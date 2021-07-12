Add to your order

LifeStraw Go Stainless Steel Water Filter Bottle with 2-Stage Integrated Filter Straw, Double Wall Vacuum Insulated, for Hiking, Backpacking, and Travel, 24oz, Black

4.7 out of 5 stars 149 ratings
$59.99
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
Brief content visible, double tap to read full content.
Full content visible, double tap to read brief content.
Style: Bottle
Color: Black
Black
Updated other options based on this selection
See all 4 options

Enhance your purchase

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Meets protocols established by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and NSF International/ANSI. Improves taste and avoids the need to buy single use plastic bottled water.
  • Double wall vacuum insulated bottle maintains cool temperature for up to 24 hours. Easy to use, easy to clean. 24 oz capacity.
  • Long-lasting 0.2 micron membrane microfilter lasts up to 1,000 gallons (4,000 L) and the activated carbon filter lasts up to 26 gallons (100 L) of water with proper use and maintenance
  • YOUR PURCHASE HAS IMPACT. For every LifeStraw product purchased, a school child in need receives safe water for an entire school year.
Product Specifications
Specification for this product family
Product details

  • Product Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 3.35 x 3.35 x 9.65 inches; 1.06 Pounds
  • Item model number ‏ : ‎ LGOFS22BLK41
  • Department ‏ : ‎ Unisex-Adult
  • Date First Available ‏ : ‎ December 18, 2020
  • Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ LifeStraw
  • ASIN ‏ : ‎ B08G1ZJSRC
  • Country of Origin ‏ : ‎ Korea, Republic of
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.7 out of 5 stars 149 ratings

WARNING:

CHOKING HAZARD -- Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.

Product Description

The LifeStraw double wall vacuum insulated stainless steel water bottle contains an advanced filter cloudiness to improve water taste. The insulated, leak-proof, stainless steel bottle is ideal for camping, hiking, travel, outdoor activities and everyday use. Simply fill with water from a lake, river or tap and filter on the go. No more need for single use plastic bottled water. Your purchase has impact. For every LifeStraw product purchased, a school child in need receives safe water for an entire school year.

From the manufacturer

lifestraw go
lifestraw how it works
lifestraw go
lifestraw impact

    • Customer questions & answers

    See questions and answers

    Customer reviews

    4.7 out of 5 stars
    4.7 out of 5
    149 global ratings
    5 star
    		80%
    4 star
    		13%
    3 star
    		4%
    2 star
    		2%
    1 star
    		2%

    Top reviews from the United States

    Melissa Weyers
    5.0 out of 5 stars Keeps water cold & tastes great! Leaks if tilted
    Reviewed in the United States on July 12, 2021
    Color: BlackStyle: BottleVerified Purchase
    5 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Kali
    5.0 out of 5 stars Love it!
    Reviewed in the United States on March 24, 2021
    Color: BlackStyle: BottleVerified Purchase
    One person found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    D. Fowler
    HALL OF FAMETOP 500 REVIEWERVINE VOICE
    5.0 out of 5 stars NO Crypto, NO Giardia, NO plastic ... nothing but good, clean water!
    Reviewed in the United States on November 22, 2020
    Color: BlackStyle: BottleVine Customer Review of Free Product( What's this? )
    Customer image
    D. Fowler
    5.0 out of 5 stars NO Crypto, NO Giardia, NO plastic ... nothing but good, clean water!
    Reviewed in the United States on November 22, 2020
    If you think the LifeStraw is expensive, think again. I’ve seen countless people buying expensive water at two buck a pop, only to toss the bottle afterwards. They’re not only wasting money, but also the Earth’s resources, but I digress. You get what you pay for and the LifeStraw is one of those little luxuries that’s worth investing in.

    One of the first things I noticed was the fact that it comes loaded with a filter. No need to have to purchase one before starting. This happened to me with an expensive water filter, upping the price considerably. Whether I’m outside filtering water from a stream or a public water source, I want all the impurities out. Think of the plastics people are ingesting when they purchase bottled water.

    I have a TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) meter and tested the water prior to filling the LifeStraw. I’m way into filtering any kind of water I ingest, including that I get at work. The LifeStraw, which most people will purchase for camping purposes, filters out those unwanted parasites. No one wants a case of the runs from Giardia or Cryptosporidium. Cryto is something that can be avoided easily by using a water filter like the LifeStraw.

    Unlike the Camelbak, which has a bite valve, the LifeStraw takes a bit more effort to draw water through the straw. No problem because it’s filtering what I’m drinking. Now, there are two different filters in here: the LifesStraw Membrane Microfilter and the LifeStraw Activated Carbon Filter. Check out the specs on both of them.

    The LifeStraw Membrane Microfilter / LifeStraw Activated Carbon filter are one unit that can be purchased [[ASIN:B081ZQGYFD HERE]]. This is a clickable link. You can simply replace the carbon filters, but this link is for the entire 2-stage filter. The filter will last about three months, but whether you chose to replace one or the other or both, that’s you’re call. Very pleased with the LifeStraw, a water bottle that will see a lot of use.
    Images in this review
    Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
    Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
    17 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Jaime Z.
    1.0 out of 5 stars Requires too much pull
    Reviewed in the United States on May 8, 2021
    Color: BlackStyle: BottleVerified Purchase
    9 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Mom-at-home
    1.0 out of 5 stars Excellent as water filter but leaks
    Reviewed in the United States on August 31, 2021
    Color: BlackStyle: BottleVerified Purchase
    5 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Shannah Smith
    4.0 out of 5 stars Would have preferred bigger
    Reviewed in the United States on August 3, 2021
    Color: BlackStyle: BottleVerified Purchase
    Helpful
     Report abuse
    Omri Ran
    VINE VOICE
    5.0 out of 5 stars Safe water virtually anywhere
    Reviewed in the United States on November 20, 2020
    Color: BlackStyle: BottleVine Customer Review of Free Product( What's this? )
    Customer image
    Omri Ran
    5.0 out of 5 stars Safe water virtually anywhere
    Reviewed in the United States on November 20, 2020
    Great bottle to take on every outdoor adventure, specifically, where water source quality is unknown

    * Build Quality & Design*
    Well built double walled metal bottle. There is a removable piece on the top that the shackle is connected too, though I didn't particularly like the the design with the strap as the strap doesn't feel the safest option to keep the bottle safe. Easy to open/close mouth piece on the lead cover with silicone piece for comfort, though its a bit thin and the mouth piece itself is hard. There are two filters inside, one the micro filtration membrane which will last up to 1000 gallons and the other which is a activated carbon filter which will last up 26 gallons (or every 3 months by the manufacturer recommendation)

    * Usage *
    After following the initial process of cleaning the bottle, putting the filter under running (clean) water and submerging it for 10min inside the bottle (first use only). It's ready to go, just keep in mind, when filling the bottle, to keep the lid away so it won't get contaminated. Drinking form the bottle is easy, you might need to sip hard a couple of times to get the water flowing through the filter but once done it's getting easy. Replacing the filter is quick and easy, you can choose to either replace only the carbon filter or the whole assembly (carbon and membrane filter) as the membrane lasts for around 1000 gallons you will have sometime until you need to replace the whole thing

    * Taste *
    After giving the rest of the family to taste the water, most of them did notice a slight aftertaste in the end but not a deal breaker considering this might provide safe water when needed.

    * Impact *
    By buying one bottle, you ensure that a child is provided with safe water for an entire school year. Not many bottles companies can say that!

    Pros: Filters longevity, Safe water anywhere, Quality, Impact
    Cons: Two filters to keep track, Heavy, Some Aftertaste

    Overall it's a really good product to take on an outdoor adventure or even for daily use when water quality is unknown. The price is on the high side but you do get what you paid for in my honest opinion. safe water anywhere.
    Images in this review
    Customer image
    Customer image
    12 people found this helpful
    Helpful
     Report abuse

    Top reviews from other countries

    Translate all reviews to English
    Abdel
    2.0 out of 5 stars Expensive
    Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 23, 2021
    Color: BlackStyle: BottleVerified Purchase
    Report abuse
    C3pO
    5.0 out of 5 stars Gourde de belle facture
    Reviewed in France on December 11, 2021
    Color: BlackStyle: BottleVerified Purchase
    One person found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Translate review to English
    Andy
    5.0 out of 5 stars aucun regret pour cet achat ...
    Reviewed in France on June 8, 2022
    Color: BlackStyle: BottleVerified Purchase
    Report abuse
    Translate review to English
    Tornix
    5.0 out of 5 stars Nickel!
    Reviewed in France on August 20, 2021
    Color: BlackStyle: BottleVerified Purchase
    One person found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Translate review to English
    S
    5.0 out of 5 stars Parfait
    Reviewed in France on July 29, 2021
    Color: BlackStyle: BottleVerified Purchase
    One person found this helpful
     Report abuse
    Translate review to English