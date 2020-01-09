$279.99
& FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition and get a full refund: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com.
Linksys WHW0303 Velop Mes... has been added to your Cart
Include Add a Protection Plan:
Add to your order

4 Year Office Equipment Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(160)
  • No deductibles or added costs. Parts, labor and shipping included.
  • Power surge covered from day one. Other breakdowns covered after the manufacturer's warranty expires.
  • Includes 24/7 tech support - setup, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • File a claim online or by phone 24/7. If we can't repair it, we'll replace it or reimburse the purchase price with an Amazon e-gift card.
  • Plans are only valid for new or certified refurbished products purchased in the last 30 days with no pre-existing damage. Protection plan documents will be delivered via email within 24 hours of purchase.
Learn more

3 Year Office Equipment Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(25)
  • No deductibles or added costs. Parts, labor and shipping included.
  • Power surge covered from day one. Other breakdowns covered after the manufacturer's warranty expires.
  • Includes 24/7 tech support - setup, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • File a claim online or by phone 24/7. If we can't repair it, we'll replace it or reimburse the purchase price with an Amazon e-gift card.
  • Plans are only valid for new or certified refurbished products purchased in the last 30 days with no pre-existing damage. Protection plan documents will be delivered via email within 24 hours of purchase.
Learn more
Other Sellers on Amazon
Add to Cart
$279.98
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: SamuraiSalesLLC
Add to Cart
$279.99
+ $3.15 shipping
Sold by: South West Wholesale
Add to Cart
$335.90
& FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: Bitsnbites1
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon

Linksys WHW0303 Velop Mesh Router (Tri-Band Home Mesh WiFi System for Whole-Home WiFi Mesh Network) 3-Pack, White

by Linksys
4.0 out of 5 stars 3,065 ratings
List Price $499.97
Deal of the Day: $279.99 & FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition and get a full refund: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Ends in 11h 20m 27s
Deal has ended
You Save: $219.98 (44%)
Note: Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
Free Amazon tech support included
What's Tech Support?
In the event your product doesn’t work as expected, or you’d like someone to walk you through set-up, Amazon offers free tech support over the phone on eligible purchases for up to 90 days. Our technicians use the latest authorized manufacturer tools to help you troubleshoot issues.
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
3-Pack
Velop Tri-Band AC2200
White
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Coming Soon – Apple HomeKit Compatibility
  • Ideal for large, 5+ bedroom multi-story homes (upto 6,000 sq.ft.)
  • Provides fast, reliable WiFi coverage for 4K streaming, gaming and more
  • Connects to your existing modem from any ISP (replaces router)
  • Simple setup through the easy-to-use Linksys App.Processor: 716 MHz Quad Core
  • Tri-band connectivity speeds (867 + 867 + 400 Mbps per node)
Download Alexa for your Windows 10 PC for free
Experience the convenience of Alexa, now on your PC. Download now

Frequently bought together

  • Linksys WHW0303 Velop Mesh Router (Tri-Band Home Mesh WiFi System for Whole-Home WiFi Mesh Network) 3-Pack, White
  • +
  • Linksys Velop Mesh Router Wall Mount (Node Holder for Velop Whole Home Mesh WiFi System, Router Holder, Router Bracket) Fits AC Dual-Band/Tri-Band Velop Models
  • +
  • Linksys SE3008 8-Port Metallic Gigabit Switch
Total price: $349.46
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers. Show details
Buy the selected items together

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the manufacturer

Read more
Read more
1-2 Bedroom/Apartment/Single Story Home

Which WiFi system is best for your home?

One node is all you need for apartment or single story home. But if you encounter interference from your neighbors' WiFi, simply add a second node.

1-2 Bedroom/Apartment/Single Story Home

Apartment/Single Story Home

Modern single family homes

Modern Single Family Homes

Multi Story homes

Multi Story Homes

Large/Ranch Style homes

Large/Ranch Style Homes

Read more
velop velop velop
Linksys Velop AC Dual-Band Mesh WiFi System Linksys Velop AC Tri-Band Mesh WiFi System Linksys Velop AX Tri-Band Mesh WiFi System
# of Nodes 3-Pack 3-Pack 2-Pack
WiFi Type AC (WiFi 5) AC (WiFi 5) AX (WiFi 6)
WiFi Speed 1.3 Gbps (Dual-Band) 2.2 Gbps (Tri-Band) 5.3 Gbps (Tri-Band)
Covered Devices 45+ 60+ 100+
WiFi Coverage 4,500 sq. ft. 6,000 sq. ft. 6,000 sq. ft.
LAN Ports 6 (2 per node) 6 (2 per node) 10 (5 per node)
USB Ports - - 2 (1 per node)
Simple Setup with Linksys App
MU-MIMO Technology
BSS Coloring Technology - -

Product description

Size:3-Pack  |  Style:Velop Tri-Band AC2200  |  Color:White

Linksys Velop is the is the Tri Band Wi Fi system that works in perfect harmony to create a high range mesh network . Unlike traditional routers with range extenders, Velop's Tri Band Wi Fi system is connection points that provide 100 percent Internet speed throughout your home. By utilizing wireless mesh networking for whole home Wi Fi, Velop delivers the freedom of reliable, secure, seamless connectivity throughout your home and outside. Each Node increases Wi Fi range 2,000 sq. ft. with this 3 pack delivering Wi Fi up to 6,000 square feet – and you can continue to add more Nodes to grow your mesh network. It features simple app based setup using the Linksys App, which also keeps you informed of your network status and solves any Wi Fi interruptions.

Product information

Size:3-Pack  |  Style:Velop Tri-Band AC2200  |  Color:White

Technical Details

Collapse all
Summary : Screen Size, Screen Resolution, Graphics Coprocessor, Graphics Card RAM
Other Technical Details

Technical Specification

Specification Sheet [pdf ]
User Guide [pdf ]

Additional Information

Warranty & Support

Amazon.com Return Policy:You may return any new computer purchased from Amazon.com that is "dead on arrival," arrives in damaged condition, or is still in unopened boxes, for a full refund within 30 days of purchase. Amazon.com reserves the right to test "dead on arrival" returns and impose a customer fee equal to 15 percent of the product sales price if the customer misrepresents the condition of the product. Any returned computer that is damaged through customer misuse, is missing parts, or is in unsellable condition due to customer tampering will result in the customer being charged a higher restocking fee based on the condition of the product. Amazon.com will not accept returns of any desktop or notebook computer more than 30 days after you receive the shipment. New, used, and refurbished products purchased from Marketplace vendors are subject to the returns policy of the individual vendor.
Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here. [PDF ]

Feedback

If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Important information

Legal Disclaimer
This product contains chemicals known to the State of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm.
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.0 out of 5 stars
4 out of 5
3,065 customer ratings
5 star
63%
4 star
12%
3 star
5%
2 star
5%
1 star
15%

2,852 customer reviews

M. Y. 'Photographer | Tech Pro | Outdoor Enthusiast'Top Contributor: Photography
HALL OF FAMETOP 50 REVIEWERVINE VOICE
4.0 out of 5 stars Excellent coverage and some advanced functionality available
January 9, 2020
Size: 3-PackStyle: Velop Tri-Band AC2200Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
Read more
1,096 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Marissa K.
2.0 out of 5 stars A truly regrettable decision. . .
September 8, 2017
Size: 2-PackStyle: Velop Tri-Band AC2200Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
Read more
411 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Maverick
3.0 out of 5 stars Orbi vs Velop vs Google wifi
December 2, 2018
Size: 3-PackStyle: Velop Tri-Band AC2200Color: WhiteVerified Purchase
Read more
108 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: home wifi, wifi routers for home, access control system, network access point, network connection, networking router

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.