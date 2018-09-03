I have been looking for a portable keyboard that I could carry around with my ageing MiPad tablet so that I could type papers on the go at coffee shops or in the library without having to lug around the weight of a full sized laptop. My search began with many brands that I saw tech reviewers showcased most of which were way too expensive or not even available in India. I narrowed down to a few Logitech keyboards and I am of the opinion that Logitech makes some of the best PC accessories. The K480, K380, and the newer K375s were the ones I had my eyes on.



Build Quality:

It is build really well although it is made of plastic, there is nothing to worry about the build. If you have held the K480, it is pretty much the same build, and not very different from the K375s. It seems it can take some rough usage, in my opinion. (Disclaimer: This does not mean you don't take care of the device at all.) The construction of the keyboard is solid.



Battery life:

I haven't had the keyboard long enough to give my personal opinion on it, but the reviews online do say that it lasts for months and I don't see a reason to disagree. It takes two AAA batteries to be powered which is easily user replaceable when the batteries they come with are depleted. I'd like to see a micro-USB charger with built in batteries for the next iteration of this keyboard as this is my only gripe with it.



Form Factor:

The K380 is by far the smallest and the most portable of the lot. A more comparable one in terms of form factor would be the K810 which is priced substantially higher than the ones mentioned earlier. The K480 and K375s are decent alternatives to this keyboard if portability isn't your first priority. The K480 has a built-in cradle to hold your device which was tempting to me, but I preferred the portability of the K380. The K375s has a full num-pad too, so it is the least portable of the lot which is not to say that it is not portable. It is quite portable too. So choose what functionality you'd like and pick the one that suits you.



Typing Experience:

The keys of the K380 are round as can be seen from the pictures which may seem odd to some since most keyboards have square keys. This is probably an attempt by Lenovo to make it look retro which may be off-putting to some. Aesthetics is not something I am going to share my opinion on, but I can say that the keys are almost as comfortable as the ones on the MacBook Air which is saying a lot since MacBooks are like the gold standard when it comes to keyboards. The round keys do not in any way hinder the typing experience, it remains the same as on normal keyboards if not better. The key travel is also tactile and not shallow which provides for a better typing experience. All in all, the typing experience is as good as on the MacBook Air, maybe even better.



Compatibility/Connectivity:

The connectivity is really good. It is compatible across all devices in the mainstream market including Windows, Mac, Android and iOS. If you are worried about compatibility, don't. You'll be just fine. The pairing process is as simple as pressing on of the yellow buttons on the top left. You can pair upto 3 devices at a time and switch seamlessly between them (this is a feature that exists in the K480 and K375s as well). This is one of the USPs of the keyboard. In a scenario where you have to type on multiple devices, this is a blessing to have. Take for instance, I could type this review on my laptop while I have my paper open on the tablet which I have to type too, and moreover I could reply to my texts on the phone without having to move my hands away from the keyboard as long as I have all of them paired up. Switching to devices is as simple as pressing on the corresponding yellow button on the top left of the keyboard.



Pricing:

Having read the review, if you are convinced you want one. The pricing could be another factor that helps you decide. I got the laptop for ~1200 which is a steal and as low as I've seen the price drop, so if that's the price you are seeing right now, I'd ask you to go for it without any hesitation. But if the price is ~1500, you can take your time to deliberate upon your decision. If it is around ~2000, please wait for the prices to fall.

For the price range of ~1500, this is the best portable keyboard, hands down.



Please do hit the "helpful" button if this helped.