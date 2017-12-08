$13.30
In Stock.
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for Hiking, Camping, Travel, and Emergency Preparedness

4.8 out of 5 stars 68,581 ratings
#1 Best Seller in Camping & Hiking Water Filters
1 Pack
Blue

Enhance your purchase

Size 1 Pack
Material Plastic
Brand LifeStraw
Color Blue
Item Dimensions LxWxH 8.66 x 0.98 x 0.98 inches
Item Weight 0.1 Pounds
Number of Pieces 1

About this item

  • Removes bacteria & parasites: The microfiltration membrane removes 99.999999% of waterborne bacteria (including E. coli and salmonella), and 99.999% of waterborne parasites (including giardia and cryptosporidium)
  • Removes microplastics: Removes the smallest microplastics found in the environment (down to 1 micron), and reduces turbidity down to 0.2 microns
  • Rigorous Testing: All claims are verified with laboratories using standard testing protocols set by the US EPA, NSF, ASTM for water purifiers
  • Long Lifetime: The microbiological filter will provide 4,000 liters (1,000 gallons) of clean and safe drinking water with proper use and maintenance
  • Make an Impact: For every LifeStraw product purchased, a school child in need receives safe drinking water for an entire school year.BPA Free materials
Frequently bought together

  • LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for Hiking, Camping, Travel, and Emergency Preparedness
  • +
  • Potable Aqua Water Purification Tablets With PA Plus - Two 50 count Bottles
  • +
  • Potable Aqua Germicidal Water Purification Tablets - 50 Count Twin Pack
Compare with other water purification units

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for Hiking, Camping, Travel, and Emergency Preparedness
This ItemLifeStraw Personal Water Filter for Hiking, Camping, Travel, and Emergency Preparedness
LifeStraw Carbon Capsule Replacement for Flex Water Filtration System
LifeStraw Carbon Capsule Replacement for Flex Water Filtration System
Sawyer Products Squeeze Water Filtration System
Sawyer Products Squeeze Water Filtration System
Personal Water Filter & Emergency Water Purifier - Survival Gear Camping Essentials - Survival Water Filter Straw - Water Purifier Emergency Preparedness - Hiking Water Purification - WaterStraw
Personal Water Filter & Emergency Water Purifier - Survival Gear Camping Essentials - Survival Water Filter Straw - Water Purifier Emergency Preparedness - Hiking Water Purification - WaterStraw
Easiestsuck Water Filter Straw Short Paragraph,Portable Personal Emergency Water Filtration Purifier for Travel,Camping,Survive,Hiking and Backpacking
Easiestsuck Water Filter Straw Short Paragraph,Portable Personal Emergency Water Filtration Purifier for Travel,Camping,Survive,Hiking and Backpacking
LifeStraw Universal Water Filter Bottle Adapter Kit Fits Select Bottles from Hydroflask, Camelbak, Kleen Kanteen, Nalgene and More, White
LifeStraw Universal Water Filter Bottle Adapter Kit Fits Select Bottles from Hydroflask, Camelbak, Kleen Kanteen, Nalgene and More, White
4.8 out of 5 stars68,581
4.7 out of 5 stars253
4.7 out of 5 stars1,408
4.6 out of 5 stars39
4.5 out of 5 stars167
4.5 out of 5 stars593
brandLifeStrawLifeStrawSawyer ProductsGenericEasiestsuckLifeStraw
included componentsLifestraw Personal Water FilterCarbon Filterone Squeeze screw-on water filter; three collapsible pouchs: 1 16-oz, 1 32-oz, 1 64-oz; one replaceable pop-up drinking spout; one syringe filter cleaner; instructions--Water Bottle Filter
purification method-Activated Carbon-UltrafiltrationUltrafiltrationHollow Fiber Membrane
model namePersonal Water Filter-Squeeze Filter--Universal
colorBlue-Black/BlueOne ColorCamowhite

Special offers and product promotions

From the manufacturer

lifestraw
lifestraw how it works
lifestraw how to use
lifestraw impact
LifeStraw Go 2-stage LifeStraw Flex LifeStraw Universal LifeStraw Mission
Ideal for Travel, Hiking, Everyday use Camping, Travel, Hiking, Everyday use Travel, Hiking, Everyday use Camping, Hiking, Survival
Removes bacteria and parasites
Removes microplastics
Reduces chlorine and bad taste
Reduces lead and heavy metals
Removes viruses
Filter capacity 4000 Liters for microbiological filter / 100 Liters for carbon capsule 2000 Liters for microbiological filter / 100 Liters for carbon capsule 4000 Liters for microbiological filter / 100 Liters for carbon capsule 18,000 Liters
Filter pore size 0.2 microns 0.2 microns 0.2 microns 0.02 microns

Product details

Style:1 Pack  |  Color:Blue
  • Date First Available : January 12, 2021
  • ASIN : B08SSBLLK2
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.8 out of 5 stars 68,581 ratings

Product guides and documents

User Manual (PDF)

Important information

Legal Disclaimer

"No products are intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease."

Customer reviews

4.8 out of 5 stars
4.8 out of 5
68,581 global ratings
5 star
84%
4 star
12%
3 star
3%
2 star 0% (0%) 0%
1 star
1%
Top reviews from the United States

SB
1.0 out of 5 stars Better alternatives on the market.
Reviewed in the United States on December 8, 2017
Style: 1 PackColor: BlueVerified Purchase
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Exactly as amazing as people told you.
Reviewed in the United States on February 1, 2017
Style: 1 PackColor: BlueVerified Purchase
This thing is no joke! I took it backpacking on Maine's Bigelow range. When I ran out of the water I brought, I was A-ok with this. Just bring a wide mouth bottle to fill with water you find. On top of one of the lower peaks, I drank from the most disgusting looking crevice filled with brown scum (see photo). I thought, this is going to be safe, but taste horrid. WRONG. TASTED LIKE THE FRESHEST SPRING WATER. Better than any tap. I'm from Maine, and I've tasted plenty of water right from mountain springs, so take my word. One caution: it can be a little challenging to start. You have to prove it by soaking. If it still doesn't work, blow into it a bit.

Get one for your outdoor adventures, and one for your bug-out bag, which everyone should have in case of natural disaster (or apparently civil war, because the world seems to have gone mad).

Get one for your outdoor adventures, and one for your bug-out bag, which everyone should have in case of natural disaster (or apparently civil war, because the world seems to have gone mad).
KATHERINE E DOUGALL
1.0 out of 5 stars ... but the life straw was a total and utter disappointment. I bought it for my daughter to take ...
Reviewed in the United States on July 27, 2018
Style: 1 PackColor: BlueVerified Purchase
Thomas
1.0 out of 5 stars Good luck
Reviewed in the United States on July 12, 2018
Style: 1 PackColor: BlueVerified Purchase
randu
1.0 out of 5 stars Portability is nice but the fact that I dropped it from my ...
Reviewed in the United States on June 18, 2018
Style: 1 PackColor: BlueVerified Purchase
American Patriots
5.0 out of 5 stars Combat proven, safe & extremely reliable filter!
Reviewed in the United States on June 3, 2017
Style: 1 PackColor: BlueVerified Purchase
Garret JV
5.0 out of 5 stars Get if you want be hippie.
Reviewed in the United States on May 25, 2017
Style: 1 PackColor: BlueVerified Purchase
David
5.0 out of 5 stars Happy with this product already as I've used them in ...
Reviewed in the United States on August 16, 2017
Verified Purchase
Top reviews from other countries

Amazon-SHOP-Aholic
5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent Brand and Trusted Choice in Water Filtration.
Reviewed in Canada on July 18, 2018
Style: 1 PackColor: BlueVerified Purchase
Alsatian1
5.0 out of 5 stars Seems to work well
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 18, 2017
Style: 1 PackColor: BlueVerified Purchase
GeorgeZ
5.0 out of 5 stars Great for lakes!
Reviewed in Canada on August 5, 2019
Style: 1 PackColor: BlueVerified Purchase
Wanted to get one for a while now, at $20 the price was right. Drank water out of the Lake of Two Mountains in the Montréal area, tasted fine and no ill effects several days later.
marcus welby
4.0 out of 5 stars The water will flow more easily and the cheese clothe will prevent clogging of the ...
Reviewed in Canada on August 11, 2017
Style: 1 PackColor: BlueVerified Purchase
Naleen
5.0 out of 5 stars I used this at Nuclear Rush 2017, I drank ...
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on May 15, 2017
Style: 1 PackColor: BlueVerified Purchase
