well by hundreds of reviewers. However, every one of the bath bombs smelled like old-lady perfume from the 80s and left skin dry. When I dug deeper into the reviews, I noticed that many trusted reviewers actually gave very low ratings. I should have paid closer attention to this warning sign.



I hunted around for quite some time before I decided on this set from Life Around 2 Angels. I was not disappointed!



First off, these bath bombs actually smell like what their labels indicate they’re supposed to smell like. Strawberry Kiwi smells incredible, as do Mango Papaya, Melon Ball, and Black Raspberry Vanilla. I love nearly every fragrance in this set but I’m really drawn to those four in particular. I like that each bath bomb is individually wrapped with a label, making scent identification easy.



We’ve now used the entire set and not one has left behind any dye or big mess to clean up. (I have found that certain LUSH bath bombs leave the tub in quite a slippery, messy state after bath time is over.) Even more importantly, these bath bombs have left our skin feeling silky and refreshed, not greasy, and without discolouration from the dyes.



If you’re planning to give this set as a gift, your recipient(s) will be completely wowed. It is packaged so beautifully. I rarely include photos with any of my reviews but the simple and pretty packaging is worth showing.



It’s only March but this set just became my go-to Christmas gift for 2019. It will be so fun to give these sets away, knowing how much relaxation and enjoyment they’ll bring.



Update April 2019: I’ve already purchased three more sets of these (one for us, two as gifts). The gift recipients loved them as much as I do!



Update January 2021: Since writing this review, I’ve now purchased a total of 17 (yes, you read that correctly) boxes of these bath bombs. My husband loves them for his baths, and we regularly give them away as self-care gifts. Several recipients actually asked where we got them and repurchased them as well. They go out of stock for a couple months sometimes, but fortunately they always seem to come back!