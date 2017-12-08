I don't generally write reviews and am sorry to have the first one be so negative but the life straw was a total and utter disappointment. I bought it for my daughter to take to Mexico with strict instructions to not drink anything without it going through the life straw. She would have died of dehydration had she followed my instructions. We followed the instructions from the video to soak it prior to first use but we could not get a single drop of water to come through it. By then it was too late (and used) to return to Amazon and when I reached out to Life Straw I did not receive a reply. Too bad. They are a great concept and I was planning to but one for each family member to have in an emergency pack but I won't do that after this experience.