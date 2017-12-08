$17.47
Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
FREE delivery Wednesday, March 2 if you spend $25 on items shipped by Amazon
Or fastest delivery Monday, February 28. Order within 11 hrs 5 mins
In Stock.
[{"displayPrice":"$17.47","priceAmount":17.47,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"17","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"47","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"B4pfV4FyOLsrUDMcNu2JlOOGVrVVJ5%2FLzuFnsBU3ViBvxAmz%2BUfmjfZ4JzNUHZK%2BKOUYSyngax6ZbjFNwZqgYwvImeFml7386SzP%2Fkeypqg%2FSwO5%2Fa35j%2BWMvWyLkFvbm%2BeMRiJ9gMtRhpb6dKvgdw%3D%3D","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"}]
$$17.47 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$17.47
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Return policy: Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
LifeStraw Personal Water ... has been added to your Cart
Add other items:
Compare New (8) from
$17.47

FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon.
Share
Other Sellers on Amazon
Added
$24.34
& FREE Shipping
Sold by: K&J'S MAX
Sold by: K&J'S MAX
(2187 ratings)
77% positive over last 12 months
In Stock.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Added
$24.99
& FREE Shipping
Sold by: Morning Star wholesale
Sold by: Morning Star wholesale
(57 ratings)
93% positive over last 12 months
Only 5 left in stock - order soon.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Added
$27.90
& FREE Shipping. Details
Sold by: BV Delivery
Sold by: BV Delivery
(10 ratings)
70% positive
Only 9 left in stock - order soon.
Shipping rates and Return policy

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for Hiking, Camping, Travel, and Emergency Preparedness

4.8 out of 5 stars 88,072 ratings
#1 Best Seller in Camping & Hiking Water Filters
-42% $17.47
List Price: $29.95
Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
Blue
1 Pack

Enhance your purchase

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Removes bacteria & parasites: The microfiltration membrane removes 99.999999% of waterborne bacteria (including E. coli and salmonella), and 99.999% of waterborne parasites (including giardia and cryptosporidium)
  • Removes microplastics: Removes the smallest microplastics found in the environment (down to 1 micron), and reduces turbidity down to 0.2 microns
  • Rigorous Testing: All claims are verified with laboratories using standard testing protocols set by the US EPA, NSF, ASTM for water purifiers
  • Long Lifetime: The microbiological filter will provide 4,000 liters (1,000 gallons) of clean and safe drinking water with proper use and maintenance
  • Make an Impact: For every LifeStraw product purchased, a school child in need receives safe drinking water for an entire school year.BPA Free materials
New (8) from $17.47 FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon.

Frequently bought together

  • LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for Hiking, Camping, Travel, and Emergency Preparedness
  • +
  • Potable Aqua Germicidal Water Purification Tablets | Portable Emergency Personal Water Treatment | Twin Pack | 2 Bottles
  • +
  • FosPower 2000mAh NOAA Emergency Weather Radio (Model A1) Portable Power Bank with Solar Charging, Hand Crank & Battery Operat
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers.
Show details Hide details
Choose items to buy together.

From the manufacturer

lifestraw
lifestraw how it works
Your purchase has impact
LifeStraw Go 2-stage LifeStraw Flex LifeStraw Universal LifeStraw Mission
Ideal for Travel, Hiking, Everyday use Camping, Travel, Hiking, Everyday use Travel, Hiking, Everyday use Camping, Hiking, Survival
Removes bacteria and parasites
Removes microplastics
Reduces chlorine and bad taste
Reduces lead and heavy metals
Removes viruses
Filter capacity 4000 Liters for microbiological filter / 100 Liters for carbon capsule 2000 Liters for microbiological filter / 100 Liters for carbon capsule 4000 Liters for microbiological filter / 100 Liters for carbon capsule 18,000 Liters
Filter pore size 0.2 microns 0.2 microns 0.2 microns 0.02 microns

Product information

Technical Details

Additional Information

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Product guides and documents

User Manual (PDF)

Important information

Indications

Membrane microfilter protects against 999999% of bacteria, 99.999% of parasites, 99.999% of microplastics, dirt, sand, and cloudiness

Legal Disclaimer

"No products are intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease."

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.8 out of 5 stars
4.8 out of 5
88,072 global ratings
5 star
84%
4 star
12%
3 star
3%
2 star
1%
1 star
1%

Top reviews from the United States

SB
1.0 out of 5 stars Better alternatives on the market.
Reviewed in the United States on December 8, 2017
Color: BlueStyle: 1 PackVerified Purchase
4,559 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
KATHERINE E DOUGALL
1.0 out of 5 stars ... but the life straw was a total and utter disappointment. I bought it for my daughter to take ...
Reviewed in the United States on July 27, 2018
Color: BlueStyle: 1 PackVerified Purchase
1,145 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Exactly as amazing as people told you.
Reviewed in the United States on February 1, 2017
Color: BlueStyle: 1 PackVerified Purchase
Customer image
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Exactly as amazing as people told you.
Reviewed in the United States on February 1, 2017
This thing is no joke! I took it backpacking on Maine's Bigelow range. When I ran out of the water I brought, I was A-ok with this. Just bring a wide mouth bottle to fill with water you find. On top of one of the lower peaks, I drank from the most disgusting looking crevice filled with brown scum (see photo). I thought, this is going to be safe, but taste horrid. WRONG. TASTED LIKE THE FRESHEST SPRING WATER. Better than any tap. I'm from Maine, and I've tasted plenty of water right from mountain springs, so take my word. One caution: it can be a little challenging to start. You have to prove it by soaking. If it still doesn't work, blow into it a bit.

Get one for your outdoor adventures, and one for your bug-out bag, which everyone should have in case of natural disaster (or apparently civil war, because the world seems to have gone mad).
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
2,612 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Thomas
1.0 out of 5 stars Good luck
Reviewed in the United States on July 12, 2018
Color: BlueStyle: 1 PackVerified Purchase
800 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
randu
1.0 out of 5 stars Portability is nice but the fact that I dropped it from my ...
Reviewed in the United States on June 18, 2018
Color: BlueStyle: 1 PackVerified Purchase
723 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
American Patriots
5.0 out of 5 stars Combat proven, safe & extremely reliable filter!
Reviewed in the United States on June 3, 2017
Color: BlueStyle: 1 PackVerified Purchase
1,383 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Garret JV
5.0 out of 5 stars Get if you want be hippie.
Reviewed in the United States on May 25, 2017
Color: BlueStyle: 1 PackVerified Purchase
1,382 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
David
5.0 out of 5 stars Happy with this product already as I've used them in ...
Reviewed in the United States on August 16, 2017
Verified Purchase
341 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

GeorgeZ
5.0 out of 5 stars Great for lakes!
Reviewed in Canada on August 5, 2019
Color: BlueStyle: 1 PackVerified Purchase
Customer image
GeorgeZ
5.0 out of 5 stars Great for lakes!
Reviewed in Canada on August 5, 2019
Wanted to get one for a while now, at $20 the price was right. Drank water out of the Lake of Two Mountains in the Montréal area, tasted fine and no ill effects several days later.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
139 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon-SHOP-Aholic
5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent Brand and Trusted Choice in Water Filtration.
Reviewed in Canada on July 18, 2018
Color: BlueStyle: 1 PackVerified Purchase
173 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Alsatian1
5.0 out of 5 stars Seems to work well
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 18, 2017
Color: BlueStyle: 1 PackVerified Purchase
107 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
marcus welby
4.0 out of 5 stars The water will flow more easily and the cheese clothe will prevent clogging of the ...
Reviewed in Canada on August 11, 2017
Color: BlueStyle: 1 PackVerified Purchase
162 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Naleen
5.0 out of 5 stars I used this at Nuclear Rush 2017, I drank ...
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on May 15, 2017
Color: BlueStyle: 1 PackVerified Purchase
73 people found this helpful
 Report abuse