LovesTown Banana Case,3 Pack Different Colors Banana Holder Outdoor Travel Cute Banana Protector Storage Box

4.1 out of 5 stars 986 ratings
Enhance your purchase

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • PACKAGE INCLUDED - 3 × Banana Holder，3 × Strap. Can provide solid protection and convenient storage for fruits and other foods.
  • PERFECT SIZE - Our banana protector measures 8" × 5.2" , suitable size to hold a real banana or any other kind of fruits like cherries, dates, grapes, etc. Compact and portable, attached with a strap, you can carry it to any place you like.
  • SOLID PROTECTION - Our banana case is made of high-quality plastic, non-toxic and odorless, has passed a rigorous testing and certification process, 100% safe to use, can provide a solid protection for the fruits you brought when traveling, camping and hiking.
  • THOUGHTFUL DESIGN - Our banana case set includes 3 cases in different colors. You can distinguish the fruits from each case contains easily. Designed with 2 rows of air holes to prevent the fruits from rotting fast. The snap button on top has been upgraded for easier opening.
  • WIDE APPLICATIONS - Not only suitable for fruit storage but also for candies, mini desserts, nuts, little toys, pens, erasers, etc.
Frequently bought together

  • LovesTown Banana Case,3 Pack Different Colors Banana Holder Outdoor Travel Cute Banana Protector Storage Box
  • +
  • Hutzler Snack Attack Apple & Dip To-Go Set, Red
  • +
  • 3 packs Banana Saver / Container Storage Case (Yellow, Green, Pink) MERRY BIRD
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers.
Show details Hide details
Choose items to buy together.

Compare with similar items


LovesTown Banana Case,3 Pack Different Colors Banana Holder Outdoor Travel Cute Banana Protector Storage Box
Aisoway Banana Case Outdoor Bananas Protector Box Storage Container Random Color
Banana Case, Cute Banana Lunch Container Storage Fruit Box for Outdoor Travel 3 Colors(Yellow)
GLA Portable Banana Protective Box Fruit Holder Universal Banana Case Lunch Container Storage Box for Kids (Yellow)
Customer Rating 4.1 out of 5 stars (986) (0) 4.5 out of 5 stars (2) (0)
Price $9.99 $7.11 $10.99 $7.04
Sold By LoveInUSA lixiafengwangluokeji Balonta Glaphens
Color Pink,Green,Yellow Pink Yellow Yellow
Product description

About Banana Case,3 Pack Different Colors Banana Holder Outdoor Travel Cute Banana Protector Storage Box

Wide Application:
Suitable for various occasions,traveling,camping and climbing
You can carry this delicate fruit storage box in your lunch bag or your child's backpack.

Features:
Made of plastic,easy to clean,solid and durable.
Suitable for most bananas,with the design of air holes on both sides,which ensures freshness of bananas in a long time.

Specifications:
Color: yellow,green,pink
Size: 7.7x5x1.7''
Material: Safety Plastic.
Package Includes: 3 Pack different colors Banana Protector Box

Product information

Customer reviews

4.1 out of 5 stars
4.1 out of 5
986 global ratings
5 star
57%
4 star
16%
3 star
13%
2 star
6%
1 star
8%

Top reviews from the United States

ut158
VINE VOICE
4.0 out of 5 stars Works great most of the time
Reviewed in the United States on April 9, 2019
Verified Purchase
15 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
mr dead
TOP 1000 REVIEWERVINE VOICE
5.0 out of 5 stars Facing the ultimate test
Reviewed in the United States on June 23, 2019
Verified Purchase
16 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
MAMAZON
5.0 out of 5 stars Holds a banana! And cute, too!
Reviewed in the United States on May 12, 2021
Verified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars Holds a banana! And cute, too!
By MAMAZON on May 12, 2021
Ok, let me start by saying that I did not expect it to fit an actual real banana. Put some bananas on the grocery order just to see if it works. My daughter pulled the first banana off the bunch and it fit right in!
Ok, so, I didn't exactly buy these to hold bananas, but I did buy them to hold snacks such as nuts and bits of cheese or fresh small veggies. I might possibly put them in a baggie if I planned to travel with the banana keeper. There are breather- holes and straps. I'm using this to measure out enough food for a diet. For example, a person with a gastric sleeve (vsg) has a stomach "the size of a banana" so, if the food fits in this container, it shouldn't over-fill a small stomach. It is difficult to measure the size of a banana, especially when you aren't allowed to eat one (too sweet, too many carbs, etc) but, as you can see in the pictures - a random banana from the grocery store (picked by a shopper who had no clue we were expecting a certain size) fits perfectly inside the container! Using this, along with my skinnypatch vitamins for weightloss should emulate a weightloss surgery ~ as long as I fill it with healthier high protein, lower carb foods and snacks. (3×a day) But, we'll see. Right now, I'm only in the beginning of the home-experiment phase!
I have used them at home, they were top-rack dishwasher safe, easy to wipe clean, sturdy, effective closure. Not cheap thin plastic, it is actually pretty heavy duty and takes a bit of grip to open (secure).
I can't believe I've written this much about a plastic banana! 🍌
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer image
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
S. D. Yingling
5.0 out of 5 stars Wife's Lunchbox
Reviewed in the United States on July 19, 2019
Verified Purchase
8 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Kris D
2.0 out of 5 stars Does not fit all bananas
Reviewed in the United States on January 11, 2021
Verified Purchase
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Benjamin
5.0 out of 5 stars Very good!!!
Reviewed in the United States on November 2, 2018
Verified Purchase
8 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Richard Elgar
5.0 out of 5 stars That pink one though...
Reviewed in the United States on September 22, 2018
Verified Purchase
Customer image
5.0 out of 5 stars That pink one though...
By Richard Elgar on September 22, 2018
These do exactly what they are supposed to do, which is get bananas to work (for me) or school (for my son) without the banana getting bruised and mushy. I can't understand why so many people snickered at the pink one that I took to work last week...
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer image
11 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Larry Marvin Wall
3.0 out of 5 stars Not all bananas are the same size
Reviewed in the United States on April 5, 2019
Verified Purchase
5 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

GBthree
3.0 out of 5 stars Ok
Reviewed in Canada on October 9, 2019
Verified Purchase
Report abuse