Depending on your own personality, Tristan Gooley is either the world’s most interesting hiking partner…or…you will want to kill him within five minutes of getting out of the car. The man knows a lot about most aspects of nature, is quite observant, and loves to share his knowledge. If you feel that is enjoyable, you will like this book.



=== The Good Stuff ===



* Gooley has hiked in many locations throughout the world, including many in the US, Britain, Asia and Africa. He makes detailed observations, and shares both his insights and his methods for making those determinations. His wisdom includes traditional book knowledge, lessons and lore passed on from the natives, and common sense deduction. It is a remarkable tour de force of botany, biology, geology and astronomy.



* While the author spends a lot of time on specific observations, the real lesson of the book is how to develop an attitude of curiosity. While many of us might see “just a tree”, Gooley sees a navigational aid, a history of the area, and clues about the local topography, climate and civilization. While these insights can span the range from useful through trivial and even go all the way to arcane, they do serve as a motivation to make your own observations and deductions. It is sort of a cross between John Muir and Sherlock Holmes.



* There are a few useful gems for just about anyone. Even city dwellers will find some enjoyment in Gooley’s astronomy observations, and while much of his hiking experience is in Britain, he also discusses the flora and fauna of many parts of the United States.



* Some of the best parts of the book were the time spent with “exotic” cultures. For example, from spending time on Borneo, we find the natives use some very remarkable means of navigation, and prefer to think of “upstream and downstream” rather than the Western concepts of “east and west”.



=== The Not-So-Good Stuff ===



* I was expecting more of a practical “how-to”, but the book is more of a motivational lecture on letting your own knowledge and observations run wild. For example, there are a number of tips for determining direction. There is the familiar “moss on the north side of trees”, rule, but there are seemingly hundreds of other techniques of direction finding. More than you could possibly remember, and indeed, more than I was interested in.



* Gooley has a habit of referring to plants by their common name. This can be a little problematic, since the US and Britain can not even agree on what “corn” means. I would have preferred plants be referenced also by their Latin names to avoid any confusion.



* Many of the observations become almost overwhelming and frustrating. The author has spent time with some very interesting cultures, and I would have liked to see more information on some of their novel technologies (such as the upstream/downstream navigation previously mentioned) rather than more mundane trivia.



=== Summary ===



If you are expecting a “Fieldbook”, I think you will be somewhat disappointed in this work. While there are numerous “tricks” for getting information about your environment, they are not organized in any way to reference them other than your memory. Rather, the book is more of a motivational guide to learning to trust your instincts and observations about your environment. I found the book enjoyable, but would have liked to see it edited a bit tighter.



=== Disclaimer ===



I was able to read an advance copy through the courtesy of the publisher and NetGalley