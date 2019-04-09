Ok, let me start by saying that I did not expect it to fit an actual real banana. Put some bananas on the grocery order just to see if it works. My daughter pulled the first banana off the bunch and it fit right in!

Ok, so, I didn't exactly buy these to hold bananas, but I did buy them to hold snacks such as nuts and bits of cheese or fresh small veggies. I might possibly put them in a baggie if I planned to travel with the banana keeper. There are breather- holes and straps. I'm using this to measure out enough food for a diet. For example, a person with a gastric sleeve (vsg) has a stomach "the size of a banana" so, if the food fits in this container, it shouldn't over-fill a small stomach. It is difficult to measure the size of a banana, especially when you aren't allowed to eat one (too sweet, too many carbs, etc) but, as you can see in the pictures - a random banana from the grocery store (picked by a shopper who had no clue we were expecting a certain size) fits perfectly inside the container! Using this, along with my skinnypatch vitamins for weightloss should emulate a weightloss surgery ~ as long as I fill it with healthier high protein, lower carb foods and snacks. (3×a day) But, we'll see. Right now, I'm only in the beginning of the home-experiment phase!

I have used them at home, they were top-rack dishwasher safe, easy to wipe clean, sturdy, effective closure. Not cheap thin plastic, it is actually pretty heavy duty and takes a bit of grip to open (secure).

I can't believe I've written this much about a plastic banana! 🍌