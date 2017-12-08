$14.97
LifeStraw Personal Water ... has been added to your Cart
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for Hiking

4.8 out of 5 stars 51,116 ratings
#1 Best Seller in Camping & Hiking Water Filters
Color Blue
Brand LifeStraw
Capacity 200 Milliliters
Model Name Personal Water Filter
Material Plastic
Item Dimensions LxWxH 8.66 x 0.98 x 0.98 inches
Item Weight 0.1 Pounds

About this item

  • Award-winning LifeStraw water filter is a must-carry tool for hiking, camping, travel, and emergencies; no disaster kit is complete without it
  • Filters up to 1,000 gallons (4,000 liters) of contaminated water without iodine, chlorine, or other chemicals; does not require batteries and has no moving parts
  • Removes minimum 99.9999% of waterborne bacteria, 99.9% of waterborne protozoan parasites, and filters to 0.2 microns; surpasses EPA filter standards
  • An alternative to iodine tablets and bulky purifiers, it weighs 2oz for ultralight portability, and has a high flow rate for drinking from the source
  • Comes in a sealed bag, perfect for storing in a bugout bag or other prepper gear supply kit; measures 9 x 1 x 1 inches.BPA Free materials
Ronda Rousey

  LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for Hiking
  • +
  FosPower Emergency Solar Hand Crank Portable Radio, NOAA Weather Radio for Household and Outdoor Emergency with AM/FM, LED Flashlight, Reading Lamp, 2000mAh Power Bank USB Charger and SOS Alarm
  • +
  Potable Aqua Germicidal Water Purification Tablets - 50 Count Twin Pack
From the manufacturer

LifeStraw Go 2-stage LifeStraw Flex LifeStraw Universal LifeStraw Mission
Ideal for Travel, Hiking, Everyday use Camping, Travel, Hiking, Everyday use Travel, Hiking, Everyday use Camping, Hiking, Survival
Removes bacteria and parasites
Removes microplastics
Reduces chlorine and bad taste
Reduces lead and heavy metals
Removes viruses
Filter capacity 4000 Liters for microbiological filter / 100 Liters for carbon capsule 2000 Liters for microbiological filter / 100 Liters for carbon capsule 4000 Liters for microbiological filter / 100 Liters for carbon capsule 18,000 Liters
Filter pore size 0.2 microns 0.2 microns 0.2 microns 0.02 microns

Product details

Style:1 Pack  |  Color:Blue
  • User Manual [PDF ]
  • Date First Available : January 12, 2021
  • ASIN : B08SSBLLK2
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.8 out of 5 stars 51,116 ratings

Important information

Legal Disclaimer

"No products are intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease."

Customer reviews

Top reviews from the United States

SB
1.0 out of 5 stars Better alternatives on the market.
Reviewed in the United States on December 8, 2017
Verified Purchase
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Exactly as amazing as people told you.
Reviewed in the United States on February 1, 2017
Verified Purchase
Thomas
1.0 out of 5 stars Good luck
Reviewed in the United States on July 12, 2018
Verified Purchase
KATHERINE E DOUGALL
1.0 out of 5 stars ... but the life straw was a total and utter disappointment. I bought it for my daughter to take ...
Reviewed in the United States on July 27, 2018
Verified Purchase
randu
1.0 out of 5 stars Portability is nice but the fact that I dropped it from my ...
Reviewed in the United States on June 18, 2018
Verified Purchase
American Patriot - Respect for Everyone
5.0 out of 5 stars Combat proven, safe & extremely reliable filter!
Reviewed in the United States on June 3, 2017
Verified Purchase
Garret JV
5.0 out of 5 stars Get if you want be hippie.
Reviewed in the United States on May 25, 2017
Verified Purchase
David
5.0 out of 5 stars Happy with this product already as I've used them in ...
Reviewed in the United States on August 16, 2017
Verified Purchase
Top reviews from other countries

Amazon-SHOP-Aholic
5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent Brand and Trusted Choice in Water Filtration.
Reviewed in Canada on July 18, 2018
Verified Purchase
Alsatian1
5.0 out of 5 stars Seems to work well
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 18, 2017
Verified Purchase
marcus welby
4.0 out of 5 stars The water will flow more easily and the cheese clothe will prevent clogging of the ...
Reviewed in Canada on August 11, 2017
Verified Purchase
GeorgeZ
5.0 out of 5 stars Great for lakes!
Reviewed in Canada on August 5, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
5.0 out of 5 stars Great for lakes!
Reviewed in Canada on August 5, 2019
Wanted to get one for a while now, at $20 the price was right. Drank water out of the Lake of Two Mountains in the Montréal area, tasted fine and no ill effects several days later.
RhinoByte
5.0 out of 5 stars GAMECHANGER!
Reviewed in Canada on January 11, 2018
Verified Purchase
