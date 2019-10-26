- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Light Therapy Lamp, Miroco UV Free 10000 Lux Brightness, Timer Function, Touch Control, Standing Bracket, for Home/Office Use
- Full Spectrum Light: The light therapy lamp delivers bright light at up to 10,000 lux to provide you with your daily boost of sunshine
- Safe for Eyes & Skin: UV Free LED-No light pollution, no radiation, lasts longer than fluorescent bulbs
- 3 Modes at Finger Touch: Choose the most effective brightness for your needs at the touch of a finger
- Built-In Timer: Re-energize yourself by setting an automatic timer from 10-60min in 10 minute intervals; long press any button 1.5s to cancel timing function
- Portable Design: Compact size with foldable bracket makes the lamp easy to store and carry; fits next to your laptop, on the kitchen counter, on your cubicle desk, and elsewhere
From the manufacturer
Miroco - Harness of The Energetic Power of Natural Light
Miroco UV-Free 10000 Lux LED Therapy Light
UV-Free Light Therapy Lamp with 10000 Lux brightness, 3 Brightness Modes at Finger Touch, 6 Timer Settings, Compact Silhouette.
- Light Source: LED
- Brightness Levels: 3
- Brightness: 10000 lux (4in away from eyes)
- Color Temperature: 6500K
- Timer: 10-60 minutes
Multiple Handy Setups
The detachable stand can be used for vertical and horizontal positioning and tilted in various angles to suit every unique enviroment. With its compact size, you can also easily bring the lamp along when travelling or going to work.
Brightness Modes at Finger Touch
Cool finger touch with three available light modes: light, warm, bright. The touch button allows for easy switching and comfortable regulation in any situation.
Start with 10 Minutes
Find the most comfortable distance and angle (make sure the light is facing your eyes, but avoid looking directly into the light). We recommend starting with 10 minutes, and then gradually increasing your usage to 30 minutes to 1 hour daily until you find a time that is most effective for you.
Product description
Product Description:
Daylight
Features the same 6500K color temperature of natural sunlight to help fight winter blues, jet lag, work shift.
Technical Specifications:
Light Source: LED
Brightness Levels: 3
Brightness: 10000 lux
Voltage: AC 100-240V 50 / 60Hz
Dimensions: 6.3 x 1.57 x 7.87 in
Color Temperature: 6500K What’s in the Box:
1 x Miroco Light Therapy Lamp (Model: MI-CL003)
1 x Power Adapter
1 x User Guide
Quick User Guide
1) Turn it on:
Place the light on the stand, set up in a convenient location like a desk or table top and turn it on.
2) Adjust: Find a comfortable distance where you are facing the lamp, but not look directly into it.
3) Re-Energize: When adjusting the brightness, we suggest using a low brightness level for a period 10 minute at first use.
Product details
- Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
- Product Dimensions : 6.3 x 1.57 x 7.87 inches; 15 Ounces
- Department : Womens
- Date First Available : January 28, 2019
- Manufacturer : Miroco
- ASIN : B07PJWVC9S
-
Best Sellers Rank:
#497 in Health & Household (See Top 100 in Health & Household)
- #1 in Light Therapy Products
- Customer Reviews:
Customer reviews
Top reviews from the United States
Upon watching it tumble from my hands and down three flights of stairs to a tiled landing on its second day with me, I decided this was a good one. Still worked. Three Flights of Stairs. Tiled Landing. Tumble. Didn't even result in a chip of plastic getting knocked loose only to rattle forevermore on the inside (you know what I'm talking about).
So, on top of being durable, it's lightweight and small build makes it easy to pack and take along on a trip without getting in the way. And best of all, it has helped my mood immensely. As I sit here writing this in Wisconsin in December, where the sun sets a bit after 4pm and rises after I'm already at work, I feel energized and... well, not horribly depressed.
So buy it. Go on. Your cart looks far too lonely up there. It'll feel better if you give it a lightbox. Just like you will.
