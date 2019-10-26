I just want to start out by saying that this is NOT a paid review. I bought this light box with my own money and choose to leave a review. I suffer from SAD in the winter time and also depression. I bought this light because I was having a hard time with sleeping but also just my mood duinrg winter. I love somewhere that is dark when you go to work and dark when you come home for 7ish months out of the year. (we have long Winters). I've been using it for about 4 days now and I am still on the lowest light setting (there are 3 but they're all super bright!) And I started off the first two days on 10mins then the other two days on 20mins. I have it away from my face because being too close caused me to be super nauseous the first morning, which is normal based upon the research I did. So make sure you have it away from you far enough that it isn't causing any side effects. Never look into the light. I can cause damage. It's easy to use. The size is about the same as a tablet and the screen is touch screen. It's a little bkxy in the back but nothing crazy. I have it on my book shelf next to my bed and it does just fine. The box shuts off automatically when your time is up. I keep mine plugged in and have no issues. If you do that the on/of button stays illuminated but that's it. This box has made me more alert and awake in the mornings. I no longer feel like I'm dragging and foggy/sleepy. I used to take melatonin year round but since using this light box my sleeping schedule is back to normal. I get tired around 8-9pm and then when I wake up at 5am, I get coffee and sit in front of my box for 20mins and I'm awake 😍 get this box if you are needing it. I can't speak for any negative reviews, however, I can say that of you get this light box and there is something wrong or you don't like it, send it back. Amazon is great at returns! Hope this helps you in choosing what to purchase. Oh, one last thing, I also bought this specific brand because of the reviews but I am finding that items with the "Amazon choice" have proven to be better quality for your money. This is worth the money and whenever my light box dies, I'll be buying a this same one!