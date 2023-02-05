LIGHTSHARE 18 Inch Cherry Blossom Bonsai Tree, 48 LED Lights, 24V UL Listed Adapter Included, Metal Base, Warm White Lights, Ideal as Night Lights, Home Gift Idea

Love it, especially now that the Christmas tree and lights have been put away for the season. Adds a lovely evening glow to my living room. Not much to look at when it's turned off, but looks great turned on and glowing at night! The lights at the tip of the branches are lovely flower petals, unlike some other similar products that are just a plain bulb. Also comes with a convenient "push button" attachment on the cord to easily turn it on or off. The electrical cord is plenty long enough to reach a nearby outlet.