Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet

4.5 out of 5 stars 10,821 customer reviews
#1 Best Seller in Skillets
10.25"
    This fits your .
  • Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
  • 10.25-inch Skillet can saute, sear, fry, bake and stir fry
  • L 16.125, W- 10.688, H- 2-Inches
  • Pre-Seasoned and ready-to-use, Superior heat retention and even cooking
  • Sturdy handle with hole for hanging when not in use, complemented by helper handle
  • Made in the USA
Product description

Size:10.25"

Product Description

The Lodge Cast Iron 10.25-inch Skillet is a multi-functional cookware that works wonders with slow-cooking recipes and all your favorite foods. Fry up a mess of catfish, roast a chicken, or bake an apple crisp in this generous 10.25-inch pan that features two handles for heavy lifting and two subtle side lips for pouring. Cast iron loves a campfire, a stovetop, or an oven, and can slow-cook foods without scorching. It retains heat well so you can sear meat at higher temperatures and will keep your delicious meals warm for a long time. Whether used in a kitchen or camp, theses virtually indestructible cookware should last for generations. Made of cast iron, this Skillet evenly distributes heat from the bottom through the sidewalls. Sporting a stylish black color, the cast iron Skillet looks good in most kitchens and it doubles up as an excellent source of nutritional iron. Cast Iron, like your grandmother used, still ranks as one of the best cooking utensils ever made. It gives you a nearly non-stick surface, without the possible harmful fumes generated by preheating chemically treated nonstick cookware. The American-based company, Lodge, has been fine-tuning its construction of rugged, cast-iron cookware for more than a century.

Amazon.com

The American-based company Lodge has been fine-tuning its construction of rugged, cast-iron cookware for more than a century. No other metal is as long-lasting and works as well for spreading and retaining heat evenly during cooking. Lodge's Logic line of cookware comes factory pre-seasoned with the company's vegetable oil formula, and is ready to use right out of the box. After cooking, simply scrub the cast iron with a stiff brush and hot water, no soap, and dry immediately.

Breakfast in particular somehow tastes extra hearty when cooked in a heavy cast-iron skillet. Cast iron loves a campfire, a stovetop, or an oven, and can slow-cook foods without scorching and sear meat at higher temperatures. A good all-purpose size at 10-1/4 inches in diameter and 2 inches deep, this skillet can fry up eggs, pancakes, steaks, chicken, hamburgers, and can bake desserts and casseroles as well. A helper handle aids in lifting, and the looped primary handle allows hanging. Two side spouts pour off grease or juice. Even though the pan comes pre-seasoned, applying a little vegetable oil before use helps prevent food from sticking. Whether used in a kitchen or camp, this virtually indestructible pan should last for generations and is covered by a lifetime warranty. --Ann Bieri

See all Product description

Product information

Size:10.25"

Technical Specification

User Manual [pdf ]

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here [PDF ]

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

Top customer reviews

5.0 out of 5 stars Really a Great Purchase!!!! Love this Cast Iron Skillet!!
By Jan on March 10, 2016
Size: 10.25"|Verified Purchase
Read more
review image review image review image review image review image
77 comments| 1,001 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect!
By Kenneth J. Hill on May 10, 2017
Size: 10.25"|Verified Purchase
Read more
55 comments| 345 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 stars HOW TO MAKE YOUR LODGE PANS (ALMOST) COMPLETELY NON-STICK
By NomDePlume on August 4, 2014
Size: 12"|Verified Purchase
Read more
1414 comments| 319 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 stars LOVE IT!
By Lisa A. Hawkins on January 2, 2013
Size: 8"|Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
1414 comments| 526 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse

Most recent customer reviews

Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet
This item: Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet
