I agree with all the great 5 star reviews. So maybe I can offer some advice or helpful tips for better enjoyment of the grill.



Keep it oiled and it will get easier to clean with use.



I've used both lump and briquettes in it, both work well.



FOR QUICKER COOL DOWN,FUEL SAVINGS, AND LESS ASH!

Since it has no lid and dampers to smother out the coals.

After food is cooked, remove grill grate with Lodge Glove, oven mitt or tongs. Use a small fireplace shovel to scoop out the remaining hot coals. Place hot coals into an empty #10 can and snuff them out with a metal lid or cover. This way the remaining coals are spared for future use and the grill takes no more time to cool down than a cast iron Dutch oven. You'll have less ash to dump too. The used coals can be mixed in with a few fresh ones on the next cook or you may choose to wait until the can is full, and you'll have just about enough for a chimney worth, which all the fuel this little grill requires.



FOR EASIER CLEANING;

The bolts will fit either way, nuts to the inside or nuts to the outside. But if you will keep the nuts on the outside, sticking out the bottom, it will be easier to take apart later if needed for thorough cleaning. Because it is easier to attach a wrench to the nut if it is on the outside. Also ashes and grease drippings won't gum up the threads with crud. You may even want to consider replacing the nuts with wing nuts to eliminate the need for the 7/16" wrench.