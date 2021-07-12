Add to your order
- NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
- COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered for portable products and power surges covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
- PRODUCT ELIGIBILITY: Plans cover products purchased in the last 30 days.
- EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. We will send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product. In some cases, we will replace or repair it.
LifeStraw Go Stainless Steel Water Filter Bottle with 2-Stage Integrated Filter Straw, Double Wall Vacuum Insulated, for Hiking, Backpacking, and Travel, 24oz, Black
$59.99
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
- Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
- Learn more about free returns.
Enhance your purchase
|Color
|Black
|Brand
|LifeStraw
|Capacity
|1.5 Pounds
|Model Name
|Go
|Material
|Other
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|3.35 x 3.35 x 9.65 inches
|Included Components
|Water bottle and filter
|Item Weight
|17 Ounces
|Purification Method
|Activated Carbon
- Meets protocols established by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and NSF International/ANSI. Improves taste and avoids the need to buy single use plastic bottled water.
- Double wall vacuum insulated bottle maintains cool temperature for up to 24 hours. Easy to use, easy to clean. 24 oz capacity.
- Long-lasting 0.2 micron membrane microfilter lasts up to 1,000 gallons (4,000 L) and the activated carbon filter lasts up to 26 gallons (100 L) of water with proper use and maintenance
- YOUR PURCHASE HAS IMPACT. For every LifeStraw product purchased, a school child in need receives safe water for an entire school year.
Product Specifications
|Capacity
|24 ounces
|Color
|Black
|Ean
|7640144285692
|Global Trade Identification Number
|07640144285692
|Included Components
|Water bottle and filter
|Item Weight
|1.06 pounds
|Manufacturer Series Number
|LGOFS22BLK41
|Material
|Other
|Model Number
|LGOFS22BLK41
|Number of Items
|1
|Part Number
|LSGOSSBK01
|Purification Method
|Activated Carbon
|Size
|24oz
|Special Features
|Long-lasting membrane microfilter lasts up to 1,000 gallons (4,000 L) and the activated carbon filter lasts up to 26 gallons (100 L) of water with proper use and maintenance
|Specification Met
|Style
|Bottle
|UNSPSC Code
|52152100
|Warranty Description
|1 Year
Product details
- Product Dimensions : 3.35 x 3.35 x 9.65 inches; 1.06 Pounds
- Item model number : LGOFS22BLK41
- Department : Unisex-Adult
- Date First Available : December 18, 2020
- Manufacturer : LifeStraw
- ASIN : B08G1ZJSRC
- Country of Origin : Korea, Republic of
- Best Sellers Rank: #10,851 in Sports & Outdoors (See Top 100 in Sports & Outdoors)
- Customer Reviews:
WARNING:
CHOKING HAZARD -- Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.
Product Description
The LifeStraw double wall vacuum insulated stainless steel water bottle contains an advanced filter cloudiness to improve water taste. The insulated, leak-proof, stainless steel bottle is ideal for camping, hiking, travel, outdoor activities and everyday use. Simply fill with water from a lake, river or tap and filter on the go. No more need for single use plastic bottled water. Your purchase has impact. For every LifeStraw product purchased, a school child in need receives safe water for an entire school year.
From the manufacturer
What's in the box
NO Crypto, NO Giardia, NO plastic ... nothing but good, clean water!If you think the LifeStraw is expensive, think again. I’ve seen countless people buying expensive water at two buck a pop, only to toss the bottle afterwards. They’re not only wasting money, but also the Earth’s resources, but I digress. You get what you pay for and the LifeStraw is one of those little luxuries that’s worth investing in.One of the first things I noticed was the fact that it comes loaded with a filter. No need to have to purchase one before starting. This happened to me with an expensive water filter, upping the price considerably. Whether I’m outside filtering water from a stream or a public water source, I want all the impurities out. Think of the plastics people are ingesting when they purchase bottled water.I have a TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) meter and tested the water prior to filling the LifeStraw. I’m way into filtering any kind of water I ingest, including that I get at work. The LifeStraw, which most people will purchase for camping purposes, filters out those unwanted parasites. No one wants a case of the runs from Giardia or Cryptosporidium. Cryto is something that can be avoided easily by using a water filter like the LifeStraw.Unlike the Camelbak, which has a bite valve, the LifeStraw takes a bit more effort to draw water through the straw. No problem because it’s filtering what I’m drinking. Now, there are two different filters in here: the LifesStraw Membrane Microfilter and the LifeStraw Activated Carbon Filter. Check out the specs on both of them.The LifeStraw Membrane Microfilter / LifeStraw Activated Carbon filter are one unit that can be purchased HERE. This is a clickable link. You can simply replace the carbon filters, but this link is for the entire 2-stage filter. The filter will last about three months, but whether you chose to replace one or the other or both, that’s you’re call. Very pleased with the LifeStraw, a water bottle that will see a lot of use.
Reviewed in the United States on November 22, 2020
Reviewed in the United States on November 22, 2020
Reviewed in the United States on July 12, 2021
Seriously amazing! Water always tastes amazing coming from here and it stays soooo cold. We took it to Africa and we’re always confident we’d be able to have clean water. The only thing is that it leaks if it’s on its side. And also I will say I definitely drink less water because of the “work” of having to pull it through the straw- instead of just straight out of a cup
5 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on March 24, 2021
Great filter, great water bottle, love it but it doesn’t fit in cup holder
One person found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on November 22, 2020
Reviewed in the United States on May 8, 2021
Difficult to drink from. Requires too much pull from suction. Slow flow and with adjustment to pressure value still too little water produced. Great for hiking or travel overseas but awful for daily water intake.
9 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on August 31, 2021
I purchase 3 Lifestraw water bottles and all of them leak! Make sure the bottle is always upright. I put my water bottle in the trunk and when I got to work the water bottle is empty. The water leaked out through that tiny opening under the spout when folded down.
5 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on August 3, 2021
It’s great! We just did a full day hike and wish we had gotten something bigger.
Reviewed in the United States on November 20, 2020
* Build Quality & Design*
Well built double walled metal bottle. There is a removable piece on the top that the shackle is connected too, though I didn't particularly like the the design with the strap as the strap doesn't feel the safest option to keep the bottle safe. Easy to open/close mouth piece on the lead cover with silicone piece for comfort, though its a bit thin and the mouth piece itself is hard. There are two filters inside, one the micro filtration membrane which will last up to 1000 gallons and the other which is a activated carbon filter which will last up 26 gallons (or every 3 months by the manufacturer recommendation)
* Usage *
After following the initial process of cleaning the bottle, putting the filter under running (clean) water and submerging it for 10min inside the bottle (first use only). It's ready to go, just keep in mind, when filling the bottle, to keep the lid away so it won't get contaminated. Drinking form the bottle is easy, you might need to sip hard a couple of times to get the water flowing through the filter but once done it's getting easy. Replacing the filter is quick and easy, you can choose to either replace only the carbon filter or the whole assembly (carbon and membrane filter) as the membrane lasts for around 1000 gallons you will have sometime until you need to replace the whole thing
* Taste *
After giving the rest of the family to taste the water, most of them did notice a slight aftertaste in the end but not a deal breaker considering this might provide safe water when needed.
* Impact *
By buying one bottle, you ensure that a child is provided with safe water for an entire school year. Not many bottles companies can say that!
Pros: Filters longevity, Safe water anywhere, Quality, Impact
Cons: Two filters to keep track, Heavy, Some Aftertaste
Overall it's a really good product to take on an outdoor adventure or even for daily use when water quality is unknown. The price is on the high side but you do get what you paid for in my honest opinion. safe water anywhere.
Top reviews from other countries
Abdel
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 23, 2021
Expensive and too much effort for few drops of water
C3pO
Reviewed in France on December 11, 2021
Gourde filtrante très sympa, très bonne facture et belle contenance. Le côté double paroies qui la rend isotherme est un chouette plus.
Un peu encombrante si vous partez avec un emport réduit mais c'est sa contenance qui veux ça.
Je recommande !
Un peu encombrante si vous partez avec un emport réduit mais c'est sa contenance qui veux ça.
Je recommande !
Andy
Reviewed in France on June 8, 2022
J' ai été bluffé par la bouteille, sa qualité et ... tout, en fait ! Attention, bien entretenir votre bouteille LifeStraw, n' oubliez pas d' acheter des éléments indispensables comme les filtres à charbon, ca en vaut la peine et on en trouve sur amazon ... suivez les commentaires sensés et vous aurez une longue et belle vie sans soif, même dans des conditions minimales de qualité de l' eau !
Tornix
Reviewed in France on August 20, 2021
Fonctionne parfaitement. Le marquage de la gourde n'est pas très résistant, mais cela lui donne du charme !
La gourde semble bien résister aux chutes, elle se cabosse mais l'isolation par le vide ne semble pas s'être perdue dans la bataille.
La gourde semble bien résister aux chutes, elle se cabosse mais l'isolation par le vide ne semble pas s'être perdue dans la bataille.
S
Reviewed in France on July 29, 2021
Excellent pour les voyages, l eau n a pas de goût, bonne contenance. Aspiration comme une paille pour boire. Il manque un verseur pour double utilisation si besoin.