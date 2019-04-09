- Create your FREE Amazon Business account to save up to 10% with Business-only prices and free shipping.
LovesTown Banana Case,3 Pack Different Colors Banana Holder Outdoor Travel Cute Banana Protector Storage Box
- PACKAGE INCLUDED - 3 × Banana Holder，3 × Strap. Can provide solid protection and convenient storage for fruits and other foods.
- PERFECT SIZE - Our banana protector measures 8" × 5.2" , suitable size to hold a real banana or any other kind of fruits like cherries, dates, grapes, etc. Compact and portable, attached with a strap, you can carry it to any place you like.
- SOLID PROTECTION - Our banana case is made of high-quality plastic, non-toxic and odorless, has passed a rigorous testing and certification process, 100% safe to use, can provide a solid protection for the fruits you brought when traveling, camping and hiking.
- THOUGHTFUL DESIGN - Our banana case set includes 3 cases in different colors. You can distinguish the fruits from each case contains easily. Designed with 2 rows of air holes to prevent the fruits from rotting fast. The snap button on top has been upgraded for easier opening.
- WIDE APPLICATIONS - Not only suitable for fruit storage but also for candies, mini desserts, nuts, little toys, pens, erasers, etc.
Product description
About Banana Case,3 Pack Different Colors Banana Holder Outdoor Travel Cute Banana Protector Storage Box
Wide Application:
Suitable for various occasions,traveling,camping and climbing
You can carry this delicate fruit storage box in your lunch bag or your child's backpack.
Features:
Made of plastic,easy to clean,solid and durable.
Suitable for most bananas,with the design of air holes on both sides,which ensures freshness of bananas in a long time.
Specifications:
Color: yellow,green,pink
Size: 7.7x5x1.7''
Material: Safety Plastic.
Package Includes: 3 Pack different colors Banana Protector Box
For the 75% (ish) of bananas that DO fit, these do a fantastic job--even with jostling and bumping, the bananas I've packed in here have arrived at their culinary destination almost unscathed. It's certainly a vast improvement over packing bananas "naked", which is what I've always done before.
Oh, and for the record, everyone in my family wants the yellow one and nobody wants the pink one. Myself included.
The banana fit perfectly. And I will update when she returns to scrutinize it...
Update for when the kid came home. She thinks I'm mental but she likes it and she is happy. 5 star rating stands
Ok, so, I didn't exactly buy these to hold bananas, but I did buy them to hold snacks such as nuts and bits of cheese or fresh small veggies. I might possibly put them in a baggie if I planned to travel with the banana keeper. There are breather- holes and straps. I'm using this to measure out enough food for a diet. For example, a person with a gastric sleeve (vsg) has a stomach "the size of a banana" so, if the food fits in this container, it shouldn't over-fill a small stomach. It is difficult to measure the size of a banana, especially when you aren't allowed to eat one (too sweet, too many carbs, etc) but, as you can see in the pictures - a random banana from the grocery store (picked by a shopper who had no clue we were expecting a certain size) fits perfectly inside the container! Using this, along with my skinnypatch vitamins for weightloss should emulate a weightloss surgery ~ as long as I fill it with healthier high protein, lower carb foods and snacks. (3×a day) But, we'll see. Right now, I'm only in the beginning of the home-experiment phase!
I have used them at home, they were top-rack dishwasher safe, easy to wipe clean, sturdy, effective closure. Not cheap thin plastic, it is actually pretty heavy duty and takes a bit of grip to open (secure).
I can't believe I've written this much about a plastic banana! 🍌
By MAMAZON on May 12, 2021
By Richard Elgar on September 22, 2018