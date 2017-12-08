See All Buying Options
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for Hiking, Camping, Travel, and Emergency Preparedness

4.8 out of 5 stars 34,538 ratings
#1 Best Seller in Sports & Outdoors
1 Pack
  • Award-winning LifeStraw water filter is a must-carry tool for hiking, camping, travel, and emergencies; no disaster kit is complete without it
  • Filters up to 1,000 gallons (4,000 liters) of contaminated water without iodine, chlorine, or other chemicals; does not require batteries and has no moving parts
  • Removes minimum 99.9999% of waterborne bacteria, 99.9% of waterborne protozoan parasites, and filters to 0.2 microns; surpasses EPA filter standards
  • An alternative to iodine tablets and bulky purifiers, it weighs 2oz for ultralight portability, and has a high flow rate for drinking from the source
  • Comes in a sealed bag, perfect for storing in a bugout bag or other prepper gear supply kit; measures 9 x 1 x 1 inches.BPA Free materials
Cairn: Discover top quality hiking, travel and camping gear monthly. Cairn: Discover top quality hiking, travel and camping gear monthly.

From the manufacturer

lifestraw
lifestraw how it works
lifestraw how to use
lifestraw impact
LifeStraw Go 2-stage LifeStraw Flex LifeStraw Universal LifeStraw Mission
Ideal for Travel, Hiking, Everyday use Camping, Travel, Hiking, Everyday use Travel, Hiking, Everyday use Camping, Hiking, Survival
Removes bacteria and parasites
Removes microplastics
Reduces chlorine and bad taste
Reduces lead and heavy metals
Removes viruses
Filter capacity 4000 Liters for microbiological filter / 100 Liters for carbon capsule 2000 Liters for microbiological filter / 100 Liters for carbon capsule 4000 Liters for microbiological filter / 100 Liters for carbon capsule 18,000 Liters
Filter pore size 0.2 microns 0.2 microns 0.2 microns 0.02 microns

  • User Manual [PDF ]
  Date First Available : April 21, 2020
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.8 out of 5 stars 34,538 ratings

Top reviews from the United States

SB
1.0 out of 5 stars Better alternatives on the market.
Reviewed in the United States on December 8, 2017
Verified Purchase
2,710 people found this helpful
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Exactly as amazing as people told you.
Reviewed in the United States on February 1, 2017
Verified Purchase
2,133 people found this helpful
Thomas
1.0 out of 5 stars Good luck
Reviewed in the United States on July 12, 2018
Verified Purchase
553 people found this helpful
KATHERINE E DOUGALL
1.0 out of 5 stars ... but the life straw was a total and utter disappointment. I bought it for my daughter to take ...
Reviewed in the United States on July 27, 2018
Verified Purchase
442 people found this helpful
randu
1.0 out of 5 stars Portability is nice but the fact that I dropped it from my ...
Reviewed in the United States on June 18, 2018
Verified Purchase
457 people found this helpful
American Patriot
5.0 out of 5 stars Combat proven, safe & extremely reliable filter!
Reviewed in the United States on June 3, 2017
Verified Purchase
1,075 people found this helpful
Garret JV
5.0 out of 5 stars Get if you want be hippie.
Reviewed in the United States on May 25, 2017
Verified Purchase
860 people found this helpful
David
5.0 out of 5 stars Happy with this product already as I've used them in ...
Reviewed in the United States on August 16, 2017
Verified Purchase
233 people found this helpful
Top reviews from other countries

Alsatian1
5.0 out of 5 stars Seems to work well
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 18, 2017
Verified Purchase
73 people found this helpful
Amazon-SHOP-Aholic
5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent Brand and Trusted Choice in Water Filtration.
Reviewed in Canada on July 18, 2018
Verified Purchase
78 people found this helpful
Naleen
5.0 out of 5 stars I used this at Nuclear Rush 2017, I drank ...
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on May 15, 2017
Verified Purchase
51 people found this helpful
marcus welby
4.0 out of 5 stars The water will flow more easily and the cheese clothe will prevent clogging of the ...
Reviewed in Canada on August 11, 2017
Verified Purchase
93 people found this helpful
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Five Stars
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on September 28, 2017
Verified Purchase
42 people found this helpful
