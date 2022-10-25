Other Sellers on Amazon
Logitech G Cloud Handheld Portable Gaming Console with Long-Battery Life, 1080P 7-Inch Touchscreen, Lightweight Design, Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Google Play
About this item
- Cloud Gaming System: The best of cloud gaming in your hands, play hundreds of AAA video game titles, up to 1080p 60fps with no downloads or hardware upgrades via Wi-Fi and cloud gaming subscriptions
- Multiple Cloud Gaming Services: Integration with Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) and NVIDIA GeForce NOW, with access to more cloud services through the Google Play store app
- Remote Play: Use this handheld gaming device to remotely play your games with the Xbox Remote Play app and Steam Link apps
- Immersive Gaming Experience: 7-inch Full HD 1080p touchscreen with 60Hz refresh rate and full screen 16:9 gaming experience
- Handheld: 12+ hour battery life (1) and ridiculously lightweight portable gaming system at 463 g you can comfortably play all day
- Ergonomic: Gaming console with gaming-grade controls that rival the best console controllers with haptics (2), gyroscope, and remappable controls
- Gaming Speed: Supports Wi-Fi speeds of up to 800+Mbps over a 5Ghz connection
- Engineered for Streaming: Features a core processor that has been optimized to reduce latency for cloud gaming and an optimized Wi-Fi radio for lower signal interference.
Product Description
CLOUD GAMING
Play AAA titles in up to 1080p at 60fps with no downloads via WiFi and Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) or NVIDIA GeForce NOW subscriptions.
REMOTE PLAY + MORE
Stream games from your console with the Xbox app and extend your Steam experience with the Steam Link.
You can even download apps from the Google Play Store for cloud gaming, remote play, social media and more.
Reviewed in the United States on February 7, 2023
My two weeks with the Logitech GCloud has been wonderful.
1. Short and Sweet Review:
The Logitech GCloud is a great portable gaming handheld if you use services like Xbox Game Pass, Steam Link, GeForce Now, PSPlay, or some google play Android apps (emulators or basic games).
The Logitech GCloud is meant for cloud gaming or remote play gaming and should be treated that way. If you want a console that has the games locally, I would recommend a switch or steam deck.
The performance on this device for cloud activities is amazing. Xbox Remote Play and Xbox Cloud play are buttery smooth and it’s jarring to me how I can play games this well.
Highly recommended.
2. Longer, More In Depth Review:
Continuing off my shorter review, the GCloud is a great device. Logitech is known for creating mice, keyboards, and other great computer accessories, so when it comes to user experience - they definitely know how to provide a device that just FEELS GOOD.
A. The Device Itself:
The grips feel like I’m holding an Xbox controller. The triggers feel like Xbox triggers. The analog sticks are rubber and fit on my larger hands nicely. The touch screen is responsive and smooth. The buttons remind me a lot of Nintendo DS/3DS buttons. They aren’t “clicky” like say, a BackBone device, but moreso a smooth button push that feels hollow. The USB-C and headphone jacks are welcome additions at the bottom of the device, and it’s also nice to get a micro sd card slot for expandable memory.
The device is also not heavy at all. The GCloud is very light, and feels lighter than my Nintendo switch. The device is also thin. It’s thin in the center, and then bulks up on both sides for the controller aspect. Imagine taking a tablet and putting two halves of an Xbox controller on both sides - but somehow making it feel great and weigh nothing.
B. The Operating System
The GCloud’s operating system reminds me of the Nintendo Switch. Which is actually a good thing. Using a Nintendo inspired UI makes the Logitech’s OS feel familiar while still feeling independent.
When setting up the device, you actually get the choice between the OS being an Android look and feel OR the Logitech Gaming Menu. That was a nice surprise to me because it’s nice that Logitech isn’t blocking out Google or the Google Play Store. You can download google play apps to this thing and sign into google play all out of the box.
The operating system is very user friendly and easy to work with. I do recommend updating the device as soon as possible, however. Out of the box, there are some OS quirks that get resolved in an update. Just make sure to update asap.
The GCloud’s OS doesn’t seem to allow multitasking. Only one app can be open at a time. Which isn’t a bad thing. The Nintendo Switch is very similar.
Overall, the operating system of the GCloud is user friendly and easy to use.
C. Performance of Games and Services:
The GCloud shines here. Microsoft worked closely with the GCloud in making sure that Xbox Cloud Gaming and Xbox Remote Play work smoothly and efficiently.
If you have Xbox Game Pass with Xbox Cloud Gaming, cloud games work very, VERY well. Just make sure you’re on a decent WiFi or similar connection and you’re good to go. I’ve played games like The Sims 4, Hello Neighbor 2, Fortnite, etc and they all work great with little to no issues.
Xbox Remote Play is a true star as well. My Xbox is set up in my office, and sometimes I just want to play games on the couch. The GCloud lets me remotely play my Xbox in any room of the house comfortably. This is super convenient. Remote play is amazing.
Steam Link works similarly to Xbox remote play and I’m able to play my entire steam library on the go as well. Steam Link on the GCloud lets you enable a mouse cursor mode, and it’s super cool being able to play mouse oriented games on the GCloud.
NVidia’s GeForce Now is similar to Xbox cloud gaming but it feels more like a launcher if you have pre-existing connections like epic games, Steam, etc. I haven’t touched it too much.
Google Play Store is convenient on this device. I’m able to download and install most mobile games and they run fine for the most part. I love emulators and it is very cool being able to install GBA, SNES, NES emulators with some of my favorite childhood games.
The GCloud does a great job functioning as a full fledged Android tablet and gaming device.
D. Critiques and Limitations:
The GCloud is a cloud device. Any local content is limited unless you have a WiFi connection or some kind of connection to work with. That is also dependent on your interment speed.
If you are for whatever reason unable to connect or have a limited speed, then you’re stuck with local apps - and that’s where this device has limitations. Emulators work great. But some apps that are more graphically intense will chug a bit. The graphics card inside isn’t necessarily meant for local intense gaming - so keep that in mind.
While I personally haven’t had issues with the hardware, the device does have a limited manufacturer warranty that covers some parts and services. I would definitely read it over just in case you have screen pixel issues or drifting analog sticks. Again I’ve had no issues personally. Logitech does have a good customer support from what I’ve read.
The operating system is constantly getting updated which is great. But keep in mind that there are some issues out of the box like volume controls being on max level and remote play not allowing input at all. Again, this gets fixed with software updates and I highly recommend updating before playing anything at all.
The asking price of $349/$299 (when on sale) is a bit much for a device like this. For $50 more ($400) you can get a 64gb steam deck or even a Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset. Hell, even a Nintendo Switch!
In my personal opinion, a price of about $199 to $249 more suitable for a device like this.
I know that Amazon sells their tablets at a loss but makes up for it with software sales and purchases. Logitech doesn’t exactly have that luxury. I think Microsoft should consider partnering up with Logitech and make this a flagship portable Xbox console, maybe then Logitech might be able to price this more competitively.
E. Overall Thoughts:
The Logitech GCloud has changed the way I see gaming. I love that the device lets me remote into my PC and consoles and lets me play anywhere. I love cloud gaming. I love the Android google play availability.
I find myself grabbing my GCloud more than my Nintendo Switch. I’ve used Game Pass way more than I’ve ever used it because of my GCloud.
I do recommend this device because it really is an experience. BUT keep the limitations in mind before purchasing.
Amazing device and I hope That Logitech continues to support and update it. This could totally be Microsoft’s Flagship “Switch” if they play their cards right.
Thanks for reading!
I however was looking for a high quality, portable sturdy second screen with good controls and good battery life which 12 hours is hard to beat. (Yes you can do with with an iphone / ipad or android phone / tablet but if you have tried that like i have you will find the screen size to be too small with thick black bars to make a 16:9 aspect ratio that is standard with TVs or for the case of tablets too large and now sitting on a table bluetoothed to a controller.) This device out of the box (at least for xbox, playstation requires a 3rd party app called PSPlay as the Sony official app doesn’t support the g clouds controllers yet (maybe with an update to Sony's app)) will take your console and make it portable just be sure to have wifi 5 (which is the wifi spec on the g cloud) or greater as this all requires a lot of local bandwidth on your personal wifi network.
I found for the best results i had to hard wire my consoles over LAN and then to use my eero wifi 6 system as the final wireless step to the g cloud, i have had almost no artifacting, latency issues, or ghosting since switching to this setup notice i didnt say none.. just 99% perfect streaming. Even with other traffic on my network like my partner streaming movies over apple tv etc. this setup performs almost perfectly enough to think its happening on device.
I did initially try to use the PS4 pro and Xbox S on wifi, and while the xbox s’ modern wifi worked great, the ps4 pro’s was not good, downloading or updating software while trying to remote control the console would resort in artifacts and issues. I mostly blame Sony’s` wifi in the ps4 pro as even when it was connected to the tv i had issues with it. The minute i put it on LAN all those issues went away and it was as if the G cloud was directly connected to the PS4 Pro i was able to crank up PSPlay’s streaming settings to max and the gaming became buttery smooth. Microsofts Xbox App does a lot of the work for you when it comes to remote play and is frankly superior to sony’s app and even the 3rd party PSPlay (which is an improvement on the official Sony one.) The xbox app will automatically scale the graphics quality based on current wifi and other factors to smooth out the experience so, while not unusable as the ps4 pro was over wifi, it was just not a perfect experience but still playable! But, again for best results hardwire LAN to the xbox s and then wifi 6 to the g cloud for buttery smooth, full hd, no artifacting or noticeable lag while gaming.
I did try some Xbox Cloud Gaming but found that to be sorta redundant as I have a console in my home but i guess the option is nice if you don't.. however the streaming was only ok in my opinion. I have fios fiberoptic gigabit internet with wifi 6 and i still had artifacting and some lag, while playable for non timing critical games definitely not a perfect or optimized experience. It just seems at this time that game streaming from servers outside the home is just not ready for prime time in my opinion.
I think playing my consoles on g cloud is going to replace playing my consoles on my tv as I prefer the handheld form-factor and casualness of just picking up and playing like the switch but the graphics of the better consoles really pop on the 7” screen which is really the star of the show. The screen really is good for a LCD, the black levels are good, colors pop and it gets very bright! Hard to find something like this with this battery life.
The android version on the device is basic but the addition of tablet mode means you can multitask (something you cant do in the “console ui”) The device software in its current revision lacks screen mapping of the controls so android games will run but wont take advantage of the extra hardware buttons and sticks (this is something that can be added with 3rd party software but as I only use this as a console portable screen I have not tried this, as all the software I use is designed for the controls or has control mapping) this is apparently not good if you want to run games natively on the device but with its specs it wont really do a good job at that.
This device really has been narrowly designed for streaming games and its processor does an amazing job at that for 12 hours but your milage playing game software locally will vary (not that i have tried just seen other reviewers attempts.)