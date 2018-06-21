Loading recommendations for you

LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set 12 USA made Fizzies, Shea & Coco Butter Dry Skin Moisturize, Perfect for Bubble & Spa Bath. Handmade Birthday Mothers day Gifts idea For Her/Him, wife, girlfriend

4.8 out of 5 stars 29,995 ratings
#1 Best Seller in Bath Bombs
Price: $26.80 ($2.23 / Count)
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Brand LifeAround2Angels
Item Weight 2.4 Pounds
Variety Bath Bomb

About this item

  • 12 uniquely handcrafted bath bombs. Functional and relaxing. Great Mothers day gifts.
  • Truly made in California, USA freshly with premium USA natural ingredients - fizzes with colors, will not stain your tub!
  • Therapeutic and Moisturizing bath bombs, formulated for Normal/Dry skin
  • Developed and Created by us, a bath bomb company with passion
  • Bath Bomb Individually Wrapped. Perfect gift ideas for party favors and wedding. This bath bomb gift sets is on many's wish list. Perfect for Fathers Day gifts, birthday gift, gifts for her, spa/bath gifts, for the special one, perfect gifts for mom, wife, girlfriend or women you love.
Frequently bought together

  • LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set 12 USA made Fizzies, Shea & Coco Butter Dry Skin Moisturize, Perfect for Bubble & Spa Bath. Handmade Birthday Mothers day Gifts idea For Her/Him, wife, girlfriend
  • +
  • Dr Teal's Foaming Bath with Pure Epsom Salt, Soothe & Sleep with Lavender, 34 Ounces, purple, 3030009
  • +
  • Dr Teal's Foaming Bath (Epsom Salt), Eucalyptus Spearmint, 34 Fluid Ounce
Total price: $36.54
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers. Show details
Product description

❤ Bath Bomb Gift Set - 12 uniquely designed Bath BombsEach about 2.5 oz, 2 inches in diameter.They all have Gorgeous Fragrance. Some will have color and others contain flower petals. Bath w/ pearls and flakes ❤ Handcrafted in California, USAThese are NOT some generic OEM bath bombs. It is designed and crafted by us, a bath company with passion.All USA ingredientsGreen manufacturing processes - we don't have to ruin the environment to have good products.❤ Feel the difference of our bath bombsA balanced, lightweight moisturizer from the highest quality natural ingredients to keep you hydrated but will not leave your skin sticky.12 uniquely crafted aroma for relaxation, you will love how you smell after bath.Package is designed to keep freshness and makes a perfect gift sets.❤ Special clean room for the highest quality productsOur product is made in the cleanest environment, hygiene is our utmost priority.All equipments are sterilized daily to ensure a heathy and bacteria free product. ❤ Excellent bath time for all agesLifearound2angels is originally created for the founder's children, in order for them to have the best moisturizing baths with natural, non toxic ingredients. Now, the bath bomb is loved by all ages throughout the world. ❤ Cruelty free and humaneWe will never experiment on animals - we don't have to because nothing toxic or harmful will ever go into our products. ❤ Each of the 12 bath baths gives unique experience.
The 12 scents:
- Angel
- Black Raspberry Vanilla
- Fun in the Shower
- Fun on the Beach
- Kiwi & Strawberry
- Lavender
- Lemongrass Green Tea
- Love
- Mango papaya
- Melon Ball
- Shea & Coconut
- Victorian Rose

Product details

  • Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
  • Product Dimensions : 8 x 6 x 2 inches; 2.4 Pounds
  • Item model number : ABB12
  • Manufacturer : LifeAround2Angels
  • ASIN : B01MFGN8S5
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.8 out of 5 stars 29,995 ratings

LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set 12 USA made Fizzies, Shea & Coco Butter Dry Skin Moisturize, Perfect for Bubble & Spa Bath. Handmade Birthday Mothers day Gifts idea For Her/Him, wife, girlfriend
360Feel Bath Bombs Gift Set 10 Large USA made -Made with Essential Oil -All Natural Organic Bath Fizzies- Gift ready box - Aromatherapy Organic Bath Bomb for Women Men and Kids - Gift ready box
Bubbly Belle Bath Bombs Gift Set 12 Extra Large 5oz Fizzies with Pure Essential Oils, Coconut Oil, Epsom Salt, and Kaolin Clay, Kid Safe, Best Birthday Gift for Women, Mother, Christmas
24 Organic & Natural Bath Bombs, Handmade Bubble Bath Bomb Gift Set, Rich in Essential Oil, Shea Butter, Coconut Oil, Grape Seed Oil, Fizzy Spa to Moisturize Dry Skin, Perfect Gift idea for Women
Bath Bombs, 7 Natural Bath Bomb Gift Set, Handmade Bubble Bathbombs for Women Kids, Shea Butter Moisturize, Gifts for Mom Her Girlfriend, Mothers Day Gifts, for Birthday Valentines Christmas
Bath Bombs Gift Set- 24 Aromatherapy BathBombs Made w/ Organic Essential Oils- Spa Fizzies w/Moisturizing Shea Butter and Bath Salts for Relaxation and Stress Relief- Gift for Women and Kids
Customer Rating 4.8 out of 5 stars (29995) 4.5 out of 5 stars (599) 4.7 out of 5 stars (5214) 4.5 out of 5 stars (16177) 4.6 out of 5 stars (4554) 4.7 out of 5 stars (799)
Price $26.80 $25.84 $25.97 $25.80 $14.99 $32.99
Shipping FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping. Details
Sold By LifeAround2Angels Amazon.com Bubbly Belle INTEYE DIRECT PERJOY US Qualtech Enterprises
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.8 out of 5 stars
4.8 out of 5
29,995 global ratings
5 star
88%
4 star
8%
3 star
2%
2 star
1%
1 star
1%
Top reviews from the United States

JH
5.0 out of 5 stars I am basically a bath bomb connoisseur.
Reviewed in the United States on June 21, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
1,082 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Janet Stanton
5.0 out of 5 stars ... cute packaging and the first week each one smelled great from the box as well as in the bath
Reviewed in the United States on April 22, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
479 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Chelsea
5.0 out of 5 stars Spa experience without breaking the bank!
Reviewed in the United States on January 21, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
345 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Kelsea McKinzie
5.0 out of 5 stars 10 out of 10, will buy again!
Reviewed in the United States on January 27, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars 10 out of 10, will buy again!
By Kelsea McKinzie on January 27, 2017
I purchased these bathbombs because I was looking for an alternative to LUSH. I'm a school teacher, I need relaxation without the price tag of around $7 a bomb! I was very excited to see that these bombs are handmade in the United States. They also are made of ingredients that are familiar to me. I ordered with Prime so they arrived in two days, as promised. The packaging is very simple. The bombs were well protected during their journey. None of mine felt broken. I could smell them through the box! Very strong, yet awesome, scents. They have a small sticker with the names of each bomb on the individual wrappers. I tried "Fun on the Beach" first. My entire bathroom smells amazing! My water is a hot pink/purple color. The bomb took about 2 minutes to dissolve entirely. I am so excited to try them all! Please support this small business. ❤

I have two things on my wish list from this small company.
1. Could they be a little bigger? I'm not sure how complicated it would be to change sizes, but I have a large tub and a bigger size would be even more epic.
2. Would you include an explanation of what the flavors are and how they are scented? Some are pretty obvious, but some I'm not sure what they are made of. It would just add another level of cool.

Thank you!
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
1,046 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
S. Cole
2.0 out of 5 stars Product arrived as promised. The packaging was ok. ...
Reviewed in the United States on February 18, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
232 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Amanda Moore
5.0 out of 5 stars I am hooked! No more expensive bath bombs for me these are so much better!
Reviewed in the United States on December 10, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
179 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Best ever!
5.0 out of 5 stars like most women crave for some type of food while ...
Reviewed in the United States on January 20, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
114 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Tyler P.
5.0 out of 5 stars Awesome product.
Reviewed in the United States on December 25, 2016
Verified Purchase
Read more
381 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Coral Grimes
5.0 out of 5 stars These are the ONLY bath bombs I buy
Reviewed in Canada on March 15, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars These are the ONLY bath bombs I buy
Reviewed in Canada on March 15, 2019
Note: Updates at the bottom.

Finding good-quality bath bombs on Amazon has been more difficult than I expected. I bought a set at Christmas that was rated well by hundreds of reviewers. However, every one of the bath bombs smelled like old-lady perfume from the 80s and left skin dry. When I dug deeper into the reviews, I noticed that many trusted reviewers actually gave very low ratings. I should have paid closer attention to this warning sign.

I hunted around for quite some time before I decided on this set from Life Around 2 Angels. I was not disappointed!

First off, these bath bombs actually smell like what their labels indicate they’re supposed to smell like. Strawberry Kiwi smells incredible, as do Mango Papaya, Melon Ball, and Black Raspberry Vanilla. I love nearly every fragrance in this set but I’m really drawn to those four in particular. I like that each bath bomb is individually wrapped with a label, making scent identification easy.

We’ve now used the entire set and not one has left behind any dye or big mess to clean up. (I have found that certain LUSH bath bombs leave the tub in quite a slippery, messy state after bath time is over.) Even more importantly, these bath bombs have left our skin feeling silky and refreshed, not greasy, and without discolouration from the dyes.

If you’re planning to give this set as a gift, your recipient(s) will be completely wowed. It is packaged so beautifully. I rarely include photos with any of my reviews but the simple and pretty packaging is worth showing.

It’s only March but this set just became my go-to Christmas gift for 2019. It will be so fun to give these sets away, knowing how much relaxation and enjoyment they’ll bring.

Update April 2019: I’ve already purchased three more sets of these (one for us, two as gifts). The gift recipients loved them as much as I do!

Update January 2021: Since writing this review, I’ve now purchased a total of 17 (yes, you read that correctly) boxes of these bath bombs. My husband loves them for his baths, and we regularly give them away as self-care gifts. Several recipients actually asked where we got them and repurchased them as well. They go out of stock for a couple months sometimes, but fortunately they always seem to come back!
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
31 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Holenator
5.0 out of 5 stars Best ones on Amazon!!!
Reviewed in Canada on August 24, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
8 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
3.0 out of 5 stars Extremely strong scents.
Reviewed in Canada on July 11, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
6 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars I ditched lush after I tried this
Reviewed in Canada on February 5, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
4 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Le Bonheur
5.0 out of 5 stars 5 stars
Reviewed in Canada on April 20, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
4 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
