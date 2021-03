I was looking forward to using this lap desk for a while. However, my gripe is that the material, although lightweight, feels very flimsy which is most prominent when I use the handle to carry it around. For this reason, I feel anxiety transporting it, knowing that creases are being made and that it's a matter of time before the handle starts to look all chewed up. I would rather have a product that feels like it would last a little longer than this one, especially with all the handling it's gonna endure. Also, the material doesn't have much grip, so when I put the laptop at the right angle for my wrists, the laptop keeps sliding forward towards me. I'll have to find a way to keep it in place. Argggg!