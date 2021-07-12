Great bottle to take on every outdoor adventure, specifically, where water source quality is unknown



* Build Quality & Design*

Well built double walled metal bottle. There is a removable piece on the top that the shackle is connected too, though I didn't particularly like the the design with the strap as the strap doesn't feel the safest option to keep the bottle safe. Easy to open/close mouth piece on the lead cover with silicone piece for comfort, though its a bit thin and the mouth piece itself is hard. There are two filters inside, one the micro filtration membrane which will last up to 1000 gallons and the other which is a activated carbon filter which will last up 26 gallons (or every 3 months by the manufacturer recommendation)



* Usage *

After following the initial process of cleaning the bottle, putting the filter under running (clean) water and submerging it for 10min inside the bottle (first use only). It's ready to go, just keep in mind, when filling the bottle, to keep the lid away so it won't get contaminated. Drinking form the bottle is easy, you might need to sip hard a couple of times to get the water flowing through the filter but once done it's getting easy. Replacing the filter is quick and easy, you can choose to either replace only the carbon filter or the whole assembly (carbon and membrane filter) as the membrane lasts for around 1000 gallons you will have sometime until you need to replace the whole thing



* Taste *

After giving the rest of the family to taste the water, most of them did notice a slight aftertaste in the end but not a deal breaker considering this might provide safe water when needed.



* Impact *

By buying one bottle, you ensure that a child is provided with safe water for an entire school year. Not many bottles companies can say that!



Pros: Filters longevity, Safe water anywhere, Quality, Impact

Cons: Two filters to keep track, Heavy, Some Aftertaste



Overall it's a really good product to take on an outdoor adventure or even for daily use when water quality is unknown. The price is on the high side but you do get what you paid for in my honest opinion. safe water anywhere.