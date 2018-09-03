|Wireless Type
Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard
- Multi-device Bluetooth keyboard: Universal keyboard for typing on all your computing devices*: Windows, Mac, Chrome OS, Android, iPad, iPhone, Apple TV 2nd or 3rd generation (*Any Bluetooth-enabled computers or mobile devices that support external keyboards with HID profile. Check with device manufacturer for details.)
- Easy-Switch: Connect up to three devices simultaneously and switch between them at the touch of button. Wireless range 10 m
- Logitech FLOW cross-computer typing: Use as a regular keyboard or combine with a compatible Logitech FLOW mouse (sold separately) to type, copy, paste and move files seamlessly between computers
- Compact mobile keyboard: Easy to carry around your home for familiar typing in any room and Logitech options for Windows (Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10 or later), logitech options for Mac (OS X 10.8 or later)
- OS adaptive: Automatically recognizes each device and maps keys to give you a familiar layout, including shortcuts. Battery Life (not rechargeable) - 24 months
- Two year battery life*: Virtually eliminates the need to change batteries (**Keyboard battery life calculation based on an estimated two million keystrokes/year in an office environment. User experience may vary.)
From the manufacturer
Add a Logitech Flow mouse to create a central workstation for multiple computers. Your keyboard follows the cursor across screens so you can type, navigate, copy and paste between computers in one fluid workflow. (Flow functionality requires pairing with Flow Technology mouse, sold separately.)
Product description
The Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard brings the comfort and convenience of desktop typing to your smartphone, tablet, and more*. Connect with three devices simultaneously and switch instantly between them. The K380 Multi-Device Keyboard is compact and lightweight so you can type on the device of your choice, anywhere around the home. Use K780 as a regular keyboard or combine with a compatible Logitech FLOW mouse (sold separately) to type, copy, paste and move files seamlessly between computers. *Any Bluetooth-enabled computers or mobile devices that support external keyboards with HID profile. Check with device manufacturer for details. Special Keys - Hotkeys (Home, Back, App-switch, Contextual Menu), Easy-Switch System Requirements: Bluetooth wireless computers or other devices that support external keyboards (HID profile). For more information check with the device manufacturer.|PC: Windows 7 Windows 8 Windows 10 or later|Mac: Mac OS 10.10 or later|Chrome OS|Android tablet or smartphone: Android 3.2 or later.|iPad or iPhone: iOS 5 or later|Apple TV 2nd or 3rd generation
Note: this is not a jooooke…. I reeeeeaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaally am tyyyyyyping this onnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn the K380. For the thiiiiiiiiiiiirrrd time actttttttttttttuallllllllllllllllllllly, bbbbbbbbeccccccauuuuuse
[and here I switch keyboards]
because backspace kept getting stuck and I kept losing my work. (I wanted to write this whole review on the K380 but it became so badly stuck that it locked my phone in an input loop and I had to kill power to the keyboard.)
Even if my experience is atypical (i.e., a defective unit) the size and weight of the keyboard mean it isn't suitable for my purposes. The form factor is too cramped to do serious typing on, but too large to carry/stow without planning. It lacks the stand for mobile devices other models have, and is heavy enough that I'd rather carry my toy-like $180 laptop than pair this with my rather nicer tablet.
Returning this, and not replacing it.
Pairing:
I bought the keyboard to use with my Nexus 9 (android) tablet. Out of the box pairing was a breeze and following the instructions on the slip sheet it took <1min to pair with my tablet. While writing this review I also paired it with my phone (Nexus 5) with equal ease. As advertised it was easy to switch between the two without re-pairing by selecting the proper "device button" at the top of the keyboard.
Functionality:
One of the reasons I selected this keyboard over others was because it is adaptive to different OS's and would allow for full use of the different function keys with my device. So far I have found all of the special keys to function properly with my Nexus 9, these include the "home" button, the button that allows you to toggle through different windows, the "back" button and the audio short cut butttons. So far I have found the use of these convenient while browsing. Additionally, traditional short cuts like "F5" to referesh and "ctrl+C" & "ctrl+V" to copy and paste also work. To me this is a definite plus as sometimes the copy and paste operations can be tricky with a touch screen and no keyboard.
Typing Experience:
I am a fairly proficient typist who can type by touch without looking at the keys and I find that I can type at my normal rate with this keyboard without having to slow down due to its size. I find the size to be big enough to allow you to type comfortably while also being compact enough that it could easily be put in a bag and taken with you if you are on the go. When typing the keys are fairly quiet and have a nice feel to the key press. One of my main trepidations with this product was the round keys, but I haven't found them to have any impact on the typing experience. In fact the keys are nice and concave making it easy for your fingers to rest on them as opposed to the flat style keys that some products use.
Overall Impressions:
I find the keyboard to be solid and good quality and would highly recommend it. I mainly use it with my tablet while sitting on the couch and have found it to be comfortable to use while setting on my lap. The size makes it comfortable to use on a regular basis while still being easily portable and the compatibility of the different function keys makes it easy and convenient to use with Android devices.
To start off, I mainly use any keyboard for web browsing, some video games, and extensive code writing. Specifically for this keyboard, I use this keyboard as a backup portable keyboard for my tablet/laptop (Surface Pro 2) for mostly web browsing, homework assignments, and writing code.
This keyboard is almost the same size as the wireless Mac keyboard. It's pretty thin just like the Mac keyboard. Build quality is very impressive in my opinion, not like the Mac keyboard though. Though this keyboard feels heavier than the Mac one, it is still light in my opinion. This keyboard is overall compact. I like to put this keyboard in my backpack, forget it's even there sometimes, then take it out whenever I need to.
Specific Mac keyboard that I use right below.
Apple Wireless Keyboard with Bluetooth - Silver (Certified Refurbished)
Of course, can't review a keyboard without discussing the typing experience. At first when I saw this keyboard I thought, "typing on this is going to suck." The main reason I thought this is because it looks kind of cramp. This keyboard's feels prove me wrong. The keys are circular which actually feels different from typing on any other keyboard with square keys. I can feel the edge of my fingertips touch the keyboard whereas any other keyboard if I press a key my finger only maintains contact with the keys themselves. As for key traveling, for me it does not reach a level of satisfaction, but it's almost there. In simpler terms, whenever you press a key on this Logitech it doesn't feel the same as a keyboard meant for desktops. But, it's almost there. This keyboard is small and good for portable use so 'almost there' compared to full sized keyboards is good enough in my opinion. Typing on this keyboard is also very comfortable. I write code for endless hours and my fingers and hands are not bleeding by the end of the day so I consider that a victory in my book. It also helps that this keyboard is shaped like a right triangle to take the pain out of typing. There are of course useful media keys on the function key row so that's a plus.
Out of the three keyboards in my images, the most comfortable to least comfortable is Mac, Logitech, and Surface keyboard. Logitech however is a close second so it's still very comfortable to type on compared to the flat Surface keyboard.
And lastly, another important aspect of this keyboard is the ability to switch between devices. I have my keyboard registered to my Surface Pro 2, iPad Air, and Mac Mini 2012. It works perfectly for all these devices. Switching between devices is extremely easy. All I have to do is press a button and bam, it's like I'm controlling three airships. Feels great to be in control. There are three lights each light representing a device you are connected to. A light will blink when you are connected to a particular registered device. What else can I say about the bluetooth part, it works and it's quick. Though there are no battery indicators that I know of for this keyboard.
I like this keyboard. If someone told me to use this keyboard every day for the rest of my life, I wouldn't mind it.
The images contain the Surface Pro 2 detachable keyboard, Mac keyboard, and of course this Logitech keyboard.
Top international reviews
The double apostrophe " key works when you press shift+apostrophe, oddly enough.
I really like this keyboard, but there must be a glitch or two in the software or compatibility.
One last note: thanks to autocorrect, I feel as though I'm able to type faster with this keyboard. I just wish I could type an apostrophe!
Build Quality:
It is build really well although it is made of plastic, there is nothing to worry about the build. If you have held the K480, it is pretty much the same build, and not very different from the K375s. It seems it can take some rough usage, in my opinion. (Disclaimer: This does not mean you don't take care of the device at all.) The construction of the keyboard is solid.
Battery life:
I haven't had the keyboard long enough to give my personal opinion on it, but the reviews online do say that it lasts for months and I don't see a reason to disagree. It takes two AAA batteries to be powered which is easily user replaceable when the batteries they come with are depleted. I'd like to see a micro-USB charger with built in batteries for the next iteration of this keyboard as this is my only gripe with it.
Form Factor:
The K380 is by far the smallest and the most portable of the lot. A more comparable one in terms of form factor would be the K810 which is priced substantially higher than the ones mentioned earlier. The K480 and K375s are decent alternatives to this keyboard if portability isn't your first priority. The K480 has a built-in cradle to hold your device which was tempting to me, but I preferred the portability of the K380. The K375s has a full num-pad too, so it is the least portable of the lot which is not to say that it is not portable. It is quite portable too. So choose what functionality you'd like and pick the one that suits you.
Typing Experience:
The keys of the K380 are round as can be seen from the pictures which may seem odd to some since most keyboards have square keys. This is probably an attempt by Lenovo to make it look retro which may be off-putting to some. Aesthetics is not something I am going to share my opinion on, but I can say that the keys are almost as comfortable as the ones on the MacBook Air which is saying a lot since MacBooks are like the gold standard when it comes to keyboards. The round keys do not in any way hinder the typing experience, it remains the same as on normal keyboards if not better. The key travel is also tactile and not shallow which provides for a better typing experience. All in all, the typing experience is as good as on the MacBook Air, maybe even better.
Compatibility/Connectivity:
The connectivity is really good. It is compatible across all devices in the mainstream market including Windows, Mac, Android and iOS. If you are worried about compatibility, don't. You'll be just fine. The pairing process is as simple as pressing on of the yellow buttons on the top left. You can pair upto 3 devices at a time and switch seamlessly between them (this is a feature that exists in the K480 and K375s as well). This is one of the USPs of the keyboard. In a scenario where you have to type on multiple devices, this is a blessing to have. Take for instance, I could type this review on my laptop while I have my paper open on the tablet which I have to type too, and moreover I could reply to my texts on the phone without having to move my hands away from the keyboard as long as I have all of them paired up. Switching to devices is as simple as pressing on the corresponding yellow button on the top left of the keyboard.
Pricing:
Having read the review, if you are convinced you want one. The pricing could be another factor that helps you decide. I got the laptop for ~1200 which is a steal and as low as I've seen the price drop, so if that's the price you are seeing right now, I'd ask you to go for it without any hesitation. But if the price is ~1500, you can take your time to deliberate upon your decision. If it is around ~2000, please wait for the prices to fall.
For the price range of ~1500, this is the best portable keyboard, hands down.
Please do hit the "helpful" button if this helped.
+ Price at $30, more reliable than other brands in the same price range
+ Feature 3 devices easy switch buttons, uncommon amongst portable bluetooth keyboards
+ Battery run: keyboard life won’t be limited by the built in lithium battery life, and AAA batteries are easy to find/ buy, in case charging stations/plugs are occupied at airport and trains.
- Weight: heavier than Anker slim keyboard, Arteck stainless steel keyboard
- Battery run (AAA): adds to the weight
Summary: if you don’t mind the weight, it’s handy to keep this instead of trying to disconnect, repair a keyboard to your mobile devices. I thought of carrying 2 keyboards... ok, it’s more sound to just carry this one. (^_^)
Why has almost no one created a keyboard with a sensible Fn function?
Here is how I want it to work: The top row is in 'media button mode' so when I hit just F14, it goes "Home". When I press Alt + F4, though, this should act as Alt + F4; it should quit the application without me having to awkwardly go Alt + Fn + F4, or switch keyboard modes, or do any Fn lock shenanigans.
Yes, I know I can switch to F key mode. That's not the issue here. It's not really debatable that this is how it should work. There is no scenario where I need to type "Alt + Rewind". "Ctrl + Mute" is not a thing. There is literally no down side here. The top row keys should act as F keys if I have Alt or Ctrl held down. In other words, in "media key mode", the alt / ctrl keys should activate the Fn key by themselves.
I believe my Asus netbook had this function 10 years ago, yet somehow other companies haven't bothered with it. It should be a hardware-level thing; no reason to require drivers for this. The Fn key is not a normal key; it actually modifies the keycode received by the PC. Barring a patent issue, the obviousness of this function is pretty breathtaking. Logitech is screwing up Alt+F4 for absolutely no apparent reason. In the mean time I will see if I can hack something together with AutoHotkey.
PS I use this keyboard for my iPad Pro 10.5 (2017) and iMac.
Very nice features:
- Shortcut buttons' home key and previous page as well as volume and playback buttons..
- Another small feature that i really appreciate are the small rubber feet that helps keep the keyboard in place even on slicker surfaces.
-Excellent range, i can easily use it from 25 feet away with absolutely no issues
Logitech has never let me down and this keyboard exceeds my every expectation!
Pros:
- Price. You can pick this up for $29.99 right now which is a great deal.
- Build quality is excellent. Feels solid, not too light... won't slide around on your desk.
- Small footprint which I prefer.
- Three devices can be paired, switching between them is very easy and quick.
- Takes replaceable batteries! This is huge as the K810 had an internal battery that you charged via Micro-USB. Replaceable batteries = way better.
Cons:
- This will take some getting used to. I wasn't worried about the shape of the keys but they also just feel smaller. I have large hands and after using the keyboard for a week, I'm still not sold on it.
Conceptually, I like this keyboard a lot. However, I have large hands and I'm not sure the round keys are going to work for me. I may have to hand this down to my son. He loves this and loved the K810 before it.
If you have small to normal size hands, you will probably like this a lot and I would recommend it. If you have large hands... you may want to look elsewhere.
This is an amazingly well built mouse. It weighs a respectable 500grams (feels well built from the inside but the outer shell is plastic).
Pros:
1. The key travel is better than the keyboard on macbook air.
2. The keys have stronger feedback and weight to them.
3. Keys are almost the same size as the Macbook Air.
4. You can wake Macbook Air with this keyboard or the mouse.
5. All function shortcuts work perfectly, media buttons, volume, app expose etc.
6. There's absolutely no lag in the keystrokes and my typing speed seems to have improved (Attached image). My average speed used to be 75 to 80. With this keyboard, it's gone up above 80. Loving this keyboard and the feedback on key strokes.
7. Easy pairing.
Cons:
1. It could've been a little wider.
2. Could've been made of metal (But that's just whishful thinking). For the price of 1600. I believe it's a very good investment in keyboard.
3. The arrow keys could've been bigger (but we don't use those as often).
4. Caps lock could've had led indicator.
5. Missing Home, Pageup, Page down keys (But they're also missing on Macbook air's keyboard)
Overall, it's an excellent purchase for 1600. I saw that this was being sold a year or 2 ago for around 1200, I could've bought it then, but even at 1600 I think it's worth the price.
Perfect swiss quality from logitech.
Update: 24/3/2018
My highest achieved speed on this keyboard is 121 wpm. (refer to screenshot). I can't believe that this bluetooth keyboard can compete with some of the best wireless mechanical keyboards out there.
I wear a XL/XXL sized glove, and have problems typing on this keyboard. It is only a few millimeters narrower than my laptop keyboard, so I do not notice a difference when using it.
The keyboard has good weight to it, and stays put.
If you plan on using Logitech Flow and space is an issue, this is a great option.
I use keyboards a lot, typing all day for work, so I believe I have excellent experience for my ability to review this product. The key mechanism is good, it feels comparable to typing on most typical desktop or laptop keyboards. The functionality to switch between 3 bluetooth devices easily, by three keys in the top left of the screen is very handy.
I do wish the keyboard was slightly slimmer/thinner and weighed slightly less though. However I’m overall happy with the build quality and don’t have huge concerns with the weight or thickness.