$298.99
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
FREE delivery Monday, April 3
Or fastest delivery Friday, March 31. Order within 11 hrs 10 mins
In Stock
[{"displayPrice":"$298.99","priceAmount":298.99,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"298","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"99","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"9dok%2F%2BwC6%2BEbwDVRwsxLScHSnClQKtVMqLxkIslzlthB5m3mweau2WHcaLSj7eHMTTYuIFyNiuRgYKo%2FjvSw3rZS%2FExaY85UI8vl2WMBhYgFQ64jAXbbinvUSRl76tcyFC%2BTdpUzjJGvGTfFwQnL%2Bw%3D%3D","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"}]
$$298.99 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$298.99
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Payment
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Returns
Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement within 30 days of receipt
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
Support
Free Amazon product support included
What's Product Support?
In the event your product doesn’t work as expected, or you’d like someone to walk you through set-up, Amazon offers free product support over the phone on eligible purchases for up to 90 days.
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
Payment
Secure transaction
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Returns
Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement within 30 days of receipt
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
Support
Free Amazon product support included
In the event your product doesn’t work as expected, or you’d like someone to walk you through set-up, Amazon offers free product support over the phone on eligible purchases for up to 90 days.
To access this option, go to Your Orders and choose Get product support.
Logitech G Cloud Handheld... has been added to your Cart
Include
Add a Protection Plan:
Add to your order

2 Year Portable Electronic Accident Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(5189)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use are covered from day one. Malfunctions are covered after the manufacturer’s warranty.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online at www.Asurion.com/Amazon or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. If we can’t repair it, we’ll send you an Amazon.com Gift Card for the purchase price of your covered product or replace it.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts are available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • TERMS & DETAILS: More information about this protection plan is available within the “Product guides and documents” section. Simply click “User Guide” for more info. Asurion will also email your plan confirmation with Terms & Conditions to the address associated with your Amazon account within 24 hours of purchase (if you do not see this email, please check your spam folder). Contact us if you cannot locate your plan confirmation and Terms & Conditions via email at AmazonFeedback@Asurion.com.
Learn more

3 Year Portable Electronic Accident Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(6586)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use are covered from day one. Malfunctions are covered after the manufacturer’s warranty.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online at www.Asurion.com/Amazon or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. If we can’t repair it, we’ll send you an Amazon.com Gift Card for the purchase price of your covered product or replace it.
  • EXPERT TECH HELP: Real experts are available 24/7 to help with set-up, connectivity issues, troubleshooting and much more.
  • TERMS & DETAILS: More information about this protection plan is available within the “Product guides and documents” section. Simply click “User Guide” for more info. Asurion will also email your plan confirmation with Terms & Conditions to the address associated with your Amazon account within 24 hours of purchase (if you do not see this email, please check your spam folder). Contact us if you cannot locate your plan confirmation and Terms & Conditions via email at AmazonFeedback@Asurion.com.
Learn more
Add an Accessory:
Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED and Bluetooth Wireless Gaming Headset - Lightweight over-ear headphones, built-in mics, 18h battery, compatible with Dolby Atmos, PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Mobile - Black
$49.88
Added to Cart
Astro A10 Gaming Headset Gen 2 Wired Headset - Over-Ear Gaming Headphones with flip-to-Mute Microphone, 32 mm Drivers, for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Playstation 5/4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac - Grey
$59.99
Added to Cart
New (4) from
$298.99  & FREE Shipping.
Other Sellers on Amazon
Added
$390.32
& FREE Shipping
Sold by: Triplenet Pricing INC
Sold by: Triplenet Pricing INC
(78235 ratings)
74% positive over last 12 months
Usually ships within 6 to 7 days.
Shipping rates and Return policy
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

Add to your order

Coverage for accidental damage including drops, spills, and broken parts, as well as breakdowns (plans vary)
24/7 support when you need it.
Quick, easy, and frustration-free claims.
Cover this product:
2-Year Protection $24.99
3-Year Protection $33.99

Add to your order


from
Added to Cart

Logitech G Cloud Handheld Portable Gaming Console with Long-Battery Life, 1080P 7-Inch Touchscreen, Lightweight Design, Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Google Play

Platform : Android
4.2 out of 5 stars 523 ratings
Deal
-15% $298.99
List Price: $349.99

The List Price is the suggested retail price of a new product as provided by a manufacturer, supplier, or seller. Except for books, Amazon will display a List Price if the product was purchased by customers on Amazon or offered by other retailers at or above the List Price in at least the past 90 days. List prices may not necessarily reflect the product's prevailing market price.
Learn more
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
Logitech G Cloud

Enhance your purchase

About this item

  • Cloud Gaming System: The best of cloud gaming in your hands, play hundreds of AAA video game titles, up to 1080p 60fps with no downloads or hardware upgrades via Wi-Fi and cloud gaming subscriptions
  • Multiple Cloud Gaming Services: Integration with Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) and NVIDIA GeForce NOW, with access to more cloud services through the Google Play store app
  • Remote Play: Use this handheld gaming device to remotely play your games with the Xbox Remote Play app and Steam Link apps
  • Immersive Gaming Experience: 7-inch Full HD 1080p touchscreen with 60Hz refresh rate and full screen 16:9 gaming experience
  • Handheld: 12+ hour battery life (1) and ridiculously lightweight portable gaming system at 463 g you can comfortably play all day
  • Ergonomic: Gaming console with gaming-grade controls that rival the best console controllers with haptics (2), gyroscope, and remappable controls
  • Gaming Speed: Supports Wi-Fi speeds of up to 800+Mbps over a 5Ghz connection
  • Engineered for Streaming: Features a core processor that has been optimized to reduce latency for cloud gaming and an optimized Wi-Fi radio for lower signal interference.

Frequently bought together

  • Logitech G Cloud Handheld Portable Gaming Console with Long-Battery Life, 1080P 7-Inch Touchscreen, Lightweight Design, Xbox
  • +
  • Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld Official Carrying Case - Protective Hard Exterior, Detachable Strap - Black
  • +
  • KUSTOMAZING Screen Protector for Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld Console - Ultra HD Tempered Glass/Precise Control/Anti-Scra
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers.
Show details Hide details
Choose items to buy together.

Product information

Warranty & Support

If you'd like a copy of the manufacturer's warranty for a product found on Amazon.com, you can contact the manufacturer directly or visit their website for more information. Manufacturer's warranties may not apply in all cases, depending on factors like the use of the product, where the product was purchased, or who you purchased the product from. Please review the warranty carefully, and contact the manufacturer if you have any questions.

Feedback

Logitech G Cloud Handheld Portable Gaming Console with Long-Battery Life, 1080P 7-Inch Touchscreen, Lightweight Design, Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Google Play

Found a lower price? Let us know. Although we can't match every price reported, we'll use your feedback to ensure that our prices remain competitive.

Where did you see a lower price?

URL:
Price: ($)
Shipping cost: ($)
Date of the price:
/
/

Store name:
City:
State:
Price: ($)
Date of the price:
/
/

Please sign in to provide feedback.

Product Description

About this item: Handheld gaming device with connectivity to multiple cloud gaming services including Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce NOW, up to 1080p and 60fps Play anywhere with Wi-Fi Remote play with the Xbox app and Steam Link app Download more apps from the Google Play App games 7-inch 1080p 60Hz 16:9 touchscreen 12+ hour battery life (1) Lightweight (463 g) handheld gaming console Haptics (2), gyroscope, and remappable controls Certified Carbon Neutral (1) Based on normal streaming play conditions, with 50% screen brightness and 50% volume. Battery life may vary based on user and computing conditions. (2) On compatible games and services.

Climate Pledge Friendly

Climate Pledge Friendly

Products with trusted sustainability certification(s). Learn more

Product Certification (1)

Carbon Neutral Certified by SCS Global Services
Carbon Neutral Certified by SCS Global Services means the product’s carbon emissions have been measured and reduced, with any remaining emissions offset.

Carbon Neutral Certified by SCS Global Services enables companies to demonstrate carbon neutrality for their products by reducing carbon emissions throughout their operations and offsetting their remaining carbon footprint through the purchase of carbon credits. SCS Global Services is a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability veriﬁcation, certiﬁcation, auditing, testing, and standards development. SCS is a chartered Beneﬁt Corporation, reﬂecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices.

Learn more about this certification

From the manufacturer

Cloud

CLOUD GAMING

Play AAA titles in up to 1080p at 60fps with no downloads via WiFi and Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) or NVIDIA GeForce NOW subscriptions.

Front zoom of CLOUD Gaming Handheld

REMOTE PLAY + MORE

Stream games from your console with the Xbox app and extend your Steam experience with the Steam Link.

You can even download apps from the Google Play Store for cloud gaming, remote play, social media and more.

Looking for specific info?

See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.2 out of 5 stars
4.2 out of 5
523 global ratings
5 star
64%
4 star
15%
3 star
7%
2 star
3%
1 star
11%

Top reviews from the United States

Joe
5.0 out of 5 stars Highly Recommended, Great Device if you accept the limitations
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 22, 2022
Style: Logitech G CloudVerified Purchase
102 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Michael W.
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect for what it is designed to do.. stream games from your local consoles.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on October 25, 2022
Style: Logitech G CloudVerified Purchase
69 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse