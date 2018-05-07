Loading recommendations for this item...

Added to Cart

Not Added

Item is in your Cart

View Cart

Not Added

There was a problem adding this item to Cart. Please try again later.
Sorry, we're having trouble showing recommendations right now. Please try again later.
Continue shopping
$84.95
& FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition and get a full refund: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com.
Item arrives in packaging that reveals what's inside. To hide it, choose Ship in Amazon packaging at checkout.
Lodge Cast Iron Sportsman... has been added to your Cart
Include Add a Protection Plan:
Add to your order

4 Year Kitchen Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(5)
  • No deductibles or added costs. Parts, labor and shipping included.
  • Drops, spills and cracked screens covered from day one for portable products only.
  • Other breakdowns covered after the manufacturer's warranty expires.
  • File a claim online or by phone 24/7. If we can't repair it, we'll replace it or reimburse the purchase price with an Amazon e-gift card.
  • Plans are only valid for new or certified refurbished products purchased in the last 30 days with no pre-existing damage. Protection plan documents will be delivered via email within 24 hours of purchase.
Learn more

3 Year Kitchen Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(8)
  • No deductibles or added costs. Parts, labor and shipping included.
  • Drops, spills and cracked screens covered from day one for portable products only.
  • Other breakdowns covered after the manufacturer's warranty expires.
  • File a claim online or by phone 24/7. If we can't repair it, we'll replace it or reimburse the purchase price with an Amazon e-gift card.
  • Plans are only valid for new or certified refurbished products purchased in the last 30 days with no pre-existing damage. Protection plan documents will be delivered via email within 24 hours of purchase.
Learn more
Gift-wrap available.
Other Sellers on Amazon
Add to Cart
$97.65
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: ✅Where America Shops: PICK EXPEDITED = PRIME SPEEⒹ
Add to Cart
$97.69
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: Wholesale Properties New York
Add to Cart
$98.97
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: Mad4Shirts
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon

Lodge Cast Iron Sportsman's Grill. Large Charcoal Hibachi-Style Grill for Picnics, Tailgaiting, Camping or Patio. Two Adjustable Heights.

by Lodge
4.6 out of 5 stars 1,446 customer reviews
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice for "hibachi grill"
List Price: $145.00
Price: $84.95 & FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition and get a full refund: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
You Save: $60.05 (41%)
10.25" H x 8.25" W x 19" L
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Cast Iron Sportsman's Grill. This rugged, charcoal hibachi-style grill is perfect for picnics, tailgating, camping, or patio. The Lodge Cast Iron Sportsman's Grill features a draft door that regulates heat. Coals are accessible behind a flip-down door. Grill has two adjustable heights.
  • SEASONED COOKWARE. A good seasoning makes all the difference. Lodge seasons its cookware with 100% vegetable oil; no synthetic coatings or chemicals. The more you use your iron, the better the seasoning will get.
  • MADE IN THE USA. Lodge has been making cast iron cookware in South Pittsburg, Tennessee (pop. 3,300) since 1896. With over 120 years of experience, their cast iron is known for its high quality design, lifetime durability, and cooking versatility.
  • MAKE EVERY MEAL A MEMORY. Lodge knows that cooking is about more than just the food; it’s about the memories.
  • FAMILY-OWNED. Lodge is more than just a business; it’s a family. The Lodge family founded the company in 1896, and they still own it today. From environmental responsibility to community development, their heads and hearts are rooted in America.
LawnGarden

Frequently bought together

  • Lodge Cast Iron Sportsman's Grill. Large Charcoal Hibachi-Style Grill for Picnics, Tailgaiting, Camping or Patio. Two Adjustable Heights.
  • +
  • Lodge Sportsman's Grill Cover
  • +
  • Weber 7447 Compact Rapidfire Chimney Starter
Total price: $125.65
Buy the selected items together

Save or upgrade with a similar grill

Lodge Cast Iron Sportsman's Grill. Large Charcoal Hibachi-Style Grill for Picnics, Tailgaiting, Camping or Patio. Two Adjustable Heights.

You're viewing this item

Lodge Cast Iron Sportsman's Grill. Large Charcoal Hibachi-Style Grill for Picnics, Tailgaiting, Camping or Patio. Two Adjustable Heights.
1446
$84.95
- 29
Upgrade and save by changing Main cooking area (160 in²)
Weber 121020 Go-Anywhere Charcoal Grill
Weber 121020 Go-Anywhere Charcoal Grill
971
$54.99
+ 25
Upgrade Main cooking area (363 in²)
Weber 741001 Original Kettle 22-Inch Charcoal Grill
Weber 741001 Original Kettle 22-Inch Charcoal Grill
1066
$109.00

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

From the manufacturer

Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more

Compare with similar items


Lodge Cast Iron Sportsman's Grill. Large Charcoal Hibachi-Style Grill for Picnics, Tailgaiting, Camping or Patio. Two Adjustable Heights.
Marsh Allen 30052AMZ Kay Home Product's Cast Iron Hibachi Charcoal Grill, 10 by 18-Inch
Weber 121020 Go-Anywhere Charcoal Grill
Broil King 911470 Keg 5000 Kamado Grill, 18.5-IN Diameter, Metallic Charcoal
ISUMER Charcoal Grill Barbecue Portable BBQ - Stainless Steel Folding BBQ Kabab Grill Camping Grill Tabletop Grill Hibachi Grill for Shish Kabob Portable Camping Cooking Small Grill
Char-Griller E1515 Patio Pro Charcoal Grill, Black
Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (1446) 4 out of 5 stars (618) 4 out of 5 stars (971) 3 out of 5 stars (24) 4 out of 5 stars (118) 4 out of 5 stars (672)
Price $84.95 $29.99 $54.99 $898.99 $25.99 $78.00
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com ISUMER Amazon.com
Item Dimensions 19 x 8.25 x 10.25 in 18 x 10 x 3.4 in 12.2 x 21 x 14.5 in 41 x 27.5 x 47 in 15.9 x 11 x 8.8 in 31 x 21 x 44 in
Material Type Cast-Iron Cast Iron Porcelain-Coated Cast Iron Stainless Steel Stainless Steel Steel
Power Source Charcoal Charcoal Charcoal Charcoal Charcoal Charcoal
Compare with similar items

Product description

Size:10.25" H x 8.25" W x 19" L

Product Description

This rugged, charcoal hibachi-style grill is perfect for picnics, tailgating and car camping or patio. A draft door regulates the heat so in addition to grilling or frying. Ideal for anywhere you need a self contained cooking source coals are accessible behind a flip down door. Grill has two adjustable heights. Seasoned and ready to use.

"this sturdy cast-iron grill is wonderful for backyard or patio barbecues and rugged enough to go along on camping and fishing trips. The broad grill surface accommodates several whole fish or enough steaks and burgers for a small crowd. The removable draft door regulates the heat, making it simple to keep foods warm and heat Coffee or tea in addition to grilling. A second door, decorated with a sunrise Marsh scene, opens to provide easy access to the coals. This grill comes with an attached handle for carrying and a built-in shelf for resting utensils." --Jennifer Harris

Amazon.com

This sturdy cast-iron grill is wonderful for backyard or patio barbecues and rugged enough to go along on camping and fishing trips. The broad grill surface accommodates several whole fish or enough steaks and burgers for a small crowd. The removable draft door regulates the heat, making it simple to keep foods warm and heat coffee or tea in addition to grilling. A second door, decorated with a sunrise marsh scene, opens to provide easy access to the coals. This grill comes with an attached handle for carrying and a built-in shelf for resting utensils. --Jennifer Harris

Product information

Size:10.25" H x 8.25" W x 19" L

Warranty & Support

Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

Feedback

If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
PillPack

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

1,446 customer reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars
4.6 out of 5 stars
By customer groups & interests
Tailgating
4.5
BBQ Styles
4.4
Cooking
4.6

Review this product

Share your thoughts with other customers
Write a customer review

Read reviews that mention

cast iron little grill easy to clean well made gas grill long time great little made in the usa heavy duty highly recommend holds heat draft door last a lifetime years ago hot dogs hibachi style last forever many years perfect size make sure

Showing 1-8 of 1,446 reviews

Stewed
5.0 out of 5 starsJoin the Lodge Cult!!
May 7, 2018
Size: 10.25" H x 8.25" W x 19" LVerified Purchase
Read more
72 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
AmazonCustomer
5.0 out of 5 starsBest Hibachi Grill for the Money!
September 17, 2018
Size: 10.25" H x 8.25" W x 19" LVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview image
54 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Gerakinis
1.0 out of 5 starsNice, but a pain and not durable
September 26, 2018
Size: 10.25" H x 8.25" W x 19" LVerified Purchase
Read more
44 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
seagypsy
4.0 out of 5 starsGreat for Camping Trip
August 16, 2018
Size: 10.25" H x 8.25" W x 19" LVerified Purchase
Read more
25 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
BigLew
5.0 out of 5 starsFantastic!
October 2, 2013
Size: 10.25" H x 8.25" W x 19" L
Read more
review imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview image
295 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

Set up an Amazon Giveaway

Lodge Cast Iron Sportsman's Grill. Large Charcoal Hibachi-Style Grill for Picnics, Tailgaiting, Camping or Patio. Two Adjustable Heights.
Amazon Giveaway allows you to run promotional giveaways in order to create buzz, reward your audience, and attract new followers and customers. Learn more about Amazon Giveaway
This item: Lodge Cast Iron Sportsman's Grill. Large Charcoal Hibachi-Style Grill for Picnics, Tailgaiting, Camping or Patio. Two Adjustable Heights.
Set up a giveaway
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: vegetable grill, charcoal for grill, mini charcoal grill, small barbeque, steak grills, bbq table

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.