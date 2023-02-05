Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Returns
LIGHTSHARE 18 Inch Cherry Blossom Bonsai Tree, 48 LED Lights, 24V UL Listed Adapter Included, Metal Base, Warm White Lights, Ideal as Night Lights, Home Gift Idea

Warm White

Enhance your purchase

Brand LIGHTSHARE
Color Warm White
Product Dimensions 4.7"D x 4.7"W x 18"H
Light Source Type LED
Finish Type Painted

About this item

  • Cherry Blossom Bonsai Tree, 18'' height, equipped with 48 LED lights; Warm White LEDs provide a warm glow
  • Upgrade Power Supply: 24V adapter; built-in LED lights are topped with rubber-constructed cherry blossoms giving off a soft, warm aura eco-friendly, energy-Saving and Safe, so you can use it wherever you want
  • Adjustable: Satisfy DIY need with the adjustable branches. You can bend the branches and the tree into any shape or more natural tree shape as you like. Build up exclusive tree light for yourself.
  • Application: Ideal for indoor decoration or use as nightlight.Perfect for home, bedroom, living room, balcony, balcony window, office room, children's room, restaurant, porch, pavilion, shelf, for Christmas, New Year, parties, birthday parties, wedding ceremony, dinner party decoration.
  • Items can be returned for refund within 30 days of purchase in most cases. Please contact the seller Lightshare via Amazon message for return inquiry.
See more product details

Product Description

A brand that is driven by passion and innovation

Lightshare is a professional manufacturer specializing in decoration lights,driven by passion and innovation. We have our own team and factory for R&D, adequate productivity which makes it possible to provide high qaulity products at affordable costs. At Lightshare, we believe that everyone should enjoy a creative life and well-being.

LIGHTSHARE 18 Inch Cherry Blossom Bonsai Tree, 48 LED Lights, 24V UL Listed Adapter Included, Metal Base, Warm White Lights, Ideal as Night Lights, Home Gift Idea

Top reviews from the United States

5.0 out of 5 stars Nice ambient Light
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on February 5, 2023
Color: Warm White Verified Purchase
Stephanie Kay
4.0 out of 5 stars Pretty, But It Flickers
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on February 10, 2023
Color: RGB (Red, Green, Blue) Verified Purchase
Stephanie Kay
4.0 out of 5 stars Pretty, But It Flickers
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on February 10, 2023
The tree itself, while not the highest material quality, is beautiful. It gives an ethereal glow and ambiance to the room. The branches are very bendable and can be easily manipulated into the shape you want. The remote works well, but there are not a lot of pattern options. My unit unfortunately flickers on and off about once a minute, which is distracting. I may have just gotten a dud with a short or something, but I may have to return it. :/
Janet Portnoy
5.0 out of 5 stars Love it!
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 30, 2023
Color: Warm White Verified Purchase
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on February 4, 2023
Color: Warm White Verified Purchase
S. Swearingin
5.0 out of 5 stars Soft light
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on February 9, 2023
Color: Warm White Verified Purchase
CDB
5.0 out of 5 stars Lovely, soft lighting
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 30, 2023
Color: Warm White Verified Purchase
Stacie
5.0 out of 5 stars More beautiful than expected!
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 20, 2023
Color: Warm White Verified Purchase
tahani wolkiewicz
5.0 out of 5 stars Love it😍
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 29, 2023
Color: RGB (Red, Green, Blue) Verified Purchase