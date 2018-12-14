- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
#LubeLife Water Based Personal Lubricant, 8 oz Sex Lube for Men, Women & Couples
|Ingredients
|Water Based Personal Lube
|Brand
|Lube Life
|Scent
|Unscented
|Item Form
|Liquid
About this item
- ✔ SILKY SMOOTH: #LubeLife is a sexual lubricant brand for men, women and couples. The silky smooth, buttery glide of our water-based lube compliments the body’s natural lubrication and enhances the pleasures of intimacy. Never sticky or tacky.
- ✔ TOY FRIENDLY, CONDOM COMPATIBLE: #LubeLife Water Based Personal Lubricant is compatible with most toy materials, natural rubber latex, polyurethane, and polyisoprene condoms so you can play safely whatever your pleasure.
- ✔ NON-STAINING, EASY TO CLEAN: Pure, water-based lubricants offer the easiest cleanup of any sexual lubricant, washing off easily with water. Live the #LubeLife, you earned it.
- ✔ HYPOALLERGENIC: #LubeLife Water Based Personal Lubricant is a premium lube made from only the highest quality ingredients and is designed for smooth sensation and soft skin.
- ✔ PURE AS THE DRIVEN SNOW: Formulated using pure ingredients for a natural feel and completely free of parabens, glycerin, silicone and oil.
Product Description
Note: 510(k) # K183384
FDA Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Note: 510(k) # K183384
|#LubeLife Mint Chocolate Chip Flavored Lubricant, 8 ounce
|#LubeLife Strawberry Flavored Lubricant, 8 ounce
|#LubeLife Watermelon Flavored Lubricant, 8 ounce
|#LubeLife Silicone Based Lubricant, 8 ounce
|#LubeLife H2O Anal Lubricant, 12 ounce
|Features
|100% Edible, Free of parabens and sugar, For Sensitive Use
|100% Edible, Free of parabens and sugar, For Sensitive Use
|100% Edible, Free of parabens and sugar, For Sensitive Use
|Long Lasting, Free of parabens, siloxane, and preservatives, Hypoallergenic
|Non-Staining and Easy to Clean, Free of parabens, glycerin, silicone and oil
|Formula
|Water Based
|Water Based
|Water Based
|Silicone Based
|Water Based
|Condom Compatibility
|Natural Rubber Latex, Polyurethane & Polyisoprene Condoms
|Natural Rubber Latex, Polyurethane & Polyisoprene Condoms
|Natural Rubber Latex, Polyurethane & Polyisoprene Condoms
|Natural Rubber Latex, Polyurethane & Polyisoprene Condoms
|Natural Rubber Latex, Polyurethane & Polyisoprene Condoms
|Toy Friendly
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Doctor Recommended
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|FDA Cleared (510K)
|K172447
|K172447
|K172447
|K180083
|K183384
Product detailsFlavor Name:Original | Size:8 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)
- Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
- Product Dimensions : 2 x 2 x 7.1 inches; 8.11 Ounces
- Item model number : B075SN1MY9
- Date First Available : September 19, 2017
- Manufacturer : Lube Life
- ASIN : B075SN1MY9
-
Best Sellers Rank:
#1 in Sexual Lubricants
- Customer Reviews:
Important information
Ingredients
Water Based Personal Lube
Legal Disclaimer
Springs USA is the solo authorized seller to sell genuine products under brand Lube Life. We reserve the right to pursue legal action for any unauthorized copyrighted material such as text, photos, product designs. All right reserved by CC Wellness LLC. Products not valid for any kind of Warranty if purchased through an un-authorized Seller on Amazon.
Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.
Top reviews from the United States
Thanks.
The bottle is big. We got the 12 ounce and I don't know what I was thinking I was going to be getting but this wasn't it. THIS WAD BETTER!
The labeling is beautiful. Not saying thats a deal breaker or anything but I like when a product has a nice look, its like when you find change in your couch. Its a nice surprise.
My husband and I tried it the night that we got it. We have a 1 and 2 year old so most nights theres not time for forplay and we have to get creative while still being intament. I have to say i really love this stuff. Other lubes that we've tried have felt sticky and really unpleasant. Not only is it not sticky but there isn't a gross taste either if you get what im saying....wink wink
Its really soft and gentle on the skin. Theres no weird smells which is great because if its going to be inserted inside ya the last thing that you want are all of these chemicals that are used for scents and things like that all up in ya. We've used it multiple times. Its the best lube we've ever used. Plus with it being water based its a lot better for you. All and all very happy.
You know how salt tastes good on watermelon? You're welcome.
This and it is water based, as life moves forward I prefer to have more natural ingredients, using silicone lubricants is somewhat like cooking with motor oil. water-based lubricant feels wonderful, and I feel like I am protecting myself and my lover!!!
I love that it is Paraben free, glycerine free, silicone free, and oil free, ensures the delicate areas it is being used on are free from irritants.
Just give it a try, if you're like I was, there's really nothing to lose, and odds are favorable that it will change your #Lube Life FOREVER. Feel free to thank me late
Top reviews from other countries
As such, I wouldn't recommend - If Amazon is willing to add this for review without ever supplying it, it's probably some nasty stuff. Maybe it works, but this is nefarious AF.
El precio moderado, tambien ayuda.
