LIGHTSHARE 18 Inch Cherry Blossom Bonsai Tree, 48 LED Lights, 24V UL Listed Adapter Included, Metal Base, Warm White Lights, Ideal as Night Lights, Home Gift Idea

Brand
LIGHTSHARE
Color
Warm White
Product Dimensions
4.7"D x 4.7"W x 18"H
Light Source Type
LED
Finish Type
Painted
About this item
Cherry Blossom Bonsai Tree, 18'' height, equipped with 48 LED lights; Warm White LEDs provide a warm glow
Upgrade Power Supply: 24V adapter; built-in LED lights are topped with rubber-constructed cherry blossoms giving off a soft, warm aura eco-friendly, energy-Saving and Safe, so you can use it wherever you want
Adjustable: Satisfy DIY need with the adjustable branches. You can bend the branches and the tree into any shape or more natural tree shape as you like. Build up exclusive tree light for yourself.
Application: Ideal for indoor decoration or use as nightlight.Perfect for home, bedroom, living room, balcony, balcony window, office room, children's room, restaurant, porch, pavilion, shelf, for Christmas, New Year, parties, birthday parties, wedding ceremony, dinner party decoration.
Items can be returned for refund within 30 days of purchase in most cases. Please contact the seller Lightshare via Amazon message for return inquiry.
Lightshare is a professional manufacturer specializing in decoration lights,driven by passion and innovation. We have our own team and factory for R&D, adequate productivity which makes it possible to provide high qaulity products at affordable costs. At Lightshare, we believe that everyone should enjoy a creative life and well-being.
Specifications:
Cherry Blossom:48 pcs
Height: 18''
Base Size:4.7'' x 4.7''
Light color: Warm white
Note: The flowers are removable
18'' Cherry Blossom bonsai with 48LED lights
Build up exclusive tree light for yourself
The Cherry Blossom bonsai satisfies DIY need with the adjustable branches. You can bend the branches and the tree into any shape or more natural tree shape as you like.
This attractive appearance is ideal for indoor decoration or use as night, fits for table, bar, night light, both for summer and Christmas, every-day and holiday, always bring you the magic feeling.
Adjustable Branches & Easy-Decorating
24V adapter, UL certification
LED bulbs stay cool to touch after long-time use, not easy to scald
4.0 out of 5 stars
Pretty, But It Flickers
Reviewed in the United States on February 10, 2023
The tree itself, while not the highest material quality, is beautiful. It gives an ethereal glow and ambiance to the room. The branches are very bendable and can be easily manipulated into the shape you want. The remote works well, but there are not a lot of pattern options. My unit unfortunately flickers on and off about once a minute, which is distracting. I may have just gotten a dud with a short or something, but I may have to return it. :/
First of all - what remote control? I did not get one. The lamp itself comes in a compact box with all the branches tightly wound so you have to gently pull them apart and shape them however you want. You also have to attach the tree itself to the base. I used a pliers to snug it down nice and tight. However, once you've done these two simple things the lamp itself is very pretty and gives off a nice gentle glow. Bright enough to walk around in but not so bright as to blind. Great mood lighting.
4.0 out of 5 stars
Love it, especially now that the Christmas tree and lights have been put away for the season. Adds a lovely evening glow to my living room. Not much to look at when it's turned off, but looks great turned on and glowing at night! The lights at the tip of the branches are lovely flower petals, unlike some other similar products that are just a plain bulb. Also comes with a convenient "push button" attachment on the cord to easily turn it on or off. The electrical cord is plenty long enough to reach a nearby outlet.
I Iove it. Very beautifully made. I like the fact that you can mold it to your own design. Mine , when the light is not on, looks like a sculpture. When on, it's a piece that attract the eyes towards that corner and my art pieces on the wall. Simply perfect!
No remote. The Cherry Blossom light is beautiful in the evening! It is lovely all the time, but beautiful in twilight. The on/off button is easy to use! (I have arthritis). It is both bright and soft light. It was difficult for me to get onto the stand, I had help. My hallway is lovely.
The brightness of this was so much more beautiful where it was placed in My Home. I leave it on all night instead of leaving a kitchen light on. It’s just beautiful and goes with everything in my home and matches my Decour just lovely. I’m sure I will buy more for gifts.