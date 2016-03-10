Other Sellers on Amazon
Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet
- Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
- 10.25-inch Skillet can saute, sear, fry, bake and stir fry
- L 16.125, W- 10.688, H- 2-Inches
- Pre-Seasoned and ready-to-use, Superior heat retention and even cooking
- Sturdy handle with hole for hanging when not in use, complemented by helper handle
- Made in the USA
From the manufacturer
Saute, sear, fry, bake and stir fry to heart’s content
Use & Care:
While the skillet comes pre-seasoned to prevent food from sticking, it works best when sprayed or lightly coated with vegetable oil before use. After cooking, we recommend cleaning with a stiff nylon brush and hot water. Using soap or the dishwasher is not recommended, and harsh detergents should never be used. Towel dry immediately cleaning and apply a light coating of oil to utensil while it is still warm.
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast-Iron Skillet
Pre-seasoned skillet is ready-to-use right out of the box
The black patina given to the cookware by the factory seasoning process is, in fact, vegetable oil that has been baked into a piece of cookware that has emerged from an individual sand mold. This coating of oil is a functional application and not a cosmetic application. The cookware is hanging as it rides through the electrostatic sprayer and commercial conveyor ovens at very high temperatures. This allows the oil to penetrate deeply into the pores of the iron which creates an easy release finish. As a result of this process, you may see a blister or bubble of oil at the southern-most point or at the end of the handle of the cookware piece. If visible, it will rub or flake off with your finger, leaving a brown spot. Don’t worry, it’s not rust but a seasoned spot that is brown, indicative of the varnish stage of seasoning. As a matter of fact, this is the color of home seasoned iron until it has been used several times. The brown spot will turn black with use.
Product Highlights
Multi-Functional Cookware
The right tool for searing, sauteing, simmering, braising, baking, roasting, and frying.
Made of Cast-Iron
Cast-Iron is a form of cookware developed over a millennia ago remains as popular today as when it was used to prepare meals hundreds of years ago. Cast Iron is one of only two metals compatible with induction stovetops. Unparalleled in heat retention and even heating.
Can Be Used With A Variety of Heat Sources
At home in the oven, on the stove, on the grill or over the campfire. Skillet may be used on various heat sources including gas, electric, induction and ceramic-glass top stoves and ovens. When using on glass stove tops, be careful not to slide the cookware around as it's possible to scratch the surface. Seasoned cast iron can also be used on the grill or outdoor fire and coals for camp cooking. Begin heating cookware on low and slowly bring heat up to medium or medium/high. Always remove cookware from the stovetop after cooking.
Features:
- Made of cast iron
- Assist handles for easier handling
- Pre-seasoned and ready-to-use
- Multi-functional cookware
- Virtual non-stick surface
- Words with induction stove tops
- Brutally tough for decades of cooking
Eco-Responsibility
Lodge is a zero hazardous waste stream foundry. Lodge designed a vegetable oil recycler for the seasoning process to reduce waste and unusable oil is recycled and used as biodiesel generator. Lodge uses recycled and biodegradable packing materials. Reuse of foundry sand used in the casting process is recycled and unusable sand, works to purify the water of the local streams and planting trees to improve air quality and beautification.
The Clean Water and Air Acts of 1970 led American companies to install new equipment to meet the pollution control laws. Not only did the updates meet the requirements of the Clean Air and Water legislation, by 1976 our automated processes produced as many molds in an hour as one man’s daily productivity 30 years earlier.
With the switch from antiquated electric furnaces to more efficient induction furnaces, 1991 proved to be a pivotal juncture in the green standards of Lodge Manufacturing Company. The use of magnetic energy to produce heat changed our status from a Large Quantity Generator of Hazardous Waste to a Small Quantity Generator, and we received the 1994 Tennessee Governor’s Award for Excellence in Hazardous Waste Reduction.
100 years & still cooking. ..
Lodge is the oldest family-owned cookware foundry in America. Since 1896, the Lodge family has been casting premium iron cookware at our Tennessee foundry. Starting with raw materials and finishing with our seasoning process, we continue to improve on the highest quality standards that go into every piece we make. As the sole American manufacturer of cast iron cookware, we are proud to carry on the legacy started by founder Joseph Lodge. Lodge doesn't just make cast iron; we make heirlooms that bring people together for generations.
Two historic events—the introduction of foundry seasoned cast iron cookware and the recent expansion of our foundry—represent dynamic examples of Lodge Manufacturing Company’s century-plus commitment to product innovation and investment in new equipment and technologies.
Seasoned cast iron propelled Lodge from the position of a regional manufacturer to the national stage, with Good Housekeeping presenting a 'Good Buy' Award for the product enhancement. Our appearance on the national stage expanded throughout the first decade of the new century, with record sales leading Lodge to the largest expansion in our history.
While we are proud of our recent history, there is a backstory. So travel with us to the small town of South Pittsburg, Tennessee at the end of the 19th Century. Nestled at the base of the Appalachian Mountain’s Cumberland Plateau and on the banks of the Tennessee River, the town was abuzz with new opportunities.
In 1896 Joseph Lodge began a cast iron foundry, named in honor of his minister, Rev. Joseph Hayden Blacklock. Family owned, our origins were humble and our products varied, from stoves, to skillets and kitchen sinks.
As each decade passed, Lodge developed a business model to continually update and improve equipment and foundry practices. Work was labor intensive, with all of our cookware poured and cleaned by hand.
The 1950s saw the installation new molding machinery, mechanized sand delivery systems, the construction of a gas fired aluminum furnace to cast patterns for the production of sand mold impressions and a machine to clean castings.
When the introduction of new cookware metals and coatings increased competition in the 1960s, Lodge countered with a Disamatic automatic molding machine. Two years later, Lodge added an electric furnace to operate the Disamatic molding and pouring system, outpacing the capacity of the coke-fired cupola, at lower cost.
After in the introduction of seasoned cast iron cookware, Lodge broke ground for our foundry expansion. With completion of the first phase in the fall of 2014, the expansion includes a new melt system, an additional pouring/molding line and most importantly—new American jobs!
In more ways than he could have ever imagined, Joseph Lodge would not recognize the business he started over a century ago. Lodge continues to be family owned and we are the sole manufacturer of cast iron cookware in US, producing over 120 different foundry seasoned cast iron items for worldwide gourmet, outdoor and restaurant markets.
More importantly, Lodge Manufacturing Company is universally accepted as the world leader in the cast iron cookware category.
Product description
Product Description
The Lodge Cast Iron 10.25-inch Skillet is a multi-functional cookware that works wonders with slow-cooking recipes and all your favorite foods. Fry up a mess of catfish, roast a chicken, or bake an apple crisp in this generous 10.25-inch pan that features two handles for heavy lifting and two subtle side lips for pouring. Cast iron loves a campfire, a stovetop, or an oven, and can slow-cook foods without scorching. It retains heat well so you can sear meat at higher temperatures and will keep your delicious meals warm for a long time. Whether used in a kitchen or camp, theses virtually indestructible cookware should last for generations. Made of cast iron, this Skillet evenly distributes heat from the bottom through the sidewalls. Sporting a stylish black color, the cast iron Skillet looks good in most kitchens and it doubles up as an excellent source of nutritional iron. Cast Iron, like your grandmother used, still ranks as one of the best cooking utensils ever made. It gives you a nearly non-stick surface, without the possible harmful fumes generated by preheating chemically treated nonstick cookware. The American-based company, Lodge, has been fine-tuning its construction of rugged, cast-iron cookware for more than a century.
Amazon.com
The American-based company Lodge has been fine-tuning its construction of rugged, cast-iron cookware for more than a century. No other metal is as long-lasting and works as well for spreading and retaining heat evenly during cooking. Lodge's Logic line of cookware comes factory pre-seasoned with the company's vegetable oil formula, and is ready to use right out of the box. After cooking, simply scrub the cast iron with a stiff brush and hot water, no soap, and dry immediately.
Breakfast in particular somehow tastes extra hearty when cooked in a heavy cast-iron skillet. Cast iron loves a campfire, a stovetop, or an oven, and can slow-cook foods without scorching and sear meat at higher temperatures. A good all-purpose size at 10-1/4 inches in diameter and 2 inches deep, this skillet can fry up eggs, pancakes, steaks, chicken, hamburgers, and can bake desserts and casseroles as well. A helper handle aids in lifting, and the looped primary handle allows hanging. Two side spouts pour off grease or juice. Even though the pan comes pre-seasoned, applying a little vegetable oil before use helps prevent food from sticking. Whether used in a kitchen or camp, this virtually indestructible pan should last for generations and is covered by a lifetime warranty. --Ann BieriSee all Product description
Customer reviews
Top customer reviews
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
I needed a new skillet and decided to go with another iron skillet and purchase this one from Amazon. It arrived in a couple of days and in perfect condition. As with all my cast iron I treated it the same way out of the box. I scrubbed it with hot water and coarse kosher salt, rinsed, then set on a burner and turned the burner on low, then gradually increased the heat until fully dry. While the pan is hot, I take a little bit of Crisco Shortening (about a tablespoon) and drop it in the pan, using a pasty brush I spread the melted shortening over the full interior surface, then I take a paper towel and wipe out any excess (but not too dry you want it to have a slight sheen to it), then I rub the outside of the pan, including the handle, sides and bottom. *note* Do this every time you've used your cast iron cookware, and you will never be disappointed in its performance.
NEVER - Use soap or detergent on your iron cookware you'll ruin the seasoning with soap. If you do have a sticking when the pan has cooled add hot water only, allow to soak for about 15 minutes or so and clean as usual. Properly cared for your cookware should last your lifetime, be virtually non-stick and extremely low maintenance.
NEVER - Allow your cookware to air dry. This will cause rust and you will most likely need to scrub with steel wool, rinse, dry and re-season and you may to repeat this process many times to return it to a desirable condition.
Iron cookware can crack if exposed to extreme temperature changes / hot to cold. Food should never be stored in iron, it is for cooking and serving from within a short time period only.
I hope my long winded review/comment has helped in some way. I love my iron skillets. I'll be back for more pieces.
If you're going to get only one piece of Lodge cast iron, get this one (and the GC12 glass lid too -- you'll need it).
How to make your Lodge ironware (almost) non-stick:
A) Season your cast iron:
1) Scrub the cooking surface thoroughly with Brillo or S.O.S, and hot water. If the finish is damaged, sand it with coarse sandpaper, then use Brillo. Scrub the non-cooking surfaces with soap and hot water. Dry completely, and never use soap again.
2) Rub the inside of pan with a light coating of solid vegetable shortening (Crisco). Remove excess.
3) Put upside-down on the top rack of a cold oven. Put foil on the bottom rack to catch any drippings.
4) Turn on oven to 500°. When oven reaches temperature, set timer for 90 minutes. If it smells funny, don’t worry, turn on a fan.
5) When time is up, turn oven off, and let pan cool completely in the oven.
6) Repeat steps 2 - 5 three more times, for a total of 4 treatments. Yes, it’ll take two days, but believe me – it’s worth it!
8) When you’re all done (if it’s a new pan, it’ll be a beautiful glossy black), rub in a little vegetable oil, and you’re good to go.
B) Using your cast iron:
1) Always preheat the pan. On the stovetop, start with low heat, and turn it up gradually. Don’t put your food in until the pan is good and hot – a drop of water should dance around. There’s something about putting food in a cold or lukewarm pan that makes it stick. If you’re using butter, set the heat a little lower – butter can scorch and leave a residue.
2) Cook with a little olive oil – it’s good for you. A newly seasoned pan needs a little extra oil the first few times. Use a flexible metal spatula with a thin straight edge, and scrape the pan as you turn the food.
3) Clean while still warm – use running hot water, and a stiff nylon or fiber brush. A nylon scratchy pad or a chain-mail scrubber work OK, but the brush gets most everything (I got mine for a buck at Kmart, and it has a useful scraper edge). For hardcore dried-on stuff, put water in the pan and boil it for 10 minutes or so before scrubbing. If you’ve done all of the above, however, this will almost never happen -- the only time I have to do it is when I forget to clean the pan before it cools. I read that adding salt to the boiling water helps. If you have a fiber brush, scrub while it's boiling, but don't try it with a nylon brush! Dry thoroughly, rub in just a little oil, wipe clean with a paper towel, and you’re ready for next time.
Backstory: I wrecked the finish on both pieces of my Lodge combo-cooker (LCC3) – I thought I could make a smooth hard surface by seasoning them with the pan right-side-up in the oven, with extra shortening. WRONG! What I got resembled the surface of Mars, and it was sticky, so I had to sand. I have several Lodge pieces, and I have sanded only the two damaged combo pans. Brillo works fine on everything else. It may not even be necessary to season it four times, but it’s what I do.
I fry up potatoes, onions and garlic with half a tablespoon of oil, and when they’re cooked I throw on eggs and shredded cheese – no sticking. Same deal with eggs-over-easy – a little dab of butter for flavor (or none at all), no sticking. Cornbread in the small frypan, chili or rice & beans in the Dutch oven, chicken or steak on the grill pan – doesn’t matter, very little sticks to the pan, and nothing that doesn’t come off with hot water and a quick scrub. Tomato-based stuff (chili) will degrade the finish, so you may have to re-season that pot from time to time.
I love my Lodge cast iron, and I use it for practically everything. About the only time I use my stainless these days is to cook pasta or rice, or to heat up soup or sauce. My favorite veggies are the ones I sauté on the cast iron – fresh spinach with a little olive oil and some lemon pepper, yeah baby! Cook up a complete summer meal in 15 minutes in one pan: cubed red potato for 5 or 6 minutes; then add onion, garlic, and red bell pepper for about 3 minutes; then thin-sliced summer squash; then a handful of raw cashews and some mushrooms. When everything’s cooked, stir in fresh diced tomatoes. Add shredded cheese if you want. Whoa.
I’m a cast-iron cook and proud of it. Food tastes better, and it looks better, too – every time I cook something, I want to take a picture. I leave the 12" on my stove (I use it almost every time I cook), and everyone who comes in my kitchen asks about it. I’ve even made a convert or two –Teflon kills parrots, after all (Google it), so how can it be anything but bad for us?
Rock on, Lodge, and thank you. My grandchildren are going to squabble over who gets Pop-pop’s cast iron!
I first bought the 12" cast iron and returned to buy the 8", too. I love these pans. To season the pan (yes, it is pre-seasoned, but...if you want the BEST non-stick pan...) just coat the pan with a light coating of cooking oil and put it in the oven (upside down) at 450 for 20 minutes. Then, turn the oven off and let the pan cool off. That's it! If you want to get really fancy, repeat this process 2-3 times. You'll have to chase a fried egg around the pan! Slippery!!
I have owned the pans for several months and these are the only pans I cook in now. They really hold the heat, and they really are non-stick...especially if you season them.
Yes, the pans are heavy, but you'll get used to it. I use these pans on the stove top and in the oven. The best part is when a recipe requires cooking in a pan and then transferring the contents into bakeware, so it can be placed in the oven. Nope! I just slide my cast iron pan into the oven and bake away!
Apparently, the cardinal sin of cast iron cookware is to not season it before use, regardless of whether it supposed to come...Read more