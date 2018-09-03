& FREE Shipping. Details & FREE Returns
Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard – Windows, Mac, Chrome OS, Android, iPad, iPhone, Apple TV Compatible – with FLOW Cross-Computer Control and Easy-Switch up to 3 Devices – Dark Grey

4.4 out of 5 stars 2,726 ratings
List Price: $39.99
You Save: $10.02 (25%)
  Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Multi-device Bluetooth keyboard: Universal keyboard for typing on all your computing devices*: Windows, Mac, Chrome OS, Android, iPad, iPhone, Apple TV 2nd or 3rd generation (*Any Bluetooth-enabled computers or mobile devices that support external keyboards with HID profile. Check with device manufacturer for details.)
  • Easy-Switch: Connect up to three devices simultaneously and switch between them at the touch of button. Wireless range 10 m
  • Logitech FLOW cross-computer typing: Use as a regular keyboard or combine with a compatible Logitech FLOW mouse (sold separately) to type, copy, paste and move files seamlessly between computers
  • Compact mobile keyboard: Easy to carry around your home for familiar typing in any room and Logitech options for Windows (Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10 or later), logitech options for Mac (OS X 10.8 or later)
  • OS adaptive: Automatically recognizes each device and maps keys to give you a familiar layout, including shortcuts. Battery Life (not rechargeable) - 24 months
  • Two year battery life*: Virtually eliminates the need to change batteries (**Keyboard battery life calculation based on an estimated two million keystrokes/year in an office environment. User experience may vary.)

  • Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard – Windows, Mac, Chrome OS, Android, iPad, iPhone, Apple TV Compatible – with FLOW Cross-Computer Control and Easy-Switch up to 3 Devices – Dark Grey
  • Logitech M720 Triathalon Multi-Device Wireless Mouse – Easily Move Text, Images and Files Between 3 Windows and Apple Mac Computers Paired with Bluetooth or USB, Hyper-Fast Scrolling, Black
  • Roost Laptop Stand – Adjustable and Portable Laptop Stand – PC and MacBook Stand, Made in USA
From the manufacturer

Add a Logitech Flow mouse to create a central workstation for multiple computers. Your keyboard follows the cursor across screens so you can type, navigate, copy and paste between computers in one fluid workflow. (Flow functionality requires pairing with Flow Technology mouse, sold separately.)

Features

Complete your multi-computer workstation

K380 Multi-Device

Compare Keyboards

Creative input dial

3 devices

Easy switching

3 devices

Compact

Design

Full-size

Numbers pad

Illuminated keys

Bluetooth

Wireless connection

Bluetooth

Flow technology

Creative input dial

3 devices

Easy switching

3 devices

Compact

Design

Full-size

Numbers pad

Illuminated keys

Bluetooth

Wireless connection

USB/Bluetooth

Flow technology

Creative input dial

3 devices

Easy switching

3 devices

Compact

Design

Full-size

Numbers pad

Illuminated keys

Bluetooth

Wireless connection

USB/Bluetooth

Flow technology

Compare with similar items


Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard - Windows, Mac, Chrome OS, Android, iPad, iPhone, Apple TV Compatible - with FLOW Cross-Computer Control and Easy-Switch up to 3 Devices - Dark Grey
Arteck HB030B Universal Slim Portable Wireless Bluetooth 3.0 7-Colors Backlit Keyboard with Built in Rechargeable Battery, Black
Logitech K780 Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard for Computer, Phone and Tablet - Logitech FLOW Cross-Computer Control Compatible
Logitech Bluetooth Multi-Device Keyboard K480 - Black - works with Windows and Mac Computers, Android and iOS Tablets and Smartphones
Logitech MX Keys Advanced Wireless Illuminated Keyboard - Graphite
Arteck Universal Bluetooth Keyboard Multi-Device Stainless Steel Full Size Wireless Keyboard for Windows, iOS, Android, Computer Desktop Laptop Surface Tablet Smartphone Built in Rechargeable Battery
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (1900) 4 out of 5 stars (4574) 4 out of 5 stars (1146) 4 out of 5 stars (3366) 4 out of 5 stars (542) 4 out of 5 stars (137)
Price $29.97 $19.99 $56.10 $29.84 $99.99 $27.99
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25
Sold By Amazon.com Arteck Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Arteck
Are Batteries Included Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Batteries Required Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Colour Dark Grey Black White Black
Connectivity Technology bluetooth Wireless Wireless Wireless Bluetooth Wireless
Hardware Interface Bluetooth Bluetooth Bluetooth, USB Bluetooth Bluetooth
Item Dimensions 10.9 x 4.9 x 0.6 in 9.72 x 0.24 x 5.91 in 0.9 x 6.2 x 14.9 in 12.2 x 1.61 x 7.91 in 16.9 x 4.9 x 0.6 in
Item Weight 0.9 lb 7.6 ounces 1.92 lbs 1.81 lbs 1.9 lbs
Model Year 2015 2016 2014
Product description

Color:Dark Grey  |  Style:Single

The Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard brings the comfort and convenience of desktop typing to your smartphone, tablet, and more*. Connect with three devices simultaneously and switch instantly between them. The K380 Multi-Device Keyboard is compact and lightweight so you can type on the device of your choice, anywhere around the home. Use K780 as a regular keyboard or combine with a compatible Logitech FLOW mouse (sold separately) to type, copy, paste and move files seamlessly between computers. *Any Bluetooth-enabled computers or mobile devices that support external keyboards with HID profile. Check with device manufacturer for details. Special Keys - Hotkeys (Home, Back, App-switch, Contextual Menu), Easy-Switch System Requirements: Bluetooth wireless computers or other devices that support external keyboards (HID profile). For more information check with the device manufacturer.|PC: Windows 7 Windows 8 Windows 10 or later|Mac: Mac OS 10.10 or later|Chrome OS|Android tablet or smartphone: Android 3.2 or later.|iPad or iPhone: iOS 5 or later|Apple TV 2nd or 3rd generation

Product information

Color:Dark Grey  |  Style:Single

Technical Details

Summary : Screen Size, Screen Resolution, Graphics Coprocessor, Graphics Card RAM
Other Technical Details

Additional Information

Warranty & Support

Amazon.com Return Policy:You may return any new computer purchased from Amazon.com that is "dead on arrival," arrives in damaged condition, or is still in unopened boxes, for a full refund within 30 days of purchase. Amazon.com reserves the right to test "dead on arrival" returns and impose a customer fee equal to 15 percent of the product sales price if the customer misrepresents the condition of the product. Any returned computer that is damaged through customer misuse, is missing parts, or is in unsellable condition due to customer tampering will result in the customer being charged a higher restocking fee based on the condition of the product. Amazon.com will not accept returns of any desktop or notebook computer more than 30 days after you receive the shipment. New, used, and refurbished products purchased from Marketplace vendors are subject to the returns policy of the individual vendor.
Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here. [PDF ]

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.4 out of 5 stars
4.4 out of 5
2,726 customer ratings
5 star
70%
4 star
15%
3 star
6%
2 star
3%
1 star
6%
James Crowley
1.0 out of 5 stars Yeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeh,,,,, no.
Reviewed in the United States on September 3, 2018
Color: Dark GreyStyle: SingleVerified Purchase
255 people found this helpful
Matthew
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect size and function make it a great choice for Android devices
Reviewed in the United States on October 7, 2015
Color: Dark GreyStyle: SingleVerified Purchase
214 people found this helpful
vzon
5.0 out of 5 stars Great keyboard for convenience and portability.
Reviewed in the United States on March 29, 2016
Color: Dark GreyStyle: Single
review imagereview imagereview image
233 people found this helpful
Top international reviews

Bennyaya
2.0 out of 5 stars Pros and Cons
Reviewed in Canada on July 25, 2017
Color: Dark GreyStyle: SingleVerified Purchase
18 people found this helpful
Ron G.
5.0 out of 5 stars Best portable multi-device keyboard. Period.
Reviewed in India on June 11, 2017
Color: Dark GreyStyle: SingleVerified Purchase
17 people found this helpful
Quan Wang
5.0 out of 5 stars The Best!
Reviewed in Canada on January 11, 2018
Color: Dark GreyStyle: SingleVerified Purchase
16 people found this helpful
Terry Y
4.0 out of 5 stars Quality! Easy to connect & switch devices! Great brand & value!
Reviewed in Canada on June 18, 2018
Verified Purchase
7 people found this helpful
Jeremy
2.0 out of 5 stars Logitech engineers are lazy
Reviewed in Canada on September 9, 2018
Verified Purchase
6 people found this helpful
JP
5.0 out of 5 stars Excellent affordable bluetooth keyboard for multiple devices!
Reviewed in Canada on July 15, 2017
Verified Purchase
9 people found this helpful
Jon
5.0 out of 5 stars ... in suggesting it to everyone who's looking for an excellent quality Bluetooth keyboard
Reviewed in Canada on March 3, 2018
Color: Dark GreyStyle: SingleVerified Purchase
review imagereview image
6 people found this helpful
Jim
3.0 out of 5 stars Good Features, Good Build Quality... Keys to Small.
Reviewed in Canada on October 15, 2019
Color: Dark GreyStyle: SingleVerified Purchase
2 people found this helpful
Vamsi Mohan Krishna
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect companion for Macbook Air
Reviewed in India on July 10, 2017
Color: Dark GreyStyle: SingleVerified Purchase
review imagereview image
4 people found this helpful
gooru2u
4.0 out of 5 stars Super compact but great keyboard
Reviewed in Canada on February 3, 2020
Color: Dark GreyStyle: SingleVerified Purchase
D. manrique Martinez
4.0 out of 5 stars Good, affordable keyboard.
Reviewed in Canada on November 28, 2016
Color: Dark GreyStyle: SingleVerified Purchase
5 people found this helpful
Warren M
5.0 out of 5 stars Affordable Keyboard, decent sized, works well with Logitech Flow
Reviewed in Canada on October 2, 2018
Color: Dark GreyStyle: SingleVerified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Intrain
5.0 out of 5 stars Great portable keyboard for iPad
Reviewed in Canada on June 23, 2018
Color: Dark GreyStyle: SingleVerified Purchase
review imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview image
One person found this helpful
marathon085
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect accessory for Amazon Fire Tablets - 7 and 10 Inch
Reviewed in Canada on February 6, 2020
Color: Dark GreyStyle: SingleVerified Purchase
Sending feedback...
Sri Tech Guy
5.0 out of 5 stars Logitech Delivers you a perfect Bluetooth keyboard
Reviewed in India on February 23, 2019
Color: Dark GreyStyle: SingleVerified Purchase
review imagereview image
2 people found this helpful
