LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set 12 USA made Fizzies, Shea & Coco Butter Dry Skin Moisturize, Perfect for Bubble & Spa Bath. Handmade Birthday Mothers day Gifts idea For Her/Him, wife, girlfriend
About this item
- 12 uniquely handcrafted bath bombs. Functional and relaxing. Great Mothers day gifts.
- Truly made in California, USA freshly with premium USA natural ingredients - fizzes with colors, will not stain your tub!
- Therapeutic and Moisturizing bath bombs, formulated for Normal/Dry skin
- Developed and Created by us, a bath bomb company with passion
- Bath Bomb Individually Wrapped. Perfect gift ideas for party favors and wedding. This bath bomb gift sets is on many's wish list. Perfect for Fathers Day gifts, birthday gift, gifts for her, spa/bath gifts, for the special one, perfect gifts for mom, wife, girlfriend or women you love.
Product description
❤ Bath Bomb Gift Set - 12 uniquely designed Bath BombsEach about 2.5 oz, 2 inches in diameter.They all have Gorgeous Fragrance. Some will have color and others contain flower petals. Bath w/ pearls and flakes ❤ Handcrafted in California, USAThese are NOT some generic OEM bath bombs. It is designed and crafted by us, a bath company with passion.All USA ingredientsGreen manufacturing processes - we don't have to ruin the environment to have good products.❤ Feel the difference of our bath bombsA balanced, lightweight moisturizer from the highest quality natural ingredients to keep you hydrated but will not leave your skin sticky.12 uniquely crafted aroma for relaxation, you will love how you smell after bath.Package is designed to keep freshness and makes a perfect gift sets.❤ Special clean room for the highest quality productsOur product is made in the cleanest environment, hygiene is our utmost priority.All equipments are sterilized daily to ensure a heathy and bacteria free product. ❤ Excellent bath time for all agesLifearound2angels is originally created for the founder's children, in order for them to have the best moisturizing baths with natural, non toxic ingredients. Now, the bath bomb is loved by all ages throughout the world. ❤ Cruelty free and humaneWe will never experiment on animals - we don't have to because nothing toxic or harmful will ever go into our products. ❤ Each of the 12 bath baths gives unique experience.
The 12 scents:
- Angel
- Black Raspberry Vanilla
- Fun in the Shower
- Fun on the Beach
- Kiwi & Strawberry
- Lavender
- Lemongrass Green Tea
- Love
- Mango papaya
- Melon Ball
- Shea & Coconut
- Victorian Rose
Product details
- Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
- Product Dimensions : 8 x 6 x 2 inches; 2.4 Pounds
- Item model number : ABB12
- Manufacturer : LifeAround2Angels
- ASIN : B01MFGN8S5
Best Sellers Rank:
#347 in Beauty & Personal Care (See Top 100 in Beauty & Personal Care)
- #1 in Bath Bombs
- #2 in Beauty Gift Sets
- Customer Reviews:
Updated Review: I was pleasantly surprised to receive an email from the owner of LifeAround2Angels who was genuinely concerned about the freshness of my Amazon purchase. I received a new box of bath bombs from her shop within no time and they are definitely fresher than the ones from Amazon. Excellent customer service! I am a happy LifeAround2Angels customer and will purchase more in the future.
Also, I did try another bath bomb product and they are not near the quality that LifeAround2Angels is. Several bombs arrived broken (which could have been caused by the carrier) but they we’re not individually wrapped, which I think would have helped, and are very chalky and crumbly.
Will definitely buy again!
I have two things on my wish list from this small company.
1. Could they be a little bigger? I'm not sure how complicated it would be to change sizes, but I have a large tub and a bigger size would be even more epic.
2. Would you include an explanation of what the flavors are and how they are scented? Some are pretty obvious, but some I'm not sure what they are made of. It would just add another level of cool.
Thank you!
By Kelsea McKinzie on January 27, 2017
I have two things on my wish list from this small company.
1. Could they be a little bigger? I'm not sure how complicated it would be to change sizes, but I have a large tub and a bigger size would be even more epic.
2. Would you include an explanation of what the flavors are and how they are scented? Some are pretty obvious, but some I'm not sure what they are made of. It would just add another level of cool.
Thank you!
My issue with this product is the feedback I got from my wife. After her relaxing bath she had to spend 10 minutes scrubbing the bathtub out because of the color bomb. She told me she would never use them again.
decided I should share with her as well, so right after I was running out of the first box I already ordered a second one. All of them smell gorgeous! It’s such a pleasure to relax in a bathtub using them and your body smells so nice afterwards. I highly recommended this company.
Finding good-quality bath bombs on Amazon has been more difficult than I expected. I bought a set at Christmas that was rated well by hundreds of reviewers. However, every one of the bath bombs smelled like old-lady perfume from the 80s and left skin dry. When I dug deeper into the reviews, I noticed that many trusted reviewers actually gave very low ratings. I should have paid closer attention to this warning sign.
I hunted around for quite some time before I decided on this set from Life Around 2 Angels. I was not disappointed!
First off, these bath bombs actually smell like what their labels indicate they’re supposed to smell like. Strawberry Kiwi smells incredible, as do Mango Papaya, Melon Ball, and Black Raspberry Vanilla. I love nearly every fragrance in this set but I’m really drawn to those four in particular. I like that each bath bomb is individually wrapped with a label, making scent identification easy.
We’ve now used the entire set and not one has left behind any dye or big mess to clean up. (I have found that certain LUSH bath bombs leave the tub in quite a slippery, messy state after bath time is over.) Even more importantly, these bath bombs have left our skin feeling silky and refreshed, not greasy, and without discolouration from the dyes.
If you’re planning to give this set as a gift, your recipient(s) will be completely wowed. It is packaged so beautifully. I rarely include photos with any of my reviews but the simple and pretty packaging is worth showing.
It’s only March but this set just became my go-to Christmas gift for 2019. It will be so fun to give these sets away, knowing how much relaxation and enjoyment they’ll bring.
Update April 2019: I’ve already purchased three more sets of these (one for us, two as gifts). The gift recipients loved them as much as I do!
Update January 2021: Since writing this review, I’ve now purchased a total of 17 (yes, you read that correctly) boxes of these bath bombs. My husband loves them for his baths, and we regularly give them away as self-care gifts. Several recipients actually asked where we got them and repurchased them as well. They go out of stock for a couple months sometimes, but fortunately they always seem to come back!
Fizzy, smell good, and don't stain the bath tub!!!!! Wife loved them!!!!! Buy these for you ladies Gentlemen!!!!
Added bonus no staining of the bathtub like some other reputable brands I have tried.
