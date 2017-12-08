Get a Sawyer-Mini. Seriously, I have used Both on camping trips. You need jaws of steel to suck water through a Lifestraw. With a Sawyer or other filters with pump/squeeze action, you won't rip out your fillings trying to get water. Also, you have to lie on the ground, whereas other filters come with collapsible pouches AND a straw if the pouch breaks.
Before everyone down-votes this post, you Really need to watch actual videos of people who use these routinely. Everyone switches to a filter with a pump or squeeze method of filtration.
Lifestraws are fantastic concept, but unfortunately, it is just too dang hard to use.
