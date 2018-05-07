Not Added
Other Sellers on Amazon
+ Free Shipping
+ Free Shipping
+ Free Shipping
Lodge Cast Iron Sportsman's Grill. Large Charcoal Hibachi-Style Grill for Picnics, Tailgaiting, Camping or Patio. Two Adjustable Heights.
|List Price:
|$145.00
|Price:
|
& FREE Shipping. Details
&
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
|You Save:
|$60.05 (41%)
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Cast Iron Sportsman's Grill. This rugged, charcoal hibachi-style grill is perfect for picnics, tailgating, camping, or patio. The Lodge Cast Iron Sportsman's Grill features a draft door that regulates heat. Coals are accessible behind a flip-down door. Grill has two adjustable heights.
- SEASONED COOKWARE. A good seasoning makes all the difference. Lodge seasons its cookware with 100% vegetable oil; no synthetic coatings or chemicals. The more you use your iron, the better the seasoning will get.
- MADE IN THE USA. Lodge has been making cast iron cookware in South Pittsburg, Tennessee (pop. 3,300) since 1896. With over 120 years of experience, their cast iron is known for its high quality design, lifetime durability, and cooking versatility.
- MAKE EVERY MEAL A MEMORY. Lodge knows that cooking is about more than just the food; it’s about the memories.
- FAMILY-OWNED. Lodge is more than just a business; it’s a family. The Lodge family founded the company in 1896, and they still own it today. From environmental responsibility to community development, their heads and hearts are rooted in America.
Frequently bought together
Save or upgrade with a similar grill
|Lodge Cast Iron Sportsman's Grill. Large Charcoal Hibachi-Style Grill for Picnics, Tailgaiting, Camping or Patio. Two Adjustable Heights.
|Weber 121020 Go-Anywhere Charcoal Grill
|Weber 741001 Original Kettle 22-Inch Charcoal Grill
|
Main cooking area
|153 in²
|160 in²
|363 in²
|
Side table
|No
|No
|No
|
Built-in lid thermometer
|No
|No
|No
|
Hinged cooking grates
|No
|Yes
|No
|
Gas ignition
|No
|No
|No
What other items do customers buy after viewing this item?
Customers also shopped for
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
From the manufacturer
Cast Iron Sportsman's Grill
This rugged, charcoal hibachi-style grill is perfect for picnics, tailgating, camping, or patio. The Lodge Cast Iron Sportsman's Grill features a draft door that regulates heat. Coals are accessible behind a flip-down door. Grill has two adjustable heights.
Product at a Glance
- Seasoned and ready to use for a natural, easy-release finish
- All cast iron construction is the right tool for the perfect sear
- Superior heat retention makes the most out of less charcoal
- Versatile size excels in the backyard, the backwoods, or the ballgame
- American craftsmanship offers unmatched toughness for decades of use
Why Buy Lodge Cast Iron
As the only full line of American-made cast iron cookware, Lodge boasts quality that has been unmatched for over a century. Even heating, a natural easy-release finish, versatility and durability are the hallmarks of our great cookware. We don't just make cast iron; we make heirlooms that bring people together for generations.
About Lodge Cast Iron
Founded in 1896, the Lodge family has been making high quality cookware and accessories for over a century. Lodge Cast Iron operates two foundries on the banks of the Tennessee River in the small town of South Pittsburg, Tennessee; a town Lodge is proud to call home. The company is built on family values, American history, and high quality cookware. All Lodge seasoned cast iron and carbon steel cookware is proudly made in the USA, meaning you’ll get craftsmanship that has been passed down through generations.
Cooking And Caring For Your Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron
Caring for your cast iron doesn’t have to be complicated. Lodge cookware comes already seasoned and ready to use, so you can make your family's favorite recipes right away. You can use it on any heat source, from the stove top to the campfire (just not the microwave!). The more you use it, the better the seasoning will get.
- Wash cast iron by hand with mild soap or none at all.
- Dry promptly and thoroughly with a lint-free cloth or paper towel.
- Rub with a very light layer of vegetable oil, preferably while the cookware is still warm.
- Hang or store cookware in a dry place.
Compare with similar items
|
|
Marsh Allen 30052AMZ Kay Home Product's Cast Iron Hibachi Charcoal Grill, 10 by 18-Inch
|
Weber 121020 Go-Anywhere Charcoal Grill
|
Broil King 911470 Keg 5000 Kamado Grill, 18.5-IN Diameter, Metallic Charcoal
|
ISUMER Charcoal Grill Barbecue Portable BBQ - Stainless Steel Folding BBQ Kabab Grill Camping Grill Tabletop Grill Hibachi Grill for Shish Kabob Portable Camping Cooking Small Grill
|
Char-Griller E1515 Patio Pro Charcoal Grill, Black
|Customer Rating
|(1446)
|(618)
|(971)
|(24)
|(118)
|(672)
|Price
|$84.95
|$29.99
|$54.99
|$898.99
|$25.99
|$78.00
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|FREE Shipping on orders over $25
|Sold By
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|ISUMER
|Amazon.com
|Item Dimensions
|19 x 8.25 x 10.25 in
|18 x 10 x 3.4 in
|12.2 x 21 x 14.5 in
|41 x 27.5 x 47 in
|15.9 x 11 x 8.8 in
|31 x 21 x 44 in
|Material Type
|Cast-Iron
|Cast Iron
|Porcelain-Coated Cast Iron
|Stainless Steel
|Stainless Steel
|Steel
|Power Source
|Charcoal
|Charcoal
|Charcoal
|Charcoal
|Charcoal
|Charcoal
Product description
Product Description
This rugged, charcoal hibachi-style grill is perfect for picnics, tailgating and car camping or patio. A draft door regulates the heat so in addition to grilling or frying. Ideal for anywhere you need a self contained cooking source coals are accessible behind a flip down door. Grill has two adjustable heights. Seasoned and ready to use.
"this sturdy cast-iron grill is wonderful for backyard or patio barbecues and rugged enough to go along on camping and fishing trips. The broad grill surface accommodates several whole fish or enough steaks and burgers for a small crowd. The removable draft door regulates the heat, making it simple to keep foods warm and heat Coffee or tea in addition to grilling. A second door, decorated with a sunrise Marsh scene, opens to provide easy access to the coals. This grill comes with an attached handle for carrying and a built-in shelf for resting utensils."
Amazon.com
This sturdy cast-iron grill is wonderful for backyard or patio barbecues and rugged enough to go along on camping and fishing trips. The broad grill surface accommodates several whole fish or enough steaks and burgers for a small crowd. The removable draft door regulates the heat, making it simple to keep foods warm and heat coffee or tea in addition to grilling. A second door, decorated with a sunrise marsh scene, opens to provide easy access to the coals. This grill comes with an attached handle for carrying and a built-in shelf for resting utensils. --Jennifer Harris
1,446 customer reviews
Review this product
Customer images
Showing 1-8 of 1,446 reviews
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Only thing you have to watch is that food can slide off easy. I’ve learned to make an extra corn or sausage in case of roll away accidents. That’s the only downside but it’s not a big deal. Bonus for my dog when sausages fall from the sky...
I have used the grill almost every day for the past two weeks and produce great tasting, evenly cooked, food every time. I have also used my Lodge cast iron pans on this to saute veggies... this grill is so versatile as a cooking surface it just can't be beat!
The cooking grate is easily cleaned with a stiff nylon brush and then oiled. I use a rag soaked in peanut oil to wipe down the cooking grate after each use. Will this grill get some rust on it? Yes! It is cast iron after all. Once you have fire in this grill the seasoning will begin to burn off, but that is not a problem. After the charcoal burns out, simply empty the used coals and using your oil soaked rag wipe it out clean and make sure to get the charcoal grate, too! If you keep it oiled you will have little problems with rust. The charcoal grate will always be a challenge to keep free of rust, but don't worry. You're not cooking on the charcoal grate I hope! :)
I purchased a Camp Chef Dutch Oven Camp table to put this grill on and the table supports this grill perfectly. Another tip that is worth knowing is that when you do put this together, hand tighten the base screws. If you over tighten, the eye hole the screws go through will crack, and especially when you fire up the grill and the metal expands.
I would definitely purchase this grill again. I love it!
It rusts very easily and I found myself oiling it every time I put it away. I could live with this, and it was sort of expected.
Then, the bottom plate erupted in a full length fracture the last time I heated it up. They ask you not to over tighten the bottom bolts, but I never did more than finger tight. The cast iron just doesn't hold up to the heat. So now my $100 bbq that is less functional than the $40 webber comparable is no more and I am out of luck.
I can't recommend this product because of this, despite liking its general functionality. And it did make very good steaks...
I think that this is a very good camp stove. But I think that the handle is very thin and cuts through your hands when you try to carry such a heavy stove. I also wish that it had maybe a wire type of "fence" you can put around the grill so that things don't roll off, Also, maybe an optional cast iron lid. And a case that you can put it all in. Maybe even on wheels?...I'm just brainstorming here.
Keep it oiled and it will get easier to clean with use.
I've used both lump and briquettes in it, both work well.
FOR QUICKER COOL DOWN,FUEL SAVINGS, AND LESS ASH!
Since it has no lid and dampers to smother out the coals.
After food is cooked, remove grill grate with Lodge Glove, oven mitt or tongs. Use a small fireplace shovel to scoop out the remaining hot coals. Place hot coals into an empty #10 can and snuff them out with a metal lid or cover. This way the remaining coals are spared for future use and the grill takes no more time to cool down than a cast iron Dutch oven. You'll have less ash to dump too. The used coals can be mixed in with a few fresh ones on the next cook or you may choose to wait until the can is full, and you'll have just about enough for a chimney worth, which all the fuel this little grill requires.
FOR EASIER CLEANING;
The bolts will fit either way, nuts to the inside or nuts to the outside. But if you will keep the nuts on the outside, sticking out the bottom, it will be easier to take apart later if needed for thorough cleaning. Because it is easier to attach a wrench to the nut if it is on the outside. Also ashes and grease drippings won't gum up the threads with crud. You may even want to consider replacing the nuts with wing nuts to eliminate the need for the 7/16" wrench.